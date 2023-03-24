ASBK 2023

Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park

There was a lengthy break between the practice sessions and the opening Superbike qualifying session that got underway under lights at 2030 on Friday night. The top 12 from the 20-minute QP1 session would then proceed through to a 15-minute Q2 session to finalise the first four rows of the grid for Saturday’s opening 13-lap race at 1620 on Saturday.

The bikes looked incredible rolling out of pit-lane under lights on Friday night at SMP. The forecast heavy rain had gone around the area and thus we had dry qualifying sessions.

Could Cru Halliday surpass his 1m28.895s effort from FP3?

Superbike QP1

Mike Jones was the first man in the 29s, a 1m29.903 on his first lap and Troy Herfoss immediately put in his fastest lap of the day, a 1m30.496 on his first flyer.

Broc Pearson also put in his fastest lap of the day early in this session, a 1m31.443, another indicator that the DesmoSport Ducati squad are making progress with the bike. He then bettered that with a 1m31.269.

Josh Waters then, 0.451 under Jones’ marker at the first split, 0.704 at the second split, and then crosses the stripe to go P1 with a 1m29.071. Cru Halliday had yet to turn a lap…

Max Stauffer then another to improve on his practice times, the teenager putting a 1m31.080.

Halliday rolled out of the pits as the session approached the halfway mark… Cru’s first flying lap a 1m30.065 before returning to pit-lane with six-minutes left in the session.

With two-minutes remaining the top ten riders were all in the pits… They only needed to finish in the top 12 to progress through to Q2, and of course with them already now eating into their tyre allocation they wanted to do as few laps as possible to earn their place in Q1. And the pits is where they stayed as the clock ran out…

Superbike QP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R 1m29.071 293 2 Mike JONES Yamaha R1-M +0.832 290 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha R1-M +0.994 288 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +1.425 289 5 Bryan STARING Yamaha R1M +1.442 286 6 Max STAUFFER Yamaha R1 +2.009 287 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.084 291 8 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR +2.145 288 9 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4 R +2.198 291 10 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +2.402 283 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia RSV4 +3.847 285 12 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R +4.317 277 13 Josh SODERLAND Ducati V4R +4.543 282 14 Scott ALLARS Yamaha R1 +5.620 275 15 Dominic DE LEON Kawasaki ZX10R +6.141 276 16 Leanne NELSON Kawasaki ZX10R +6.215 278 17 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1 +6.957 280 18 Nicholas MARSH Yamaha R1M +9.055 268

Superbike QP2

What had the likes of Halliday, Waters and Jones left up their sleeve for this final shootout…?

Halliday had set the benchmark for the day during practice at 1m28.895 but it was Waters that set the new qualifying lap record at 1m29.071 in the QP1 session, as of course qualifying records can only be set during qualifying sessions.

They had 15-minutes to decide the final four rows of the grid for tomorrow’s opening 13-lap bout that is scheduled to get underway at 1620.

Cru Halliday reeled off a 1m29.750 on his first lap, then backed that up with a 1m29.347 before returning to the pits.

Waters recording a 1m30.035 on his first lap, followed by a 1m30.002, Jones a 1m30.105 and Glenn Allerton a 1m30.449.

Troy Herfoss then puts in his best lap of SMP, a 1m29.952. Jones improved to 1m29.672. Herfoss then improved further to 1m29.776.

At the halfway point it was Halliday, Jones, Herfoss, Waters, Allerton, Staring filling the top six positions. At this juncture Broc Pearson was yet to record a time, he had gone out early but immediately returned to the pits, presumably with a technical problem.

Halliday headed out again with just over five-minutes left on the shot clock… Pearson also headed back out.

Bryan Staring leaped up to fourth, a 1m29.837 throwing his hat in the ring… With four-minutes to run all riders were on track or heading out of the pits for a last crack at it…

Broc Pearson put in a 1m30.778 to get himself provisionally on the third row.

Josh Waters put in a 1m29.227 to put himself into P1 with two-minutes remaining in the session. The McMartin Racing rider then went fractionally under that time at the first split on the next lap, Cru Halliday even further under at the first split, Mike Jones also under at the second split and by the biggest margin, 0.217… Jonesy does it, a 1m29.019 to go P1 with 30-seconds remaining…But not for long…

Cru Halliday a 1m28.970 on his seventh lap of the session just before the chequered flag to set a new qualifying lap record and complete a clean sweep of every session held here today. The 34-year-old topping FP1, FP2, FP3 and also qualifying.

