2023 FIM International Six Day’s Enduro

Based in San Juan, Argentina, the 97th edition of the iconic International Six Days Enduro saw over 340 competitors from 30 countries take on the dusty, rocky Argentinian terrain. With temperatures in the region touching 40 degrees, the 2023 event proved incredibly challenging, right from day one.

The ninety-seventh FIM International Six Day’s Enduro (ISDE) drew to an exciting close on Saturday with the United States taking the FIM World Trophy win in San Juan, Argentina.

United States added to their celebrations by claiming the FIM Women’s World Trophy competition.

A dramatic Final Cross Test saw France crowned FIM Junior World Trophy winners.

All week ISDE 2023 belonged to the United States, with Taylor Robert (KTM), Johnny Girroir (KTM), Dante Oliveira (KTM) and Cole Martinez (Honda) hardly putting a foot wrong. Opting to lock down the FIM World Trophy competition in style, they secured the day six win to make it six from six in San Juan.

This victory marks their third time winning the FIM World Trophy competition. As a rider who has been there from the very beginning, it was an emotional moment for Robert, who announced his retirement from professional competition.

“It’s been a dream week for us,” said an emotional Taylor Robert. “We did everything right each day and always tried to have our four riders inside the top ten as much as possible. It’s been an incredible journey for me. I helped the USA win our first ISDE in 2016 and now this will be my last. I’m sad for this chapter to end, but I’m so happy to go out on a high. The ISDE is an incredible race!”

In the final standings, France ends their week in second place behind the United States, with the out-going champions Great Britain taking third.

Chile secured a memorable result with fourth, while Venezuela were the only other team to see all four riders reach the finish in fifth. Australia did not field a men’s team in 2023.

Josep Garcia took an early lead on lap one of the final day, which is raced more motocross style than the previous five days of enduro competition. The Spaniard has won individual honours on days fiour and five and was able to stay ahead of the chasing pack and out of the dust raised by the 38 riders behind. Managing much of the race perfectly from the front, Josep was passed on the penultimate lap by FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Dante Oliveira but ultimately brought his Red Bull KTM home safely in second place. In doing so he secured a hat-trick of overall individual ISDE wins.

Josep Garcia

ISDE 2023 Outright Individual Winner

“It’s been a dream come true once again. It feels amazing to take my third overall win at the ISDE. Of course, I’m sad for team Spain, we weren’t able to do it this year, but for myself, I’m super happy. The whole week has been great, and I’ve had some really close battles with Andrea (Verona). And then in the final motocross, I hit the holeshot with the 250 – I didn’t expect that at all with the other, bigger bikes on the line. Then I was able to stay out front for most of the moto, but Dante (Oliveira) on his 450 was able to get past. After that, I just tried to keep calm, finish the race, and take the overall win. Now it’s time to relax and celebrate with the team – it’s been a really tough week.”

Garcia also took out E1 honours while second outright and the highest finishing E2 rider was Italy’s Andrea Verona. Placing second overall on day one, Verona took control on day two to top the time-sheets and take the lead overall. The fight continued for the next three days, and over the course of the five days of special test action, each and every stage win went to either Verona or Garcia. At the end of Friday, and with a total of close to four hours of racing under his belt, Andrea trailed his rival by just one minute.

Andrea didn’t get the best start on the final motocross test out the gate but soon started picking his way through the field. Reaching the chequered flag in a strong sixth place, Verona secured his Enduro2 class victory and his runner-up overall result.

Andrea Verona

E2 Victor – Second outright

“It’s been a super-tough Six Days this year but I’m happy with how I rode. It just wasn’t enough to take the win. The whole week has been challenging, especially physically with the heat, but I was able to keep up a really good pace every day without too many mistakes. The final motocross test didn’t go so well. I got a bit caught up at the beginning and then had to fight my way through. I won the E2 class, which is really good, especially when you look at the quality of the riders in the category, but I didn’t quite have what it took to beat Josep in the overall. I’ll keep learning, I know I have a few things I need to work on, so the plan now is to come back again next year, even faster, and take the win.”

