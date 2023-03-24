ASBK 2023

Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park

Cru Halliday wasted no time getting down to a 1m30.561 on his fourth lap of the morning before returning to the YRT garage for some tweaks.

Josh Waters was also in the 1m30s early on, a 1m30.755 on his fourth time around the 3.93 kilometre SMP circuit before returning to the McMartin Racing garage. Halfway into the 30-minute session it was still only those two in the 1m30s.

MIke Jones ran into some problems early in the second half of the session, his YZF-R1M rolling to a stop at turn seven just after he had dipped into the 1m30s, a 1m30.891.

No such problems for his team-mate though, Halliday lowering the benchmark to 1m29.496 on his seventh lap of the session to underline his dry pace here in his own backyard. As we mentioned in our brief form guide going into this round, it was only Cru that looked to have the potential pace at Phillip Island to challenge Josh Waters and Cru has been quicker than his team-mate in almost every session so far this season.

Mike was keen to turn that sequence of events around though and joined his team-mate in the 29s ten minutes later. A 1m29.875 good enough for P2 and a Yamaha 1-2 a great start to the day for YRT.

Troy Herfoss went P4 late in the session to finish ahead of Glenn Allerton, Bryan Staring and Ted Collins.

This might be the only dry session we get here today at SMP as the forecast is for 10-20 mm of rain to arrive later this afternoon ahead of the next practice sessions and the late evening qualifying sessions. Full weather forecast and schedule lower down the page.

Superbike FP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha R1-M 1:29.496 291 2 Mike JONES Yamaha R1-M +0.379 289 3 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R +1.052 293 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +1.324 290 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +1.704 291 6 Bryan STARING Yamaha R1M +1.890 290 7 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR +2.700 289 8 Max STAUFFER Yamaha R1 +3.042 290 9 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4 R +3.159 287 10 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.578 288 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia RSV4 +4.323 285 12 Josh SODERLAND Ducati V4R +4.853 286 13 Leanne NELSON Kawasaki ZX10R +6.065 279 14 Scott ALLARS Yamaha R1 +6.104 273 15 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R +6.835 273 16 Dominic DE LEON Kawasaki ZX10R +6.848 277 17 Nicholas MARSH Yamaha R1M +7.640 270 18 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1 +8.038 278

SMP Friday Forecast

Supersport FP1

Just as he did here during the pre-season test Sean Condon blitzed the Supersport field this morning. This is his backyard, and he will be hard to beat here, but the rest of the field will inch closer as the day progresses.

Supersport FP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Sean CONDON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m33.276 255 2 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.975 255 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.376 258 4 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.777 257 5 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.810 256 6 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.872 258 7 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.997 254 8 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.382 256 9 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.530 255 10 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.593 252 11 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.625 248 12 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.105 249 13 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.468 254 14 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.693 256 15 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.137 247 16 Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.220 254 17 Simone BOLDRINI Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.273 244 18 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +4.279 251 19 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.699 247 20 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.139 253 21 Hunter FORD Kawasaki ZX6 +5.440 243 22 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +6.327 256 23 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +6.466 250 24 Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R6 +7.263 251 25 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +7.325 247 26 Cameron PRENTICE Yamaha YZF-R6 +7.833 241 27 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +8.041 253

Supersport 300 / R3 Cup FP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m44.003 188 2 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.515 191 3 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.920 188 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.469 192 5 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.755 185 6 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.861 188 7 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.933 190 8 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.243 184 9 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki Ninja +2.253 190 10 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki Ninja +2.428 188 11 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.896 184 12 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki Ninja +3.201 189 13 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.259 191 14 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.320 191 15 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.347 186 16 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki Ninja +3.445 185 17 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki Ninja +3.774 187 18 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +5.161 188 19 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.228 183 20 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja +5.543 190 21 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.959 187 22 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.987 184 23 Will NASSIF Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.031 184 24 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.364 185 25 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.783 179

OJC FP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 1m59.415 147 2 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.857 146 3 Jake PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.158 146 4 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.850 146 5 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.177 145 6 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.299 147 7 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.805 145 8 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.880 148 9 Haydn FORDYCE Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.109 143 10 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.109 146 11 Ella MCCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.332 145 12 Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.672 147 13 Ethan JOHNSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.943 148 14 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.543 143 15 Rossi MCADAM Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.680 145 16 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.368 142 17 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.532 146 18 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +6.416 147 19 Nikolas LAZO Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.758 141 20 Isaac AYAD Yamaha YZF-R15 +16.371 140

