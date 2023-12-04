2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championships

Round Six – Chang International Circuit, Thailand

Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 1

The Asia Superbike 1000 cc rivalry kicked off once again at the Chang International Circuit over the weekend, as riders geared up for Race 1, of the season final of the Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship.

Earlier in the qualifying session, Andi Farid of Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA recorded the fastest lap of 1’34:971s, placing him on pole. Second on the grid was teammate Zaqhwan, while Markus of ONEXOX BMW TKKR Team was third. Aussie Lachlan Epis had to start from the back of the grid after failing to classify.

When the flag dropped Zaqhwan was quick to take the lead, before Andi barged up the inside at turn 1, moving ahead. Seconds into the lap, Azlan and Markus found their footing in P2 and P3, Zaqhwan trailing in P4.

Markus was quick to take the opportunity to move ahead of Azlan, going up the inside, before going after Andi, who he also overtook before lap’s end. Meanwhile, Andi lost momentum and Azlan struck. Markus picked up speed and drew a wider gap to his teammate in P2. By mid-race, he was 1.4s ahead.

Behind, the teammates Andi and Zaqhwan pressured Azlan. With six laps to go, Andi overtook Azlan on the long-straight but Azlan quickly recovered his spot.

Andi did not give up and went again, with Azlan losing speed, the Honda teammates struck and moved into P2 and P3 respectively. Both teammates in contention for runner up, so the competition was fierce between the duo.

Markus had freed himself of pressure, way ahead with a 2.6 s gap, but on the last lap Andi caught up out of nowhere. At the last turn, Markus was unaware of Andi’s approach, and Andi went up the inside, the German momentarily taken aback and losing control. Markus went off track limits, as a result, regaining control but losing the race win to Andi, Zaqwan Zaidi third.

Andi Farid Izdihar

“It feels amazing. Thanks to the team and their unending hard work. This success is definitely not possible without them. There is another race tomorrow and for now, that would be my ultimate focus. So, keeping my fingers crossed that all will go well tomorrow.”

It was a DNF for Lachlan Epis, only completing three laps.

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR (INA) HONDA CBR1000RR R 20:53.239 2 MARKUS REITERBERGER (GER) BMW M1000 RR — 13 laps — 3 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI (MAS) HONDA CBR1000RR R +0.831 4 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN (MAS) BMW M1000 RR +6.332 5 YUKI KUNII (JPN) HONDA CBR1000RR R +13.707 6 KOSUKE SAKUMOTO (JPN) HONDA CBR1000RR R +13.712 7 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN (MAS) YAMAHA YZF-R1M +18.618 8 YUKI ITO (JPN) YAMAHA YZF-R1M +21.519 9 JAKKRIT SWANGSWAT (THA) HONDA CBR1000RR R +21.868 10 TEO YEW JOE (MAS) BMW M1000 RR — 12 laps — 11 OSAMA MAREAI (YEM) YAMAHA YZF-R1M +0.518 Did not Finish DNF **CHIANG CHIH YING (TPE) YAMAHA YZF-R1M — 8 laps — DNF LACHLAN EPIS (AUS) BMW M1000 RR — 3 laps —

Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 2

The ASB saw the final showdown in Race 2, at Chang International Circuit, where Zaqhwan immediately grabbed the lead as the race kicked off, Andi trailing but quickly overtaken by Markus.

Zaqhwan picked up speed, but Markus piled on the pressure, Azlan trailing his teammate closely. Meanwhile, Andi moved into P4.

On lap two, Markus tried to overtake from the inside but Zaqhwan was quick to counter-attack. There was no giving up for Markus though, who made his move. Azlan made a mistake, losing momentum, and with five laps down, Zaqhwan held the lead with Markus chasing furiously, attacking at every opportunity.

Zaqhwan was on fire this time around and brilliantly kept to his racing line in a bid to secure the runner up title, but Markus was not giving up. Andi also began closing in on Markus, who finally overtook Zaqhwan.

Then at the last turn of the 10th lap, Andi also overtook Zaqhwan from the inside and accelerated ahead. Zaqhwan tried to catch up, however with two laps to go, the red flag was raised and the curtains closed for the season, leaving him no opportunity.

Markus Reiterberger

“After yesterday’s race result, we were not very happy with the decision but this is racing. Luckily it worked out. The crew made some changes to the machine during warm up and I struggled on the front a lot. In the warm up, it was not good but during the race, it was amazing. But Zaqhwan was really strong today and he kept coming back, competitively. Good job from him. But I finally found a way to overtake him before picking up speed. That worked for me well today. Thanks to the team!”

