2023 Ducati Panigale V4

The 2023 Ducati Panigale V4, V4 S and V4 SP2 receive a host of software updates to further refine the electronics package, focused on the EBC, quick-shift, traction control and RbW settings.

These updates will also be available for owners of the 2022 versions of these machines as well, and will be able to be performed at a Ducati Service starting from the end of July 2022. Here’s a run down of the specific changes:

To improve stability during braking and cornering, as well as the best electronic set-up on each circuit, the Panigale V4 2023 receives the new Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO 2 software, which features a different gear-by-gear calibration on each of the three selectable levels.

The new strategy has been developed to optimise engine brake intensity according to the load on the rear wheel. In the first stage of braking, when there is little load on the rear tyre, the EBC EVO 2 provides less engine brake, which increases as you approach the centre of the curve: the moment in which the intervention of the engine brake contributes the most to slowing down the bike and tightening the line.

This ensures a more balanced intervention of engine brake control in any riding phase according to Ducati and the system reduces rear wheel lockup in the most demanding braking situations, improving stability and precision during cornering.

The Panigale V4 2023 also receives an update for the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), improving gearshift fluidity at all throttle openings, both partial and full, handling the two different situations differently.

When shifting at partial gas, where the system previously cut the injection, now the effect is pursued by retarding the ignition timing, thus smoothing out the shifting in road use thanks to the absence of any engine cut-off.

When shifting with a completely open throttle, like at the racetrack, the strategy continues to employ an injection cut, but the torque restitution phase has been refined, guaranteeing more stability to the bike and a more homogeneous and therefore more efficient thrust, benefitting lap time.

In addition to these changes, the cooling fan control is refined further for better management of operating temperatures and greater thermal comfort for the rider which should be of benefit for road use. This update also reduces the typical heat build-up at the end of track sessions.

The updates for 2023 are joined by a refinement of the Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ride by Wire strategies. The former has evolved to be even more accurate at lean, while the latter improves the connection between the throttle and torque delivery.

These updates arrive standard on the Panigale V4, V4 S and V4 SP2 2023 models, while owners of Panigale V4, Panigale V4 S and Panigale V4 SP2 2022 models have to visit a dealer, to receive the software updates.