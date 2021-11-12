World Supersport 2022

After a few years without any permanent representation in the ranks of World Supersport Australia already has two riders signed up to take on the new look World Supersport Championship in 2022.

In the biggest shake-up in the history of the category, organisers will open the class up to 955 cc V-Twins and 765 triples in a quest to broaden the appeal of the category and open it up to more manufacturers.

Oli Bayliss has already been announced as a rider for Barni Racing Ducati, and this week Motozoo Racing by Puccetti announced that Ben Currie will race one of their ZX-6R machines.

Benjamin Currie is a rider with a double passport, German and Australian, born on May 17, 1995 in Würzburg – Germany. He has lived in the UK since he was 18, was national vice-champion in the Superstock 600, then moved up to the British Supersport 600 in 2017 finishing third. In the same class he finished second in 2018, while in 2019 he competed for Kawasaki Factory in the BSB. In 2021 he participated in the British Supersport 600, finishing second. 2022 will be the year of his debut in the Supersport 600 World Championship.

Ben Currie

“I have been working for a long time to take the opportunity to compete in the Supersport 600 World Championship. For me it is a dream come true and I am looking forward to getting on track for the first tests. I will have the opportunity to continue my work with Kawasaki and this is certainly very positive. In these seasons I have always achieved great results in Supersport 600 with the Kawasaki ZX6R and I am sure that thanks to the support of Motozoo Racing by Puccetti I will have the opportunity to reap a lot of satisfaction.”

Currie’s team-mate will be rising young Dutch star, Jeffrey Buis. Born in 2001, Buis was Supersport 300 World Champion in 2020, while he finished third in 2021 in the 300 class.

Jeffrey Buis

“I am really very happy to confirm already now my presence at the Supersport 600 World Championship in 2022. Continuing with Motozoo, the team with which I am competing in the last two races of the 2021 season, in Argentina and Indonesia, makes me happy. I got along well with them right from the debut, they are very professional and prepared. Already in my debut race we managed to reach the points zone. Having confirmed our collaboration also for 2022 will allow us to prepare ourselves in the best possible way for next season.“

The team, which will enjoy direct support from Kawasaki Motors Europe, will compete in its second full season in the World Championship in 2022.

Fabio Uccelli – Motozoo Racing by Puccetti Team Manager

“I am really happy to be able to announce our team’s participation in the Supersport 600 World Championship also in 2022. We have already defined the plans for next season, even before having finished. that of 2021. Next year we will enjoy the direct support of Kawasaki Motors Europe confirming that the work done this year, in our first world championship season, has been judged very positively by the European branch of the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer. It is the right reward for the professionalism shown this year and I am very proud of this. It was obviously a difficult season, we didn’t know the tracks and the bike. Having scored points in more races this season and winning race one in Navarra in the World Supersport Challenge with Hikari Okubo made us aware of our level and our potential. The support of Kawasaki Motor Europe – in addition to the technical support by the Puccetti organization – will allow us to grow even more. in 2022. We will have two excellent riders, Jeffrey Buis, already World Champion in the 300 class, with whom we are already gaining experience in the end of this season, and Benjamin Currie, protagonist in 2021 in the 600 class of the British Supersport, where he finished second. The ingredients to do well are all there, but now we aim to finish the current season well with Buis, with whom we will compete in the next and last race in Indonesia.”