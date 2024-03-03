2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Eight – Daytona Speedway, Florida

450 Main

Ken Roczen came back from a small tip-over in the opening 450 Heat to win that contest ahead of Chase Sextn and Aaron Plessinger. Hunter Lawrence seventh in that opening Heat.

The second Heat saw Yamaha’s Justin Cooper and Eli Tomac break away early on. Tomac eventually overhauled Cooper before just seconds later Jett Lawrence blew past both of them with apparent ease. The track is heavy and technical, treading the line between caution and aggression finer than ever on the dark sand base.

Drama on the gates as Honda mechanics couldn’t get the tyre cover off the back of the CRF450F of Jett Lawrence. The tyre blanket finally came loose, perhaps a second before the gates dropped.

Chase Sexton got away well to take the early lead from Eli Tomac. Jett Lawrence recovered from that start-line drama to quickly move up to third place. Jett looked to be struggling with vision as he continually reached for his goggles over the opening lap.

Ken Roczen then closed in on the Aussie youngster and started to challenge for third place. Hunter Lawrence moved past Dylan Ferrandis for fifth on lap two. He stayed there for a few laps before going out of the race at the five-minute mark.

Up front Chase Sexton looked to be running away with it. Four-minutes in and he had almost four-seconds on Tomac but the Yamaha rider then started to pull some of that ground back. Coming with him was Jett Lawrence…

Jett Lawrence then took Tomac for second.

A few turns later Jett was into the race lead and immediately started to pull away.

As the race approached the halfway mark Jett Lawrence led Sexton by three-seconds. Eli Tomac was two-seconds further back in third, his YZ450F was now consistently trailing smoke… His mechanics signalled him to take it easy on the clutch in order to make it to the flag but Tomac never saw the signals.

Ken Roczen was ten-seconds further back in fourth place and had his hands full with a charging Dylan Ferrandis. Aaron Plessinger had been running fourth before coming up short on a jump and taking a hefty tumble.

Jett Lawrence was now lapping two-seconds quicker than his closest pursuers. With five-minutes left on the clock Jett led Sexton by 12-seconds. Tomac was still within striking distance of Sexton. Cooper Webb had moved past Ferrandis and was shaping up to challenge Roczen for fourth place.

With two laps to run Eli Tomac was all over Chase Sexton in the battle for second place. Tomac got it done and immediately pulled a gap over the defending champion. Further back Webb got the better of Roczen for fourth place as he continued to recover from a poor start.

Jett Lawrence backed it off on the final lap as he dealt with plenty of lapped traffic, taking the chequered flag six-seconds ahead of Tomac. Chase Sexton rounded out the podium ahead of Cooper Webb. That was Jett’s third win of the season.

The Daytona victory extended Jett’s championship lead to ten-points over Cooper Webb. Chase Sexton now 13-points off the lead in third and three-points ahead of Eli Tomac.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 14 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +05.889 3 Chase Sexton KTM +09.734 4 Cooper Webb Yamaha +32.404 5 Ken Roczen Suzuki +35.227 6 Justin Cooper Yamaha +36.214 7 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +48.370 8 Dylan Ferrandis Honda +49.213 9 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +1:36.072 10 Benny Bloss Beta 13 Laps 11 Justin Barcia GASGAS +25.005 12 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki +27.498 13 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +36.915 14 Shane McElrath Suzuki +43.249 15 John Short Kawasaki +1m07.003 16 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki +1m18.395 17 Jeremy Hand Honda +1m22.797 18 Aaron Plessinger KTM +1m51.198 19 Freddie Noren Kawasaki 12 Laps 20 Dean Wilson Honda 11 Laps 21 Hunter Lawrence Honda 1 Laps 22 Justin Hill KTM +12.217

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 160 2 Cooper Webb 150 3 Chase Sexton 147 4 Eli Tomac 144 5 Ken Roczen 133 6 Aaron Plessinger 132 7 Jason Anderson 131 8 Dylan Ferrandis 107 9 Justin Cooper 91 10 Hunter Lawrence 87 11 Justin Barcia 82 12 Malcolm Stewart 79 13 Shane McElrath 64 14 Dean Wilson 46 15 Jorge Prado 45 16 Adam Cianciarulo 43 17 Christian Craig 39 18 Benny Bloss 33 19 Justin Hill 29 20 Kyle Chisholm 27 21 Vince Friese 26 22 Derek Drake 25 23 Freddie Noren 16 24 Mitchell Oldenburg 10 25 Cade Clason 10 26 John Short 7 27 Austin Politelli 7 28 Ty Masterpool 6 29 Jeremy Hand 5 30 Justin Rodbell 5 31 Mitchell Harrison 4 32 Ryan Breece 4 33 Tristan Lane 3 34 Carson Mumford 3 35 Jerry Robin 2 36 Robbie Wageman 1 37 Jason Clermont 1 38 Devin Simonson 0 39 Luke Kalaitzian 0

250 Main

Haiden Deegan bounced back from a big off during practice to finish second to McAdoo in the opening 250 Heat to secure a good gate pick. Max Anstie won the second Heat ahead of Tom Vialle and Seth Hammaker.

