MotoGP 2026

Round 22 – Valencia – Saturday

Marco Bezzecchi delivered a Saturday masterclass at Valencia, producing an extraordinary qualifying lap to smash the outright circuit record before leading every lap of the final MotoGP Sprint of 2026.

The Aprilia Racing rider’s 1m27.844 pole lap was a remarkable 0.463 seconds faster than Marc Márquez, and his subsequent Sprint victory led an Aprilia one-two with team-mate Jorge Martín, strengthening the manufacturer’s bid for the constructors’ championship.

But even on a day when Bezzecchi dominated proceedings, Márquez somehow found himself at the centre of the biggest drama. Having announced his retirement on Friday, the eight-time MotoGP World Champion saw his Ducati catch fire on the starting grid following a malfunction with the starting lights. He escaped the flames and returned on his spare motorcycle, only to be hit with a double long-lap penalty that ruined his chances in his final Sprint.

It was another extraordinary twist in a career that has rarely been short of drama. We covered the background to Márquez’s retirement decision and the physical problems behind it in our separate report following Friday’s emotional announcement.

There was plenty of Australian interest, too. Senna Agius continued his stunning form by securing another Moto2 lap record and pole position ahead of his final race in the intermediate class, while Joel Kelso qualified eighth in Moto3. Jack Miller, meanwhile, endured a frustrating penultimate day of his own MotoGP farewell weekend.

MotoGP Sprint Race

MotoGP Sprint – Marc on fire as the start descends into chaos

The drama began before the Sprint itself had even started, when the starting lights appeared to get stuck on red.

The riders had their engines revving and clutches poised for the launch, but the lights simply refused to go out. Seconds ticked by, engines were being held at launch revs far longer than intended, and riders began waving their arms to signal that something was wrong.

It wasn’t only Marc Márquez who was having trouble; several riders signalled problems as the confusion continued. But the Ducati sitting second on the grid was about to provide the most spectacular indication that something had gone seriously wrong.

Smoke began emanating from the belly of Márquez’s Desmosedici, which had been cooking itself while waiting for a launch that never came.

Initially Marc remained aboard, but the situation deteriorated rapidly. Flames began licking around the right side of the motorcycle and towards the inside of his right leg, visibly blackening his leathers.

With the heat becoming unbearable, Márquez had little option but to abandon the machine. Officials moved to extinguish the flames as the World Champion made his way down pit lane towards the Ducati garage, where his crew were already preparing his spare motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the rest of the field remained largely on the starting grid, riders and teams awaiting instructions while everybody tried to make sense of what had just happened.

Race Direction announced a delayed start due to technical problems, followed by confirmation that a quick-start procedure would be used. A new starting time was eventually communicated, with the Sprint shortened from 13 to 12 laps.

Some riders returned to their garages during the interruption, but most remained on their motorcycles on the grid as the delay stretched towards 25 minutes.

Then came the question hanging over Márquez’s afternoon. Having left the grid, what would the regulations mean for his participation in the restarted Sprint?

A penalty born from Márquez’s own Austin antics

Confirmation eventually arrived that Márquez would be permitted to start the warm-up lap from the pit lane on his spare Ducati before reclaiming his original second position on the grid.

There was, however, a significant catch.

Under the regulations covering riders leaving the grid, Márquez would have to serve two long-lap penalties during the race.

The irony was considerable.

Márquez himself had precipitated changes to the starting procedure after the 2025 Grand Prix of the Americas at Austin, when he abandoned his grid position to return to the pits and change motorcycles as conditions changed. Other riders followed his lead, causing widespread confusion and delaying the start.

The regulations were subsequently tightened to discourage riders from deliberately leaving the grid to gain an advantage, with the double long-lap penalty becoming the standard sanction. The rules explicitly applied whether a rider left because of a genuine mechanical problem or to make a tactical change.

Now, in a remarkable twist, the same rider was caught by those provisions during his final MotoGP race weekend, in circumstances that were anything but deliberate.

The failure of the starting lights had left the field waiting at launch revs for an excessive period. Márquez’s Ducati subsequently overheated and caught fire, forcing him to abandon it for his own safety.

He had not elected to leave the grid to gain a tactical advantage. His motorcycle was on fire.

Rules are rules, and the officials applied the prescribed penalty. But it seemed distinctly unfair that Márquez should suffer such a substantial sporting penalty when the chain of events began with a malfunction of the starting equipment rather than anything he or his team initiated.

Jack Miller was among those who questioned the decision, arguing that the circumstances were beyond Márquez’s control.

Márquez accepted the ruling but suggested that the regulations and their application in such circumstances deserved another look.

It was another extraordinary chapter in a career that has rarely been short of drama. If anything, the incident underlined just how much Márquez’s presence has added to MotoGP over the years. Even on a day when he had no intention of creating a spectacle, somehow he found himself at the centre of one.

And there was still a Sprint race to run…

Bezzecchi makes the perfect launch

When the Sprint finally got underway, Bezzecchi made a perfect launch from pole position and immediately took command into the opening corner.

Martín was also exceptionally quick off the line, sweeping through from fifth on the grid to second place by Turn 1.

Márquez produced a sizeable wheelie as he launched his replacement Ducati but recovered to hold third position behind Martín. Raúl Fernández initially slotted into fourth, ahead of Enea Bastianini, Álex Márquez and Fermín Aldeguer.

