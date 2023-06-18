2023 British Superbike Championship
Round Three – Donington Park GP
Support Categories
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race
Rhys Irwin powered to his first ever Supersport win as he took victory for the Astro-JJR Suzuki squad.
Irwin – who has been in the top five for most of the weekend – hit the front early in the 20-lap race and despite a late charge from Stapleford, took the win by 0.076secs.
Aussie Ben Currie crossed the line third, just ahead of countryman Tom Toparis as Eugene McManus took fifth.
Kiwi Damon Rees rounded out the top ten while Seth Crump crossed the line 14th.
In GP2, Joe Collier bounced back from his race one crash to take the class win, with Cameron Fraser second and Harry Rowlings third.
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Suzuki
|16:38.689
|2
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|+0.076
|3
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Ducati
|+3.498
|4
|SSP
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|+6.995
|5
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Triumph
|+7.029
|6
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Suzuki
|+7.413
|7
|SSP
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+7.538
|8
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+12.907
|9
|SSP
|Zak CORDEROY
|Kawasaki
|+13.248
|10
|SSP
|Damon REES
|Yamaha
|+14.516
|11
|GP2
|Joe COLLIER
|Kramer
|+14.769
|12
|CUP
|Adon DAVIE
|Ducati
|+16.797
|13
|SSP
|TJ TOMS
|Yamaha
|+17.099
|14
|SSP
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|+18.125
|15
|SSP
|Adam McLEAN
|Yamaha
|+20.244
|16
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis
|+22.415
|17
|SSP
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+22.553
|18
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|Chassis
|+38.141
|19
|GP2
|Lucca ALLEN
|Kalex
|+38.619
|20
|CUP
|Jonathan RAILTON
|Ducati
|+41.725
|21
|CUP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|+42.137
|22
|CUP
|Ryan GARSIDE
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|23
|SSP
|Ben GRAYSON
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|Freddy BARNES
|Yamaha
|14 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS
|Kawasaki
|18 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|James McMANUS
|Triumph
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|131
|2
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|122
|3
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|113
|4
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|109
|5
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|101
|6
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|97
|7
|Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki)
|87
|8
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|86
|9
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|64
|10
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|54
|11
|Eugene McMANUS (Triumph)
|48
|12
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|47
|13
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|47
|14
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|44
|15
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha)
|34
|16
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|31
|17
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|19
|18
|Blaze BAKER (Ducati)
|18
|19
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|14
|20
|James McMANUS (Triumph)
|12
|21
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|10
|22
|Adam McLEAN (Yamaha)
|9
|23
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|8
|24
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|6
|25
|Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph)
|5
|26
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|5
|27
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|3
|28
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|3
|29
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|1
GP2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|180
|2
|Joe COLLIER (Kramer)
|150
|3
|Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory)
|146
|4
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|74
|5
|Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph)
|36
|6
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|20
|7
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|18
Supersport Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|130
|2
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|120
|3
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|104
|4
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|100
|5
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|98
|6
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|94
|7
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|62
|8
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|60
|9
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|50
|10
|Harry COOK (MV Agusta)
|48
|11
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|40
|12
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|20
|13
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|12
|14
|Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha)
|12
|15
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|10
|16
|Mark CONLIN (Kawasaki)
|0
Superstock 1000 Race
Dan Linfoot doubled up to make it two out of two at Knockhill as he beat Richard Kerr to the race two win.
Third place went to Alastair Seeley, as Billy McConnell eventually took fourth after a tough four-way battle and Franco Bourne finished fifth.
Billy McConnell – P4
“It was nice to get two solid finishes on the board after the run of DNF’s and whilst the results aren’t what we wanted – especially after finishing first and second here last year – we had two solid rides. Having missed the test here a few weeks ago, we were playing catch up and the team and I were constantly making changes to try and improve the set-up, which we did. It was hard squeezing it all into the time we had but we chipped away each time we went out. We want to be further forward, but we don’t want to be on the deck either, so we’ll take the results this weekend and move on to the next round.”
Tumut’s Brayden Elliott finished ninth.