FIM World Trophy Final Individual Standings

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 3:59:29.67

2. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 4:00:39.37

3. Dante Oliveira (USA), KTM, 4:05:38.11

4. Taylor Robert (USA), KTM, 4:06:49.31

5. Johnny Girroir (USA), KTM, 4:07:44.03

E1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 3:59:29.67

2. Theophile Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 4:11:35.89

3. Jed Etchells (GBR), Fantic, 4:12:58.14

4. Samuele Bernardini (ITA), Honda, 4:13:45.25

5. Antoine Alix (FRA), Beta, 4:16:17.71

E2

1. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 4:00:39.37

2. Dante Oliveira (USA), KTM, 4:05:38.11

3. Taylor Robert (USA), KTM, 4:06:49.31

4. Johnny Girroir (USA), KTM, 4:07:44.03

5. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 4:08:48.21

E3

1. Loic Larrieu (FRA), KTM, 4:10:48.99

2. Benjamin Herrera (CHI), GASGAS, 4:12:41.82

3. Julien Roussaly (FRA), Sherco, 4:14:20.92

4. Morgan Lesiardo (ITA), Sherco, 4:14:52.14

5. Nicolas Kutulas (ARG), KTM, 4:21:08.16

Enduro Women

1. Brandy Richards (USA), KTM, 4:42:15.83

2. Danielle McDonald (AUS), Yamaha, 4:52:26.47

3. Jessica Gardiner (AUS), Yamaha, 4:54:20.93

4. Korie Steed (USA), KTM, 4:58:44.89

5. Tanja Schlosser (GER), Beta, 5:00:55.17

FIM World Trophy Team Final Standings

1. United States (Robert, Girroir, Oliveira, Martinez)

2. France (Espinasse, Le Quere, Larrieu, Roussaly)

3. Great Britain (Snow, Watson, Etchells, McCanney)

FIM Women’s World Trophy

With a four-hour lead in the FIM Women’s World Trophy competition, the United States arrived at the Final Cross Test on day six as the champions elect. Sticking to the script, Brandy Richards (KTM), Korie Steede (KTM) and Rachel Gutish (GASGAS) took the day six win to cement themselves as this year’s class winners. The United States have now won the FIM Women’s World Trophy four times.

“It’s been quite the week,” said Richards. “All week the focus was on keeping our bikes and bodies going. We raced hard, but always focused on finishing with all three riders together. I’m super proud of what we achieved this week and will remember this ISDE for a long time to come.”

In what proved to be an incredible race of attrition, only the United States saw all three riders reach the finish line. Despite losing a rider on day four, Australia was able to regroup and end their week in second place thanks to brilliant performances by Jessica Gardiner and her 16-year-old team-mate Danielle McDonald. Veteran Tayla Jones pulled out of the event halfway through after dislocating her shoulder, staying on to lend moral support she cheered her team-mate home from the sidelines.

Battling their way to the finish line, Team FIM Latin America secured a debut podium result with third. France and Argentina round out the top five.

FIM Women’s World Trophy Final Standings

1. United States (Richards, Steede, Gutish)

2. Australia (Gardiner, Jones, McDonald)

3. FIM LA (Neves, Gonzales, Rodriguez)

FIM Junior World Trophy Day Six

The final day of racing in the Junior World Trophy competition was anything but plain sailing. Starting the Final Cross Test with a twenty-minute lead, Sweden were natural favourites to win. But midway through the race, Albin Norrbin’s bike developed a technical problem. With his teammates sacrificing their results to help him, their race lead evaporated.

Proving that the ISDE is never over until it is over, France emerged as the victors of the FIM Junior World Trophy. The United States won day six to finish as vice-champions, while a dejected Sweden slipped down to third overall. Argentina will be pleased with their weeklong efforts for fourth, while the Czech Republic completed the top five.

“It’s amazing to win the Junior category,” said France’s Thibaut Giraudon (Sherco). “We can’t thank our team enough for the support they’ve given us all week. “Of course, we’re sorry to see the Swedish team go out at the very end like they did, but sometimes that’s how racing goes. We feel for them but are also excited to celebrate this victory.”

FIM Junior World Trophy Final Standings

1. France (Giraudon, Alix, Joyon)

2. United States (Oliveira, Aiello, Davis)

3. Sweden (Norrbin, Semb, Ahlin)