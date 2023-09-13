2024 Husqvarna Enduro Pro

Husqvarna has taken the covers off its 2024 TE and FE Pro enduro line-up, new up-spec variants of the two-stroke TE 300 and four-stroke FE 350.

Based on the all-new 2024 enduro range, the FE 350 Pro and TE 300 Pro take the new 2024 models a step up thanks to a host of extra features, that include Brembo-Galfer braking hardware in place of the standard models Braktec-GSK combo, and a step up to Excel Takasago rims.

Striking restyled bodywork adorned with modern, Swedish-inspired graphics and a new high-grip seat cover complement the revised chassis.

A redesigned LED headlight produces greater illumination and is fitted using a more efficient and user-friendly mounting system.

2024 Husqvarna Enduro Pro Technical Highlights

New competition-inspired graphics

Factory Racing approved, Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems

GALFER brake discs front and rear

New Factory Racing wheel-set with high-strength EXCEL Takasago rims

New competition seat cover with additional ribs

Polyamide skid plate with added linkage protection

Front and rear brake disc protector

Supersprox rear sprocket

High-performance LED headlight unit for a brighter light output and simplified fitment

The 2024 TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro models will be available from October 2023 onwards at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers in Australia and New Zealand.