Cam McAdoo got the early lead in the Main ahead of Haiden Deegan and Seth Hammaker. Deegan briefly took the lead from McAdoo but the Kawasak rider came right back at him to move straight back into the lead.

Deegan then briefly stalled his machine which saw Hammaker demote him to third. Tom Vialle then pushed Deegan further back to fourth. Championship leader Max Anstie was outside the top ten.

At the halfway point of the 15-minute plus one-lap race Cam McAdoo enjoyed a two-second lead over Tom Vialle but the KTM rider was starting to reel him in. Seth Hammaker was a further four-seconds back in third place, with a two-second buffer over Haiden Deegan.

A mistake from McAdoo then allowed Vialle to sweep through to the lead with just under seven-minutes left on the clock.

Haiden Deegan then made another mistake, but pulled off a miraculous save that was almost like an enduro style pivot-turn and lost little time to Hammaker.

With two laps to go Vialle led McAdoo by seven-seconds. Hammaker was a further two-seconds back in third, but with a handy six-second buffer over fourth placed Haiden Deegan.

Tom Vialle went on to secure his maiden AMA Supercross round victory. The 23-year-old Frenchman took the chequered flag five-seconds ahead of McAdoo and was by far the fastest rider on what was a tough and heavy track.

Seth Hammaker tried hard to chase down his team-mate over the final laps but couldn’t get the better of McAdoo, rounding out the podium six-seconds ahead of fourth-placed Haiden Deegan. Pierce Brown fifth.

Championship leader Max Anstie finished eighth to retain his lead by a single-point over Cameron McAdoo and Pierce Brown. Tom Vialle moved up to fourth in the championship chase, only three-points from the lead and equal with Haiden Deegan.

Tom Vialle

“It was nice to grab the win after having my first podium last week and now my first victory here in Daytona. The track was tough, but I actually feel good. I didn’t have a great start, but I passed a lot of guys and it feels so good – it’s amazing to win. I want to thank my team and everybody who works with me and supports me. It’s amazing to race at Daytona and to get this result!”

250 main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Tom Vialle KTM 11 Laps 2 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +04.997 3 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki +08.674 4 Haiden Deegan Yamaha +14.224 5 Pierce Brown GASGAS +16.318 6 Coty Schock Yamaha +46.589 7 Jalek Swoll Triumph +53.864 8 Max Anstie Honda +53.954 9 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +1m11.353 10 Daxton Bennick Yamaha +1m20.568 11 Henry Miller Honda +1m22.557 12 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +1m24.576 13 Nicholas Romano Yamaha +1m31.147 14 Jace Kessler Yamaha +1m34.270 15 Chance Hymas Honda 10 Laps 16 Bryton Carroll Yamaha +10.806 17 Izaih Clark Honda +21.340 18 Gage Linville GASGAS +26.052 19 Tyler Stepek Honda +28.232 20 Dominique Thury Kawasaki +30.119 21 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha +34.677 22 Lorenzo Locurcio GASGAS 9 Laps

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Max Anstie 52 2 Cameron Mcadoo 51 3 Pierce Brown 51 4 Tom Vialle 49 5 Haiden Deegan 49 6 Coty Schock 48 7 Daxton Bennick 44 8 Seth Hammaker 39 9 Henry Miller 37 10 Marshal Weltin 35 11 Chance Hymas 34 12 Jalek Swoll 31 13 Austin Forkner 27 14 Guillem Farres 27 15 Nicholas Romano 27 16 Gage Linville 16 17 Trevor Colip 11 18 Jeremy Martin 10 19 Luca Marsalisi 10 20 Izaih Clark 10 21 Preston Boespflug 9 22 Bryton Carroll 9 23 Jace Kessler 8 24 Lorenzo Locurcio 8 25 Ryder Floyd 6 26 Michael Hicks 4 27 Brock Papi 3 28 Tyler Stepek 3 29 Cullin Park 2 30 Dominique Thury 2 31 Hardy Munoz 1 32 Garrett Hoffman 1 33 Evan Ferry 0

