2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally

Pushing the boundaries off-road on a full-size adventure bike float your boat?

Well then you better get aboard quickly as only 100 of the special KTM 890 Adventure R Rally models are coming to Australia and New Zealand in 2024. Only 700 will be avilable worldwide.

Customers are invited to purchase through an exclusive Australia & New Zealand online pre-order on September 21st. Expected delivery will be Q2 of 2024.

At $39,299 ride away in Australia this machine doesn’t come cheap, but KTM promise that they have harnessed the very best of KTM’s rally success and engineering know-how to produce the most performance oriented Adventure motorcycle yet.

This exceptional bike comes with comparable components to 2023 Dakar Rally winner Kevin Benavides’ Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 RALLY bike, and KTM firmly claim that this is the most off-road capable two-wheeled Adventure motorcycle on the market.

The 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally rides on the lightweight WP XPLOR PRO 7548 forks using Cone Valve technology combined with the WP XPLOR PRO 6746 shock at the rear, these are both from the WP Pro Components program.

With WP’s experience from successful rally competition, this premium suspension offers the highest level of damping performance in the toughest of conditions, giving the rider a limitless feeling to push harder and faster over obstacles, while maintaining a higher level of comfort and control.

In addition, KTM promise that this suspension system will provide a superior ride for globetrotters carrying large amounts of luggage or a pillion on their journeys, both on asphalt and offroad, with its 270 mm of travel.

The 889 cc KTM engine offers 100 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm with 105 hp, unchanged from the regular model. However it does score a lightweight Akrapovič Slip-on Line exhaust system.

With its Off-road ABS system, Traction Control, TURN-BY-TURN+ navigation and multiple ride modes to select depending on terrain, the technology on the KTM 890 Adventure R Rally, with its 5” TFT display, Tech Pack and Connectivity Unit kit is right up there.

This exceptional model boasts a race-specific Rally seat, heavy duty wheels with Excel rims for the tougher terrain, and Rally footpegs for increased feeling and grip.

Carbon tank-guards combined with further protection for the engine, rear master cylinder and suspension are also fitted.

A Supersprox-Stealth rear sprocket is utilised as is a brand-new rally-derived and eye-catching functional design.

KTM claim that no stone has been left unturned in developing this incredibly capable off-road oriented adventure motorcycle.

Please note – the exclusive Australia & New Zealand Online Pre-Order is separate from the European/North American online pre-order, which is taking place on September 20th at 17.00 CEST. If customers from Australia or New Zealand wish to pre-order a 2024 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY, they must do so through this link on September 21st at 7.00pm AEST / 9.00pm NZST. AU/NZ customers are not able to participate in the European/North American pre-order.