Settling for second and third were Andi Farid and Zaqhwan Zaidi. Aussie Lachlan Epis had a better race to finish 10th, leaving him ninth overall for the season.

The result left Zaidi as the 2023 Asia Superbike runner-up, Andi settling for third, with Reiterberger having wrapped up the title well in advance.

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 MARKUS REITERBERGER (GER) BMW M1000 RR 16:02.482 2 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR (INA) HONDA CBR1000RR R +1.136 3 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI (MAS) HONDA CBR1000RR R +1.239 4 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN (MAS) BMW M1000 RR +4.443 5 ***KOSUKE SAKUMOTO (JPN) HONDA CBR1000RR R +6.232 6 ***YUKI KUNII (JPN) HONDA CBR1000RR R +8.064 7 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN (MAS) YAMAHA YZF-R1M +10.217 8 JAKKRIT SWANGSWAT (THA) HONDA CBR1000RR R +11.878 9 YUKI ITO (JPN) YAMAHA YZF-R1M +13.110 10 LACHLAN EPIS (AUS) BMW M1000 RR +15.641 11 OSAMA MAREAI (YEM) YAMAHA YZF-R1M +59.525 12 **CHIANG CHIH YING (TPE) YAMAHA YZF-R1M +1:13.241 Did not Finish DNF TEO YEW JOE (MAS) BMW M1000 RR — 2 laps —

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Standings

Pos. Rider Nat. Total 1 MARKUS REITERBERGER GER 250.5 2 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI MAS 182 3 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR INA 178.5 4 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN MAS 151.5 5 HARUKI NOGUCHI JPN 113 6 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYU DIN MAS 111 7 JAKKRIT SWANGSWAT THA 78.5 8 YUKI ITO JPN 70 9 LACHLAN EPIS AUS 46.5 10 PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK THA 37 11 KEMINTH KUBO THA 30 12 TEO YEW JOE MAS 28.5 13 ANTHONY KEITH WEST AUS 23 14 KEISUKE MAEDA JPN 22 15 KOTA ARAKAWA JPN 21 16 YUKI KUNII JPN 21 17 KOSUKE SAKUMOTO JPN 21 18 OSAMA MAREAI YEM 20 19 REI TOSHIMA JPN 17 20 CHEN HONG YAN CHN 17 21 KOUSUKE AKIYOSHI JPN 14 22 SHINICHI NAKATOMI JPN 10 23 TAKUMA KUNIMINE JPN 10 24 CHIANG CHIH YING TPE 4

SuperSports 600 cc Race 1

The SuperSports 600cc saw three riders in close contention at the top of the standings, ensuring the racing was well and truly going down to the line, with two races’ worth of points up for grabs in Thailand.

During qualifying, Yamaha riders Soichiro and Apiwath of YAMAHA GEN BLU Racing Team ASEAN proved strong and claimed first and second on the grid. Honda rider, Khairul Idham of Boon Siew Honda Racing Team taking third.

It was an awesome start to the 12-lap race for Soichiro, taking the lead with teammate Apiwath right behind him. At turn 2 Apiwath went up the inside and took lead for a moment before Soichiro grabbed it back.

Khairul was in P3 leading Azroy, who quickly overtook him, but Khairul regained his momentum and made it back into P3 at the last turn of the lap. The Yamaha riders retained their advantage, as Honda’s Khairul tried to close the gap. Nakarin who’d been stuck back in sixth meanwhile, moved up into fourth.

The three riders in contention for the championship title, Khairul, Nakarin and Soichiro where all in the mix, and by mid-race, the positions of the trio in the front troop remaining unchanged. Nakarin was the outlier in P4 and kept pushing to close the gap of 3.5s as Azroy chased him furiously.

With three laps to go, Soichiro and Apiwath extended the gap as Khairul tried to catch up, in what had become an impossibility. The last lap saw Soichiro avoid any mistakes, Apiwath looking for ways to overtake but to no avail.

That was the order they finished, Soichiro winning, Apiwath runner-up and Khairul settling for third.

Soichiro Minamimoto

“Today’s race was great really great. My planning was to get to the top. The tire was a little worn out towards the end of the race but Apiwath who stayed close behind me was a great help and support to me. I am at the top of the championship now but tomorrow is another day to fight and that is all that matters. So, we shall see!”

