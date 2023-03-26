2023 Progressive American Flat Track

Senoia Short Track

Images by Kristen Lassen

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER

Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) has claimed his first win of the season in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER championship at Senoia Raceway.

While the field was desperate to slow Whale’s teammate, defending class champ Kody Kopp (No. 1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) after his season-opening double victory at the DAYTONA Short Track, the Australian issued a clear reminder that the Red Bull KTM team boasts not one, but two genuine title contenders under its tent with a wire-to-wire run to the checkered flag.

Max Whale – P1

“What a day! We started off on the wrong foot with P7 in qualifying and we had to work hard from there. But, I worked my way through the field to win my Heat, then won the Dash-for-Cash as well. In the Main Event, I rode an awesome race and my 450 SX-F was working so good. I didn’t put a foot wrong, really, was able to check out by 1.4 seconds, which doesn’t seem like a lot, but it is in the slick conditions like this. I’m so pumped to get the win, it’s been a long time for me and a lot of hard work in between – I’m so happy and can’t thank my Red Bull KTM team enough!”

As Whale walked away at the front, a huge scrap played out behind for second. A hugely impressive James Ott (No. 19 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450) jumped into the position from pole where he found himself under fire almost immediately from the likes of Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R), Kopp, and Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 D&D Racing/Certified KTM 450 SX-F), among others.

Drane pulled off a remarkable save of a near highside just to stay upright, but the resultant drama dropped him from podium contention to outside the top ten.

Gauthier then started his charge, slicing his way up from seventh to third with relative ease. But try as he might, he was unable to work out a way past Ott and the two ultimately crossed the stripe the final time in second and third, respectively.

Kopp did threaten to overhaul both late. However, he instead saw his bid for a top-three result foiled by a resurgent Brunner, who stole back fourth and then kept the championship leader corralled behind him in fifth to the flag by a 0.177-second margin.

Mischler took sixth just behind, followed by his Turner Honda teammates, Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) and Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R). Shayna Texter-Bauman (No. 52 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 450 SX-F) and Chad Cose (No. 49 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450) completed the top ten.

Tom Drane finished the weekend in 13th place, collecting seven championship points.

Kody Kopp now holds the overall lead on 65-points, to Dalton Gauthier on 60, and Max Whale now third on 53-points. Trevor Brunner and James Ott round out the top five, and Tom Drane is eighth.

AFT Singles Results – Senoia Short Track

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-F 22 Laps 25 2 James Ott Husqvarna FC450 1.483 21 3 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F 2.225 18 4 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F 2.371 16 5 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 2.548 15 6 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R 3.305 14 7 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 3.866 13 8 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 4.048 12 9 Shayna Texter-Bauman KTM 450 SX-F 6.019 11 10 Chad Cose Husqvarna FC450 6.292 10 11 Dan Bromley Yamaha YZ450F 7.527 9 12 Kevin Stollings Honda CRF450R 7.597 8 13 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 8.418 7 14 Tanner Dean KTM 450 SX-F 8.447 6 15 Cole Zabala Honda CRF450R 8.941 5 16 Jordan Jean Honda CRF450R 9.536 4 17 Travis Petton IV KTM 450 SX-F 11.077 3 18 Tyler Raggio Yamaha YZ450F 12.058 2 19 Justin Jones KTM 450 SX-F 17.101 1

AFT Singles Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Kody Kopp 65 2 Dalton Gauthier 60 3 Max Whale 53 4 Trevor Brunner 48 5 James Ott 47 6 Chase Saathoff 40 7 Morgen Mischler 33 8 Tom Drane 30 9 Trent Lowe 29 10 Andrew Luker 26 11 Justin Jones 24 12 Logan Eisenhard 22 13 Chad Cose 21 14 Dan Bromley 16 15 Cole Zabala 14

Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle

Reigning Grand National Champion Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Rogers Racing/SDI Racing FTR750) came out victorious following an epic showdown featuring two of Progressive American Flat Track’s biggest stars in an epic Yamaha Senoia Short Track on Saturday evening at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia.

The Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle king entered the weekend with the knowledge that his place atop the pecking order was under threat from the fast-rising Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), who opened his ‘23 title campaign in dominating fashion at Daytona International Speedway two weeks back.

Following a quiet opener by his standards, Mees was at the top of his game in Senoia, locking down the top of the charts pretty much all day long. He then looked to exploit his prime starting position, planning to dart away early and eliminate any potential challenge before it could materialize.

Daniels saw what the factory Indian ace was up to, however. He stuck a hard pass in on teammate JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) to slot into second and then put his head down in hopes of reeling Mees back in.

Daniels ultimately arrived on Mees’ rear wheel and at last took the lead at half-distance, just as the two made their way into lapped traffic. The second half of the contest was relentless, with passes for the lead executed on nearly every lap, all the while slashing their way past slower riders.

Mees reclaimed the lead with twenty seconds remaining on the clock and then leaned on his decades of experience advantage to formulate a way to cling on for the victory, as he held the Estenson Yamaha pilot off at the stripe by 0.174 seconds.

Jared Mees – P1

“Man, that was a duel… a battle… a fist fight in a phone booth,” Mees said. “We rode super clean; we didn’t touch – we came really close – but I didn’t want to give that one up. I was fighting tooth-and-nail, and he was rolling so good. I felt if I could get in a rhythm early, I could maybe get a gap, but he hung tough. We want this championship bad. We want to keep the #1 plate. It’s going to be super tough. Dallas is super hungry, and you can see it in his riding.”

While the Mees-Daniels showdown was the headliner (and quite possibly a preview of more to come), the battle for third was nearly as exciting. Beach fell into the clutches of Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750), losing the podium position late in the Main, only to snatch the spot back on the race’s final lap.

Meanwhile, Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750) earned his second top five of the year, outdueling Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 JMC Motorsports/Fairway Ford Indian FTR750) following an extended tussle of their own.

Seventh went to Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 890 Duke), who spent the entire Main Event clawing his way forward after an early incident dropped him well down the order.

He was followed home by his younger brother, Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Fastrack Racing/2 Wheelz KTM 890 Duke), in eighth, while Jesse Janisch (No. 33 KTM/Haversack/Z-Max 890 Duke) and Ben Lowe (No. 25 Rackley Racing/Mission Foods Indian FTR750) rounded out the top ten.

SuperTwins Results – Senoia Short Track

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 35 Laps 25 2 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 0.174 21 3 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 6.563 18 4 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 6.694 16 5 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 10.009 15 6 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 11.012 14 7 Briar Bauman KTM 890 Duke 12.579 13 8 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke 13.224 12 9 Jesse Janisch KTM 790 Duke 13.874 11 10 Ben Lowe Indian FTR750 14.191 10 11 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 14.684 9 12 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 34 Laps 8 13 Billy Ross Indian FTR750 0.029 7 14 Michael Hill Kawasaki Ninja 650 2.817 6 15 Jeffery Lowery Yamaha MT-07 4.342 5 16 Mitch Harvat Kawasaki Ninja 650 6.834 4 17 Ryan Wells Royal Enfield 650 9.545 3 18 Jordan Harris KTM 790 Duke 14.096 2 19 Brandon Newman Kawasaki Ninja 650 26 Laps 1

SuperTwins Standings