BMW R 1250 R Review

With Wayne Vickers, Images by RbMotoLens

Following on from the ever popular R 1250 GS Rallye X, then the incredible M 1000 R, I find myself on another Beemer. The R 1250 R. For the uninitiated, BMW’s model naming leads with the engine code, then capacity, then bike style. So in actual fact the R 1250 R is essentially the base, boxer engined version of the Roadster family (of which the M 1000 R is the four-cylinder engined pinnacle).

Just to give more context, or add more confusion, the R 1250 R has a sportier big brother – the R 1250 RS, and then you’d step up to the S 1000 R which is basically a detuned version of the M 1000 R. So plenty of options.

Swapping the M bike for the boxer, while going from one end of the family line to the other, still highlighted a lot of similarities. Think of it as the more comfortable, entirely more sensible version. It’s still quick enough… that boxer punches out a deceptive amount of torque as I found out on the GS – 143 Nm of it in fact, along with 136 hp. It will wheelie from just above idle.

Actually, the slightly longer 1512 mm wheelbase (compared to 1455 mm on the M bike) makes for an easier to control wheelie bike. It’s a regular wheelie monster! Talk about a sleeper in that regard.

Bottom end through mid-range is just effortless and I found myself rarely opting to wring the revs out all the way to the redline. Just no need. It seems to be it’s happiest, smoothest and feels the best from say three- to-six-thousand. That whole Shift-Cam thing needs another mention though. Remarkable just how wide it makes the ‘happy operating envelope’. It breathes beautifully right off the bottom.

Cockpit-wise it is all very familiar. BMW do a pretty damn good job here. I actually prefer this slightly simpler and easier to use setup of the traction control and suspension adjustment buttons on the left switchblock, over the M set-up.

Obviously the bike is engineered more on the comfort side than the M. Veerrry plush suspension that does an amazing job of soaking up regular bumps and potholes. It comes with the usual myriad of presets – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro.

I found the standard road settings pretty suited to the overall vibe of the bike suspension-wise, but I did prefer the dynamic throttle setting. The standard road setting felt a little too slow in response for me. Then it was a simply a matter of a quick press and hold of the TC button and I was good to go.

Firing up the big boxer I did find the vibrations and ‘boxer tilt’ more noticeable on the R than the heavier GS. Though there maybe wasn’t as much mechanical engine noise as the big adventure bike. There’s still no hiding the fact that you’ve got two dirty great big pistons punching out at unusual angles and a crank spinning across the frame.

Once on the move however, that unique low centre of gravity makes for a tidy handler. I found this to be another BMW that is beautifully balanced. Set up to rotate underneath the rider on change of direction, rather than need a lot of physical effort. It’s a very pleasant thing to flow along with. Very stable. Very predictable. Entirely likable.

I did find that it was a bike that, like the GS, rewarded smoother riding rather than grabbing it by the scruff and wringing its neck. I enjoyed the R 1250 R far more, flowing along at a decent pace but with plenty on reserve. Unlike the M, I rarely felt the red mist tapping at my shoulder. Wheelies… sure. But not the need to find the limit.

The bike is geared quite high. Like the GS, it felt like it was geared for the autobahn in top gear which is probably a little unnecessary in Australia. Sixth gear felt like a bit of an overdrive at times and I found myself leaving it in fifth gear occasionally where the R 1250 R felt slightly more eager.

What the bike does do well is cover ground. Even without a screen, I did some reasonably big days and you can definitely tour on this. That 18 litre tank is good for a 350-ish km range which isn’t an issue to do in a single stint and pull up without any stiffness. I don’t mind a screen-less bike, they often have less of a buffeting issue and when you have heated grips, a bit of wind on the chest isn’t an issue even in winter.

Mine was the top optioned Triple Black variant and as such came with a tasty bevy of add-ons via the ‘Comfort’ and ‘Dynamic’ option packs:

Akrapovic carbon tipped muffler,

Keyless fob,

Cruise control,

Chrome exhaust headers,

Heated grips,

Tyre pressure monitoring.