Superbike QP2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha R1-M 1m28.970 2 Mike JONES Yamaha R1-M +0.049 3 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R +0.050 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +0.740 5 Bryan STARING Yamaha R1M +0.867 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +1.092 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.524 8 Max STAUFFER Yamaha R1 +1.671 9 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4 R +1.770 10 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR +1.990 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia RSV4 +3.557 12 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R +4.348

Superbike Combined Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha R1-M 1m28.970 2 Mike JONES Yamaha R1-M 1m29.019 3 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R 1m29.020 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m29.710 5 Bryan STARING Yamaha R1M 1m29.837 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m30.062 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m30.494 8 Max STAUFFER Yamaha R1 1m30.641 9 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4 R 1m30.740 10 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR 1m30.960 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia RSV4 1m32.527 12 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R 1m33.318 13 Josh SODERLAND Ducati V4R 1m33.614 14 Scott ALLARS Yamaha R1 1m34.691 15 Dominic DE LEON Kawasaki ZX10R 1m35.212 16 Leanne NELSON Kawasaki ZX10R 1m35.286 17 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1 1m36.028 18 Nicholas MARSH Yamaha R1M 1m38.126

Supersport Qualifying

Sean Condon was happy to sit in pit-lane for QP2 after setting a pace in Q1 that none of his competitors could get near.

The Q2 session was red flagged with 11-minutes remaining when Jack Passfield went down, he walked away but his stricken bike posed a danger to other riders.

After a delay the session got underway but nobody could get any closer to Condon. Olly Simpson was one of the only riders to improve in the second session, moving up to fourth but still over a second slower than Condon’s benchmark.

Then in the dying minutes Tom Bramich also managed to improve his standing from 10th up to seventh so he will head row three of the grid when the opening 11-lap Supersport race gets underway at 1540 on Saturday afternoon.

Defending champion John Lytras will start from the fourth row.

Supersport Combined Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 Best 1 Sean CONDON Yamaha 1m32.509 / 1m32.509 2 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 1m33.253 1m35.360 1m33.253 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 1m33.538 1m33.782 1m33.538 4 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 1m34.282 1m33.554 1m33.554 5 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 1m33.722 1m34.171 1m33.722 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 1m33.758 1m35.994 1m33.758 7 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 1m34.482 1m34.053 1m34.053 8 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 1m34.118 1m34.594 1m34.118 9 Dallas SKEERD Yamaha 1m34.161 1m34.404 1m34.161 10 John LYTRAS Yamaha 1m34.470 1m35.007 1m34.470 11 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 1m34.613 1m34.471 1m34.471 12 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 1m35.340 1m34.527 1m34.527 13 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 1m35.843 1m34.576 1m34.576 14 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 1m34.630 1m35.772 1m34.630 15 Luca DURNING Yamaha 1m35.096 1m34.900 1m34.900 16 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 1m34.904 1m35.526 1m34.904 17 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 1m36.197 1m35.593 1m35.593 18 Hunter FORD Yamaha 1m35.762 1m36.508 1m35.762 19 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 1m35.790 1m36.401 1m35.790 20 Ben BAKER Yamaha 1m37.285 1m36.231 1m36.231 21 Noel MAHON Yamaha 1m36.413 1m37.039 1m36.413 22 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 1m37.543 1m37.424 1m37.424 23 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 1m37.634 1m38.228 1m37.634 24 Simone BOLDRINI Yamaha 1m37.706 1m37.662 1m37.662 25 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 1m38.247 1m37.841 1m37.841 26 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 1m38.416 1m38.298 1m38.298

Supersport 300 / YMF R3 Cup Qualifying

Brandon Demmery saved his best for last, knocking Cameron Swain out of top spot at the chequered flag to take pole position and with it a new Supersport 300 Qualifying lap record, 1m42.871.

Supersport 300 / YMF R3 Cup Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 Best 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 1m44.380 1m42.871 1m42.871 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 1m43.092 1m45.179 1m43.092 3 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 1m44.365 1m43.238 1m43.238 4 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 1m43.817 1m43.246 1m43.246 5 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 1m44.035 1m44.203 1m44.035 6 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 1m45.207 1m44.241 1m44.241 7 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 1m45.705 1m44.438 1m44.438 8 Henry SNELL Yamaha 1m44.923 1m44.598 1m44.598 9 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 1m46.089 1m44.733 1m44.733 10 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 1m45.020 1m44.779 1m44.779 11 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 1m46.931 1m44.947 1m44.947 12 Joshua NEWMAN Yamaha 1m45.427 1m44.972 1m44.972 13 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 1m45.282 1m44.974 1m44.974 14 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 1m45.614 1m45.513 1m45.513 15 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 1m45.791 1m46.352 1m45.791 16 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 1m46.121 1m46.516 1m46.121 17 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 1m46.461 1m47.230 1m46.461 18 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 1m46.578 1m46.523 1m46.523 19 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 1m51.192 1m47.010 1m47.010 20 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki 1m47.297 1m47.288 1m47.288 21 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 1m47.970 / 1m47.970 22 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 1m49.798 1m48.292 1m48.292 23 Will NASSIF Yamaha 1m49.803 1m48.690 1m48.690 24 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 1m49.033 1m49.979 1m49.033 25 William HUNT Yamaha 1m50.668 1m49.424 1m49.424

