2024 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION

The 2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition will be available in limited numbers when it arrives in Australia next April. Some markets also receive a 250 Factory Edition, but only the 450 makes it this far south.

2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition at a glance

2024 orange ‘factory’ frame

Orange factory frame protectors

Factory tank spoilers

Connectivity unit offroad compatible front fender

Vented airbox cover in by-pack

Black engine mounts

Updated suspension settings & WP XACT AER fork with sensor top caps

Ribbed factory seat cover

Orange CNC factory triple clamps

Semi-floating front brake disc

Factory front brake disc guard

Factory skid plate

Grey, soft ODI grips

DID factory wheel set

Dunlop Geomax tyres

Orange rear sprocket

WP Factory start device

Golden chain

Akrapovic slip-on exhaust

Hinson clutch cover

The Factory Edition is the first model to debut KTM’s new Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO). This two-part system is mounted between the right fork leg (protected by the new shape of the number plate) and the GPS component on the redesigned front fender.

The (CUO) provides adjustable options for engine behaviour and also suggested suspension settings via the KTMConnect App. An official affiliation with LitPro will empower riders to examine their lines, speed, gearing, and a lot of other information to make their lap times hit the mark, all through the App.

Additionally, a new special chassis with varying wall thickness and cut-away sections are claimed to enhance flexibility while reducing weight.

It also features CNC-milled orange anodised, rubber-damped triple clamps made from high-grade aluminium.

Fully adjustable and tool-free WP Suspension provides 310 mm of travel via the 48 mm WP XACT front fork with AER technology and redesigned protection rings. The WP Factory Start Device will help with those crucial starts.

The shock has new low-friction linkage seals and the linkage settings have been reworked for optimal weight saving and stiffness. The linkage bolt is smaller and lighter and transferred directly from successful use by the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team.

The 26.8 Kg engine of the Factory Edition is boosted further by a titanium Akrapovic slip-on exhaust that shaves weight and increases power while the unit breathes better with an updated air intake sleeve and snorkel for the Twin Air filter.

New tank spoilers lead to improved cooling and a new fuel tank holder to better frame contact, orange frame protectors heighten grip while the four-screw carbon reinforced skid plate and the billet Hinson clutch cover are all parts that will withstand the hits.

Grey ODI grips look as good as they work and other improvements include high-strength DID rims with orange CMC machined hubs (harder for the bigger, fast jumps), Golden Chain and Dunlop Geomax MX34 tyres.

A stiffer and tougher rear brake pedal puts the full power of the Brembo systems into play. Braking force is amplified by the semi-floating 260 mm front brake disc and a carbon-reinforced brake guard.

The ribbed seat, orange rear sprocket and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics set this model apart from the rest.

The 2024 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION comes equipped with a selection of #4 and #7 for riders choosing to support Chase Sexton or Aaron Plessinger next season.