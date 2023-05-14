2023 North West 200
Superbike
With Ben McCook
Glenn Irwin has won both superbike races at the North West 200 for the third time in his career. The unstoppable PBM Beer monster Ducati man has now bagged eight big bike contests in a row at the event.
However, once again the event was shrouded in controversy with particular focus on the all-important Superbike races, where unusual decisions were made when declaring the results of shortened races on a day plagued by red flags and stoppages.
And the Dunlop tyres debacle rumbled on 12 months on from when and where it started (seemingly due in-part to a case of mistaken identity), despite the company not supporting the event in any capacity.
When race morning broke, the circuit was shrouded in heavy mist which created an eerie scene as fans arrived at the circuit. However, it wasn’t long before the sun burned through and by the time the roads closed, the picture-perfect seaside course was bathed in sunshine.
Thousands of fans crammed into every available vantage point and as ‘God save the King’ belted out from the public address system, the excitement and anticipation within the crowd was palpable.
‘Let’s go racing!’ cried an exuberant (and most likely inebriated) punter as the national anthem came to a conclusion and the grid struck up a bellowing symphony before blasting off on the sighting lap.
Glenn Irwin had been having a rough week trying to tame the Ducati, despite coming into the event ‘in the form of his life’. The British Superbike Championship points leader had constantly lapped with other classes during qualifying with crossed out numbers on the Beer monster machine, testing adjustments he hoped would find him the stability he craved. In the end, PBM put an ‘almost’ brand new bike under him on the morning of the race.
In the early stages of the opening contest, it initially looked as though Irwin was off the boil. Todd led on lap one with Irwin in 5th, dicing with Alastair Seeley until the Carrickfergus stars touched at the magic roundabout. Seeley had to take avoiding action and the Wee Wizard pulled in at the end of that lap but undeterred, Irwin carried on. The episode was the catalyst that would lead to a very public slanging match later in the day.
Michael Dunlop and Nathan Harrison chased Davey Todd down and as the lead group went onto the second lap, Dunlop hit the front (Much to the delight of the home crowd). It’s been a while since MD has had a bike capable of competing in the big bike races and it was a welcome sight to see the Ballymoney man back on form. But alas it wasn’t to be and he fell back before dropping out of the race.
It was at this stage that Irwin got to the front. Initially he began to stretch away and it seemed like normal service had been resumed. However, Dean Harrison was looking very racey on the DAO Kawasaki and the Yorkshireman got right on the back of Irwin by lap 3 with Todd’s Padgett’s Honda just a little further back.
Unfortunately, with Harrison hovering and ready to pounce, the red flags came out again due to a crash involving France’s Gerald Dath at Blackhill. Irwin was hailed the winner but a slightly miffed crowd lamented the result being declared at half distance, especially given that a full restart in the earlier Twins contest had been given the green light. Surely the main event big races should be given equal treatment?
No matter, the schedule carried on and those at trackside were left to reflect on the special race they had witnessed- even if it was a little short.
At the end of the day, the Superbikes were back on track to close out the meeting with the North West 200 Superbike race. By that stage, there was some controversy surrounding a decision to cut the main event and an earlier Stock race to five laps.
Initially the organisers announced that Dunlop tyres had requested the races be cut as the high track temperatures (fluctuating in the high 30s), was causing safety concerns. But soon after Dunlop publicly claimed that they had made no such request and had no safety concerns.
There was much discussion and conjecture about what was actually going on, with the commentary team obviously embarrassed at having made the incorrect announcement. In the end it would seem that it was actually Michael Dunlop, who uses Dunlop tyres, who had made the request. Metzeler were more than a little peeved at the situation, no matter who had made the request. Why should they be punished for the shortfalls of a rival brand?
In the end it wouldn’t affect the outcome of the Blue Riband NW200 main event Superbike race anyway. After a first red flag caused by James Hiller, and then a second due to Mike Browne coming to grief, the race wouldn’t even see five laps.
A hotly contested race ensued after the second restart involving Seeley, Dunlop, Irwin and Harrison. Todd was out after his engine blew on the warm-up lap. The quartet bashed and banged each other in the early stages with each keen to go home with the bragging rights and prize money from the race you want to win at the North West.
It seemed to be between Irwin and Seeley with each taking turns at leading in the early stages. Indeed, Seeley was first over the line at the end of lap 2 and that would be the source of contention moments later. Irwin took over at the front, made the break and had a healthy lead as he took to the coast road towards the end of lap 3. But that was when the red flags came out for Browne’s crash.
