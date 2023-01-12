2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship Calendar

The final piece of the puzzle fell today with the announcement that round four of the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship [ARRC] will be held at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit on 11th-13th August 2023.

The circuit will see the arrival of ARRC for the first time since its development in 2021 and would serve to provide a different set of riding perspectives for its riders.

Promotions Director of Two Wheels Motor Racing [TWMR] – Ron Hogg

“We are thrilled to be back in Indonesia after our last race at the Sentul International Circuit back in 2018.

“ARRC has always been at the heart of our Indonesian fans and is undoubtedly one of the most watched motorcycle racing series in the country. We have a mega fanbase there which complements our exceptional Indonesian stars and teams in all the race classes, thus signifying the need and importance of our presence in the region.

“Since the launch of the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, we have received numerous requests to mark ARRC’s presence at the circuit however due to various unavoidable reasons, we were unable to fulfil the requests back then.

“We definitely look forward to exploring the circuit further now and we believe that this would be an enriching experience for our teams, riders and the crew of ARRC.

“Our aim for ARRC is to work with our partners especially ITDC, MGPA and IMI in developing the industry that would further refine and enlarge the standards of our riders at the highest level. Therefore, together with FIM Asia, TWMR looks forward to a successful joint venture initiative with our Indonesia partners!”