Bezzecchi was already pulling away, completing the opening lap 0.786 seconds ahead of Martín, with Márquez tucked in behind the second Aprilia.

Fernández’s promising start came undone early on lap two when he lost the front at Turn 2. The Trackhouse Aprilia slid into the gravel, dropping the Spaniard to the back of the field. He managed to remount and rejoin, but any chance of converting his front-row start into a strong Sprint result had effectively disappeared.

Up front, Márquez was all over the back of Martín and appeared to have more speed than the Aprilia rider immediately ahead of him. But a considerable complication remained: the Ducati rider still had two long-lap penalties to serve after the extraordinary starting-grid drama.

That didn’t stop Márquez from attacking.

On lap three he made his move at Turn 6, diving past Martín to take second place. However, the gain was short-lived. Just two corners later, Márquez ran wide at Turn 8, allowing Martín to reclaim the position.

All the while, Bezzecchi was disappearing up the road.

The Italian had established a commanding 2.011-second advantage by the completion of lap three, his opening sequence including the fastest lap of the Sprint, a 1m28.888 on lap two.

While Márquez and Martín had been fighting over second, Bezzecchi had already built the sort of margin that would prove decisive over the shortened 12-lap distance.

And for Márquez, the real damage was still to come, with both long-lap penalties yet to be served.

Márquez pays the price as Aprilia pulls away

Raúl Fernández had meanwhile remounted his Trackhouse Aprilia following the Turn 2 crash and was now setting some of the quickest times on track, despite running at the back of the field.

On lap four, Fernández recorded a 1m29.337, the second-fastest lap of the entire Sprint. His pace was good enough to run with the leaders, but the time lost in the gravel had destroyed his chances of a meaningful result.

Up front, Márquez remained third behind Bezzecchi and Martín, but the double long-lap penalty hanging over him meant his position was only temporary.

The eight-time MotoGP World Champion delayed serving the first penalty until lap six. He entered the long-lap loop from third place and emerged in eighth, just ahead of Pedro Acosta. Márquez completed his second long lap on the following tour, dropping all the way to 14th. In two laps, the Ducati rider had fallen from podium contention to well outside the points-paying positions, with precious little time left to recover.

Marc eventually finished 13th, 12.697 seconds behind Bezzecchi, leaving him without a point from the final Sprint of his MotoGP career. The lap chart illustrated the speed Márquez had shown before the penalties. His 1m29.400 on lap two was the third-fastest lap of the entire race, just 0.021 seconds quicker than Martín’s best and behind only Bezzecchi and Fernández.

By now, Bezzecchi was well clear at the front, with Martín maintaining second for Aprilia. Bastianini had moved into third on the Tech3 KTM, while the best-placed Ducati riders were battling for positions further down the order.

The consequences extended beyond Márquez’s final Sprint result.

Ducati had arrived at Valencia trailing Aprilia by nine points in the constructors’ championship. With Bezzecchi collecting the maximum 12 Sprint points and Di Giannantonio eventually finishing as the highest-placed Ducati in fifth, scoring five, that advantage grew to 16 points.

With only 25 constructors’ points available in Sunday’s Grand Prix, Aprilia was now firmly in the box seat to claim the title.

It was a particularly bitter outcome for Ducati, given that Márquez had qualified second and appeared capable of scoring substantially more points before the starting-grid fire and subsequent penalties turned his afternoon upside down.

Bastianini takes third as Ogura charges through

Enea Bastianini was the principal beneficiary of the reshuffling behind the Aprilias, although his third place was far more than simply a result of Márquez’s penalties.

Starting seventh, the Tech3 KTM rider made aggressive progress through the opening laps and took third on lap six. He then defended the position against pressure from Álex Márquez and, increasingly, Ai Ogura.

Ogura had started only 11th after crashing in Q2 but made steady progress through the field. He was seventh by lap two, sixth by lap six and fifth by lap eight before moving into fourth on the penultimate lap.

The Japanese rider closed rapidly on Bastianini and made a final attempt at the last corner, but the Italian held his line to take third by just 0.187 seconds.

That meant three Aprilias finished inside the top four, with Fernández’s early fall denying the manufacturer an opportunity to make it an even more emphatic result.

Bastianini’s podium was his second in a Sprint this season, following Austin, and his eleventh overall. It was also a welcome result for the Italian, who admitted Valencia had never been one of his favourite circuits.

Álex Márquez had spent much of the race trying to challenge Bastianini for third, but every time he closed on the KTM, rising front tyre pressure compromised his ability to attack.

The Gresini Ducati rider was also still suffering from a fever, and his attempts to fight for a podium eventually left him vulnerable to riders closing from behind.

Fermín Aldeguer had likewise been in the leading group, but increasing front tyre pressure and a loss of stability ultimately resulted in a crash on lap ten, ending a promising Sprint without a finish.

Di Giannantonio mugs Álex Márquez for fifth

Fabio Di Giannantonio added a final twist to the Ducati battle, mugging Álex Márquez for fifth at Turn 4 on the final lap.

The VR46 rider had dropped from sixth on the grid to tenth during the opening lap, struggling for drive on corner exit before gradually recovering his pace.

As the Sprint progressed, Di Giannantonio began closing on the riders ahead. His late charge brought him onto the back of Álex Márquez, and he timed his final-lap move perfectly to snatch fifth.