Superbike Masters FP1 Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Keo WATSON P6F13 Yamaha FZR 1000 1m38.961 263 2 Greg AVERY P5UN Suzuki Katana 1100 +2.392 238 3 Troy CORSER P5F1 Yamaha TZ 750 +2.696 247 4 Aaron BENNETT P5UN Suzuki GSX 1290 +2.857 252 5 Brian BOLSTER P6F13 Yamaha FZR 1000 +3.219 249 6 Murray CLARK P6F13 Suzuki GSXR 1127 +3.581 258 7 Corey GLOCK P6F7 Suzuki GSXR 749 +4.513 220 8 Brad PHELAN P5UN Suzuki Katana 1100 +4.689 242 9 Phillip BURKE P6F7 Honda VFR 750 +4.89 236 10 Robert YOUNG P6F7 Ducati 888 +6.252 238 11 Richard EASTON P6F7 Suzuki GSXR 750 +7.47 224 12 Phillip BEVAN P6F7 Honda VFR 750 +9.048 229 13 Paul RIGNEY P5UN Kawasaki Z 1000 R +10.253 214 14 Damien COPPOLA P5UN Kawasaki Z1J 1000 +10.438 229 15 Scott WEBSTER P5F1 Harris XR69 1200 +10.905 241 16 Steven HARLEY P6F13 Bimota YB6 1000 +11.056 232 17 Stephen KAIRL P6F13 Yamaha FZR 1000 +11.134 248 18 Laurie FYFFE P6F7 Honda RC30 750 +11.464 233 19 Mick JOHNSTON P6F7 Ducati TTF1 900 +12.154 220 20 Paul PARLETT P5F1 Harris XR69 1100 +13.715 228 21 Ross DOBSON P5UN Suzuki GSX 1290 +14.381 227 22 Gregory FARRELL P6F7 Honda RC30 750 +14.408 207 23 Andrew RELPH P6F7 Kawasaki ZXR 750 +14.415 213 24 Patrick POVOLNY P5UN Suzuki GSX 1166 +14.696 223 25 Damion DAVIS P5F1 Suzuki TR 738 +15.145 201 26 Roger GUNN P5UN Suzuki Katana 1260 +15.361 229 27 Kurt GRAINGER P6F7 Suzuki GSXR 750 +16.418 218 28 Mick MOLONEY P5UN Suzuki GSX 1170 +25.165 231 NC Glenn HINDLE P5F1 Suzuki XR69 1170 / 175 NC Darren LARK P6F7 Kawasaki ZXR 749 / 166

Friday 24th March Time Class Event Duration 930 950 Riders Briefing (SSP300, OJC, Masters) B1 20 mins 1000 1020 Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP) B2 20 mins 1100 1125 Supersport FP1 25 mins 1130 1150 SSP300 / R3 cUP FP1 20 mins 1155 1225 Superbike FP1 30 mins 1230 1245 bLU cRU FP1 15 mins 1250 1305 Superbike Masters FP1 15 mins 1310 1335 Supersport FP2 25 mins 1335 1405 ASBK TV Track Time – Drinks Break 30 mins 1405 1410 Superbike FP2 30 mins 1440 1500 SSP300 / R3 Cup FP2 20 mins 1505 1520 Superbike Masters FP2 15 mins 1525 1540 bLU cRU FP2 15 mins 1545 1610 Supersport Q1 25 mins 1615 1635 SSP300 / R3 Cup Q1 20 mins 1640 1710 Superbike FP3 30 mins 1720 1735 bLU cRU Q1 15 mins 1740 1755 Superbike Masters Q 15 mins 1755 1900 Dinner – ASBK Pillion Rides 65 mins Night Sessions 1900 1920 SSP300 / R3 Cup Q2 20 mins 1925 1950 Supersport Q2 25 mins 1955 2010 bLU cRU Q2 15 mins 2015 2035 Superbike Q1 25 mins 2045 2100 Superbike Q2 15 mins 2100 2110 ASBK TV & Media Interviews ASBK TV 10 mins 2110 2135 SSP300 / R3 Cup R1 20 mins 2140 2200 bLU cRU R1 6 Laps 2205 2220 Superbike Masters R1 6 Laps Saturday 25th March Time Class Event Duration 1400 1405 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 1410 1415 Supersport WUP 5 mins 1420 1430 Superbike WUP 10 mins 1435 1440 SSP300 / R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 1445 1450 Superbike Masters WUP 5 mins 1450 1510 ASBK Pillion Rides – Drinks Break 20 mins 1510 1530 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1540 1610 Supersport R1 11 Laps 1620 1655 Superbike R1 13 Laps 1705 1730 SSP300 / R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1740 1755 Superbike Masters R2 6 Laps 1755 1930 Dinner – ASBK Pitlane Walk 95 mins Night Races 1930 1950 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps 2000 2030 Supersport R2 11 Laps 2040 2105 SSP00 R3 8 Laps 2115 2150 Superbike R2 13 Laps 2200 2215 Superbike Masters R3 6 Laps