SuperSports 600 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO (JPN) YAMAHA YZF-R6 19:55.372 2 APIWATH WONGTHANANON (THA) YAMAHA YZF-R6 +0.150 3 KHAIRUL IDHAM PAWI (MAS) HONDA CBR600RR +2.929 4 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT (THA) HONDA CBR600RR +6.458 5 AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR (MAS) HONDA CBR600RR +6.709 6 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA (INA) HONDA CBR600RR +14.075 7 KEITO ABE (JPN) YAMAHA YZF-R6 +14.369 8 RATTHAPONG WILAIROT (THA) YAMAHA YZF-R6 +14.483 9 MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN (MAS) HONDA CBR600RR +14.766 10 CHANON INTA (THA) HONDA CBR600RR — 11 laps — Did not Finish DNF GALANG HENDRA PRATAMA (INA) YAMAHA YZF-R6 — 9 laps — DNF FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA (INA) HONDA CBR600RR — 6 laps — DNF PANNASORN KAEWSONTHI (THA) HONDA CBR600RR — 5 laps —

SuperSports 600 cc Race 2

The SuperSports 600cc season final was a show-stopper, Soichiro once again taking the early lead, teammate Apiwath right behind. In P3, Khairul already appeared to be struggling to keep up, and by the end of lap 1, Azroy moved into third.

Khairul was in contention for the championship title until lap three, when he crashed. Teammate Azroy, found his way ahead of Apiwath and went on the chase for Soichiro.

The Japanese rider was ahead by 0.9s, while Apiwath moved to close the gap with Azroy. With seven laps to go, Nakarin made contact with Azroy, moving ahead, but Azroy was quick to retake his position.

By mid-race it was evident that Soichiro would be the man of the hour as he’d created a gap of 2.016 s, with Apiwath protecting P2.

Behind, the battle raged on for third, between Azroy and Nakarin who kept looking for possible ways to overtake, Azroy remaining careful and defending his position.

Nakarin didn’t give up and finally he swept past Azroy, the two continuing to battle. Ahead, Apiwath finally made a move to pass Soichiro before both teammates of the YAMAHA GEN BLU Racing Team ASEAN team raced over the finish line in that order. Azroy Anuar meanwhile completed the top three, narrowly holding off Nakarin.

Apiwath Wongthananon – Race Winner

“It was a wonderful and amazing race, today. It was a little difficult for me in the beginning of the race. The engine was not really heated up but lap-by lap, I manged to overtake Azroy and finally made my way up to the top spot. It has been amazing day for us as a team.”

Soichiro Minamimoto – SuperSport 600 Champion

“It is a perfect weekend for me. This season it has been difficult especially in the beginning of the season up until Japan. From Mandalika onwards, there have been many improvements in my performances. I never expected this but I am so happy to have made it. Thanks to Apiwath for being supportive of me. Thank you, Yamaha and all the sponsors who made this a success!”

The final standings had Soichiro 16-points clear of Khairul, who was in turn three-points clear of Nakarin, in a tight fought championship.

SuperSports 600 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 APIWATH WONGTHANANON (THA) YAMAHA YZF-R6 19:57.324 2 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO (JPN) YAMAHA YZF-R6 +0.229 3 AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR (MAS) HONDA CBR600RR +2.892 4 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT (THA) HONDA CBR600RR +2.907 5 KEITO ABE (JPN) YAMAHA YZF-R6 +6.103 6 RATTHAPONG WILAIROT (THA) YAMAHA YZF-R6 +7.726 7 PANNASORN KAEWSONTHI (THA) HONDA CBR600RR +13.473 8 GALANG HENDRA PRATAMA (INA) YAMAHA YZF-R6 +13.825 9 ***FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA (INA) HONDA CBR600RR +13.839 10 KHAIRUL IDHAM PAWI (MAS) HONDA CBR600RR +35.352 11 **CHANON INTA (THA) HONDA CBR600RR +50.934 12 MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN (MAS) HONDA CBR600RR +1:32.035 Did not Finish DNF MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA (INA) HONDA CBR600RR — 4 laps —

