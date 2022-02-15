Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid

This third member of the Ténéré 700 family is euipped to go further than any previous Ténéré, and featuring up-spec’ longer travel suspension, improved ergonomics, rally-inspired styling and multi-mode instruments with incoming call and text message notifications, the Ténéré 700 World Raid will no doubt be a huge hit with Aussie adventurers. Aussie enthusiasts will have to wait until the first quarter of 2023 to get out and about adventuring on one.

Ténéré 700 World Raid Key Features

23 litre capacity dual side-mounted fuel tanks

Flat Rally inspired two-piece seat

5” colour TFT meter with mobile notification connectivity

USB type A3-mode switchable ABS

High specification 43 mm KYB front forks, 230 mm travel

Öhlins adjustable steering damper

Aluminium piggyback rear shock, 220 mm wheel travel

High windscreen, easy to remove side deflectors and LED flashers

Fully new cockpit area and new front cowling

New larger rider footrests with easy-to-remove rubber inserts

3-piece aluminium engine guard

New aluminium die-cast engine support

New radiator grille

Ténéré 700 World Raid / Ténéré 700 / Ténéré Rally Edition Shared Features

Quad LED headlights, LED taillight

Position adjustable (5 mm) front mudguard

282 mm dual wave front discs, Brembo calipers, ABS

245 mm rear wave disc, Brembo caliper, ABS

High tensile steel tubular backbone/double cradle frame

Gravity cast aluminium swingarm

36-spoke lightweight aluminium wheels

Tapered aluminium handlebars

Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres, 90/90-21 front, 150/70-18 rear

High-torque EU5 CP2 engine

Air cleaner box with forward facing intake duct

New 23-litre dual side-mounted fuel tanks are designed to bring peace of mind on the longest trip and eliminate the range anxiety that every rider has experienced when the reserve light starts to flash. In typical usage conditions these new tanks are estimated to be able to give a range of up to 500 km, giving a higher level of autonomy.

The unique twin side-mounted design offers a number of significant advantages compared to simply making the tank higher and wider in order to increase its capacity. By having two separate tanks that are positioned lower,and locating the fuel pump in a lower position in one of the tanks, the bike’s centre of gravity can be kept almost the same as with the existing Ténéré 700 that has a 16-litre tank – helping to maintain agile handling despite the increased weight of a larger fuel load. The vehicle mass is further centralised, with an ideal weight distribution between front and rear.

An important feature of this new layout is that the highest point on the new twin side-mounted tanks is lower than the top of the tank on the Ténéré 700, reducing the height difference between the tank and seat to give a much flatter profile for increased rider mobility and easier front/rear weight shifting when riding off road.

Another benefit of this dual tank design is that the movement of the fuel is limited, compared to a one big tank layout and this gives benefit especially while cornering. And finally, the Ténéré 700 World Raid’s dual side-mounted fuel tanks are not only a reminder of the bike’s desert rally heritage, but are also clear evidence of the DNA this new adventure model shares with some of Yamaha’s most successful factory race bikes.

As well as the reduced height of the new dual tank design, the Ténéré 700 World Raid also benefits from a new 890 mm high seat that gives a much flatter profile for a smoother transition between the seat and tank. This design enables the rider to move backwards and forwards with minimal effort when shifting their body weight to maintain control on rough terrain, and the new ergonomics are suited to both sit down and stand up riding positions.

The seat’s two-piece design allows for the easy removal of the rear section to enable the fitment of accessories such as a rack or luggage. The seat is made from two different kinds of leather, with a high grip zone in the centre and a smoother zone that enables freedom of movement while riding.

The new 5” colour TFT meter is linked with the bike’s Communication Control unit (CCU) which talks to the MyRide app, giving connectivity in the form of text message and incoming call notifications that are displayed on the instrument panel – and mobile battery status is displayed as soon as a connection is established.

This connectivity and the ability to identify any technical issues that need rectifying provide added peace of mind and reassurance to adventure riders, especially when they are taking part in long distance trips in unfamiliar territory.

Access to the relevant information is crucial on every long distance expedition, and Ténéré 700 World Raid riders can choose from three different themes on the new 5” colour TFT meter. The ‘Explorer’ screen layout features a modern digital design that provides all of the machine’s key running data in a contemporary and easy to read style. The ‘Street’ screen features a tachometer with a circular dial and needle that give a more conventional look from the analogue era, and the ‘Raid’ screen is inspired by a typical rally racing roadbook and features two independent countdown tripmeters that enable the rider to see the distance to the next waypoint. Located to the right of the dashboard area there is a USB type A socket that can power navigation systems or charge mobile devices.