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Daxton Bennick Yamaha 1m29.666 2 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki 1m29.778 3 Tom Vialle KTM 1m30.124 4 Pierce Brown GASGAS 1m30.467 5 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki 1m30.564 6 Jeremy Martin Yamaha 1m31.627 7 Max Anstie Honda 1m31.721 8 Chance Hymas Honda 1m31.778 9 Coty Schock Yamaha 1m31.780 10 Jalek Swoll Triumph 1m32.626 11 Michael Hicks Yamaha 1m34.214 12 Jack Rogers Kawasaki 1m34.390 13 Kyle Bitterman Honda 1m34.500 14 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki 1m34.946 15 Izaih Clark Honda 1m34.978 16 Marshal Weltin Yamaha 1m35.333 17 Lorenzo Locurcio GASGAS 1m35.453 18 Nicholas Romano Yamaha 1m35.536 19 Henry Miller Honda 1m35.717 20 Haiden Deegan Yamaha 1m35.874 21 Preston Boespflug Suzuki 1m36.635 22 Anton Nordström Kawasaki 1m36.835 23 Ryder Floyd Honda 1m37.003 24 Dominique Thury Kawasaki 1m37.026 25 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha 1m37.508 26 Preston Kilroy Yamaha 1m37.611 27 Brock Papi Husqvarna 1m38.011 28 James Harrington Yamaha 1m38.100 29 Bryce Shelly Yamaha 1m38.624 30 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki 1m38.775 31 Tyler Stepek Honda C 1m38.793 32 Jace Kessler Yamaha 1m39.235 33 Cory Carsten Suzuki 1m39.298 34 Vinny Luhovey Honda 1m39.654 35 Christopher Blackmer Yamaha 1m39.660 36 Luca Marsalisi Honda 1m39.848 37 Bryton Carroll Yamaha 1m39.973 38 Gage Linville GASGAS 1m40.277 39 Gage Stine Yamaha 1m40.437 40 Slade Smith KTM 1m40.680 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Jorgen-Matthias Talviku KTM 1m41.268 42 Ayden Shive Kawasaki 1m41.631 43 Jackson Gray Husqvarna 1m41.705 44 Cole Bradford Kawasaki 1m41.747 45 Cody Groves Suzuki 1m42.154 46 Marcus Phelps KTM 1m42.241 47 Dawson Kaub KTM 1m42.288 48 Tyler Gibbs KTM 1m42.546 49 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 1m42.551 50 Devin Harriman KTM 1m42.617

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki 5 Laps 2 Haiden Deegan Yamaha +06.179 3 Chance Hymas Honda +09.659 4 Pierce Brown GASGAS +14.284 5 Jalek Swoll Triumph +18.511 6 Nicholas Romano Yamaha +34.616 7 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +36.055 8 Dominique Thury Kawasaki +40.849 9 Gage Linville GASGAS +48.160 10 James Harrington Yamaha +52.034 11 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +57.010 12 Preston Kilroy Yamaha +58.372 13 Jace Kessler Yamaha +1m04.331 14 Jack Rogers Kawasaki +1m11.137 15 Vinny Luhovey Honda +1m25.296 16 Anton Nordström Kawasaki +1m25.624 17 Luca Marsalisi Honda +1m28.857 18 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki +1m41.421 19 Slade Smith KTM +1m44.217 20 Hardy Munoz Kawasak 4 Laps

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Max Anstie Honda 5 Laps 2 Tom Vialle KTM +10.091 3 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki +15.382 4 Coty Schock Yamaha +19.856 5 Daxton Bennick Yamaha +29.888 6 Henry Miller Honda +39.539 7 Tyler Stepek Honda +43.574 8 Izaih Clark Honda +46.353 9 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha +48.727 10 Cory Carsten Suzuki +50.907 11 Ryder Floyd Honda +51.830 12 Bryce Shelly Yamaha +56.928 13 Bryton Carroll Yamaha +58.111 14 Lorenzo Locurcio GASGAS +1m11.911 15 Christopher Blackmer Yamaha +1m23.113 16 Kyle Bitterman Honda +1m33.975 17 Gage Stine Yamaha +1m36.028 18 Luca Marsalisi KTM 4 Laps 19 Michael Hicks Yamaha 2 Laps 20 Brock Papi Husqvarna 1 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Marshal Weltin Yamaha 4 Laps 2 Jace Kessler Yamaha +02.241 3 Bryton Carroll Yamaha +04.460 4 Lorenzo Locurcio GASGAS +11.636 5 Anton Nordström Kawasaki +18.832 6 Preston Kilroy Yamaha +20.395 7 James Harrington Yamaha +22.000 8 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki +27.042 9 Ryder Floyd Honda +28.134 10 Cory Carsten Suzuki +32.886 11 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki +37.830 12 Bryce Shelly Yamaha +37.830 13 Jorgen-Matthias KTM +51.504 14 Luca Marsalisi Honda +1m22.464 15 Jack Rogers Kawasaki 2 Laps 16 Christopher Blackmer Yamaha 1 Laps 17 Brock Papi Husqvarna +28.937 18 Kyle Bitterman Honda DNF 19 Slade Smith KTM DNF 20 Gage Stine Yamaha DNF 21 Vinny Luhovey Honda DNF 22 Michael Hicks Yamaha DNS

