2023 KTM 1290 Adventure S

The 1290 Adventure S is the more long-distance road based travel option in KTM’s catalogue in comparison to its more dirt oriented 1290 Adventure R sibling which shares the same 160 horsepower LC8 V-Twin.

Along with some new colours/graphics for 2023 KTM have now improved the KTMConnect App with turn-by-turn guidance and waypoint markers while on the go without having to stop and use your mobile device. The same functionality also extends to audio tracks and listing ‘Favourites’ when it comes to phone calls.

Navigation prompts are displayed on the now familiar seven-inch TFT screen that via the switch-gear interface also gives the rider control over the riding modes, advanced WP Semi-Active Suspension, ABS settings and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The rider can administer the suspension configuration and reaction, ride height, ABS, RIDE MODES, Tyre Pressure Management, Anti-dive and more.

A light 10 kg chrome-molybdenum stainless steel frame is honed for handling the short blasts and mountain passes as well as the long haul.

The rest of the package befits a premium motorcycle for travelling: the LED lights, improved windscreen and adjustment system, multi-part saddle, light aluminum side-stand.

The KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S can be elevated even further with optional electronic packs, a Quickshifter+ and WP Suspension Pro amongst other upgrades.

The 2023 model of the KTM 1290 Adventure S is expected to arrive in Australia in February.

Highlights of the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S