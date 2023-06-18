2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Three – Donington Park GP

Support Categories

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Rhys Irwin powered to his first ever Supersport win as he took victory for the Astro-JJR Suzuki squad.

Irwin – who has been in the top five for most of the weekend – hit the front early in the 20-lap race and despite a late charge from Stapleford, took the win by 0.076secs.

Aussie Ben Currie crossed the line third, just ahead of countryman Tom Toparis as Eugene McManus took fifth.

Kiwi Damon Rees rounded out the top ten while Seth Crump crossed the line 14th.

In GP2, Joe Collier bounced back from his race one crash to take the class win, with Cameron Fraser second and Harry Rowlings third.

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki 16:38.689 2 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +0.076 3 SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati +3.498 4 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +6.995 5 SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph +7.029 6 SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki +7.413 7 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +7.538 8 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +12.907 9 SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki +13.248 10 SSP Damon REES Yamaha +14.516 11 GP2 Joe COLLIER Kramer +14.769 12 CUP Adon DAVIE Ducati +16.797 13 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +17.099 14 SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha +18.125 15 SSP Adam McLEAN Yamaha +20.244 16 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis +22.415 17 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha +22.553 18 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis +38.141 19 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex +38.619 20 CUP Jonathan RAILTON Ducati +41.725 21 CUP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +42.137 22 CUP Ryan GARSIDE Yamaha +1 Lap 23 SSP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP Freddy BARNES Yamaha 14 Laps DNF SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki 18 Laps DNF SSP James McMANUS Triumph

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 131 2 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 122 3 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 113 4 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 109 5 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 101 6 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 97 7 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 87 8 Luke JONES (Ducati) 86 9 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 10 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 11 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 48 12 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 47 13 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 47 14 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 44 15 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 34 16 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 31 17 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 19 18 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 19 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 14 20 James McMANUS (Triumph) 12 21 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 22 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 23 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 8 24 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 25 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph) 5 26 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 5 27 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 3 28 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 3 29 James BULL (Yamaha) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 180 2 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 150 3 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 146 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 74 5 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 36 6 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 20 7 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 18

Supersport Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 130 2 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 120 3 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 104 4 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 100 5 James BULL (Yamaha) 98 6 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 94 7 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 62 8 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 60 9 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 50 10 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 48 11 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 40 12 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 20 13 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 12 14 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12 15 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 10 16 Mark CONLIN (Kawasaki) 0

Superstock 1000 Race

Dan Linfoot doubled up to make it two out of two at Knockhill as he beat Richard Kerr to the race two win.

Third place went to Alastair Seeley, as Billy McConnell eventually took fourth after a tough four-way battle and Franco Bourne finished fifth.

Billy McConnell – P4

“It was nice to get two solid finishes on the board after the run of DNF’s and whilst the results aren’t what we wanted – especially after finishing first and second here last year – we had two solid rides. Having missed the test here a few weeks ago, we were playing catch up and the team and I were constantly making changes to try and improve the set-up, which we did. It was hard squeezing it all into the time we had but we chipped away each time we went out. We want to be further forward, but we don’t want to be on the deck either, so we’ll take the results this weekend and move on to the next round.”

Tumut’s Brayden Elliott finished ninth.

Superstock 1000 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dan LINFOOT Honda 20:m03.409 2 Richard KERR Honda +4.621 3 Alastair SEELEY BMW +5.943 4 Billy McCONNELL Honda +11.513 5 Franco BOURNE Honda +11.920 6 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +13.632 7 Brent HARRAN Honda +13.779 8 Joe TALBOT Honda +15.744 9 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki +17.116 10 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +18.784 11 Ash BEECH Honda +18.917 12 David ALLINGHAM Honda +19.051 13 Ben LUXTON Honda +21.508 14 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +22.247 15 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +26.326 16 Simon REID Honda +29.210 17 Matt TRUELOVE Honda +35.666 18 Kieran SMITH Honda +38.198 19 Joe MOORE Suzuki +40.074 20 Callum BEY Suzuki +40.310 21 Lewis PATERSON Suzuki +48.664 Not Classified DNF Richard WHITE BMW 7 Laps DNF Alex OLSEN Honda 14 Laps DNF Scott SWANN Yamaha 22 Laps DNF Matty WHELAN Suzuki 22 Laps

Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 112 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 101 3 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 82 4 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 79 5 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 77 6 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 56 7 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 56 8 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 37 9 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 33 10 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 32 11 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 27 12 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 24 13 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 22 14 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 21 15 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 14 17 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 13 18 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 13 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 13 19 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 6 20 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 4 21 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 22 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 23 Sam COX (BMW) 1 24 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1 25 Simon REID (Honda) 1

Junior Superstock Race Two

Oliver Barr destroyed the opposition as he took victory in just his second ever National race, beating Asher Durham by 2.806secs.

After a third on Saturday, the local rookie proved to be unstoppable in Sunday’s 15-lap scrap as he found the front early and cleared-off into the distance.

Owen Jenner ended up third after a photo-finish with fourth-placed Cameron Dawson. Declan Connell was fifth.

Jacob Hatch struggled with set-up in Scotland but kept it on track to finish eighth and is sixth in the championship.

Junior Superstock Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Oliver BARR Yamaha 12m43.693 2 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +2.806 3 Owen JENNER Yamaha +3.124 4 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +3.153 5 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +5.688 6 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +7.767 7 Charlie ATKINS Yamaha +9.531 8 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki +12.981 9 Finley ARSCOTT Yamaha +13.205 10 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +13.524 11 Owen MELLOR Kawasaki +13.731 12 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +14.308 13 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki +14.323 14 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Kawasaki +15.762 15 Kam DIXON Yamaha +15.984 16 Taylor ROSE Yamaha +17.761 17 Osian JONES Kawasaki +18.197 18 Edmund BEST Yamaha +22.540 19 Jake HOPPER Yamaha +25.171 20 Ross BANHAM Kawasaki +25.613 21 Joe HOWARD Yamaha +25.739 22 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +29.726 23 Carl HARRIS Kawasaki +34.392 24 Gary SCOTT Yamaha +36.154 25 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +36.677 26 Darragh O’MAHONY Kawasaki +46.682 Not Classified DNF Kier ARMSTRONG Yamaha 2 Laps DNF Lewis JONES Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Louis VALLELEY Yamaha 5 Laps DNF Benjamin WAKENSHAW Yamaha 7 Laps DNF Kieran KENT Yamaha 9 Laps

Junior Superstock Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 140 2 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 112 3 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 110 4 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 100 5 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 80 6 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 77 7 Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha) 68 8 Edmund BEST (Yamaha) 67 9 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 52 10 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 47 11 Taylor ROSE (Yamaha) 40 12 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 39 13 Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha) 37 14 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 37 15 Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki) 33 16 Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha) 22 17 Jamie LYONS (Yamaha) 19 18 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 15 19 Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 13 20 Jack ROACH (Kawasaki) 13 21 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 11 22 Joe HOWARD (Yamaha) 10 23 Jake HOPPER (Yamaha) 7 24 Owen MELLOR (Kawasaki) 5 25 Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki) 3 26 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD (Kawasaki) 2 27 Kam DIXON (Yamaha) 2 28 Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki) 1

The next round of the BSB series takes place at Snetterton, July 7-9.