It also comes with some styling options specific to the Triple Black being:

Extended belly pan/spoiler,

Some very, very nicely finished brushed alloy detailing, most noticeable on the tank cover and;

Single seat set-up.

The only downside to the superb finish on the brushed alloy was that it did highlight some orange peel in the black paintwork. Unfortunately once I noticed it I couldn’t help but see it all the time.

The only other slight disappointment was that the quick-shifter was a little abrupt in its shifts, particularly first to second, so I’d tend to give it some clutch to help smooth things out.

In the end I got used to it and it was fine. In truth I think I was probably a little spoilt by the astonishingly smooth shifter on the M 1000 R and that anything following on from that was going to be a bit ho-hum.

No issues in the braking department though – Brembo 320 mm four-piston jobbies up front and a 276 mm twin piston up the back were nicely matched to the bike. Really good power and feel, more than up to the job given that this is probably not a bike that’s going to be belting along at ten-tenths that often.

So what’s the verdict? Well the R 1250 R is definitely not cheap, this Triple Black variant of the R 1250 R is nearly 28 grand on road ($24,045 ride-away in base trim).

But the longer I had it the more I admired it. This bike was a bit of a surprise for me actually. I didn’t expect it to be as versatile or as likable as it was. Nor the wolf in sheep’s clothing when it comes to wheelies.

The styling too, grew and grew on me. The more I looked, the more interesting and well executed design elements I found. There was only one little plastic cover alongside the intake that I thought was a touch flimsy – everything else looked and felt solid. BMW’s five-year warranty offers fantastic peace of mind.

Not much to fault. Plenty to like. Those BMW guys… they seem to know what they’re doing, eh.

I like the BMW R 1250 R because:

Lovely character, that boxer is super flexible and torquey.

Surprisingly good wheelie bike!

Great ergos and comfort overall.

Suspension setup nice and plush.

I’d like the BMW R 1250 R more if:

The quickshifter could take some lessons from its big M brother in terms of smoothness.

Paint finish on my particular bike showed some orange peel (which was only highlighted further by the amazing finish on the brushed alloy).

Does it need to be geared that high in Australia when we don’t have Autobahns?

2023 BMW R 1250 R Specifications

2023 BMW R 1250 R Specifications Engine Air/Liquid-cooled, two-cylinder, Boxer Capacity 1254 cc Bore x Stroke – 102.5 x 76 mm 102.5 x 76 mm Power 136 hp (100 kW) at 7750 rpm Torque 143 Nm at 6250 rpm Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Valves ShiftCam four-valve per-cylinder, 40 mm intake, 34 mm exhaust Induction 52 mm throttle body Engine Management BMS-0 Generator 508 W Transmission Six-speed, helical gearing, constant mesh Clutch Wet, hydraulic, slipper Primary 1.65 1st – 2.438 2.438 2nd – 1.714 1.714 3rd – 1.296 1.296 4th – 1.059 1.059 5th – 0.943 0.943 6th – 0.848 0.848 Secondary Drive Shast; 2.818 ratio Frame Two-section, bolt on sub-frame, engine stressed member Front Suspension BMW upside-down fork, 140 mm travel Rear Suspension BMW Paralever, preload and rebound damping adjustable, 140 mm travel Option Dynamic ESA Next Generation Castor 125.6 mm Wheelbase 1515 mm Steering Head Angle 62.3° Front Brakes Twin 320 mm discs, four-piston radial calipers Rear Brake 276 mm single disc, two-piston caliper ABS Integral ABS Pro (part integral, disengageable) Rims Die-cast alloy, 3.5 x 17″ (F), 5.5 x 17″ (R) Tyres 120/70-17 (F), 180/55-17 (R) Length 2165 mm Width 880 mm including mirrors Seat Height 840 mm possible) Wet Weight 239 kg Permitted Total Weight 460 kg Fuel Capacity 18 litres Claimed 0-100 km/h 3.4 seconds Top Speed >200 km/h

2023 BMW R 1250 R