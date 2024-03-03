2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Eight – Daytona Speedway, Florida
450 Main
Ken Roczen came back from a small tip-over in the opening 450 Heat to win that contest ahead of Chase Sextn and Aaron Plessinger. Hunter Lawrence seventh in that opening Heat.
The second Heat saw Yamaha’s Justin Cooper and Eli Tomac break away early on. Tomac eventually overhauled Cooper before just seconds later Jett Lawrence blew past both of them with apparent ease. The track is heavy and technical, treading the line between caution and aggression finer than ever on the dark sand base.
Drama on the gates as Honda mechanics couldn’t get the tyre cover off the back of the CRF450F of Jett Lawrence. The tyre blanket finally came loose, perhaps a second before the gates dropped.
Chase Sexton got away well to take the early lead from Eli Tomac. Jett Lawrence recovered from that start-line drama to quickly move up to third place. Jett looked to be struggling with vision as he continually reached for his goggles over the opening lap.
Ken Roczen then closed in on the Aussie youngster and started to challenge for third place. Hunter Lawrence moved past Dylan Ferrandis for fifth on lap two. He stayed there for a few laps before going out of the race at the five-minute mark.
Up front Chase Sexton looked to be running away with it. Four-minutes in and he had almost four-seconds on Tomac but the Yamaha rider then started to pull some of that ground back. Coming with him was Jett Lawrence…
Jett Lawrence then took Tomac for second.
A few turns later Jett was into the race lead and immediately started to pull away.
As the race approached the halfway mark Jett Lawrence led Sexton by three-seconds. Eli Tomac was two-seconds further back in third, his YZ450F was now consistently trailing smoke… His mechanics signalled him to take it easy on the clutch in order to make it to the flag but Tomac never saw the signals.
Ken Roczen was ten-seconds further back in fourth place and had his hands full with a charging Dylan Ferrandis. Aaron Plessinger had been running fourth before coming up short on a jump and taking a hefty tumble.
Jett Lawrence was now lapping two-seconds quicker than his closest pursuers. With five-minutes left on the clock Jett led Sexton by 12-seconds. Tomac was still within striking distance of Sexton. Cooper Webb had moved past Ferrandis and was shaping up to challenge Roczen for fourth place.
With two laps to run Eli Tomac was all over Chase Sexton in the battle for second place. Tomac got it done and immediately pulled a gap over the defending champion. Further back Webb got the better of Roczen for fourth place as he continued to recover from a poor start.
Jett Lawrence backed it off on the final lap as he dealt with plenty of lapped traffic, taking the chequered flag six-seconds ahead of Tomac. Chase Sexton rounded out the podium ahead of Cooper Webb. That was Jett’s third win of the season.
The Daytona victory extended Jett’s championship lead to ten-points over Cooper Webb. Chase Sexton now 13-points off the lead in third and three-points ahead of Eli Tomac.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|14 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+05.889
|3
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+09.734
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+32.404
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+35.227
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+36.214
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+48.370
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|+49.213
|9
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+1:36.072
|10
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|13 Laps
|11
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+25.005
|12
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|+27.498
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+36.915
|14
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+43.249
|15
|John Short
|Kawasaki
|+1m07.003
|16
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|+1m18.395
|17
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+1m22.797
|18
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+1m51.198
|19
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|12 Laps
|20
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|11 Laps
|21
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|1 Laps
|22
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|+12.217
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|160
|2
|Cooper Webb
|150
|3
|Chase Sexton
|147
|4
|Eli Tomac
|144
|5
|Ken Roczen
|133
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|132
|7
|Jason Anderson
|131
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|107
|9
|Justin Cooper
|91
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|87
|11
|Justin Barcia
|82
|12
|Malcolm Stewart
|79
|13
|Shane McElrath
|64
|14
|Dean Wilson
|46
|15
|Jorge Prado
|45
|16
|Adam Cianciarulo
|43
|17
|Christian Craig
|39
|18
|Benny Bloss
|33
|19
|Justin Hill
|29
|20
|Kyle Chisholm
|27
|21
|Vince Friese
|26
|22
|Derek Drake
|25
|23
|Freddie Noren
|16
|24
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|10
|25
|Cade Clason
|10
|26
|John Short
|7
|27
|Austin Politelli
|7
|28
|Ty Masterpool
|6
|29
|Jeremy Hand
|5
|30
|Justin Rodbell
|5
|31
|Mitchell Harrison
|4
|32
|Ryan Breece
|4
|33
|Tristan Lane
|3
|34
|Carson Mumford
|3
|35
|Jerry Robin
|2
|36
|Robbie Wageman
|1
|37
|Jason Clermont
|1
|38
|Devin Simonson
|0
|39
|Luke Kalaitzian
|0
250 Main
Haiden Deegan bounced back from a big off during practice to finish second to McAdoo in the opening 250 Heat to secure a good gate pick. Max Anstie won the second Heat ahead of Tom Vialle and Seth Hammaker.
