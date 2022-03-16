Ducati assault for 2022 WorldSBK
Factory Ducati World Superbike riders Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi were joined by World Supersport entrant Nicolò Bulega this week at Misano for the official presentation of Ducati’s attack plans for the 2022 World Superbike and Supersport Championships.
Stefano Cecconi -m CEO Aruba S.p.A. and Team Principal Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
“We look at the 2022 WorldSBK season with high ambition and strong determination. The goal of our team is to always take a step forward, year after year, in terms of performance and results. This is the reason why we are proud to represent Ducati in the World Superbike Championship, feeling the presence and passion of the Ducatista people on every circuit. We have bet on Alvaro Bautista’s return and we want to fight with him a more exciting season than the 2019, which gave us great satisfactions after all. We firmly believe in Michael Rinaldi and we reckon he is ready to take that significant step forward after the steady growth he has shown so far. Moreover, as Aruba.it Racing, we will be protagonists of a new adventure with Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati Panigale V2 in the SuperSport World Championship. Another fascinating challenge that underlines our growing commitment. I would like to wish the best of luck to the riders and to all the members of our teams, whose sense of belonging makes us proud and pushes us to give more and more every year“.
Bautista delivered Ducati 11 wins in a row at the start of the 2019 season but was still pipped at the post by Jonathan Rea for the Championship. The Spaniard then headed to HRC but after a lean couple of years with Honda Bautista is now back to with the team that he experienced his most success with.
Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager
“The level of WorldSBK is growing every year, as well as the competition. Obviously, this doesn’t scare us, and on the contrary, it pushes us to give more and more, work more carefully and focus on every single detail. In the 2021 World Championship, our team was the only one to have won at least one race with both riders, and this confirms the potential of the Panigale V4R. To achieve our most important goal, we rely on Alvaro Bautista’s return – who needs no introduction – and Michael Rinaldi’s desire to impress. In addition, in the 2022 season, we will also be competing in the World Supersport Championship with the Panigale V2. It’s a fascinating challenge that underlines Ducati’s deep commitment to the world of production-based racing.”
Alongside Alvaro Bautista in World Superbike will be Michael Ruben Rinaldi, and the news doesn’t end there as Ducati makes their return to the World Supersport Championship for the first time in more than 15 years.
Claudio Domenicali – Chief Executive Officer Ducati Motor Holding
“We share values, skills, goals, targets with Aruba.it. Plus, we both believe in the importance of innovation and technology. Aruba.it is a strategic partner, on and off the track, and we are happy to start another season together in the WorldSBK Championship, the most important production-based racing Championship. The bikes our fans can buy are as close as possible to the bikes that race track like the Panigale V4 and, from this year, the Panigale V2 that will make its debut in the World Supersport Championship. This is our philosophy of putting racing technology at the service of our passionate and sporty customers. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is a perfect mix of experience and enthusiasm thanks to the return of Alvaro Bautista and the confirmation of Michael Ruben Rinaldi. I wish them and the whole team the best of luck for the 2022 season.”
Nicolò Bulega will make his debut in the World Supersport Championship, riding the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team.
Nicolò Bulega
“I’m very motivated for this new adventure. It’s a great opportunity for me and I feel I have all the requirements to do well. The tests have been very positive, I felt comfortable both with the Panigale V2 and with the team, which is very important to me. It’s going to be a tough season for sure and for this reason we need to put our heads together and try to get the most out of every single race“.