SuperSports 600 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO JPN 201 2 KHAIRUL IDHAM PAW! MAS 185 3 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT THA 182 4 MUHAMMAD HELM! AZMAN MAS 160 5 KEITO ABE JPN 145 6 AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR MAS 115 7 INAASTRA HONDA RACING TEAM INA 89 8 RATTHAPONG WILAIROT THA 78 9 PANNASORN KAEWSONTHI THA 75 10 GALANG HENDRA PRATAMA INA 63 11 APIWATH WONTHANANON THA 45 12 ANDI MUHAMMAD FADLY INA 42 13 MD IBRAHIM MD NORRODIN MAS 33 14 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA INA 28 15 GERRY SALIM INA 25 16 AHMAD AFIF AMRAN MAS 24 17 SHA JUNTONG CHN 24 18 YUTA DATE JPN 18 19 KENGO NAGAO JPN 11 20 CHANON INTA THA 11 21 LIN ZHIFEI CHN 10 22 MOTOHARU ITO JPN 10 23 SHO NISHIMURA JPN 10 24 SHOTA ITE JPN 8 25 ZHOU FENG LONG CHN 6 26 REI MATSUOKA JPN 5 27 JIA YI FENG CHN 5

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1

Veda Pratama dominated the Asia Production 250 opener, finishing six-seconds clear of the rest of the field, with eventual podium getters Jakkreephat Puettisan and Muklada Sarapuech rounding out the top three, just 0.003s between them.

Firdaus, Cao Viet Nam and Rheza Danica Ahrens rounded out the top five, within half a second.

Veda Eg Pratama – Race Winner

“This weekend has been a fantastic for me. I just went on to enjoy the race as much as I could. Of course, I also tried remained focused throughout. I want to say thank you to the team and all sponsors as well as my family and my Indonesian fans who have been a great support to me throughout.”

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1 – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 VEDA EGA PRATAMA (INA) HONDA CBR250 RR 18:41.898 2 JAKKREEPHAT PUETTISAN (THA) HONDA CBR250 RR +6.039 3 MUKLADA SARAPUECH (THA) HONDA CBR250 RR +6.042 4 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS (INA) HONDA CBR250 RR +6.154 5 CAO VIET NAM (VIE) HONDA CBR250 RR +6.382 6 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS (INA) HONDA CBR250 RR +6.514 7 THANAT LAOONGPLIO (THA) HONDA CBR250 RR +13.023 8 AIKI IYOSHI (JPN) KAWASAKI NINJA 250 +13.105 9 WAHYU NUGROHO (INA) YAMAHA YZF-R25 +13.225 10 IRFAN ARDIANSYAH (INA) KAWASAKI NINJA 250 +19.947

Asia Production 250 cc Race 2

Race one runner-up Puettisan proved unbeatable in race two, eking out a 0.259s lead across the finish line from a hard charging Firdaus. Battling for third was Muklada and Cao Viet Nam, with the former coming out on top and claiming the final podium place.

It was close at the top of the standings, just eight-points separating Ahrens and Firdaus, with Rheza Danica Ahrens our 2023 champion in the Asia Production 250 class. Behind Firdaus in third was Pratama.

Jakkreephat Puettisan – Race Winner

“Today, the race was a little dangerous because the riders were highly competitive. Everyone was trying to overtake and move ahead. I had to find my pace and keep up and I am glad to have made it today.”

Rheza Danica Ahrens – AP250 Champion

“Today was a good race for me. Yesterday was a little difficult but, it was excellent. The group fought till the very end. I wanted to take the chance to fight for the podium but it was too competitive and so, I took the safer approach. This is my second time being the champion in AP250. I am extremely happy.”

Asia Production 250 cc Race 2 – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 JAKKREEPHAT PUETTISAN (THA) HONDA CBR250 RR 18:54.829 2 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS (INA) HONDA CBR250 RR +0.259 3 MUKLADA SARAPUECH (THA) HONDA CBR250 RR +0.509 4 CAO VIET NAM (VIE) HONDA CBR250 RR +0.600 5 MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAH (INA) YAMAHA YZF-R25 +0.842 6 IRFAN ARDIANSYAH (INA) KAWASAKI NINJA 250 +1.368 7 AIKI IYOSHI (JPN) KAWASAKI NINJA 250 +1.477 8 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS (INA) HONDA CBR250 RR +1.575 9 WAHYU NUGROHO (INA) YAMAHA YZF-R25 +1.684 10 KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL (IND) HONDA CBR250 RR +1.761