The leaders had already started lap 4 but many runners hadn’t finished lap 3. After a lengthy delay with the riders stopped at Metropole, fans spilled out onto the circuit and began walking down the pavement, obviously deciding for themselves that they had seen enough.
Irwin began to celebrate the win and coasted back to the pits waving to the crowd all the way. The bikes weaved in and out of fans on the road. The atmospheric scenes were completely at odds with the rules, regulations and procedures that normally govern modern life and Irwin did a burn out to wrap things up.
But then, drama! TAS BMW queried the result before it could be officially declared. Should it not be Seeley’s, given that he had led over the line at the end of the second lap, the last lap the whole field had completed?
In that case enough laps hadn’t been completed if the rules should be adhered to. But – race one had also been declared after three laps?
“I obviously won that race,” an irate Irwin declared over the public address system. “TAS have went down in my estimation after that protest. I’m shooting from the hip here“, the bullish Ducati man said.
At this stage, Seeley offered his opinion, “The same thing happened to me before and I lost a race on countback.”
“Don’t get involved, just because it’s your team!” cried Irwin.
In the end, despite Irwin offering to race and win it again, the result was declared and the roads opened to bring to a close a very controversial NW 200 2023. There were many whispers throughout the week that this may be the last ever, due to financial reasons and difficulties in cutting through the red tape to get the job done. If it is to continue, there must be greater clarity on situations such as this and the technical infringements that caused FHO BMW to go home early.
However, despite all the controversy, it is still an amazing occasion and losing the 92-year-old event is unthinkable. We can only hope for a smoother meeting in 12 months’ time.
2023 North West 200 Results
Superbike Race One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Glenn IRWIN
|Ducati
|13m09.046
|122.137
|2
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+0.634
|122.039
|3
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|+0.975
|121.987
|4
|Michael RUTTER
|Honda
|+16.917
|119.574
|5
|John McGUINNESS
|Honda
|+17.370
|119.507
|6
|James HILLIER
|Yamaha
|+27.588
|118.011
|7
|David DATZER
|BMW
|+27.958
|117.958
|8
|Mike BROWNE
|BMW
|+30.152
|117.642
|9
|Erno KOSTAMO
|BMW
|+33.223
|117.203
|10
|Michael EVANS
|Suzuki
|+39.265
|116.348
|11
|Craig NEVE
|Honda
|+40.364
|116.193
|12
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|+45.682
|115.453
|13
|Eddy FERRE
|BMW
|+45.910
|115.422
|14
|Gary McCOY
|Suzuki
|+46.116
|115.393
|15
|James CHAWKE
|Suzuki
|+49.113
|114.981
|16
|Matthieu LAGRIVE
|Yamaha
|+53.147
|114.430
|17
|Ryan GIBSON
|Kawasaki
|+54.305
|114.273
|18
|Lukas MAURER
|Kawasaki
|+57.892
|113.789
|19
|Kamil HOLAN
|Kawasaki
|+1m06.229
|112.680
|20
|Amalric BLANC
|Honda
|+1m06.674
|112.621
|21
|Anthony REDMOND
|BMW
|+1m10.683
|112.096
|22
|Don GILBERT
|Suzuki
|+1m11.918
|111.935
|23
|Kris DUNCAN
|Yamaha
|+1m12.772
|111.824
|24
|Chris SARBORA
|BMW
|+1m18.516
|111.084
|25
|Dave HEWSON
|BMW
|+1m29.796
|109.658
|26
|Donald MacFADYEN
|Yamaha
|+1m31.364
|109.463
|27
|Phil STEWART
|BMW
|+1m31.698
|109.421
|28
|Nadieh SCHOOTS
|Kawasaki
|+1m36.079
|108.880
|29
|Martin MORRIS
|BMW
|+1m38.587
|108.572
|30
|Jean Pierre POLET
|BMW
|+1m39.922
|108.409
|31
|Paul CRANSTON
|Suzuki
|+1m44.933
|107.801
|32
|Olivier LUPBERGER
|Kawasaki
|+2m04.316
|105.513
|33
|Andy McALLISTER