WorldSBK Entry List
|World Superbike Entry List 2022
|N°
|RIDER
|NAT.
|MOTORCYCLE
|TEAM
|1
|Toprak Razgatlıoğlu
|TUR
|YZF R1
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|55
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|YZF R1
|Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|19
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Panigale V4R
|Aruba.It Racing – Ducati
|21
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Panigale V4R
|Aruba.It Racing – Ducati
|22
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|ZX-10RR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|65
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|ZX-10RR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|45
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|M1000RR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|M1000RR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|CBR1000RR-R
|Team HRC
|97
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|CBR1000RR-R
|Team HRC
|3
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|YZF R1
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|31
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|YZF R1
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|47
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Panigale V4R
|Motocorsa Racing
|5
|Philipp Öttl
|GER
|Panigale V4R
|Team Goeleven
|44
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|ZX-10RR
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|29
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|Panigale V4R
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|52
|Oliver König
|CZE
|ZX-10RR
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|23
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|YZF R1
|Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha
|35
|Hafizh Syahrin Bin Abdullah
|MAS
|CBR1000RR-R
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|36
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|CBR1000RR-R
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|50
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|M1000RR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|76
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|M1000RR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|TBA
|–
|ZX-10RR
|TPR Team Pedercini Racing
|32
|Isaac Viñales
|ESP
|YZF R1
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
WorldSSP Entry List
|World Supersport Entry List 2022
|N°
|RIDER
|NAT.
|MOTORCYCLE
|TEAM
|24
|Leonardo Taccini
|ITA
|YZF R6
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|77
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|YZF R6
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|55
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|ZX-6R
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|61
|Can Öncü
|TUR
|Kaasaki ZX-6R
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|YZF R6
|Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|56
|Péter Sebestyén
|HUN
|YZF R6
|Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|16
|Jules Cluzel
|FRA
|YZF R6
|GMT94 Yamaha
|94
|Andy Verdoïa
|FRA
|YZF R6
|GMT94 Yamaha
|73
|Maximilian Kofler
|AUT
|Panigale V2
|CM Racing
|3
|Raffaele De Rosa
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|Ducati Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|52
|Patrick Hobelsberger
|GER
|YZF R6
|Kallio Racing
|88
|Alessandro Zetti *
|ITA
|YZF R6
|Kallio Racing
|66
|Niki Tuuli
|FIN
|F3 800 RR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|54
|Bahattin Sofuoğlu *
|TUR
|F3 800 RR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|28
|Glenn van Straalen
|NED
|YZF R6
|EAB Racing Team
|25
|Marcel Brenner *
|SUI
|YZF R6
|VFT Racing
|9
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|YZF R6
|VFT Racing
|10
|Unai Orradre
|ESP
|YZF R6
|Yamaha MS Racing
|50
|Ondřej Vostatek
|CZE
|YZF R6
|Yamaha MS Racing
|6
|Jeffrey Buis *
|NED
|ZX-6R
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|21
|Benjamin Currie
|AUS
|ZX-6R
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|64
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|Althea Racing
|11
|Nicolò Bulega
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
|32
|Oliver Bayliss
|AUS
|Panigale V2
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|12
|Filippo Fuligni *
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|D34G Racing
|22
|Federico Fuligni *
|ITA
|Panigale V2
|D34G Racing
|38
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|Street Triple RS
|Dynavolt Triumph
|62
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Street Triple RS
|Dynavolt Triumph
|99
|Adrian Huertas
|ESP
|ZX-6R
|MTM Kawasaki
|69
|Thomas Booth-Amos *
|GBR
|ZX-6R
|Prodina Racing WorldSSP
2022 WorldSBK Calendar
|Date
|Location
|Classes
|April 8-10
|MotorLand Aragon, Spain
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|April 22-24
|TT Circuit Assen, the Netherlands
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|May 20-22
|Circuito Estoril, Portugal
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|June 10-12
|Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, Italy
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|July 15-17
|Donington Park, UK
|WorldSBK/SSP
|July 29-31
|Autodrom Most, Czech Republic
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|September 9-11
|Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, France
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|September 23-25
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|October 7-9
|Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal
|WorldSBK/SSP/SSP300
|October 21-23
|Circuito San Juan Villicum, Argentina
|WorldSBK/SSP
|November 11-13
|Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Indonesia
|WorldSBK/SSP
|TBD
|Phillip Island, Australia
|WorldSBK/SSP