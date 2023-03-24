ASBK 2023
Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park
Cru Halliday wasted no time getting down to a 1m30.561 on his fourth lap of the morning before returning to the YRT garage for some tweaks.
Josh Waters was also in the 1m30s early on, a 1m30.755 on his fourth time around the 3.93 kilometre SMP circuit before returning to the McMartin Racing garage. Halfway into the 30-minute session it was still only those two in the 1m30s.
MIke Jones ran into some problems early in the second half of the session, his YZF-R1M rolling to a stop at turn seven just after he had dipped into the 1m30s, a 1m30.891.
No such problems for his team-mate though, Halliday lowering the benchmark to 1m29.496 on his seventh lap of the session to underline his dry pace here in his own backyard. As we mentioned in our brief form guide going into this round, it was only Cru that looked to have the potential pace at Phillip Island to challenge Josh Waters and Cru has been quicker than his team-mate in almost every session so far this season.
Mike was keen to turn that sequence of events around though and joined his team-mate in the 29s ten minutes later. A 1m29.875 good enough for P2 and a Yamaha 1-2 a great start to the day for YRT.
Troy Herfoss went P4 late in the session to finish ahead of Glenn Allerton, Bryan Staring and Ted Collins.
This might be the only dry session we get here today at SMP as the forecast is for 10-20 mm of rain to arrive later this afternoon ahead of the next practice sessions and the late evening qualifying sessions. Full weather forecast and schedule lower down the page.
Superbike FP1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha R1-M
|1:29.496
|291
|2
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha R1-M
|+0.379
|289
|3
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati V4R
|+1.052
|293
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|+1.324
|290
|5
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|+1.704
|291
|6
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha R1M
|+1.890
|290
|7
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW M RR
|+2.700
|289
|8
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha R1
|+3.042
|290
|9
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati V4 R
|+3.159
|287
|10
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+3.578
|288
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia RSV4
|+4.323
|285
|12
|Josh SODERLAND
|Ducati V4R
|+4.853
|286
|13
|Leanne NELSON
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+6.065
|279
|14
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha R1
|+6.104
|273
|15
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+6.835
|273
|16
|Dominic DE LEON
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+6.848
|277
|17
|Nicholas MARSH
|Yamaha R1M
|+7.640
|270
|18
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+8.038
|278
SMP Friday Forecast
Supersport FP1
Just as he did here during the pre-season test Sean Condon blitzed the Supersport field this morning. This is his backyard, and he will be hard to beat here, but the rest of the field will inch closer as the day progresses.
Supersport FP1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m33.276
|255
|2
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.975
|255
|3
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.376
|258
|4
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.777
|257
|5
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.810
|256
|6
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.872
|258
|7
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.997
|254
|8
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.382
|256
|9
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.530
|255
|10
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.593
|252
|11
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.625
|248
|12
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.105
|249
|13
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.468
|254
|14
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.693
|256
|15
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+4.137
|247
|16
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+4.220
|254
|17
|Simone BOLDRINI
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+4.273
|244
|18
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|+4.279
|251
|19
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+4.699
|247
|20
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.139
|253
|21
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki ZX6
|+5.440
|243
|22
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+6.327
|256
|23
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|+6.466
|250
|24
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+7.263
|251
|25
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+7.325
|247
|26
|Cameron PRENTICE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+7.833
|241
|27
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+8.041
|253
Supersport 300 / R3 Cup FP1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m44.003
|188
|2
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.515
|191
|3
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.920
|188
|4
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.469
|192
|5
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.755
|185
|6
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.861
|188
|7
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.933
|190
|8
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.243
|184
|9
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+2.253
|190
|10
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+2.428
|188
|11
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.896
|184
|12
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+3.201
|189
|13
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.259
|191
|14
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.320
|191
|15
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.347
|186
|16
|Steve SFORZIN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+3.445
|185
|17
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+3.774
|187
|18
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+5.161
|188
|19
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.228
