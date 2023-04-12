Motorcycle Sales Figures

January 1 through March 31, 2023

Australia

FCAI Motorcycle Sales Figures

2023 Q1 Total Sales – 22,374

(2022 Q1 was 24,388) Down 8.1 per cent

(2022 Q1 was 9723) Down 5.9 per cent

(2022 Q1 was 9723) Down 5.9 per cent

(2022 Q1 was 9644) Down 14.5 per cent

(2022 Q1 was 9644) Down 14.5 per cent

(2022 Q1 was 1696) Down 15.4 per cent

(2022 Q1 was 1696) Down 15.4 per cent

(2022 Q1 was 3275) Up 8.3 per cent

(2022 Q1 was 3275) Up 8.3 per cent

A total of 22,374 motorcycles and Off-Highway-Vehicles (OHV) were sold from January–March 2023, marking a decrease of 8.1 per cent compared with the same period in 2022.

Road motorcycles made up 40.9 per cent of total sales with 9,150. This is a decrease of 5.9 per cent on 2022 figures.

Off road motorcycles made up 36.8 per cent of total sales with 8,242 units, a decrease of 14.5 per cent on 2022 figures.

Scooters accounted for 6.4 per cent of total sales, with 1,434 vehicles sold. This represents a decrease of 15.4 per cent on 2022 figures.

While sales across most segments fell, the OHV market grew by 8.3 per cent with 3,548 vehicles sold. This represents 15.9 per cent of total sales.

January 1 through March 31, 2022

Segment YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change OHV 3548 3275 +8.3% Off Road 8242 9644 -14.5% Road 9150 9723 -5.9% Scooter 1434 1696 -15.4% Total 22,374 24,388 +8.1%

This is not the full picture

Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit. Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au.

New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and be part of the FCAI seems to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only very limited data, seemingly to not reveal any market intelligence to the brands not aligned with the FCAI.

Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, MV Agusta, Segway and Rieju are not included in the FCAI audit.

Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco, Sherco and Landboss that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

With the quoted 22,374 total sales in the Australian market from the FCAI figures not including sales from those brands the real figure is quite likely closer to 30,000 units.