Cam McAdoo got the early lead in the Main ahead of Haiden Deegan and Seth Hammaker. Deegan briefly took the lead from McAdoo but the Kawasak rider came right back at him to move straight back into the lead.
Deegan then briefly stalled his machine which saw Hammaker demote him to third. Tom Vialle then pushed Deegan further back to fourth. Championship leader Max Anstie was outside the top ten.
At the halfway point of the 15-minute plus one-lap race Cam McAdoo enjoyed a two-second lead over Tom Vialle but the KTM rider was starting to reel him in. Seth Hammaker was a further four-seconds back in third place, with a two-second buffer over Haiden Deegan.
A mistake from McAdoo then allowed Vialle to sweep through to the lead with just under seven-minutes left on the clock.
Haiden Deegan then made another mistake, but pulled off a miraculous save that was almost like an enduro style pivot-turn and lost little time to Hammaker.
With two laps to go Vialle led McAdoo by seven-seconds. Hammaker was a further two-seconds back in third, but with a handy six-second buffer over fourth placed Haiden Deegan.
Tom Vialle went on to secure his maiden AMA Supercross round victory. The 23-year-old Frenchman took the chequered flag five-seconds ahead of McAdoo and was by far the fastest rider on what was a tough and heavy track.
Seth Hammaker tried hard to chase down his team-mate over the final laps but couldn’t get the better of McAdoo, rounding out the podium six-seconds ahead of fourth-placed Haiden Deegan. Pierce Brown fifth.
Championship leader Max Anstie finished eighth to retain his lead by a single-point over Cameron McAdoo and Pierce Brown. Tom Vialle moved up to fourth in the championship chase, only three-points from the lead and equal with Haiden Deegan.
Tom Vialle
“It was nice to grab the win after having my first podium last week and now my first victory here in Daytona. The track was tough, but I actually feel good. I didn’t have a great start, but I passed a lot of guys and it feels so good – it’s amazing to win. I want to thank my team and everybody who works with me and supports me. It’s amazing to race at Daytona and to get this result!”
250 main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|11 Laps
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+04.997
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+08.674
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|+14.224
|5
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+16.318
|6
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+46.589
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|+53.864
|8
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|+53.954
|9
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+1m11.353
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|+1m20.568
|11
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|+1m22.557
|12
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|+1m24.576
|13
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+1m31.147
|14
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|+1m34.270
|15
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|10 Laps
|16
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|+10.806
|17
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|+21.340
|18
|Gage Linville
|GASGAS
|+26.052
|19
|Tyler Stepek
|Honda
|+28.232
|20
|Dominique Thury
|Kawasaki
|+30.119
|21
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha
|+34.677
|22
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GASGAS
|9 Laps
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|52
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|51
|3
|Pierce Brown
|51
|4
|Tom Vialle
|49
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|49
|6
|Coty Schock
|48
|7
|Daxton Bennick
|44
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|39
|9
|Henry Miller
|37
|10
|Marshal Weltin
|35
|11
|Chance Hymas
|34
|12
|Jalek Swoll
|31
|13
|Austin Forkner
|27
|14
|Guillem Farres
|27
|15
|Nicholas Romano
|27
|16
|Gage Linville
|16
|17
|Trevor Colip
|11
|18
|Jeremy Martin
|10
|19
|Luca Marsalisi
|10
|20
|Izaih Clark
|10
|21
|Preston Boespflug
|9
|22
|Bryton Carroll
|9
|23
|Jace Kessler
|8
|24
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|8
|25
|Ryder Floyd
|6
|26
|Michael Hicks
|4
|27
|Brock Papi
|3
|28
|Tyler Stepek
|3
|29
|Cullin Park
|2
|30
|Dominique Thury
|2
|31
|Hardy Munoz
|1
|32
|Garrett Hoffman
|1
|33
|Evan Ferry
|0
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|1m29.666
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|1m29.778
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|1m30.124
|4
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|1m30.467
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|1m30.564
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|1m31.627
|7
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|1m31.721
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|1m31.778
|9
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|1m31.780
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|1m32.626
|11
|Michael Hicks
|Yamaha
|1m34.214
|12
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|1m34.390
|13
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|1m34.500
|14
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|1m34.946
|15
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|1m34.978
|16
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|1m35.333
|17
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GASGAS
|1m35.453
|18
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|1m35.536