|183
|20
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+5.543
|190
|21
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.959
|187
|22
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.987
|184
|23
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.031
|184
|24
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+8.364
|185
|25
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+8.783
|179
OJC FP1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Riley NAUTA
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m59.415
|147
|2
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.857
|146
|3
|Jake PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.158
|146
|4
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.850
|146
|5
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.177
|145
|6
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.299
|147
|7
|Jed FYFFE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.805
|145
|8
|Rikki HENRY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.880
|148
|9
|Haydn FORDYCE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.109
|143
|10
|Oscar LEWIS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.109
|146
|11
|Ella MCCAUSLAND
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.332
|145
|12
|Archie SCHMIDT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.672
|147
|13
|Ethan JOHNSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.943
|148
|14
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+4.543
|143
|15
|Rossi MCADAM
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+4.680
|145
|16
|Hunter CHARLETT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.368
|142
|17
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.532
|146
|18
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+6.416
|147
|19
|Nikolas LAZO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.758
|141
|20
|Isaac AYAD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+16.371
|140
Superbike Masters FP1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Keo WATSON
|P6F13
|Yamaha FZR 1000
|1m38.961
|263
|2
|Greg AVERY
|P5UN
|Suzuki Katana 1100
|+2.392
|238
|3
|Troy CORSER
|P5F1
|Yamaha TZ 750
|+2.696
|247
|4
|Aaron BENNETT
|P5UN
|Suzuki GSX 1290
|+2.857
|252
|5
|Brian BOLSTER
|P6F13
|Yamaha FZR 1000
|+3.219
|249
|6
|Murray CLARK
|P6F13
|Suzuki GSXR 1127
|+3.581
|258
|7
|Corey GLOCK
|P6F7
|Suzuki GSXR 749
|+4.513
|220
|8
|Brad PHELAN
|P5UN
|Suzuki Katana 1100
|+4.689
|242
|9
|Phillip BURKE
|P6F7
|Honda VFR 750
|+4.89
|236
|10
|Robert YOUNG
|P6F7
|Ducati 888
|+6.252
|238
|11
|Richard EASTON
|P6F7
|Suzuki GSXR 750
|+7.47
|224
|12
|Phillip BEVAN
|P6F7
|Honda VFR 750
|+9.048
|229
|13
|Paul RIGNEY
|P5UN
|Kawasaki Z 1000 R
|+10.253
|214
|14
|Damien COPPOLA
|P5UN
|Kawasaki Z1J 1000
|+10.438
|229
|15
|Scott WEBSTER
|P5F1
|Harris XR69 1200
|+10.905
|241
|16
|Steven HARLEY
|P6F13
|Bimota YB6 1000
|+11.056
|232
|17
|Stephen KAIRL
|P6F13
|Yamaha FZR 1000
|+11.134
|248
|18
|Laurie FYFFE
|P6F7
|Honda RC30 750
|+11.464
|233
|19
|Mick JOHNSTON
|P6F7
|Ducati TTF1 900
|+12.154
|220
|20
|Paul PARLETT
|P5F1
|Harris XR69 1100
|+13.715
|228
|21
|Ross DOBSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki GSX 1290
|+14.381
|227
|22
|Gregory FARRELL
|P6F7
|Honda RC30 750
|+14.408
|207
|23
|Andrew RELPH
|P6F7
|Kawasaki ZXR 750
|+14.415
|213
|24
|Patrick POVOLNY
|P5UN
|Suzuki GSX 1166
|+14.696
|223
|25
|Damion DAVIS
|P5F1
|Suzuki TR 738
|+15.145
|201
|26
|Roger GUNN
|P5UN
|Suzuki Katana 1260
|+15.361
|229
|27
|Kurt GRAINGER
|P6F7
|Suzuki GSXR 750
|+16.418
|218
|28
|Mick MOLONEY
|P5UN
|Suzuki GSX 1170
|+25.165
|231
|NC
|Glenn HINDLE
|P5F1
|Suzuki XR69 1170
|/
|175
|NC
|Darren LARK
|P6F7
|Kawasaki ZXR 749
|/
|166
|Friday 24th March
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|930
|950
|Riders Briefing (SSP300, OJC, Masters)
|B1
|20 mins
|1000
|1020
|Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP)
|B2
|20 mins
|1100
|1125
|Supersport
|FP1
|25 mins
|1130
|1150
|SSP300 / R3 cUP
|FP1
|20 mins
|1155
|1225
|Superbike
|FP1
|30 mins
|1230
|1245
|bLU cRU
|FP1
|15 mins
|1250
|1305
|Superbike Masters
|FP1
|15 mins
|1310
|1335
|Supersport
|FP2
|25 mins
|1335
|1405
|ASBK TV Track Time – Drinks Break
|30 mins
|1405
|1410
|Superbike
|FP2
|30 mins
|1440
|1500
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|FP2
|20 mins
|1505
|1520
|Superbike Masters
|FP2
|15 mins
|1525
|1540
|bLU cRU
|FP2
|15 mins
|1545
|1610
|Supersport
|Q1
|25 mins
|1615
|1635
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|1640
|1710
|Superbike
|FP3
|30 mins
|1720
|1735
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|15 mins
|1740
|1755
|Superbike Masters
|Q
|15 mins
|1755
|1900
|Dinner – ASBK Pillion Rides
|65 mins
|Night Sessions
|1900
|1920
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|1925
|1950
|Supersport
|Q2
|25 mins
|1955
|2010
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|15 mins
|2015
|2035
|Superbike
|Q1
|25 mins
|2045
|2100
|Superbike
|Q2
|15 mins
|2100
|2110
|ASBK TV & Media Interviews
|ASBK TV
|10 mins
|2110
|2135
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|R1
|20 mins
|2140
|2200
|bLU cRU
|R1
|6 Laps
|2205
|2220
|Superbike Masters
|R1
|6 Laps
|Saturday 25th March
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|1400
|1405
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|1410
|1415
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|1420
|1430
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|1435
|1440
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|1445
|1450
|Superbike Masters
|WUP
|5 mins
|1450
|1510
|ASBK Pillion Rides – Drinks Break
|20 mins
|1510
|1530
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6 Laps
|1540
|1610
|Supersport
|R1
|11 Laps
|1620
|1655
|Superbike
|R1
|13 Laps
|1705
|1730
|SSP300 / R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1740
|1755
|Superbike Masters
|R2
|6 Laps
|1755
|1930
|Dinner – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|95 mins
|Night Races
|1930
|1950
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6 Laps
|2000
|2030
|Supersport
|R2
|11 Laps
|2040
|2105
|SSP00
|R3
|8 Laps
|2115
|2150
|Superbike
|R2
|13 Laps
|2200
|2215
|Superbike Masters
|R3
|6 Laps
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R1
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Feb 24-26
|R2
|Sydney Motorsports Park
|NSW
|Mar 24-25
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3