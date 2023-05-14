2023 North West 200

Superbike

With Ben McCook

Glenn Irwin has won both superbike races at the North West 200 for the third time in his career. The unstoppable PBM Beer monster Ducati man has now bagged eight big bike contests in a row at the event.

However, once again the event was shrouded in controversy with particular focus on the all-important Superbike races, where unusual decisions were made when declaring the results of shortened races on a day plagued by red flags and stoppages.

And the Dunlop tyres debacle rumbled on 12 months on from when and where it started (seemingly due in-part to a case of mistaken identity), despite the company not supporting the event in any capacity.

When race morning broke, the circuit was shrouded in heavy mist which created an eerie scene as fans arrived at the circuit. However, it wasn’t long before the sun burned through and by the time the roads closed, the picture-perfect seaside course was bathed in sunshine.

Thousands of fans crammed into every available vantage point and as ‘God save the King’ belted out from the public address system, the excitement and anticipation within the crowd was palpable.

‘Let’s go racing!’ cried an exuberant (and most likely inebriated) punter as the national anthem came to a conclusion and the grid struck up a bellowing symphony before blasting off on the sighting lap.

Glenn Irwin had been having a rough week trying to tame the Ducati, despite coming into the event ‘in the form of his life’. The British Superbike Championship points leader had constantly lapped with other classes during qualifying with crossed out numbers on the Beer monster machine, testing adjustments he hoped would find him the stability he craved. In the end, PBM put an ‘almost’ brand new bike under him on the morning of the race.

In the early stages of the opening contest, it initially looked as though Irwin was off the boil. Todd led on lap one with Irwin in 5th, dicing with Alastair Seeley until the Carrickfergus stars touched at the magic roundabout. Seeley had to take avoiding action and the Wee Wizard pulled in at the end of that lap but undeterred, Irwin carried on. The episode was the catalyst that would lead to a very public slanging match later in the day.

Michael Dunlop and Nathan Harrison chased Davey Todd down and as the lead group went onto the second lap, Dunlop hit the front (Much to the delight of the home crowd). It’s been a while since MD has had a bike capable of competing in the big bike races and it was a welcome sight to see the Ballymoney man back on form. But alas it wasn’t to be and he fell back before dropping out of the race.

It was at this stage that Irwin got to the front. Initially he began to stretch away and it seemed like normal service had been resumed. However, Dean Harrison was looking very racey on the DAO Kawasaki and the Yorkshireman got right on the back of Irwin by lap 3 with Todd’s Padgett’s Honda just a little further back.

Unfortunately, with Harrison hovering and ready to pounce, the red flags came out again due to a crash involving France’s Gerald Dath at Blackhill. Irwin was hailed the winner but a slightly miffed crowd lamented the result being declared at half distance, especially given that a full restart in the earlier Twins contest had been given the green light. Surely the main event big races should be given equal treatment?

No matter, the schedule carried on and those at trackside were left to reflect on the special race they had witnessed- even if it was a little short.

At the end of the day, the Superbikes were back on track to close out the meeting with the North West 200 Superbike race. By that stage, there was some controversy surrounding a decision to cut the main event and an earlier Stock race to five laps.

Initially the organisers announced that Dunlop tyres had requested the races be cut as the high track temperatures (fluctuating in the high 30s), was causing safety concerns. But soon after Dunlop publicly claimed that they had made no such request and had no safety concerns.

There was much discussion and conjecture about what was actually going on, with the commentary team obviously embarrassed at having made the incorrect announcement. In the end it would seem that it was actually Michael Dunlop, who uses Dunlop tyres, who had made the request. Metzeler were more than a little peeved at the situation, no matter who had made the request. Why should they be punished for the shortfalls of a rival brand?

In the end it wouldn’t affect the outcome of the Blue Riband NW200 main event Superbike race anyway. After a first red flag caused by James Hiller, and then a second due to Mike Browne coming to grief, the race wouldn’t even see five laps.

A hotly contested race ensued after the second restart involving Seeley, Dunlop, Irwin and Harrison. Todd was out after his engine blew on the warm-up lap. The quartet bashed and banged each other in the early stages with each keen to go home with the bragging rights and prize money from the race you want to win at the North West.

It seemed to be between Irwin and Seeley with each taking turns at leading in the early stages. Indeed, Seeley was first over the line at the end of lap 2 and that would be the source of contention moments later. Irwin took over at the front, made the break and had a healthy lead as he took to the coast road towards the end of lap 3. But that was when the red flags came out for Browne’s crash.

The leaders had already started lap 4 but many runners hadn’t finished lap 3. After a lengthy delay with the riders stopped at Metropole, fans spilled out onto the circuit and began walking down the pavement, obviously deciding for themselves that they had seen enough.

Irwin began to celebrate the win and coasted back to the pits waving to the crowd all the way. The bikes weaved in and out of fans on the road. The atmospheric scenes were completely at odds with the rules, regulations and procedures that normally govern modern life and Irwin did a burn out to wrap things up.