450 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Cooper Webb Yamaha 1m26.854 2 Chase Sexton KTM 1m26.914 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha 1m27.423 4 Ken Roczen Suzuki 1m27.489 5 Jett Lawrence Honda 1m28.006 6 Justin Barcia GASGA 1m28.428 7 Justin Cooper Yamaha 1m28.548 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 1m28.655 9 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 1m28.830 10 Hunter Lawrence Honda 1m28.885 11 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki 1m29.297 12 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 1m29.373 13 Dylan Ferrandis Honda 1m29.475 14 Benny Bloss Beta 1m30.511 15 Dean Wilson Honda 1m30.941 16 Justin Hill KTM 1m31.156 17 Shane McElrath Suzuki 1m31.577 18 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki 1m31.798 19 Devin Simonson Yamaha 1m32.319 20 Jerry Robin Yamaha 1m32.352 21 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki 1m33.124 22 Josh Hill Yamaha 1m33.126 23 Tristan Lane KTM 1m33.290 24 Cade Clason Kawasaki 1m33.317 25 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki 1m33.541 26 Zack Williams Honda 1m33.604 27 Jeremy Hand Honda 1m34.038 28 Justin Starling Honda 1m34.259 29 Anthony Rodriguez KTM 1m34.459 30 Grant Harlan Yamaha 1m34.871 31 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki 1m35.027 32 John Short Kawasaki 1m35.302 33 Hunter Schlosser KTM 1m35.402 34 Ryan Breece Yamaha 1m35.635 35 Freddie Noren Kawasaki 1m35.819 36 Scott Meshey KTM 1m36.190 37 Tj Albright Yamaha 1m36.638 38 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha 1m36.819 39 Justin Rodbell KTM 1m37.010 40 Jared Lesher Yamaha 1m37.246 Top 40 Riders Qualify 41 Josh Cartwright Kawasaki 1m37.681 42 Lane Shaw Yamaha 1m37.744 43 Luke Kalaitzian Honda 1m39.311 44 Joan Cros Kawasaki 1m39.555 45 Carter Stephenson Kawasaki 1m40.489 46 Caio Lopes Kawasaki 1m40.677 47 Preston Taylor Kawasaki 1m40.790 48 Josh Greco GASGAS 1m41.052 49 Mason Kerr Honda 1m41.215 50 Robert Fitch Husqvarna 1m41.650

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Ken Roczen Suzuki 5 Laps 2 Chase Sexton KTM +08.936 3 Aaron Plessinger KTM +12.097 4 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +15.124 5 Justin Barcia GASGAS +23.795 6 Benny Bloss Beta +27.327 7 Hunter Lawrence Honda +33.700 8 Justin Hill KTM +39.406 9 Ty Masterpool Kawasaki +49.779 10 Cade Clason Kawasaki +55.295 11 John Short Kawasaki +55.395 12 Ryan Breece Yamaha +1m08.017 13 Grant Harlan Yamaha +1m09.429 14 Zack Williams Honda +1m11.601 15 Jerry Robin Yamaha +1m24.355 16 Jared Lesher Yamaha +1m33.539 17 Scott Meshey KTM +1m47.496 18 Cheyenne Harmon Yamaha +1m57.491 19 Josh Hill Yamaha 1 Laps 20 Justin Starling Honda DNF

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 5 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +06.269 3 Justin Cooper Yamaha +13.473 4 Dylan Ferrandis Honda +18.173 5 Cooper Webb Yamaha +26.235 6 Dean Wilson Honda +29.351 7 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +38.678 8 Shane McElrath Suzuki +39.341 9 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki +44.735 10 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki +50.171 11 Jeremy Hand Honda +58.015 12 Anthony Bourdon Suzuki +1m04.036 13 Freddie Noren Kawasaki +1m06.780 14 Devin Simonson Yamaha +1m19.398 15 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki +1m22.648 16 Tj Albright Yamaha +1m30.554 17 Tristan Lane KTM +1m31.613 18 Hunter Schlosser KTM +1m37.472 19 Justin Rodbell KTM +1m50.635 20 Anthony Rodriguez KTM 2 Laps

