Ducati assault for 2022 WorldSBK

Factory Ducati World Superbike riders Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi were joined by World Supersport entrant Nicolò Bulega this week at Misano for the official presentation of Ducati’s attack plans for the 2022 World Superbike and Supersport Championships.

Stefano Cecconi -m CEO Aruba S.p.A. and Team Principal Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

“We look at the 2022 WorldSBK season with high ambition and strong determination. The goal of our team is to always take a step forward, year after year, in terms of performance and results. This is the reason why we are proud to represent Ducati in the World Superbike Championship, feeling the presence and passion of the Ducatista people on every circuit. We have bet on Alvaro Bautista’s return and we want to fight with him a more exciting season than the 2019, which gave us great satisfactions after all. We firmly believe in Michael Rinaldi and we reckon he is ready to take that significant step forward after the steady growth he has shown so far. Moreover, as Aruba.it Racing, we will be protagonists of a new adventure with Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati Panigale V2 in the SuperSport World Championship. Another fascinating challenge that underlines our growing commitment. I would like to wish the best of luck to the riders and to all the members of our teams, whose sense of belonging makes us proud and pushes us to give more and more every year“.

Bautista delivered Ducati 11 wins in a row at the start of the 2019 season but was still pipped at the post by Jonathan Rea for the Championship. The Spaniard then headed to HRC but after a lean couple of years with Honda Bautista is now back to with the team that he experienced his most success with.

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“The level of WorldSBK is growing every year, as well as the competition. Obviously, this doesn’t scare us, and on the contrary, it pushes us to give more and more, work more carefully and focus on every single detail. In the 2021 World Championship, our team was the only one to have won at least one race with both riders, and this confirms the potential of the Panigale V4R. To achieve our most important goal, we rely on Alvaro Bautista’s return – who needs no introduction – and Michael Rinaldi’s desire to impress. In addition, in the 2022 season, we will also be competing in the World Supersport Championship with the Panigale V2. It’s a fascinating challenge that underlines Ducati’s deep commitment to the world of production-based racing.”

Alongside Alvaro Bautista in World Superbike will be Michael Ruben Rinaldi, and the news doesn’t end there as Ducati makes their return to the World Supersport Championship for the first time in more than 15 years.

Claudio Domenicali – Chief Executive Officer Ducati Motor Holding

“We share values, skills, goals, targets with Aruba.it. Plus, we both believe in the importance of innovation and technology. Aruba.it is a strategic partner, on and off the track, and we are happy to start another season together in the WorldSBK Championship, the most important production-based racing Championship. The bikes our fans can buy are as close as possible to the bikes that race track like the Panigale V4 and, from this year, the Panigale V2 that will make its debut in the World Supersport Championship. This is our philosophy of putting racing technology at the service of our passionate and sporty customers. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is a perfect mix of experience and enthusiasm thanks to the return of Alvaro Bautista and the confirmation of Michael Ruben Rinaldi. I wish them and the whole team the best of luck for the 2022 season.”

Nicolò Bulega will make his debut in the World Supersport Championship, riding the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team.

Nicolò Bulega

“I’m very motivated for this new adventure. It’s a great opportunity for me and I feel I have all the requirements to do well. The tests have been very positive, I felt comfortable both with the Panigale V2 and with the team, which is very important to me. It’s going to be a tough season for sure and for this reason we need to put our heads together and try to get the most out of every single race“.

WorldSBK Entry List

World Superbike Entry List 2022 N° RIDER NAT. MOTORCYCLE TEAM 1 Toprak Razgatlıoğlu TUR YZF R1 Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 55 Andrea Locatelli ITA YZF R1 Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 19 Alvaro Bautista ESP Panigale V4R Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 21 Michael Rinaldi ITA Panigale V4R Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 22 Alex Lowes GBR ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 65 Jonathan Rea GBR ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 45 Scott Redding GBR M1000RR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 60 Michael van der Mark NED M1000RR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 7 Iker Lecuona ESP CBR1000RR-R Team HRC 97 Xavi Vierge ESP CBR1000RR-R Team HRC 3 Kohta Nozane JPN YZF R1 GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 31 Garrett Gerloff USA YZF R1 GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 47 Axel Bassani ITA Panigale V4R Motocorsa Racing 5 Philipp Öttl GER Panigale V4R Team Goeleven 44 Lucas Mahias FRA ZX-10RR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 29 Luca Bernardi SMR Panigale V4R Barni Spark Racing Team 52 Oliver König CZE ZX-10RR Orelac Racing Verdnatura 23 Christophe Ponsson FRA YZF R1 Gil Motor Sport-Yamaha 35 Hafizh Syahrin Bin Abdullah MAS CBR1000RR-R MIE Racing Honda Team 36 Leandro Mercado ARG CBR1000RR-R MIE Racing Honda Team 50 Eugene Laverty IRL M1000RR Bonovo Action BMW 76 Loris Baz FRA M1000RR Bonovo Action BMW TBA – ZX-10RR TPR Team Pedercini Racing 32 Isaac Viñales ESP YZF R1 Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team

WorldSSP Entry List

World Supersport Entry List 2022 N° RIDER NAT. MOTORCYCLE TEAM 24 Leonardo Taccini ITA YZF R6 Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 77 Dominique Aegerter SUI YZF R6 Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 55 Yari Montella ITA ZX-6R Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 61 Can Öncü TUR Kaasaki ZX-6R Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 7 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA YZF R6 Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team 56 Péter Sebestyén HUN YZF R6 Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team 16 Jules Cluzel FRA YZF R6 GMT94 Yamaha 94 Andy Verdoïa FRA YZF R6 GMT94 Yamaha 73 Maximilian Kofler AUT Panigale V2 CM Racing 3 Raffaele De Rosa ITA Panigale V2 Ducati Orelac Racing Verdnatura 52 Patrick Hobelsberger GER YZF R6 Kallio Racing 88 Alessandro Zetti * ITA YZF R6 Kallio Racing 66 Niki Tuuli FIN F3 800 RR MV Agusta Reparto Corse 54 Bahattin Sofuoğlu * TUR F3 800 RR MV Agusta Reparto Corse 28 Glenn van Straalen NED YZF R6 EAB Racing Team 25 Marcel Brenner * SUI YZF R6 VFT Racing 9 Kyle Smith GBR YZF R6 VFT Racing 10 Unai Orradre ESP YZF R6 Yamaha MS Racing 50 Ondřej Vostatek CZE YZF R6 Yamaha MS Racing 6 Jeffrey Buis * NED ZX-6R Motozoo Racing by Puccetti 21 Benjamin Currie AUS ZX-6R Motozoo Racing by Puccetti 64 Federico Caricasulo ITA Panigale V2 Althea Racing 11 Nicolò Bulega ITA Panigale V2 Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team 32 Oliver Bayliss AUS Panigale V2 Barni Spark Racing Team 12 Filippo Fuligni * ITA Panigale V2 D34G Racing 22 Federico Fuligni * ITA Panigale V2 D34G Racing 38 Hannes Soomer EST Street Triple RS Dynavolt Triumph 62 Stefano Manzi ITA Street Triple RS Dynavolt Triumph 99 Adrian Huertas ESP ZX-6R MTM Kawasaki 69 Thomas Booth-Amos * GBR ZX-6R Prodina Racing WorldSSP

2022 WorldSBK Calendar