That made Di Giannantonio the highest-finishing Ducati rider, while Álex was left to settle for sixth after spending much of the race trying to fight for a podium.

It was also a statistic Ducati would rather forget.

Fifth place equalled the manufacturer’s worst Sprint result since the format was introduced, a low point previously recorded by Di Giannantonio himself at Phillip Island in 2025.

It was only the third Sprint in which Ducati had failed to place a rider on the podium, the other occasions being Phillip Island in 2025 and Silverstone earlier in 2026.

Miller struggles in final MotoGP Sprint

Jack Miller’s final MotoGP Sprint proved a frustrating affair. The Australian started 20th and finished 16th, unable to make meaningful progress as the limitations of the Yamaha became more apparent over the distance.

Miller had been among those caught out by the starting-light malfunction, initially anticipating the launch before deciding to switch off his engine to avoid overheating the clutch.

Once the race began, he struggled to stay with the Hondas ahead, lacking the drive needed to mount a meaningful attack.

His team subsequently reported excessive wear on the left side of the rear tyre, which further compromised his performance towards the finish.

Miller was also unequivocal in his assessment of Márquez’s penalty, arguing that the Ducati rider should not have been penalised for a situation beyond his control.

There was at least a more positive personal moment during the weekend, with Miller receiving a special helmet signed by his fellow MotoGP riders as a farewell gift, organised with the help of his wife and colleagues.

Pedro Acosta finished seventh, ahead of Brad Binder and Pol Espargaró, putting all four KTMs inside the Sprint points.

Joan Mir took tenth as the leading Honda rider after progressing through Q1, ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Diogo Moreira.

Quartararo had advanced from 16th on the grid but reported that his hard front tyre was badly worn by the finish. With Sunday’s Grand Prix covering another 15 laps beyond the Sprint distance, that was a concerning development for the Yamaha rider.

Luca Marini finished 14th ahead of Johann Zarco, while Álex Rins, Iker Lecuona, Franco Morbidelli and Augusto Fernández completed the finishers behind Miller and ahead of Raúl Fernández.

What the lap charts reveal

All riders opted for the hard Michelin front and soft rear compound combination, providing a useful comparison of how the different motorcycles managed their tyres over the shortened Sprint distance.

Bezzecchi’s fastest lap came on lap two, a 1m28.888, before he settled into a remarkably consistent sequence in the 1m29s.

By the end of lap three he was 2.011 seconds clear of Martín. The advantage increased to 2.700 seconds by lap six and reached just over three seconds on lap nine.

With the result effectively under control, Bezzecchi’s final two laps were 1m30.458 and 1m30.492, comfortably sufficient to secure victory by 2.924 seconds.

Martín’s pace was also consistent. Despite the after-effects of the injury he sustained at Phillip Island, he maintained second from the opening corner to the chequered flag, never allowing Bastianini to mount a serious challenge.

The lap charts also confirmed just how much pace Fernández had lost the opportunity to exploit. His 1m29.337 on lap four was faster than any lap recorded by Martín, Márquez, Bastianini or Ogura, underlining the potential lost in his early crash.

Ogura’s charge was another standout performance, particularly through the closing stages when his pace allowed him to close rapidly on Bastianini. He ultimately ran out of road before he could find a way past the KTM.

Aprilia closes in on the constructors’ crown

Bezzecchi’s victory was his second Sprint win of the season, following Portimão, and the sixth of his career, drawing him level with Álex Márquez for fourth on the all-time list.

It was also the second time he had won consecutive Sprints, having previously achieved the feat in Indonesia and Australia in 2025.

For Aprilia, it was the manufacturer’s fifth Sprint one-two of the season and sixth overall, but the first occasion on which its two factory Aprilia Racing riders had finished first and second.

Martín’s second place was his tenth Sprint podium of the season and the 40th of his career.

The result also changed the championship standings. Bezzecchi’s 12 points against Martín’s nine overturned the Spaniard’s previous two-point advantage, putting Bezzecchi ahead 406 to 405 heading into Sunday’s season finale.

Martín must outscore Bezzecchi by at least two points to reclaim second in the World Championship. Should they finish level on points, Bezzecchi would take the position on countback, having won seven Grands Prix in 2026 to Martín’s one.

Aprilia’s constructors’ championship advantage also increased from nine to 16 points, with the Italian manufacturer now leading Ducati 610 to 594.

With 25 points available on Sunday, Ducati must outscore Aprilia by at least 17 points to retain the title. Even if the manufacturers finish level, Aprilia will win on countback.

For Ducati to prevail, its leading rider must win Sunday’s Grand Prix with no Aprilia in the top seven, or finish second with no Aprilia in the top 12.

The end of the Sprint era for Márquez

Valencia also marked the 83rd and final Sprint of the 1000cc MotoGP era, a period dominated by Ducati machinery and, individually, Marc Márquez.

Across those 83 Sprints, Ducati took 64 victories, Aprilia 15 and KTM four. Only 11 different riders won a Sprint, with Márquez leading the all-time tally on 25 victories, followed by Martín on 20 and Francesco Bagnaia on 14.

Márquez also ends his Sprint career with a record 43 podium finishes, ahead of Martín’s 40.

It was hardly the conclusion Márquez had envisaged for his final Saturday, but it was another eventful chapter in a career that has so often provided the unexpected.

