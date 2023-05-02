Harley-Davidson Fast Johnnie

Harley-Davidson are brining their so called ‘Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection’ back to life in 2023 with the release of the limited Fast Johnnie paint scheme, an ode to the iconic design themes featured in the high-performance muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s.

Bearing the likeness of the famous piglet Johnnie, a team mascot adopted in 1920 by Harley-Davidson racer Ray Weishaar, the Fast Johnnie colourway is sure to turn heads in Celestial Blue with white racing stripes.

The piglet often perched on a motorcycle fuel tank for a post-race victory lap and is usually cited as the source of the “Hog” moniker that to this day is often applied to anything Harley-Davidson.

This new collection is strongly inspired by the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory team’s success in the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series.

Fast Johnnie will adorn a total of 2,000 models globally across a triple-header offering of the Low Rider ST, Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST motorcycles.

On the tank and front fender “Harley-Davidson” script replaces one of the thin stripe elements. Depending on the motorcycle model, the striping is applied to the front and rear fenders, the fuel tank top and sides, the front of the fairing and the side covers and saddlebags. The Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection logo is on the rear fender.