Superstock 1000 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dan LINFOOT
|Honda
|20:m03.409
|2
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+4.621
|3
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|+5.943
|4
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|+11.513
|5
|Franco BOURNE
|Honda
|+11.920
|6
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|+13.632
|7
|Brent HARRAN
|Honda
|+13.779
|8
|Joe TALBOT
|Honda
|+15.744
|9
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|+17.116
|10
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|+18.784
|11
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|+18.917
|12
|David ALLINGHAM
|Honda
|+19.051
|13
|Ben LUXTON
|Honda
|+21.508
|14
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|+22.247
|15
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+26.326
|16
|Simon REID
|Honda
|+29.210
|17
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Honda
|+35.666
|18
|Kieran SMITH
|Honda
|+38.198
|19
|Joe MOORE
|Suzuki
|+40.074
|20
|Callum BEY
|Suzuki
|+40.310
|21
|Lewis PATERSON
|Suzuki
|+48.664
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Richard WHITE
|BMW
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Alex OLSEN
|Honda
|14 Laps
|DNF
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|22 Laps
|DNF
|Matty WHELAN
|Suzuki
|22 Laps
Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dan LINFOOT (Honda)
|112
|2
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|101
|3
|Joe TALBOT (Honda)
|82
|4
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|79
|5
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|77
|6
|Alistair SEELEY (BMW)
|56
|7
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|56
|8
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|37
|9
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|33
|10
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|32
|11
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|27
|12
|Ben LUXTON (Honda)
|24
|13
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|22
|14
|Ashley BEECH (Honda)
|21
|15
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|14
|17
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|13
|18
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|13
|16
|Matt TRUELOVE (Honda)
|13
|19
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|6
|20
|Conor CUMMINS (Honda)
|4
|21
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|3
|22
|Max SYMONDS (Yamaha)
|2
|23
|Sam COX (BMW)
|1
|24
|Nathan HARRISON (Honda)
|1
|25
|Simon REID (Honda)
|1
Junior Superstock Race Two
Oliver Barr destroyed the opposition as he took victory in just his second ever National race, beating Asher Durham by 2.806secs.
After a third on Saturday, the local rookie proved to be unstoppable in Sunday’s 15-lap scrap as he found the front early and cleared-off into the distance.
Owen Jenner ended up third after a photo-finish with fourth-placed Cameron Dawson. Declan Connell was fifth.
Jacob Hatch struggled with set-up in Scotland but kept it on track to finish eighth and is sixth in the championship.
Junior Superstock Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Oliver BARR
|Yamaha
|12m43.693
|2
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+2.806
|3
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|+3.124
|4
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+3.153
|5
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+5.688
|6
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+7.767
|7
|Charlie ATKINS
|Yamaha
|+9.531
|8
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|+12.981
|9
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Yamaha
|+13.205
|10
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|+13.524
|11
|Owen MELLOR
|Kawasaki
|+13.731
|12
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+14.308
|13
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|+14.323
|14
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Kawasaki
|+15.762
|15
|Kam DIXON
|Yamaha
|+15.984
|16
|Taylor ROSE
|Yamaha
|+17.761
|17
|Osian JONES
|Kawasaki
|+18.197
|18
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|+22.540
|19
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|+25.171
|20
|Ross BANHAM
|Kawasaki
|+25.613
|21
|Joe HOWARD
|Yamaha
|+25.739
|22
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+29.726
|23
|Carl HARRIS
|Kawasaki
|+34.392
|24
|Gary SCOTT
|Yamaha
|+36.154
|25
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|+36.677
|26
|Darragh O’MAHONY
|Kawasaki
|+46.682
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Yamaha
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Benjamin WAKENSHAW
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Kieran KENT
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
Junior Superstock Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|140
|2
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|112
|3
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|110
|4
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|100
|5
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|80
|6
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|77
|7
|Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha)
|68
|8
|Edmund BEST (Yamaha)
|67
|9
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|52
|10
|Oliver BARR (Yamaha)
|47
|11
|Taylor ROSE (Yamaha)
|40
|12
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|39
|13
|Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha)
|37
|14
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|37
|15
|Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki)
|33
|16
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha)
|22
|17
|Jamie LYONS (Yamaha)
|19
|18
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|15
|19
|Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|13
|20
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|13
|21
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|11
|22
|Joe HOWARD (Yamaha)
|10
|23
|Jake HOPPER (Yamaha)
|7
|24
|Owen MELLOR (Kawasaki)
|5
|25
|Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki)
|3
|26
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD (Kawasaki)
|2
|27
|Kam DIXON (Yamaha)
|2
|28
|Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki)
|1
The next round of the BSB series takes place at Snetterton, July 7-9.