Sunday’s 27-lap Grand Prix offers one final opportunity for Márquez to add to his extraordinary record. Victory would be his 81st MotoGP Grand Prix win and his third at Valencia, following 2014 and 2019.

He would also become the first rider to win the final MotoGP Grand Prix of his career since Troy Bayliss achieved precisely that at Valencia in 2006.

After a Saturday that brought an astonishing pole lap, an Aprilia one-two, a Ducati on fire and a controversial penalty, Sunday’s season finale could produce anything…

2026 Valencia MotoGP Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 18m01.139 2 J. Martin Apr +2.924 3 E. Bastianini KTM +3.759 4 A. Ogura Apr +3.946 5 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +5.062 6 A. Marquez Duc +5.375 7 P. Acosta KTM +8.030 8 B. Binder KTM +9.404 9 P. Espargaro KTM +10.664 10 J. Mir Hon +11.365 11 F. Quartararo Yam +11.959 12 D. Moreira Hon +12.534 13 M. Marquez Duc +12.697 14 L. Marini Hon +13.081 15 J. Zarco Hon +13.210 16 J. Miller Yam +15.026 17 A. Rins Yam +15.158 18 I. Lecuona Duc +15.401 19 F. Morbidelli Duc +18.456 20 A. Fernandez Yam +22.645 21 R. Fernandez Apr +22.753

2026 Valencia MotoGP Sprint Race Quotes

Marco Bezzecchi – P1

“It’s been a positive Saturday. I’m really happy with the pole and the sprint win. The pole lap was really good, not least because I wasn’t expecting it. I knew I was fast, but I didn’t think I could lap in the 1:27s. I feel good on the bike. The team has done a fantastic job, and I’m fully focused on doing my best session by session.”

Jorge Martín – P2

“I’m really happy with the work we’re doing. As always, Friday is when I struggle a bit more to find the right direction. From Saturday on, I have a clearer idea of what I need to go fast. In the sprint, I managed to hold second and maintain a good race pace. We’ll try to keep improving ahead of the long race.”

Enea Bastianini – P3

“This morning surprised me! This track isn’t one of my favourites and I’ve never been on the podium here. But in FP2 my feeling improved and I was able to push in entry, which is one of my strongest points. When I can do that I’m fast. It was important to go through to Q2. I only had one tyre there. I tried to follow Pedro (Acosta) and was seventh on the grid. I was so satisfied with the race. I was confident of a good race, but I didn’t expect to be on the podium. I suffered a bit in the last two laps. In Turn 8 the rear felt like it was floating. I was a bit nervous because I know how strong Ai (Ogura) is at the end of the race! He tried to overtake me in the last corner but I released the brake. I had promised this podium to my team after the Japanese Grand Prix, because we just missed it there by nothing on Saturday and Sunday. So today was really important to deliver this for them.”

Ai Ogura – P4

“It was another tough Qualifying. My crash in the second stint was unnecessary and my lap time on the first time attack wasn’t good enough to be further in front. So, I had to start from the back, but we managed to do another strong Sprint – it’s OK. Tomorrow, I will have the same starting position and I hope I can catch up again with double distance tomorrow. Let’s give 100% in every lap and see where we finish. Like in most of the races, the biggest part where I lose the time is the beginning, but I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s race and hope I can get a good start and then see from there. If I give my 100%, this is the biggest respect I can give to my team for the last race with them tomorrow.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P5

“We must analyse what happened, because in the opening stages of the Sprint we were losing in corner exit, in acceleration. So, I lost many positions at the beginning. But the feeling was very good and, from half of the race on, things started again to work normally with some changes, and this is positive. We had a good rhythm and in the final stages I got closer to the group who was fighting for the third place. We had more information looking at tomorrow. My dream would be winning in my last race with my team, but we must keep the feet on the ground and stay focused. We will give the maximum and we aim to fight for the podium.”

Álex Márquez – P6

“Physically, I’m still feeling pretty rough and I still have a fever. I tried to fight for the podium, but in doing so I ended up losing two positions towards the end. Every time I tried to overtake Bastianini, the front tyre pressure went up and I lost speed. We gave it a go because a podium in Valencia would have been particularly special. We’ll try again tomorrow.”

Pedro Acosta – P7

“I haven’t had a good feeling with the front tire all weekend. We are struggling to choose the right pressure and we’re having some problems. We’ll have to try something different tomorrow. Final race tomorrow. Let’s see what we can do.”

Brad Binder – P8

“Much better today. From yesterday we made a much better run. I’m happy about that; even if the lap-time in the Quali was not great I felt I had decent rhythm. The Sprint start was chaos, and my guys had to fix the clutch but the lever was a bit sticky. The race was not too bad; I just didn’t have the speed to go with the guys in front of me. We’ll hope for better tomorrow.”

Pol Espargaró – P9

“That was stressful! I’m not used to being in that position where I can get something interesting. It’s tricky because you see the faces of the mechanics, of Manu (Cazeaux – Crew Chief), everyone, and they are enjoying it, they are aiming for something big. But I know it’s very difficult for me because I can still make one of these crazy laps, but when we go in a race situation, I struggle to attack the other guys. Today on the Sprint, I didn’t have enough tools to prevent these movements that the front was doing. I struggled in the entry of the corners. I’m not really proud about my speed today on the Sprint. But even like that, P9 is not bad.”