But then, drama! TAS BMW queried the result before it could be officially declared. Should it not be Seeley’s, given that he had led over the line at the end of the second lap, the last lap the whole field had completed?

In that case enough laps hadn’t been completed if the rules should be adhered to. But – race one had also been declared after three laps?

“I obviously won that race,” an irate Irwin declared over the public address system. “TAS have went down in my estimation after that protest. I’m shooting from the hip here“, the bullish Ducati man said.

At this stage, Seeley offered his opinion, “The same thing happened to me before and I lost a race on countback.”

“Don’t get involved, just because it’s your team!” cried Irwin.

In the end, despite Irwin offering to race and win it again, the result was declared and the roads opened to bring to a close a very controversial NW 200 2023. There were many whispers throughout the week that this may be the last ever, due to financial reasons and difficulties in cutting through the red tape to get the job done. If it is to continue, there must be greater clarity on situations such as this and the technical infringements that caused FHO BMW to go home early.

However, despite all the controversy, it is still an amazing occasion and losing the 92-year-old event is unthinkable. We can only hope for a smoother meeting in 12 months’ time.

2023 North West 200 Results

Superbike Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Glenn IRWIN Ducati 13m09.046 122.137 2 Davey TODD Honda +0.634 122.039 3 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +0.975 121.987 4 Michael RUTTER Honda +16.917 119.574 5 John McGUINNESS Honda +17.370 119.507 6 James HILLIER Yamaha +27.588 118.011 7 David DATZER BMW +27.958 117.958 8 Mike BROWNE BMW +30.152 117.642 9 Erno KOSTAMO BMW +33.223 117.203 10 Michael EVANS Suzuki +39.265 116.348 11 Craig NEVE Honda +40.364 116.193 12 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +45.682 115.453 13 Eddy FERRE BMW +45.910 115.422 14 Gary McCOY Suzuki +46.116 115.393 15 James CHAWKE Suzuki +49.113 114.981 16 Matthieu LAGRIVE Yamaha +53.147 114.430 17 Ryan GIBSON Kawasaki +54.305 114.273 18 Lukas MAURER Kawasaki +57.892 113.789 19 Kamil HOLAN Kawasaki +1m06.229 112.680 20 Amalric BLANC Honda +1m06.674 112.621 21 Anthony REDMOND BMW +1m10.683 112.096 22 Don GILBERT Suzuki +1m11.918 111.935 23 Kris DUNCAN Yamaha +1m12.772 111.824 24 Chris SARBORA BMW +1m18.516 111.084 25 Dave HEWSON BMW +1m29.796 109.658 26 Donald MacFADYEN Yamaha +1m31.364 109.463 27 Phil STEWART BMW +1m31.698 109.421 28 Nadieh SCHOOTS Kawasaki +1m36.079 108.880 29 Martin MORRIS BMW +1m38.587 108.572 30 Jean Pierre POLET BMW +1m39.922 108.409 31 Paul CRANSTON Suzuki +1m44.933 107.801 32 Olivier LUPBERGER Kawasaki +2m04.316 105.513 33 Andy McALLISTER Kawasaki +2m04.998 105.435 34 Stephen DEGNAN Kawasaki +2m05.793 105.343 35 Patricia FERNANDEZ Kawasaki +2m33.491 102.247

2023 North West 200 Results

Superbike Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Glenn IRWIN Ducati 12m57.608 123.934 2 Alastair SEELEY BMW +1.068 123.764 3 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +1.332 123.722 4 Michael DUNLOP Honda +1.649 123.672 5 John McGUINNESS Honda +23.099 120.359 6 Michael RUTTER Hond +24.666 120.124 7 Brian McCORMACK BMW 1 Lap 118.945 8 Sam WEST BMW 1 Lap 117.646 9 Gary McCOY Suzuki 1 Lap 117.596 10 Erno KOSTAMO BMW 1 Lap 117.038 11 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 1 Lap 116.868 12 Eddy FERRE BMW 1 Lap 116.809 13 Michael EVANS Suzuki 1 Lap 116.507 14 Don GILBERT Suzuki 1 Lap 114.259 15 James CHAWKE Suzuki 1 Lap 114.216 16 Amalric BLANC Honda 1 Lap 114.149 17 Chris SARBORA BMW 1 Lap 114.042 18 Jonathan PERRY Kawasaki 1 Lap 113.965 19 Kamil HOLAN Kawasaki 1 Lap 112.578 20 Anthony REDMOND BMW 1 Lap 110.706 21 Liam CHAWKE Suzuki 1 Lap 108.699 22 Nadieh SCHOOTS Kawasaki 1 Lap 108.664 23 Jean Pierre POLET BMW 1 Lap 108.617 24 Olivier LUPBERGER Kawasaki 1 Lap 108.046 25 Donald MacFADYEN Yamaha 1 Lap 107.755 26 Patricia FERNANDEZ Kawasaki 1 Lap 107.676 27 Stephen DEGNAN Kawasaki 1 Lap 105.734 28 Brad CLARKE Suzuki 1 Lap 104.800

2023 North West 200 Results

Superbike Qualifying