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Combined Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 Best 2 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m58.592 1m59.306 1m58.592 3 Ella MCCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 1m59.781 1m58.817 158.817 4 Jake PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m58.818 1m59.293 1m58.818 5 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m59.172 1m58.823 1m58.823 6 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m59.496 1m59.775 1m59.496 7 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 1m59.625 1m59.536 1m59.536 8 Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha YZF-R15 2m00.606 1m59.576 1m59.576 9 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 2m00.856 2m00.460 2m00.460 10 Haydn FORDYCE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m00.892 2m00.604 2m00.604 11 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 2m00.917 2m01.057 2m00.917 12 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m02.016 2m01.053 2m01.053 13 Rossi MCADAM Yamaha YZF-R15 2m01.114 2m02.224 2m01.114 14 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha YZF-R15 2m01.736 2m01.276 2m01.276 15 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 2m02.530 2m01.497 2m01.497 16 Ethan JOHNSON Yamaha YZF-R15 2m01.925 2m01.877 2m01.877 17 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 2m02.224 2m04.858 2m02.224 18 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha YZF-R15 2m04.414 2m02.784 2m02.784 19 Isaac AYAD Yamaha YZF-R15 2m04.203 2m03.246 2m03.246 20 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha YZF-R15 2m04.653 2m05.582 2m04.653

Superbike Masters Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Keo WATSON P6F13 Yamaha FZR 1000 1m36.638 263 2 Troy CORSER P5F1 Yamaha TZ 750 +1.545 249 3 Murray CLARK P6F13 Suzuki GSXR 1127 +3.169 260 4 Brian BOLSTER ( P6F13 Yamaha FZR 1000 +4.147 252 5 Aaron BENNETT P5UN Suzuki GSX 1290 +4.414 255 6 Greg AVERY P5F1 Suzuki Katana 1100 +4.694 242 7 Corey GLOCK P6F7 Suzuki GSXR 749 +5.436 226 8 Phillip BURKE P6F7 Honda VFR 750 +6.099 242 9 Brad PHELAN P5UN Suzuki Katana 1100 +6.304 247 10 Robert YOUNG P6F7 Ducati 888 +6.386 241 11 Glenn HINDLE P5F1 Suzuki XR69 1170 +7.702 242 12 Phillip BEVAN P6F7 Honda VFR 750 +8.550 233 13 Scott WEBSTER P5F1 Harris XR69 1200 +8.880 247 14 Stephen KAIRL P6F13 Yamaha FZR 1000 +9.342 254 15 Richard EASTON P6F7 Suzuki GSXR 750 +9.371 229 16 Roger GUNN P5UN Suzuki Katana 1260 +9.565 246 17 Paul RIGNEY P5UN Kawasaki Z 1000 R +10.223 232 18 Damien COPPOLA P5UN Kawasaki Z1J 1000 +11.278 233 19 Steven HARLEY P6F13 Bimota YB6 1000 +11.359 242 20 Laurie FYFFE P6F7 Honda RC30 750 +11.521 238 21 Mick JOHNSTON P6F7 Ducati TTF1 900 +11.944 222 22 Paul PARLETT P5F1 Harris XR69 1100 +12.262 232 23 Mick MOLONEY P5UN Suzuki GSX 1170 +12.599 232 24 Damion DAVIS P5F1 Suzuki TR 738 +13.687 203 25 Gregory FARRELL P6F7 Honda RC30 750 +13.769 214 26 Andrew RELPH P6F7 Kawasaki ZXR 750 +14.031 213 27 Kurt GRAINGER P6F7 Suzuki GSXR 750 +15.344 224 28 Ross DOBSON P5UN Suzuki GSX 1290 +17.963 224 29 Darren LARK P6F7 Kawasaki ZXR 749 +35.846 200

Saturday 25th March Time Class Event Duration 1400 1405 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 1410 1415 Supersport WUP 5 mins 1420 1430 Superbike WUP 10 mins 1435 1440 SSP300 / R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 1445 1450 Superbike Masters WUP 5 mins 1450 1510 ASBK Pillion Rides – Drinks Break 20 mins 1510 1530 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1540 1610 Supersport R1 11 Laps 1620 1655 Superbike R1 13 Laps 1705 1730 SSP300 / R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1740 1755 Superbike Masters R2 6 Laps 1755 1930 Dinner – ASBK Pitlane Walk 95 mins Night Races 1930 1950 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps 2000 2030 Supersport R2 11 Laps 2040 2105 SSP00 R3 8 Laps 2115 2150 Superbike R2 13 Laps 2200 2215 Superbike Masters R3 6 Laps