Joan Mir – P10

“We stepped up our intensity today and I have to say especially with Qualifying I am really happy. Also, in the Sprint I was riding well, and I am quite content with the position because there are still things to work on. A good day to keep building our confidence and on the physical side everything was what we were hoping for. I don’t have any doubts about my ability and what I can do in the future, let’s make a good final Sunday together with Honda.”

Fabio Quartararo – P11

“It was a strange start. I didn’t know if we needed to go to the box or not. We stayed on the grid for 25 minutes, and I just chilled with my mechanics. I didn’t care so much. I just tried to stay chill. I needed to be on the attack too much today. In the first laps, I was able to keep a good pace, but at the end I completely destroyed my hard front tyre. Tomorrow it will be tough to finish the race because I was already on the limit today, and the race will be 15 laps longer.”

Diogo Moreira – P12

“It’s been a day of mixed feelings, as we had a difficult morning, but things improved during the Sprint. Although things aren’t quite coming together for us this weekend, we’re trying to make the most of the situation. We’re still struggling a bit with our race pace here, so we’ll see what we can do tomorrow. Hopefully, we can get a good start, fight for as many points as possible and finish the season on a high!”

Marc Márquez – P13

“We found ourselves on the grid with an issue involving the start lights, which remained on for ten seconds. We on the front row hesitated to raise our hands to be ready with the throttle grip in case the lights went out. I hope that, should a similar situation arise again in the future, it will be analysed more carefully. Having said that, I enjoyed the first five laps. Now we have the final race ahead of us, and I’ll do everything I can to enjoy it.”

Luca Marini – P14

“A great start to the Sprint saw me catch up to Joan very quickly, again I launched well and I was able to be very strong in the first corners. After that I worked to keep my position as our pace has not been what we wanted, I was honestly expecting a bit more this weekend. Like I said on Friday, as a team we are focused on Sunday and achieving our maximum possible result, it’s important to enjoy this with everyone around me.”

Johann Zarco – P15

“It’s been a very tough Saturday for me. Yesterday’s crash made me lose some confidence in the bike, and I wasn’t able to regain the same feeling. I know I can be fast and try different things to get the most out of the bike, but riding in a group, I struggled to maintain my momentum. I focused on bringing the bike back to the garage without making any mistakes. Hopefully, tomorrow we can fight for some points and finish the season on a positive note.”

Jack Miller – P16

“When the lights didn’t go out, I probably jumped the start by about four seconds. I saw the lights stay on and, after a few seconds, I decided to switch the bike off straight away because I didn’t want to risk overheating the clutch. Unfortunately, the race itself was disappointing because we simply didn’t have enough drive towards the end. I did what I could to stay with the Hondas, but we were lacking the performance to fight any harder. “Regarding Marc’s penalty, I honestly don’t think he should have been penalised. It wasn’t his fault that the bike caught fire. We were all sitting on the grid with the engines running, and he couldn’t simply switch his bike off while the lights were still on. “Yesterday’s surprise was absolutely incredible. I’m very proud and grateful to have received such a special gift from everyone. A huge thank you to Thomas and my wife for organising everything, and to all the fans who came to celebrate with us. It was a really special moment.”

Álex Rins – P17

“It was a weird situation at the start. I usually wait with one foot on the ground, and I was anticipating when the lights would go out. I was like ‘Okay, now!’ I didn’t release the clutch, but I did lift my foot, so I had to balance. In the end, it’s lucky Marc is okay. As for the Sprint: I’m happy. I had a better feeling than yesterday and this morning, and I was able to overtake [Iker] Lecuona in corner 4, so I’m happy with how the race went, and let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Iker Lecuona – P18

“In this Sprint everyone was very competitive and aggressive, partly because we had one lap less. In the early stages, it’s important for me to avoid crashing while also finding the right feeling and confidence. Overall, I was fast enough to catch the group ahead of me. I caught Alex (Rins) and Jack (Miller). Tomorrow I’ll try a few more risks and we’ll see how we’ll manage the long race.”

Franco Morbidelli – P19

“It was a complicated Saturday: today we tried some solutions to gain some grip. Unfortunately, we were not fully happy with them, but we keep working on it tomorrow too, to complete a good last race. There are some improvements compared to yesterday, but we still miss something to be fast. We will give our maximum, as always and until the last lap of this season.”

Augusto Fernández – P20

“It was a difficult Sprint, as I‘m still missing a little bit of race pace. Qualifying was quite good, and I managed to get close to Fabio and the group ahead, but I‘m still struggling to maintain the pace consistently over the full race distance. The main goal is to keep improving and make the most of the experience. “I‘d like to wish Izan the very best of luck for tomorrow, as he fights for the World Championship title. He‘s having a very strong weekend and doing exactly what he needs to do. He‘s fast here, he has good confidence and his pace is strong. I don‘t think he needs to change anything for tomorrow: he knows what he has to do, and I‘m sure he‘ll approach the race in the right way. I hope he can bring the championship home.”

Raúl Fernández – P21

“I take the responsibility (for the crash) – I made a mistake. This doesn’t help the situation but I’ll blame it fully on me. I changed the line a little bit because on the first lap I saw someone was close behind me so I tried to close a little bit more in turn two and lost the front tire. I think we missed a really good opportunity but, as usual, with a missed opportunity, we learned something for tomorrow. We saw the drop on the tire, we understood how I have to manage the rear tire and how much time it takes to warm up the front and I’ll take this to learn and improve tomorrow.”