|19
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|1m35.717
|20
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|1m35.874
|21
|Preston Boespflug
|Suzuki
|1m36.635
|22
|Anton Nordström
|Kawasaki
|1m36.835
|23
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|1m37.003
|24
|Dominique Thury
|Kawasaki
|1m37.026
|25
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha
|1m37.508
|26
|Preston Kilroy
|Yamaha
|1m37.611
|27
|Brock Papi
|Husqvarna
|1m38.011
|28
|James Harrington
|Yamaha
|1m38.100
|29
|Bryce Shelly
|Yamaha
|1m38.624
|30
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|1m38.775
|31
|Tyler Stepek
|Honda C
|1m38.793
|32
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|1m39.235
|33
|Cory Carsten
|Suzuki
|1m39.298
|34
|Vinny Luhovey
|Honda
|1m39.654
|35
|Christopher Blackmer
|Yamaha
|1m39.660
|36
|Luca Marsalisi
|Honda
|1m39.848
|37
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|1m39.973
|38
|Gage Linville
|GASGAS
|1m40.277
|39
|Gage Stine
|Yamaha
|1m40.437
|40
|Slade Smith
|KTM
|1m40.680
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|KTM
|1m41.268
|42
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki
|1m41.631
|43
|Jackson Gray
|Husqvarna
|1m41.705
|44
|Cole Bradford
|Kawasaki
|1m41.747
|45
|Cody Groves
|Suzuki
|1m42.154
|46
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM
|1m42.241
|47
|Dawson Kaub
|KTM
|1m42.288
|48
|Tyler Gibbs
|KTM
|1m42.546
|49
|Gerhard Matamoros
|KTM
|1m42.551
|50
|Devin Harriman
|KTM
|1m42.617
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|+06.179
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|+09.659
|4
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+14.284
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|+18.511
|6
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+34.616
|7
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|+36.055
|8
|Dominique Thury
|Kawasaki
|+40.849
|9
|Gage Linville
|GASGAS
|+48.160
|10
|James Harrington
|Yamaha
|+52.034
|11
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+57.010
|12
|Preston Kilroy
|Yamaha
|+58.372
|13
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|+1m04.331
|14
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|+1m11.137
|15
|Vinny Luhovey
|Honda
|+1m25.296
|16
|Anton Nordström
|Kawasaki
|+1m25.624
|17
|Luca Marsalisi
|Honda
|+1m28.857
|18
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|+1m41.421
|19
|Slade Smith
|KTM
|+1m44.217
|20
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasak
|4 Laps
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|5 Laps
|2
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|+10.091
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+15.382
|4
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+19.856
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|+29.888
|6
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|+39.539
|7
|Tyler Stepek
|Honda
|+43.574
|8
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|+46.353
|9
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha
|+48.727
|10
|Cory Carsten
|Suzuki
|+50.907
|11
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|+51.830
|12
|Bryce Shelly
|Yamaha
|+56.928
|13
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|+58.111
|14
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GASGAS
|+1m11.911
|15
|Christopher Blackmer
|Yamaha
|+1m23.113
|16
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|+1m33.975
|17
|Gage Stine
|Yamaha
|+1m36.028
|18
|Luca Marsalisi
|KTM
|4 Laps
|19
|Michael Hicks
|Yamaha
|2 Laps
|20
|Brock Papi
|Husqvarna
|1 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|4 Laps
|2
|Jace Kessler
|Yamaha
|+02.241
|3
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha
|+04.460
|4
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GASGAS
|+11.636
|5
|Anton Nordström
|Kawasaki
|+18.832
|6
|Preston Kilroy
|Yamaha
|+20.395
|7
|James Harrington
|Yamaha
|+22.000
|8
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|+27.042
|9
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|+28.134
|10
|Cory Carsten
|Suzuki
|+32.886
|11
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|+37.830
|12
|Bryce Shelly
|Yamaha
|+37.830
|13
|Jorgen-Matthias
|KTM
|+51.504
|14
|Luca Marsalisi
|Honda
|+1m22.464
|15
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|16
|Christopher Blackmer
|Yamaha
|1 Laps
|17
|Brock Papi
|Husqvarna
|+28.937
|18
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|DNF
|19
|Slade Smith
|KTM
|DNF
|20
|Gage Stine
|Yamaha
|DNF
|21
|Vinny Luhovey
|Honda
|DNF
|22
|Michael Hicks
|Yamaha
|DNS
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|1m26.854
|2
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|1m26.914
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|1m27.423
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|1m27.489
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|1m28.006
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGA
|1m28.428
|7
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|1m28.548
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|1m28.655
|9
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|1m28.830
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|1m28.885
|11
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|1m29.297
|12
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|1m29.373
|13
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|1m29.475
|14
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|1m30.511
|15
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|1m30.941
|16
