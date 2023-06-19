2024 Ducati Multistrada V2 S

For 2024, Ducati has given the Multistrada V2 S a fresh set of clothes with a new black and grey livery joining the classic Ducati red colour scheme.

The 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine in the Multistrada V2 range delivers 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm at 6,750 rpm.

The standard electronics package includes ABS Cornering, Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Traction Control and the Ducati Brake Light system. Compared to the standard version, the Multistrada V2 S is also fitted as standard with Cruise Control, Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down (DQS) and a dashboard with 5” colour TFT screen. Present on both the V2 and V2 S models are also the 4 Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro), a technology that first appeared on a motorcycle on a Multistrada in 2010.

In addition to the V2 and V2 S models, the Multistrada family comprises the Multistrada V4, V4 S, V4 Pikes Peak and the latest addition V4 Rally. 2023 is a special year for the entire range: the Multistrada family is in fact 20 years old. Since the first model in 2003, more than 100,000 Multistrada motorcycles have come out of Borgo Panigale to help underwrite the financial success of the brand.