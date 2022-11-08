2023 Ducati Scrambler 800

Icon | Nightshift | Full Throttle

Ducati are introducing their new generation Scrambler 800 variants for 2023, led by RbW with electronic extras to match, across the Nightshift, Icon and Full Throttle models, the last of which is a real eye catcher with its standard Termignoni exhaust.

The Ducati Scrambler family has welcomed many new customers into the Ducati fold with over 100,000 Scrambler motorcycles sold since its introduction. Tthe relatively old-school L-twin air-cooled powerplants, along with a neo-retro theme, that’s a stark departure from Ducati’s more modern motorcycles, the Scrambler has certainly struck a chord.

While that retro styling isn’t going anywhere, it has been sharpened up alongside a new 4.3 inch TFT display across all 800 models. That also heralds the inclusion of RbW and electronic, bringing these 800s closer to the Scrambler 1100s when it comes to rider aides.

Settings are still basic, by Ducati standards, with two riding modes offering Road and Wet pre-sets, alongside traction control also calibrated for these conditions.

The RbW allows for the addition of an up and down quick-shifter from the accessories range, although the Full Throttle model receives the DQS as standard. The Scrambler 800s already ran cornering ABS, so that’s not new.

You will need to purchase the Ducati Multimedia System in order to sync your smartphone to the TFT to manage music or calls while on the bike. It feels like that should probably be a standard feature on these modern TFT displays, rather than an extra accessory, but this is something we’re starting to see more and more.

The updates don’t end there with new clutch and alternator covers running the X logo for an even more Scrambler-themed look, but that’s one of the more subtle changes.

The updates run deeper than that with Ducati revealing the bike has been lightened by 2.5 kg in the engine alone, compared to the previous-gen bikes, with a new eight-disc clutch offering a lighter pull.

The exhaust has also been updated and once you’ve seen that huge collector box, no date mandated by Euro5 specifications, you can’t really unsee it…

The trellis frame lightened, and a new swing-arm with repositioned shock that moves it closer to the centre of the bike. The main frame and sub-frame are also now separate units, with more room to grab onto that sub-frame for when handling the bike. It all adds up to a four-kilogram weight saving.

The headlight is now a full LED unit and runs a more prominent X along with a cleaner and more elegant overall design, matching in with the full LED tailight and indicators.

With the Icon the basis of the Scrambler 800 line, we see the Full Throttle make a few changes and delivered in an extremely eye catching Red GP 19/Dark Stealth colour scheme.

That includes the Termignoni exhaust which is sure to up the bark factor, as well as the aforementioned DQS, but extends to a low handlebar for more aggressive ergos. A standard sump guard and sportier front mud-guard with no tail mud-guard helps clean up those lines.

The Full Throttle also gets its own saddle, and Ducati Performance indicators as standard, while side number plates further add to the racey appeal. The ’62’ represents the 1962 debut of the first Ducati Scrambler.

The very dapper Scrambler Nightshift arrives in a more subdued Nebula Blue colour scheme for those who like things a little more subtle…It also gets side plates, a sportier front guard and trims off the tail mud-guard, but runs a set of spoked wheels – retaining the 18/17 inch sizes and Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres – that complete the really quite classy look.

A low handlebar with bar end mirrors offers an even lower profile overall look, while a dedicated saddle in a stitched dark leather adds to the retro look.

2023 Ducati Scrambler 800 Update Highlights:

New 4.3″ TFT instrumentation, DMS ready

New distribution covers

New exhaust

New cast aluminium swingarm

New 18” alloy wheels at the front and 17” at the rear (Spoked on the Nightshift)

Full LED headlight with DRL

Two Riding Modes (Road and Wet)

Traction control and DQS ready

New lighter eight-disc clutch with hydraulic clutch control

4 kg lighter, bolt on sub-frame

The 73 hp peak power figure, reached at 8250 rpm, with peak torque of 65.2 Nm available lower at 7000 rpm, is unchanged from its predecessors. Naturally being an 803 cc the powerplant falls well outside Australian LAMS requirements, but an A2 version will be available for lucky European learners.

Brakes are also unchanged, with a Brembo four-piston radial caliper on 330 mm front rotor aided by a single-piston rear caliper on 245 mm rotor.

A standard seat height of 795 mm is the same across all three versions, which can be bumped up to 810 mm with the tall seat accessory, or down to 780 mm with the low seat accessory.

The Icon and Full throttle weigh in at 185 kg wet, while the spoked aluminium rims on the Nightshift pushes weight of that model up to 191 kg. All three run a 13.5 L fuel tank. The chassis provides a 24° rake with 108 mm trail, with the same great handling riders expect to be delivered.

Maintenance is every 12,000 km or 12 months, aligning with the 12-month valve clearance adjustment period.

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler Icon is available in three standard colours: ’62 Yellow, Thrilling Black and Ducati Red, with a further six options accessible through the accessory kits in Storm Green, Rio Celeste, California Orange, Nephrite Green, Sparkling Blue, Velvet Red. Suggested Ride-Away pricing starts at $18,000 AUD.

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift in comparison is listed as starting from $20,100 ride-away, while the eye catching Full Throttle shares this $20,100 ride-away price.

The new Ducati Scrambler range will be available in Australia and New Zealand starting from the fourth quarter of 2023, making for a lengthy wait for those interested. The Nightshift is my pick.

2023 Ducati Scrambler 800 Nightshift [Icon] Specifications