Asia Production 250 cc Standings

Pos. Rider Total 1 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS 206 2 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS 198 3 VEDA EGA PRATAMA 160 4 JAKKREEPHAT PUETTISAN 139 5 MUKLADA SARAPUECH 121 6 AIKI IYOSHI 108 7 IRFAN ARDIANSYAH 95 8 CAO VIET NAM 87 9 MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAI 77 10 WAHYU NUGROHO 71 11 THANAT LAOONGPLIO 63 12 MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL 48 13 MUHAMMAD IDLAN HAQIMI 45 14 WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN 43 15 WATCHARIN TUBTIMON 37 16 KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL 30 17 ALDI SATYA MAHENDRA 20 18 MUHAMMAD KIANDRA RAMADH 20 19 MUHAMAD ALIEF ADAMSYAH 14 20 REYNALDO C. RATUKORE 14 21 SUHATHAI CHAEMSUP 13 22 NI TIAN 10 23 AHMAD DARWISY AHMAD SAHIR 10 24 LIU CHUN MEI 9 25 FELIX PUTRA MULYA 9 26 CHIHIRO ISHII 8 27 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG 7 28 NGUYEN DUC THANH 6 29 TOSHIKI SENDA 6 30 MOHSIN PARAMBAN 3 31 LI RUIE YUN 2 32 YOSHIHIRO TOYOHARA 1

Underbone 150 cc Race 1

The hard fought Underbone 150 class saw Murobbil Vitonni win the opening race, 0.123s clear of Hafiza Rofa, while there was only 0.029s between third placed Shafiq Rasol and Gupita Kresna Wardhana, with Gian Carlo Mauricio in turn nipping at their heels.

Underbone 150 cc Race 1 – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI (INA) YAMAHA MX KING 150 16:30.237 2 MD HAFIZA ROFA (MAS) YAMAHA Y15 ZR +0.123 3 MD SHAFIQ RASOL (MAS) YAMAHA Y15 ZR +0.336 4 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA (INA) YAMAHA SNIPER 150 +0.365 5 GIAN CARLO MAURICIO (PHI) YAMAHA SNIPER 150 +0.419 6 FAHMI BASAM (INA) YAMAHA MX KING 150 +0.590 7 PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG (THA) YAMAHA Y15 ZR +0.643 8 MD HAZIQ MD FAIRUES (MAS) YAMAHA Y15 ZR +0.865 9 WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA (INA) YAMAHA MX KING 150 +1.049 10 ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA (INA) YAMAHA MX KING 150 +1.248

Underbone 150 cc Race 2

Race two saw Shafiq Rasol claim the win, this time two-tenths of a second ahead of Akid Aziz, with Wawan Wello in third, holding off Trilaksana and Vittoni.

The final standings for the season see Bahauddin claim the title on 164-points, ahead of Shafiq Rasol (153) and Murobbil Vittoni (137).

Md Shafiq Rasol – Race Winner

“First of all, I want to say a big thank you to my entire team and family at home for their endless support. In the beginning, I tried to stay among the troop but mid-race, I was actually left out. Somehow, I found my way on the last lap and used that opportunity to pully myself back to the front. That worked out well for me, thankfully.”

Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin – UB150 Champion

“First of all, I thank God for the blessings. I thank my late dad who has always supported me. He is not here now but I am sure he will be very happy of my success today. I thank my mother and my family members who have always been my pillar. Thanks to my team for the wonderful work throughout the season. My machine had an issue at the last lap [in race one] but thankfully, I was able to manage it well and make it champion today!”

Underbone 150 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 MD SHAFIQ RASOL (MAS) YAMAHA Y15 ZR 16:32.489 2 MD AKID AZIZ (MAS) YAMAHA Y15 ZR +0.189 3 WAWAN WELLO (INA) YAMAHA Y15 ZR +0.230 4 WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA (INA) YAMAHA MX KING 150 +0.290 5 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI (INA) YAMAHA MX KING 150 +0.294 6 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA (INA) YAMAHA SNIPER 150 +0.362 7 FAHMI BASAM (INA) YAMAHA MX KING 150 +0.271 8 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN (MAS) YAMAHA Y15 ZR +0.447 9 APRIL KING MASCARDO (PHI) YAMAHA SNIPER 150 +0.561 10 MD HAZIQ MD FAIRUES (MAS) YAMAHA Y15 ZR +0.567