Fermín Aldeguer – DNF

“I struggled with the front tyre throughout the race. The pressure rose quickly and I soon lost stability. I was already having issues when Ogura overtook me, but I couldn’t avoid crashing shortly afterwards. My pace wasn’t bad at all, and at one point I even thought a podium was possible. However, every time I got closer to Alex, I struggled even more.”

MotoGP Team Management

Fabiano Sterlacchini – Aprilia Racing Technical Director

“It’s been a spectacular day, from Marco’s stratospheric pole, with an incredible lap, to Jorge’s excellent qualifying despite a slightly tricky weekend. They were quick off the start in the sprint, moving into first and second, with an extraordinary getaway from Jorge, who once again conjured something remarkable on the opening lap. Both rode at the top of their game and took another one-two. We’re very happy. Overall, it’s a really positive result, right in line with what we’re aiming for at the moment.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Team Principal

“Great job again from Ai, it was a great recovery from 11th to P4 – he actually tried in the last corner to overtake Bastianini, but he couldn’t do it. Once again, great recovery, great job, so we’re very happy about his race. We were unlucky with Raul, I think his pace was amazing. He had a small crash but then, when he restarted, his lap times were top position pace. So, it’s a pity, we lost an opportunity, but we will have another opportunity tomorrow. We start from the first row again, we are competitive, so let’s try again tomorrow.”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“For sure, when we have all four KTM RC16s in the Sprint points then we have to be happy but, at the same time, we needed a bit better top performance; especially for the factory team riders with Pedro and Brad. However Enea’s 3rd place is a really nice result. This is a really good base to have all the riders even higher tomorrow. The last race tomorrow.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“This was probably one of the best days of the season for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team. Enea had one of his greatest days today. First of all, he managed to go through Q1 for the first time this year. He only did that once last year so we felt something could be good. He then produced his best Qualifying of the season with P7. Finally, this great Sprint podium is a fine achievement for his team, who were always pushing him on, especially at a circuit he doesn’t really like. It’s a great day today. “I don’t forget the performance of Pol Espargaró, who fought really well. He scored one point in a Sprint, which is not such an easy task. This is a great performance for our substitute rider. But I know Pol wants more. He’ll do what he can to do even better tomorrow. Now, I’m looking forward to the last race of the 2026 season, where we hope to sign off the year in a good way.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“Today‘s race was not quite what we had expected. Qualifying certainly made things more difficult, which was a shame because Jack has shown good speed and strong pace since yesterday. Unfortunately, starting further back made it difficult to overtake, particularly with the limitations we currently have in terms of top speed. Jack did his best, but excessive wear on the left side of the rear tyre also prevented him from making any further progress. I really hope he can finish tomorrow on a high note, because he deserves it. He is a great person, and sending him off with a good result would mean a lot to him, to the team and to all the fans who have supported him. “Augusto is doing exactly what we expected of him. We are using this weekend to work on some development items with the 1000cc bike, including solutions that could also be relevant for the 850cc project. It is not easy for a test rider to arrive at the final round and compete against riders who have been racing and training throughout the entire season. Augusto completed the race he needed to do, and we didn’t expect anything more or less. He did his job, and now we move forward.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“Today’s Sprint was made more challenging by the delayed start procedure, but Fabio and Álex adapted well and delivered a solid race. Starting from the back of the grid, both riders were able to gain several positions and showed good fighting spirit throughout the 12 laps. Fabio came close to the points after making steady progress through the field, while Álex also gained valuable positions and stayed in the mix with the riders around him. We will analyse today’s data carefully to understand where we can make further improvements so we can finish the season on a positive note.”

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 439 2 M. Bezzecchi 406 3 J. Martin 405 4 P. Acosta 318 5 A. Ogura 315 6 F. Di Giannantonio 303 7 R. Fernandez 283 8 A. Marquez 208 9 F. Bagnaia 173 10 E. Bastianini 159 11 F. Aldeguer 139 12 B. Binder 129 13 L. Marini 124 14 F. Quartararo 85 15 D. Moreira 78 16 F. Morbidelli 71 17 J. Zarco 63 18 J. Miller 34 19 J. Mir 33 20 A. Rins 31 21 I. Lecuona 25 22 T. Razgatlioglu 18 23 M. Viñales 17 24 P. Espargaro 6 25 A. Fernandez 6 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 J. Dixon 2

MotoGP Qualifying

Bezzecchi produces a near-perfect lap

Marc Márquez’s Friday lap record lasted less than 24 hours before Marco Bezzecchi produced one of the standout qualifying performances of the season.

The Aprilia rider had already bettered Márquez’s Friday benchmark with a 1m28.478 during his opening Q2 run. Raúl Fernández then took the record to 1m28.433, before Márquez responded with a 1m28.307.

But Bezzecchi had something special in reserve. On fresh soft tyres front and rear, the Italian unleashed a spectacular 1m27.844, becoming the first MotoGP rider to lap Circuit Ricardo Tormo in the 1m27s and taking 0.639 seconds off the record Márquez had established on Friday.

The sector analysis made the performance even more remarkable. Bezzecchi recorded the fastest first three sectors of the session and was just one thousandth of a second slower than the best final sector, set by Álex Márquez. His pole lap was therefore only 0.001 seconds away from the theoretical ideal lap assembled from the fastest sectors recorded by any rider in Q2.

