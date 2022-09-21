Husqvarna Heritage Enduro Range 2023

Celebrating the long tradition of Husqvarna Motorcycles competing at the highest level of enduro racing, a limited run of Heritage enduro machines with a distinctive, vintage-inspired colour scheme has been created to pay tribute to the rich history of the brand and commemorate its strong Swedish heritage.

All designed to compete at the highest levels of enduro racing, each model across the range is distinctly competition-focused. With four 4-stroke and three 2-stroke models available, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ enduro machines inspire riders of all abilities to succeed in their chosen discipline.

With WP suspension, agile and stable frames, light-weight cast swing-arms, and a reliable electric starter, the 2023 Heritage enduro range also gets the latest electronic rider aids and premium aftermarket components.

2023 Husqvarna Enduro Technical Highlights