For optimal controllability in varying riding conditions the new Ténéré 700 World Raid is equipped with three-mode ABS that can be selected when the bike is stationary, via a specific menu available in the meter, operated by the right handle switch. Mode 1 is fully on, with both wheels benefitting from ABS as required legally while riding on public roads. Mode 2 and 3 have been introduced for non-public roads riding. In detail, Mode 2 (new function developed for Ténéré 700 World Raid) is front wheel on, rear wheel off, and this is the recommended mode for terrain such as gravel tracks, where low levels of grip are likely to be experienced. Mode 3 is fully off, suitable for experienced riders who want to enjoy pure off road riding. The instrument panel shows when Mode 2 and Mode 3 are active, and the rider can return immediately to Mode 1 at any time when moving or standing still by pressing a button on the left side of the instrument panel.

For refined off road handling performance the suspension system on the Ténéré 700 World Raid features a number of significant upgrades. Newly designed 43 mm KYB front forks give 230 mm of wheel travel – 20 mm more than the Ténéré 700 – offering increased shock absorption potential on rough terrain. The new forks are equipped with a spring preload adjuster, in addition to the rebound and compression damping adjusters and air bleeding screw already featured on the Ténéré 700, enabling the rider to set the suspension to suit different terrain and loads.

For increased durability with reduced internal friction, the longer travel 43 mm front forks feature a resilient Kashima coating applied on outer tube, with a distinctive dark bronze colour, while lightweight fork internal components are used in order to minimise weight, despite the longer stroke.

For better controllability – particularly in off road riding situations – an Öhlins steering damper is fitted as standard equipment. Mounting position is close to the top triple clamp, allowing the rider to quickly adjust the unit to his preferred levels of feel and feedback on a variety of terrain, thanks to 18 different damping settings.

The rear suspension has also been upgraded to match the new front forks, and features a revised linkage design with a piggyback type shock absorber with longer stroke. The rear suspension’s damping characteristics, spring rate and linkage ratios have all been optimised in order to give a comfortable ride on the road together with the ability to take some hard hits during off road exploration.

For consistent damping performance the new shock features an aluminium body for good heat dissipation, while the separate piggyback type oil reservoir prevents cavitation – and like the forks, the new shock gives 20 mm more wheel travel, and is fully adjustable for spring preload, as well as compression and rebound damping. A new rubber bumper has been introduced as well to increase performance on energy absorption in case of bottoming.

Yamaha’s iconic 689 cc liquid-cooled in-line two-cylinder engine is the driving force behind the new Ténéré 700 World Raid. Featuring a 270° crankshaft that gives it a characteristic uneven firing sequence, this ‘crossplane concept’ CP2 engine is renowned for its strong linear torque output as well as its ultra-responsive and easily-controllable performance that makes it so enjoyable and rewarding to ride at all speeds.

Compact dimensions and low weight make the CP2 unit ideal for the demands and requirements of adventure riding – and with a linear torque delivery providing plenty of low to mid-range pulling power, this rugged, reliable and economical engine is particularly suited to the varied on and off road terrain typically encountered by adventure riders. Already proven with the best-selling Ténéré 700, this engine is one of Yamaha’s most legendary powerplants, with more than 221,000 CP2-engined units sold since introduction.

The Ténéré 700 family has a new air cleaner box, specifically designed to handle the extreme off road terrain that this long distance adventure bike is built for. The Ténéré airbox has been equipped with a forward-facing intake duct that is designed to prevent ingress of dust and debris thrown up by the rear wheel.

For additional wind protection on long distance adventures the bike is fitted with a 15 mm taller screen with easy-to-remove side deflectors, and LED flashers are original equipment. The front panels surrounding the radiator and the interior panel around cockpit area are manufactured from tough fibre glass composite material. These are designed to be able to handle rugged off road riding.

The larger foot-rest area gives greater grip for the rider’s boots, and also reduces pressure on the soles when riding on extreme terrain. A larger surface area also prevents mud and sand build up, and the removable rubber inserts improve the boot/peg stability in wet conditions. The rubber inserts can be removed when things get muddy.

For increased protection when riding off road, the bike is fitted with a new three-piece aluminium engine guard that helps to prevent accidental damage caused by rocks, stones and any other debris. Thanks to the new suspension with longer stroke, ground clearance is 250 mm.

To ensure that the radiator maintains its high levels of cooling efficiency during off road riding, a new radiator grille is fitted. Featuring vertical louvres like Yamaha’s off road competition models, this new grille is designed to protect the radiator from debris thrown up by the front wheel.

Australian stocks of the new fully-featured Tenere World Raid are not expected until the first quarter of 2023 and the pricing is yet to be announced.