Underbone 150 cc Standings – Top 25

Pos. Rider Team Total 1 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN MAS 164 2 MD SHAFIQ RASOL MAS 153 3 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA 137 4 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA INA 122 5 MD AKID AZIZ MAS 107 6 MD HAFIZA ROFA MAS 106 7 WAWAN WELLO INA 106 8 MD HAZIQ MD FAIRUES MAS 71 9 WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA INA 69 10 MD IZZAT ZAIDI MAS 60 11 JOHN EMERSON INGUITO PHI 52 12 ARAI AGASKA DIBAN I LAKSANA INA 52 13 FAH M I BASAM INA 49 14 PEERAPONG LUIBOONPING THA 41 15 APRIL KING MASCARDO PHI 41 16 AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM MAS 40 17 MD IZAM IKMAL MAS 34 18 GIAN CARLO MAURICIO PHI 31 19 MD SHAHROL SYAZRAS MAS 28 20 MD HAZIQ MD HAMDAN MAS 26 21 ADITYA FAUZI INA 22 22 PASSKON SANLUANG THA 20 23 REYNALDI PRADANA INA 20 24 PACHARAG 0 RN THONGGERDLOUNG THA 17 25 AHMAD FAZLI SHAM MAS 16 26 HUSNI ZAINUL FUADZI INA 16 27 NGUYEN ANH TUAN VIE 16 28 DIMAS JULI ATMOKO INA 15 29 AHMAD AFIF AMRAN MAS 14 30 RIO ADRIYANTO INA 8 31 M. GILANG AKBAR ROLAND INA 6 32 MD IQBAL AMR’ MAS 5 33 ARASH TSUNAMI KAMARUDIN MAS 34 ILHAM EFFENDI INA 4 35 MD SHAFIQ EZZARIQ MAS 4 36 NGUYEN HUU TRI VIE 2

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1

Japan’s Hiroki Oni kicked off the weekend’s races with a win, just 0.034s clear of Muzakkir Mohamed, Vorapong Malahuan holding off Sarthak C Havan for third.

Hiroki Ono – Race Winner

“I am truly happy with this win. I enjoyed the race throughout. It was fantastic one with so many extremely great riders. It was an amazing challenge. This is my firsts time on this circuit. In the beginning, it was really tough but I think I gained confidence over each lap. I am so happy with my victory. Thank you.”

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 HIROKI ONO (JPN) 14:46.399 2 MD MUZAKKIR MOHAMED (MAS) +0.034 3 VORAPONG MALAHUAN (THA) +0.261 4 SARTHAK C HAVAN (IND) +0.285 5 MD RAMDAN ROSLI (MAS) +5.159 6 RUSMAN FADHIL (INA) +5.584 7 DECKY TIARNO ALDY (INA) +5.773 8 TAIYO SAITO (JPN) +5.846 9 CHIRANTH VISHWANATH (IND) +12.123 10 KY AHMED (IND) +12.534 11 ARSYAD RUSYDI (SIN) +14.512 12 PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS (THA) +17.227 13 DARANPOB THONGYOY (THA) +17.870 14 KERWIN EINS C HANG (PHI) +40.709 Did not Finish DNF FUGO TANAKA (JPN) — 5 laps —

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2

We once again saw Hiroki Ono take the win in race two, this time 0.071s clear of Muzzakir, with third placed Vorapong Malahuan just 0.003s ahead of Ramdan Rosli.

Muzakkir is the TVS Asia One Make champion, Ono our 2023 runner-up and Vorapong third.

Hiroki Ono – Race Winner

“I managed to control the race well throughout the race. This would have been a great result if I got to be the champion. I started in Japan during Round 3. I lost one race there. Overall, I raced in 8 races, lost one and won seven. So, to me, this has been an amazing result overall. I would like to express my gratitude and thank you to all my sponsors and team members, my Japanese fans and supporters for all that I have achieved.”

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 HIROKI ONO (JPN) 14:55.386 2 MD MUZAKKIR MOHAMED (MAS) +0.071 3 VORAPONG MALAHUAN (THA) +1.311 4 MD RAMDAN ROSLI (MAS) +1.314 5 SARTHAK CHAVAN (IND) +1.277 6 PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS (THA) +1.459 7 DECKY TIARNO ALDY (INA) +1.640 8 RUSMAN FADHIL (INA) +1.907 9 ARSYAD RUSYDI (SIN) +2.312 10 FUGO TANAKA (JPN) +2.333 11 DARANPOB THONGYOY (THA) +3.114 12 TAIYO SAITO (JPN) +3.433 13 KY AHMED (IND) +4.107 14 CHIRANTH VISHWANATH (IND) +4.565 Did not Finish DNF KERWIN EINS CHANG (PHI) — 5 laps —

TVS Asia One Make Championship Standings