His 0.463-second advantage over Márquez was the largest pole-winning margin at Valencia since Jorge Lorenzo’s 0.488-second advantage in 2015.

It was Bezzecchi’s seventh pole of 2026, his third in succession, and his second consecutive Valencia pole. He also claimed the distinction of securing the final pole position of the 1000cc MotoGP era.

Márquez had to settle for second in the final qualifying session of his MotoGP career, with Fernández completing the front row on the Trackhouse Aprilia. Álex Márquez qualified fourth ahead of Martín and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Enea Bastianini had progressed from Q1 alongside Joan Mir and went on to qualify seventh, ahead of Pol Espargaró, Fermín Aldeguer and Pedro Acosta. Brad Binder narrowly missed the Q2 cut, while Jack Miller qualified 20th after struggling to put together a competitive lap.

Valencia MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 1m27.844 333.7 2 M. Marquez Duc +0.463 335.4 3 R. Fernandez Apr +0.589 333.7 4 A. Marquez Duc +0.736 337.0 5 J. Martin Apr +0.795 337.0 6 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.851 333.7 7 E. Bastianini KTM +0.936 338.7 8 P. Espargaro KTM +1.009 335.4 9 F. Aldeguer Duc +1.026 333.7 10 P. Acosta KTM +1.040 337.0 11 A. Ogura Apr +1.306 335.4 12 J. Mir Hon +1.572 330.5 Q1 13 B. Binder KTM +0.180* 340.3 14 I. Lecuona Duc +0.207* 335.4 15 J. Zarco Hon +0.233* 333.7 16 F. Quartararo Yam +0.354* 325.8 17 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.382* 333.7 18 D. Moreira Hon +0.531* 335.4 19 L. Marini Hon +0.570* 338.7 20 J. Miller Yam +0.587* 327.4 21 A. Fernandez Yam +0.668* 332.1 22 A. Rins Yam +1.095* 335.4

