2023 Australian Supercross Championships

Capping off a dominate AUSX series from the Honda Racing Australia team, Dean Wilson (SX1), Max Anstie (SX2) and Parker Ross (SX3) were crowned Australian Supercross Champions of their respective classes.

Melbourne witnessed the culmination of the AUSX season on Friday night as Marvel Stadium was transformed into a dirt bike extravaganza ahead of Saturday’s WSX finale.

The full-size SX track set the stage for the crowning of three Australian Champions and an intense battle for minor placings across SX1, SX2, and SX3 classes.

Adding to the excitement, 85cc riders attacked the track in a high-stakes competition for the inaugural CR22 cup title.

SX1

Boost Mobile Honda’s Dean Wilson entered the SX1 final needing only two points to claim the championship, and knowing nothing was guaranteed, the pressure was palpable as gates dropped for the SX1 Main Event.

Boost Mobile Honda’s Kyle Webster briefly took the lead, but it was CDR’s Luke Clout who asserted dominance.

Despite Wilson’s impressive charge to second place, Clout held firm, securing victory followed by Wilson and the seasoned Justin Brayton.

Clout’s triumph saw him end, at what times been a difficult season plauged with hardships and injuries, with a show of raw emotion and joy to finish 2023 on top of the podium.

A solid second position capped off Wilson’s exceptional year and earnt him the 2023 Australian Supercross Championship title on 122 points.

Clout’s resurgence in Mlebourne secured him second place in the championship (95), by a single point over his Monster Energy CDR Yamaha team-mate Josh Hill.

Justin Brayton rode the final round with a broken scapula that saw him endure a difficult night that saw him slip to fourth place in the championship.

2023 AUSX SX1 Final Championship Points

Dean Wilson 122 Luke Clout 95 Josh Hill 94 Justin Brayton 91 Joel Wightman 68 Dylan Wills 65 Luke Zielinski 63 Robbie Marshall 59 Kyle Webster 50 Joel Evans 40

SX2

Boost Mobile Honda’s Max Anstie came into the night with one hand already on the Australian Supercross SX2 trophy after strong performances in the first two championship rounds.

As the 250’s roared to life, the fiery number-one Honda swiftly surged into the lead, seamlessly continuing his dominance from the previous race in Newcastle. Trailing closely behind were team-mate Wilson Todd and heat one race victor Cole Thompson.

At the forefront of the pack, the Brit showcased unwavering control, and relentlessly hammered out laps on his CRF250R, hitting his marks and building a gap on Todd. As the candles lit on the finish-line jump, Anstie whipped his Honda in celebration of his second Australian Supercross Championship title.

Todd secured second position for the round, while Canadian Cole Thompson crossed the finish line in third place.

However it was Nathan Crawford that took the #2 plate overall.

2023 AUSX SX2 Final Championship Points

Max Anstie 125 Nathan Crawford 94 Col Thompson 85 Wilson Todd 82 Robert Wageman 81 Kaleb Barham 73 Ryder Kingsford 67 Reid Taylor 66 Rhys Budd 62 Jayce Cosford 61

SX3

In SX3, Yamaha rider Seth Burchell secured the holeshot to kick off the action and take an early lead before a mistake opened the door for championship leader Polyflor Honda’s Parker Ross to make his move and from there the American never looked back.

As the laps unfolded, Burchell shadowed the Californian, but was unable to get close enough to make it stick. Behind Burchell was Husqvarna’s Travis Olander, who broke through for his first podium.

Parker Ross’ impressive moves through the whoops and consistent riding earned him the SX3 title, rewarding a consistent AUSX season.

Drew took out second place in the championship, while Kayd Kingsford was third.

2023 AUSX SX3 Final Championship Points

Parker Ross 75 Kobe Drew 53 Kayd Kingsford 52 Jyle Campbell 50 Jack Byrne 44 Seth Burchell 38 Cooper Rowe 37 Travis Olander 36 Travis Lindsay 30 Riley Burgess 29

CR22 Cup

The 85cc CR22 Cup, delivered thrilling action in what will be a night to remember for the 12–14-year-olds racing at Marvel Stadium.

KTM-supported Cooper Ford was on another level, ripping his way to a six-second lead and crossing the line ahead of Lachlan Allen and Jack Nunn.

The commanding victory in Melbourne secured Ford the first ever CR22 Cup title, ahead of Nunn and Lachlan Allen.

CR22 Cup Final Points