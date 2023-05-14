2023 North West 200

SuperTwin

With Ben McCook

The opening race of the 2023 North West 200 weekend was the first of the two Supertwin contests. Hot favourite, Richard Cooper had won both races in 2022 only to be disqualified due to a much-publicised technical infringement. This year he was back for revenge.

The contest had been scheduled for Thursday night but delays due to a red flag in the earlier opening Supersport race meant that like last year, it was held over until the Saturday.

There was drama when the race initially got under way and it appeared that Copper had selected the wrong gearing and was struggling to pull top speed on the long straights. The wind direction had changed since practice and was now blowing in the opposite direction.

59-year-old ex-Moto GP star, Jeremy McWilliams looked to be in control on the Bayview Hotel Paton. But unfortunately for the no. 99, a red flag in the early stages due to a massive crash at Dhu Varren involving Michael Sweeney meant that ‘Coops’ would get a second crack at it, with time for adjustments.

With gearing now adjusted, the rest never stood a chance. The Nottingham man toyed with McWilliams, Adam McLean and Paul Jordan for a while but around half distance the baby-faced assassin pulled the pin and cleared off, leaving the locals to sort out the remaining podium places between them.

In the end, McWilliams made a do-or-die move into Juniper on the final lap, taking to the gravel and forcing McLean wide and allowing Paul Jordan to sneak passed the both of them.

McWilliams was gutted to be off the podium after seeming to be favourite for the win in the initial running of the race but McLean was over joyed to be finally make it onto the box after a string of fourth places over the years and a promising career blighted by injury so often over the years.

Jordan declared himself, ‘happy’ with second – an improvement on his third in 2022.

A second Twins race later in the day followed a similar script, and Cooper completed a historic double, however, this time his name will stay in the record books.

A four-lap dash in the second contest saw the Nottingham man hit the front at half distance and from then on was never headed. ‘

McWilliams and McLean had both taken turns at the front and fought it out for the podium for the last two laps.In the end, Jezza got his podium with McLean taking another third. Paul Jordan was the next man ahead of previous winners, Stefano Bonetti and Joe Loughlin.

American newcomer and three time Daytona runner-up Cory West took a fantastic seventh in his first ever real road race. A fine showing on the JMcC roofing bike.

Emmet O-Grady, Jamie Williams and Francesco Curinga rounded out the top 10.

2023 North West 200 Results

SuperTwin Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Richard COOPER Kawasaki 19m26.032 110.343 2 Paul JORDAN Kawasaki +7.191 109.667 3 Adam McLEAN Kawasaki +7.374 109.650 4 Jeremy McWILLIAMS Paton +10.795 109.331 5 Peter HICKMAN Yamaha +28.132 107.744 6 Joe LOUGHLIN Kawasaki +43.394 106.384 7 Kris DUNCAN Aprilia +1m02.074 104.766 8 Jamie WILLIAMS Kawasaki +1m06.881 104.358 9 Francesco CURINGA Paton +1m08.924 104.185 10 Cory WEST Kawasak +1m13.718 103.782 11 Emmet O’GRADY Aprilia +1m14.819 103.690 12 Ryan WHITEHALL Kawasaki +1m15.635 103.622 13 Martin MORRIS Aprilia +1m27.285 102.659 14 Gareth ARNOLD Aprilia +2m05.499 99.621 15 David MADSEN MYGDAL Kawasaki +2m05.900 99.590 16 Adam CHILD Aprilia +2m07.975 99.431 17 Andy HORNBY Kawasaki +2m09.591 99.307 18 Mark JOHNSON Kawasaki +2m24.078 98.209 19 R J WOOLSEY Kawasaki +2m24.848 98.151 Not Classified DNF Brian McCORMACK Aprilia / 106.278 DNF Michael RUTTER Yamaha / 103.078 DNF Raul TORRAS Aprilia / 102.135 DNF Phil STEWART Kawasaki / 100.460 DNF Marc COLVIN Kawasaki / 98.227

2023 North West 200 Results

SuperTwin Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Richard COOPER Kawasaki 19:21.605 110.764 2 Jeremy McWILLIAMS Paton – +4.846 110.304 3 Adam McLEAN Kawasaki +7.503 110.053 4 Paul JORDAN Kawasaki +14.696 109.380 5 Stefano BONETTI Paton +33.552 107.654 6 Joe LOUGHLIN Kawasaki +34.590 107.561 7 Cory WEST Kawasaki +54.712 105.782 8 Emmet O’GRADY Aprilia +1m04.384 104.947 9 Jamie WILLIAMS Kawasaki +1m06.928 104.730 10 Francesco CURINGA Paton +1m13.329 104.187 11 Kris DUNCAN Aprilia +1m20.456 103.589 12 Ryan WHITEHALL Kawasaki +1m27.185 103.031 13 Gareth ARNOLD Aprilia +1m59.061 100.466 14 Andy HORNBY Kawasaki +1m59.232 100.453 15 Adam CHILD Aprilia +2m10.227 99.598 16 Mark JOHNSON Kawasaki +2m11.192 99.524 17 David MADSEN MYGDAL Kawasaki +2m21.661 98.724 18 R J WOOLSEY Kawasaki +2m41.711 97.228

2023 North West 200 Results

SuperTwin Thursday Qualifying