Moto2 Qualifying Agius takes record-breaking pole Senna Agius continued his outstanding form at Valencia, claiming pole position for his final Moto2 Grand Prix with a new outright circuit record of 1m31.389. The 21-year-old Australian had already topped both Friday sessions and was again fastest in Saturday morning’s FP2. His afternoon performance completed a clean sweep of the sessions ahead of Sunday’s race, while securing his fourth pole position of the season and second in succession. Agius had been fast from the beginning of Q2, his opening run producing laps of 1m31.728 and 1m31.621. The second of those would ultimately have been good enough for fourth on the grid, but the Intact GP rider still had more to come. On his second run, Agius improved to 1m31.389, taking 0.326 seconds off Daniel Holgado’s previous lap record. The Australian’s sector times were 21.813, 23.178, 22.656 and 23.742 seconds. The improvement over his first-run best was spread across the lap, with the largest gain coming in the second sector. Holgado eventually took second with a 1m31.550, closing to within 0.161 seconds of the Australian. Izan Guevara secured the final front-row position with a 1m31.586, another 0.036 seconds behind. Agius’s Friday speed had been impressive, but Saturday morning’s work was directed more towards the Grand Prix distance. The Australian explained that his team had been working with used tyres and adjusting the set-up to improve performance in the closing stages of longer runs. Guevara gains a front-row advantage in the title fight Behind the fight for pole, the Moto2 World Championship battle took another interesting turn. Manuel González arrived at Valencia leading Guevara by just 4.5 points. The two have been closely matched throughout the season, but their qualifying performances left them seven grid positions apart for the title-deciding race. Guevara qualified third, while González could manage only tenth. The championship leader had been encouraged by his pace in FP2, particularly after changes to improve the bike’s behaviour on used tyres. But the confidence he had in the morning deserted him during qualifying. González struggled for grip in his first run and returned to the garage for a tyre change. His second run brought an improvement to 1m31.886, but the time was only good enough for the fourth row. He was also delayed by yellow flags following Joe Roberts’ crash, and his final attempt failed to produce the improvement he needed. Guevara, meanwhile, delivered under pressure. His opening flying lap of 1m31.823 established a competitive benchmark before he improved to 1m31.586 in the closing stages. The Pramac rider’s qualifying performance earned him a twelfth front-row start of the season. He goes into Sunday’s decider with the advantage of clear track ahead, while González will have to work his way through traffic. The mathematics are finely balanced. If Guevara wins and González finishes second, the five-point swing would give Guevara the championship by half a point. But if Guevara finishes second and González third, the four-point difference would not be enough. Escrig heads row two Álex Escrig produced another notable qualifying performance on the Forward, taking fourth with a 1m31.638. Alonso López was fifth, just 0.069 seconds behind, with Iván Ortolá sixth. Daniel Muñoz, Collin Veijer and Luca Lunetta completed the third row, with González heading row four from José Antonio Rueda and Adrián Huertas. López was satisfied with his second-row start but felt he was still missing some rear grip at the initial throttle opening. He also highlighted the importance of getting away cleanly, with overtaking at Valencia rarely straightforward. Further back, David Alonso’s difficult Saturday left him unable to progress from Q1, putting him 21st on the grid for his final Moto2 race. With Agius on pole and González tenth, the Intact GP garage faces two very different challenges on Sunday: helping the Australian complete his Moto2 career on a high and guiding his team-mate through a championship decider. Moto2 Rider Quotes Senna Agius – Pole position “It was a great day. This morning, we worked intensively on the bike for the long distance using used tires and made a really big step forward in the setup for the race distance, especially for the final stages. That’s pretty important because yesterday we were a bit too explosive, and I felt like we were missing something in the long run. So that was the goal this morning, and in the afternoon, we naturally gave it our all in qualifying. “On our final lap, I pushed to the limit several times. But it was a super-fast lap, and I’m very happy with it. So, I’m looking forward to tomorrow, because it’s my last race in Moto2, and starting from pole position is really important for both me and the team. So, tomorrow should be a good day for us. Our package is ready to go, since we’ve taken a big step forward every evening. But for now, it’s all about enjoying the moment, getting some good rest, and going full throttle for 21 laps tomorrow to finish the race in style. A big thank you to my team for their great work!” Izan Guevara – P3 “We achieved our goal again and secured a front-row start, just as we did in Portimão. I pushed until the very end in qualifying. I made a small mistake coming out of Turn 5, which cost me a little time, but, overall, it was a very good lap. We were also 0.3s faster than last year, which shows how much progress we’ve made. The other riders are setting a very strong pace, but I’m confident because my race pace is good, I’m consistent, and I’m not making many mistakes. I’m really happy with how things are going. “Now everything comes down to tomorrow. We have a great opportunity, so the most important thing is to stay calm, focused, and enjoy the moment. I don’t think we need to go looking for victory at all costs if it’s not necessary, but we need to manage the race intelligently and keep a close eye on our championship rivals. Manu is also capable of fighting back, so I know he’ll give everything, just as I will. The team will keep me informed, and I’ll concentrate on doing my job, lap by lap. “Winning a second world title would mean an incredible amount to me, especially after everything we’ve been through. I’ve imagined that moment many times, and tomorrow we have the chance to make it happen. We’ll give it everything and see where it takes us.” Alonso López – P5 “I’m happy with fifth place because it’s a good starting position for tomorrow’s race. We have a good pace, as we showed this morning. Tomorrow, it will be crucial to get a good start and immediately establish ourselves among the front runners, as overtaking is not easy at this track. We can have a good race tomorrow, but we’ll have to fight until the very end. We still need to improve a little on the initial throttle opening, where I’m lacking some grip, but other than that, I feel good and I know we can be in the mix tomorrow.” Manuel González – P10 “Today’s outcome is disappointing, because after making a few changes to the bike compared to yesterday, we started the day feeling good in FP2. We improved significantly in several areas, both on used and new tires. We were really fast, and I felt very confident on the bike. So, we had high expectations for qualifying, hoping to start from the front row or at least from the second row. But when I went out on track, I had zero grip and experienced a few slides. So, I came back into the garage for a tire change. The second run was a lot better, but still not good enough. The track conditions were similar to this morning, so we need to analyze what happened, because I couldn’t accelerate out of the corners as well as qualifying requires. That’s why I tried to adapt by preparing for corner entry a bit differently, with a slightly longer stopping the bike, to come out a bit faster. But that wasn’t possible because I started sliding badly.” Álex de Angelis – BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Team Manager “An outstanding performance from Izan. As he has shown so many times, when the pressure is on and he needs to deliver, he always steps up. He produced a perfect lap at the crucial moment to secure a front-row start for tomorrow, which is incredibly important. The race is a different story, of course, but starting from the front will certainly help him stay calmer and have better control of the situation. “Tomorrow will be extremely challenging, particularly because rear tyre degradation is significant for everyone. We know how important it is in Moto2 to remain fast and competitive in the closing laps. I want to wish Izan and the entire team the very best of luck. May the best rider win, but whatever happens, we can be proud of what has been an extraordinary season. I also want to thank Yamaha, Pramac, and Gino Borsoi for giving me this fantastic opportunity, and Izan for always giving 100% and making the very most of our work together.” Valencia Moto2 Qualifying Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 S. Agius Kal 1m31.389 276.1 2 D. Holgado Kal +0.161 273.9 3 I. Guevara Bos +0.197 276.1 4 A. Escrig For +0.249 271.7 5 A. Lopez Kal +0.318 276.1 6 I. Ortola Kal +0.320 276.1 7 D. Muñoz Kal +0.337 272.8 8 C. Veijer Kal +0.385 273.9 9 L. Lunetta Bos +0.466 276.1 10 M. Gonzalez Kal +0.497 276.1 11 J. A. Rueda Kal +0.508 276.1 12 A. Huertas Kal +0.556 278.3 13 C. Vietti Bos +0.630 272.8 14 F. Salac Kal +0.631 270.7 15 B. Baltus Kal +0.637 272.8 16 M. Aji Kal +0.680 273.9 17 J. Roberts Kal +0.771 271.7 18 Z. van der Goorbergh Kal +0.871 276.1 Q1 19 D. Öncü Bos +0.146* 279.5 20 X. Zurutuza For +0.189* 273.9 21 D. Alonso Kal +0.235* 278.3 22 A. Ferrandez Bos +0.286* 280.6 23 T. Furusato Kal +0.294* 282.9 24 A. Piqueras Kal +0.414* 282.9 25 A. Sasaki Kal +0.583* 276.1 26 A. Canet Bos +0.660* 281.8 27 T. Arbolino Kal +0.715* 269.6 28 M. Ferrari Kal +2.025* 270.7