|Kawasaki
|+2m04.998
|105.435
|34
|Stephen DEGNAN
|Kawasaki
|+2m05.793
|105.343
|35
|Patricia FERNANDEZ
|Kawasaki
|+2m33.491
|102.247
2023 North West 200 Results
Superbike Race Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Glenn IRWIN
|Ducati
|12m57.608
|123.934
|2
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|+1.068
|123.764
|3
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|+1.332
|123.722
|4
|Michael DUNLOP
|Honda
|+1.649
|123.672
|5
|John McGUINNESS
|Honda
|+23.099
|120.359
|6
|Michael RUTTER
|Hond
|+24.666
|120.124
|7
|Brian McCORMACK
|BMW
|1 Lap
|118.945
|8
|Sam WEST
|BMW
|1 Lap
|117.646
|9
|Gary McCOY
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|117.596
|10
|Erno KOSTAMO
|BMW
|1 Lap
|117.038
|11
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|116.868
|12
|Eddy FERRE
|BMW
|1 Lap
|116.809
|13
|Michael EVANS
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|116.507
|14
|Don GILBERT
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|114.259
|15
|James CHAWKE
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|114.216
|16
|Amalric BLANC
|Honda
|1 Lap
|114.149
|17
|Chris SARBORA
|BMW
|1 Lap
|114.042
|18
|Jonathan PERRY
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|113.965
|19
|Kamil HOLAN
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|112.578
|20
|Anthony REDMOND
|BMW
|1 Lap
|110.706
|21
|Liam CHAWKE
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|108.699
|22
|Nadieh SCHOOTS
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|108.664
|23
|Jean Pierre POLET
|BMW
|1 Lap
|108.617
|24
|Olivier LUPBERGER
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|108.046
|25
|Donald MacFADYEN
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|107.755
|26
|Patricia FERNANDEZ
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|107.676
|27
|Stephen DEGNAN
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|105.734
|28
|Brad CLARKE
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|104.800
2023 North West 200 Results
Superbike Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Speed
|1
|Alastair SEELEY
|123.898
|2
|Peter HICKMAN
|123.041
|3
|Michael DUNLOP
|122.943
|4
|Dean HARRISON
|122.713
|5
|Davey TODD
|122.171
|6
|Josh BROOKES
|122.008
|7
|Glenn IRWIN
|121.909
|8
|Conor CUMMINS
|121.612
|9
|Mike BROWNE
|120.259
|10
|John McGUINNESS
|120.113
|11
|Lee JOHNSTON
|120.095
|12
|James HILLIER
|119.134
|13
|Michael RUTTER
|119.087
|14
|Nathan HARRISON
|118.943
|15
|Michael SWEENEY
|118.486
|16
|Adam McLEAN
|118.257
|17
|David DATZER
|117.753
|18
|Craig NEVE
|117.574
|19
|Sam WEST
|117.433
|20
|Erno KOSTAMO
|117.323
|21
|Brian McCORMACK
|117.145
|22
|Paul JORDAN
|116.227
|23
|Gary McCOY
|115.378
|24
|Lukas MAURER
|115.122
|25
|Emmet O’GRADY
|114.537
|26
|Leon JEACOCK
|114.148
|27
|Eddy FERRE
|113.811
|28
|James CHAWKE
|113.418
|29
|Kamil HOLAN
|113.409
|30
|Matthieu LAGRIVE
|113.358
|31
|Julian TRUMMER
|112.914
|32
|Jonathan PERRY
|112.550
|33
|Michael EVANS
|112.435
|34
|Kris DUNCAN
|111.821
|35
|Ryan GIBSON
|111.605
|36
|Chris SARBORA
|111.132
|37
|Anthony REDMOND
|111.025
|38
|Phil STEWART
|110.736
|39
|Dom HERBERTSON
|110.419
|40
|Martin MORRIS
|110.387
|41
|Amalric BLANC
|110.328
|42
|Nadieh SCHOOTS
|110.165
|43
|Raul TORRAS
|109.253
|44
|Dave HEWSON
|109.217
|45
|Gerald DATH
|108.297
|46
|Don GILBERT
|108.068
|47
|Donald MacFADYEN
|107.887
|48
|Liam CHAWKE
|107.513
|49
|Paul CRANSTON
|107.404
|50
|Stephen PARSONS
|107.188
|51
|Brad CLARKE
|107.143
|52
|Jean Pierre POLET
|106.767
|53
|Patricia FERNANDEZ
|106.524
|54
|Andy McALLISTER
|106.220
|55
|Stephen DEGNAN
|105.842