2023 Husqvarna 401 Svartpilen

Images S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The first spy shots of the 2023 Husqvarna 401 Svartpilen came through overnight.

A couple of prototypes have been spied testing on public roads in Southern Europe.

There is little doubt that this indicated a completely new design direction from Husqvarna with their learner legal road bike, despite a recent face-lift for the model.

In the Australian market the 401 Husky models did not do too well due to our market being so competitive on price. Only when Husqvarna dropped the price significantly did any real take up start to take hold. Again, I think price will largely dictate the success of the new model when it arrives here.