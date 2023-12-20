2024 CFMOTO 450MT – $8,990 Ride-Away

CFMOTO have announced pricing of the eagerly awaited new 450MT LAMS adventure machine overnight, with early bird pricing set at $9290 ride-away, or $8,990 in states where new bikes are able to be sold new with just six months registration.

The CFMOTO 450MT will be arriving in Australia in late March of 2024, and that introductory pricing offer will end in April, with a $500 price jump at that point, meaning you definitely want to get your name down early on the new adventure machine.

The CFMOTO 450MT looks set to sharpen up competition in the LAMS adventure segment, offering a 449 cc parallel-twin engine boasting 32.5 kW, Bosch ABS and traction control, KYB long travel suspension and even tubeless spoked wheels.

A 21 and 18 inch wheel combo is run, with inviting 820 mm seat height, which can be further lowered to 800 mm, with 220 mm of ground clearance, and 200 mm of travel at each end, ensuring the rough stuff won’t be a challenge.

We also see 5in TFT, Bluetooth connectivity and dry weight of 175 kg, with a 17.5 L fuel tank, ensuring plenty of range between fill-ups.

You’ll be able to pick from Tundra Grey with Fluorescent Yellow accents, or the Zephyr Blue with Fluorescent Red accents colour schemes, and if you’re getting your servicing done at an authorised CFMOTO dealer the two year warranty gets extended to three years.

Head to the CFMOTO Australia website for more information, or drop into your local CFMOTO dealership.

2024 CFMoto 450MT Specifications