ASBK 2023

Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park

Michelin Supersport Race Two

Jake Farnsworth ran Sean Condon pretty hard in the opening Supersport bout but Condon had held on to secure the victory.

Complicating things ahead of the second and final race of the weekend was some drizzle that drifted across the circuit an hour before the start of race two.

The drizzle ebbed and flowed, stopped and started, in the lead up to this second and final 11-lap Supersport bout of the weekend. By the time riders gridded up the surface was a bit of this and a bit of that, a bit wet, a bit damp in other places, and mainly dry in other areas…

Jake Farnsworth was pushed off the grid and could not start the race from the grid. After that delay the lights went out and Ty Lynch scored a blinder to lead the field through turn one for the first time and the South Australian immediately started streaking away.

By the end of the opening lap Lynch led Olly Simpson by 1.2-seconds. Cam Dunker was in third place, Passfield fourth, Sanders fifth.

Lynch, Simpson and Dunker broke away from the field on lap two. That trio closed right up on the second lap, Simpson right on the tail of Lynch, and Dunker nipping at their heels.

Simpson took the lead at the start of lap three and started to pull away from Lynch. Polesitter Sean Condon was way down in 19th place on slicks… Conversely the riders up front were on wets, or at least a mix of wet at one end and slick at the other.

Cam Dunker took second place off Lynch and then pulled away with ease. With seven laps to run Simpson led Dunker by four-tenths and Lynch was now five-seconds behind. The leading duo both presumably on wets and only two laps later they had more than ten-seconds on Lynch.

With four laps to run Sean Condon went down at turn six. Defending champion John Lytras was tenth at this juncture. Tom Bramich was 15th. The man on the move was Jonathan Nahlous, who on lap seven set a new fastest lap of the race after passing Luke Durning and then closing in on Dallas Skeer and Scott Nicholson.

Jack Passfield relegated Ty Lynch to fourth place, the South Australian struggling with a steering damper catching on his triple-clamps after switching to the spare bike and only finding the problem on the warm up lap.

Up front Dunker was shadowing Simpson lap after lap… Biding his time…

Simpson then ran wide at turn one as they started the penultimate lap, having to save a front end slide opened the door for Dunker to walk right through and take the race lead.

Simpson lost almost seven-tenths on Dunker but immediately set about clawing that ground back, Simpson had it down to four-tenths at the last lap board.

Dunker responded though, stretching it out to seven-tenths through the first split, nine-tenths at the second split, he does it, 15-year-old Cam Dunker breaks through for his first win in the Supersport category in what is only his second event in the class.

A slick shod Scott Nicholson charged hard at the end to take a podium finish, albeit almost 20-seconds behind Dunker.

Nicholson demoted Jonathan Nahlous fourth, Hayden Nelson fifth, Dallas Skeer sixth on slicks, and Jack Passfield painfully pushed back to seventh on the final lap. Ty Lynch eighth ahead of John Lytras while Luca Durning rounded out the top ten.

That victory also gives Cam Dunker the round win and moves him up to fifth in the championship. Ty Lynch still leads the title chase on 82-points ahead of Olly Simpson on 74 and John Lytras on 72. Jack Passfield fourth on 68 points.

Next stop Queensland Raceway…

Michelin Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 19m12.708 247 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.040 247 3 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +19.159 259 4 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R6 +19.287 251 5 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +19.308 253 6 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +20.243 254 7 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +21.020 243 8 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +23.067 245 9 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +35.512 247 10 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +37.816 254 11 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 +39.907 250 12 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +40.082 254 13 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +50.762 247 14 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +52.940 254 15 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +54.976 239 16 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +56.665 245 17 Jake SENIOR Yamaha YZF-R6 +1:06.078 254 18 Hunter FORD Kawasaki ZX6 +1:22.763 244 19 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +1:37.714 246 20 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1:46.714 237 21 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1 Lap 247 22 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1 Lap / DNF Sean CONDON Yamaha YZF-R6 +4 Laps 251 DNF Simone BOLDRINI Yamaha YZF-R6 +4 Laps 232 DNF Luke SANDERS Yamaha YZF-R6 +6 Laps 250 DNF Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +8 Laps 235

Michelin Supersport Championship Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Points 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 16 25 41 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 17 20 37 3 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 13 16 29 4 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 15 13 28 5 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 8 18 26 6 John LYTRAS Yamaha 14 12 26 7 Sean CONDON Yamaha 1 25 26 8 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 10 15 25 9 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 18 7 25 10 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 7 14 21 11 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 20 20 12 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 12 6 18 13 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 17 17 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 9 8 17 15 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 6 10 16 16 Ben BAKER Yamaha 5 9 14 17 Jack FAVELLE Honda 11 2 13 18 Luca DURNING Yamaha 11 11 19 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 4 3 7 20 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 1 5 6 21 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 4 4 22 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 3 3 23 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 2 2 24 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 1 1

Michelin Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 82 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 74 3 John LYTRAS Yamaha 72 4 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 68 5 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 63 6 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 57 7 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 54 8 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 53 9 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 51 10 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 50 11 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 49 12 Sean CONDON Yamaha 41 13 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 39 14 Ben BAKER Yamaha 39 15 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 36 16 Jack FAVELLE Honda 34 17 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 32 18 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 32 19 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 31 20 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 29 21 Luca DURNING Yamaha 22 22 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 19 23 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 18 24 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 17 25 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 13 26 Noel MAHON Yamaha 1

