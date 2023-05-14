2023 North West 200
SuperTwin
With Ben McCook
The opening race of the 2023 North West 200 weekend was the first of the two Supertwin contests. Hot favourite, Richard Cooper had won both races in 2022 only to be disqualified due to a much-publicised technical infringement. This year he was back for revenge.
The contest had been scheduled for Thursday night but delays due to a red flag in the earlier opening Supersport race meant that like last year, it was held over until the Saturday.
There was drama when the race initially got under way and it appeared that Copper had selected the wrong gearing and was struggling to pull top speed on the long straights. The wind direction had changed since practice and was now blowing in the opposite direction.
59-year-old ex-Moto GP star, Jeremy McWilliams looked to be in control on the Bayview Hotel Paton. But unfortunately for the no. 99, a red flag in the early stages due to a massive crash at Dhu Varren involving Michael Sweeney meant that ‘Coops’ would get a second crack at it, with time for adjustments.
With gearing now adjusted, the rest never stood a chance. The Nottingham man toyed with McWilliams, Adam McLean and Paul Jordan for a while but around half distance the baby-faced assassin pulled the pin and cleared off, leaving the locals to sort out the remaining podium places between them.
In the end, McWilliams made a do-or-die move into Juniper on the final lap, taking to the gravel and forcing McLean wide and allowing Paul Jordan to sneak passed the both of them.
McWilliams was gutted to be off the podium after seeming to be favourite for the win in the initial running of the race but McLean was over joyed to be finally make it onto the box after a string of fourth places over the years and a promising career blighted by injury so often over the years.
Jordan declared himself, ‘happy’ with second – an improvement on his third in 2022.
A second Twins race later in the day followed a similar script, and Cooper completed a historic double, however, this time his name will stay in the record books.
A four-lap dash in the second contest saw the Nottingham man hit the front at half distance and from then on was never headed. ‘
McWilliams and McLean had both taken turns at the front and fought it out for the podium for the last two laps.In the end, Jezza got his podium with McLean taking another third. Paul Jordan was the next man ahead of previous winners, Stefano Bonetti and Joe Loughlin.
American newcomer and three time Daytona runner-up Cory West took a fantastic seventh in his first ever real road race. A fine showing on the JMcC roofing bike.
Emmet O-Grady, Jamie Williams and Francesco Curinga rounded out the top 10.
2023 North West 200 Results
SuperTwin Race One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Richard COOPER
|Kawasaki
|19m26.032
|110.343
|2
|Paul JORDAN
|Kawasaki
|+7.191
|109.667
|3
|Adam McLEAN
|Kawasaki
|+7.374
|109.650
|4
|Jeremy McWILLIAMS
|Paton
|+10.795
|109.331
|5
|Peter HICKMAN
|Yamaha
|+28.132
|107.744
|6
|Joe LOUGHLIN
|Kawasaki
|+43.394
|106.384
|7
|Kris DUNCAN
|Aprilia
|+1m02.074
|104.766
|8
|Jamie WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|+1m06.881
|104.358
|9
|Francesco CURINGA
|Paton
|+1m08.924
|104.185
|10
|Cory WEST
|Kawasak
|+1m13.718
|103.782
|11
|Emmet O’GRADY
|Aprilia
|+1m14.819
|103.690
|12
|Ryan WHITEHALL
|Kawasaki
|+1m15.635
|103.622
|13
|Martin MORRIS
|Aprilia
|+1m27.285
|102.659
|14
|Gareth ARNOLD
|Aprilia
|+2m05.499
|99.621
|15
|David MADSEN MYGDAL
|Kawasaki
|+2m05.900
|99.590
|16
|Adam CHILD
|Aprilia
|+2m07.975
|99.431
|17
|Andy HORNBY
|Kawasaki
|+2m09.591
|99.307
|18
|Mark JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|+2m24.078
|98.209
|19
|R J WOOLSEY
|Kawasaki
|+2m24.848
|98.151
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Brian McCORMACK
|Aprilia
|/
|106.278
|DNF
|Michael RUTTER
|Yamaha
|/
|103.078
|DNF
|Raul TORRAS
|Aprilia
|/
|102.135
|DNF
|Phil STEWART
|Kawasaki
|/
|100.460
|DNF
|Marc COLVIN
|Kawasaki
|/
|98.227
2023 North West 200 Results
SuperTwin Race Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Richard COOPER
|Kawasaki
|19:21.605
|110.764
|2
|Jeremy McWILLIAMS
|Paton –
|+4.846
|110.304
|3
|Adam McLEAN
|Kawasaki
|+7.503
|110.053
|4
|Paul JORDAN
|Kawasaki
|+14.696
|109.380
|5
|Stefano BONETTI
|Paton
|+33.552
|107.654
|6
|Joe LOUGHLIN
|Kawasaki
|+34.590
|107.561
|7
|Cory WEST
|Kawasaki
|+54.712
|105.782
|8
|Emmet O’GRADY
|Aprilia
|+1m04.384
|104.947
|9
|Jamie WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|+1m06.928
|104.730
|10
|Francesco CURINGA
|Paton
|+1m13.329
|104.187
|11
|Kris DUNCAN
|Aprilia
|+1m20.456
|103.589
|12
|Ryan WHITEHALL
|Kawasaki
|+1m27.185
|103.031
|13
|Gareth ARNOLD
|Aprilia
|+1m59.061
|100.466
|14
|Andy HORNBY
|Kawasaki
|+1m59.232
|100.453
|15
|Adam CHILD
|Aprilia
|+2m10.227
|99.598
|16
|Mark JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|+2m11.192
|99.524
|17
|David MADSEN MYGDAL
|Kawasaki
|+2m21.661
|98.724
|18
|R J WOOLSEY
|Kawasaki
|+2m41.711
|97.228
2023 North West 200 Results
SuperTwin Thursday Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Speed
|1
|Richard COOPER
|111.723
|2
|Jeremy McWILLIAMS
|110.418
|3
|Paul JORDAN
|108.800
|4
|Adam McLEAN
|108.503
|5
|Michael DUNLOP
|107.924
|6
|Lee JOHNSTON
|107.575
|7
|Michael SWEENEY
|107.420
|8
|Stefano BONETTI
|107.257
|9
|Peter HICKMAN
|107.155
|10
|Joe LOUGHLIN
|104.946
|11
|Brian McCORMACK
|103.620
|12
|Jamie WILLIAMS
|103.300
|13
|Kris DUNCAN
|103.001
|14
|Ryan WHITEHALL
|102.896
|15
|Emmet O’GRADY
|102.395
|16
|Christian ELKIN
|101.813
|17
|Michael RUTTER
|101.421
|18
|Cory WEST
|101.106
|19
|Martin MORRIS
|100.522
|20
|Julian TRUMMER
|99.749
|21
|Barry GRAHAM
|99.451
|22
|Phil STEWART
|99.290
|23
|David MADSEN MYGDAL
|99.228
|24
|Adam CHILD
|98.986
|25
|Raul TORRAS
|98.753
|26
|Andy HORNBY
|98.746
|27
|Gareth ARNOLD
|98.529
|28
|Liam CHAWKE
|98.510
|29
|Dennis BOOTH
|98.103
|30
|R J WOOLSEY
|96.230
|31
|Mark JOHNSON
|95.944
|32
|Brian FUIDGE
|94.428
|33
|Francesco CURINGA
|94.169
|34
|Marc COLVIN
|92.473