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|1m31.156
|17
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|1m31.577
|18
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|1m31.798
|19
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|1m32.319
|20
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|1m32.352
|21
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suzuki
|1m33.124
|22
|Josh Hill
|Yamaha
|1m33.126
|23
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|1m33.290
|24
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|1m33.317
|25
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|1m33.541
|26
|Zack Williams
|Honda
|1m33.604
|27
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|1m34.038
|28
|Justin Starling
|Honda
|1m34.259
|29
|Anthony Rodriguez
|KTM
|1m34.459
|30
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|1m34.871
|31
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|1m35.027
|32
|John Short
|Kawasaki
|1m35.302
|33
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|1m35.402
|34
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|1m35.635
|35
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|1m35.819
|36
|Scott Meshey
|KTM
|1m36.190
|37
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|1m36.638
|38
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|1m36.819
|39
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|1m37.010
|40
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha
|1m37.246
|Top 40 Riders Qualify
|41
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|1m37.681
|42
|Lane Shaw
|Yamaha
|1m37.744
|43
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda
|1m39.311
|44
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|1m39.555
|45
|Carter Stephenson
|Kawasaki
|1m40.489
|46
|Caio Lopes
|Kawasaki
|1m40.677
|47
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|1m40.790
|48
|Josh Greco
|GASGAS
|1m41.052
|49
|Mason Kerr
|Honda
|1m41.215
|50
|Robert Fitch
|Husqvarna
|1m41.650
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|5 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+08.936
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+12.097
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+15.124
|5
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+23.795
|6
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|+27.327
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+33.700
|8
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|+39.406
|9
|Ty Masterpool
|Kawasaki
|+49.779
|10
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+55.295
|11
|John Short
|Kawasaki
|+55.395
|12
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+1m08.017
|13
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|+1m09.429
|14
|Zack Williams
|Honda
|+1m11.601
|15
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|+1m24.355
|16
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha
|+1m33.539
|17
|Scott Meshey
|KTM
|+1m47.496
|18
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|+1m57.491
|19
|Josh Hill
|Yamaha
|1 Laps
|20
|Justin Starling
|Honda
|DNF
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|5 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+06.269
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+13.473
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|+18.173
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|+26.235
|6
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|+29.351
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+38.678
|8
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+39.341
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|+44.735
|10
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+50.171
|11
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+58.015
|12
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suzuki
|+1m04.036
|13
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|+1m06.780
|14
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+1m19.398
|15
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|+1m22.648
|16
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|+1m30.554
|17
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+1m31.613
|18
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|+1m37.472
|19
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|+1m50.635
|20
|Anthony Rodriguez
|KTM
|2 Laps
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Freddie Noren
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|2
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|+00.136
|3
|John Short
|Kawasaki
|+03.680
|4
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+05.558
|5
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha
|+08.994
|6
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+10.830
|7
|Josh Hill
|Yamaha
|+15.422
|8
|Anthony Rodriguez
|KTM
|+25.495
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|Kawasaki
|+25.812
|10
|Scott Meshey
|KTM
|+37.318
|11
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|+39.016
|12
|Zack Williams
|Honda
|+39.774
|13
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+41.626
|14
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+43.895
|15
|Justin Starling
|Honda
|+44.250
|16
|Justin Rodbell
|KTM
|+49.544
|17
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha
|+1m02.631
|18
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+1m13.900
|19
|Hunter Schlosser
|KTM
|+1m41.253
|20
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|3 Laps
|21
|Anthony Bourdon
|Suzuki
|+13.148
|22
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha
|DNF