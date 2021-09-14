2022 Triumph Speed Triple RR

Triumph’s Speed Triple was an important backbone of the new Hinckley line-up when the brand was re-born and re-invented in the early 90s and formed a big part of the success for the marque.

It was distinctly different, big, brawny and proved pretty much bulletproof over time. Some would say it effectively created the big-bore street-fighter style of naked bikes that are now on offer from almost every manufacturer these days.

Starting out as a 98-horsepower 885 cc triple in 1994 before growing to 955 cc and 118 horsepower in 1999. 2005 saw another hike in capacity, this time to 1050 cc and 128 hp, but by the end of that engine’s life cycle it was pushing nearly 150 horsepower in the Speed Triple RS.

2021 ushered in a new generation Speed Triple RS that raised the bar to a new level for Triumph thanks to a completely new 1160 cc engine pumping out an impressive 178 horsepower. The new engine also revs longer and stronger with its redline now extended to 11,150 rpm.

The latest powerplant is 7 kg lighter, despite its 110 cc increase. The engines character markedly different from its predecessors thanks to a much shorter stroke. At 60.8 mm the stroke is even shorter than the original 885 powerplant, and a huge 18 mm shorter than the 955/1050 engine generations. And at a claimed 198 kg wet, the power to weight ratio of the 2021 Speed Triple RS is 26 per cent better than the 2020 Speed Triple RS, and double that of the 1994 original.

The next model in the Speed Triple dynasty

Now we reveal the next model in the Speed Triple dynasty, the new Speed Triple 1200 RR, which for the first time turns its back on the minimalist naked-bike genre to sport a cockpit nacelle.

With a single round headlight and fairing mounted mirrors this really makes the RR stand out from its siblings.

Throughout its history the Speed Triple has got more and more sporting but the RR steps that game up to another level with the racy ergonomics to match. The new clip-on bars are 135 mm lower and 50 mm further forward than the RS, head down, bum up…

I must admit that I had been expecting, and hoping for, a more GT style variant of the Speed Triple line when fairings could be glimpsed in the teaser videos but Triumph had other ideas, this is pretty damn hard core.

While the latest RS gets conventional Ohlins the RR model scores the latest generation Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable semi-active suspension at both ends.

This will be a great boon for the bike as when the road turns ugly, or you are doing the highway drone, you can make the 120 mm suspension travel more supple on the fly.

Then when the smoother bends arrive, or the mood takes you, another press of a button will sharpen up the damping response, the engine power delivery, the traction/wheelie control and ABS intervention level, again, all on the fly.

Top notch Brembo Stylema stoppers are integrated and backed up by a contemporary IMU driven ABS system that also incorporates the aforementioned selectable traction control, wheelie control and engine power delivery maps for the relevant riding modes.

All the relevant functions can be toggled through via illuminated switch-gear and are presented on a full-colour five-inch TFT screen. A two-way quick-shifter is standard as is cruise control and keyless ignition.

The tail-light is integrated into the sharply styled minimalist rear end and plenty of thought has gone into the cable routing at the front of the machine around the cockpit to help provide an upmarket look and feel.

Australia is expected to receive their first stocks of the new machine around December of this year, 2021.

Australian pricing has been confirmed at $32,490 rideaway for the Crystal White/Storm Grey and $32,890 rideaway for the Red Hopper/Storm Grey.

2022 Triumph Speed Triple RR Specifications