2024 KTM 990 Duke

The first twin-cylinder KTM Duke was the 950, followed shortly thereafter by a long run with the 990, before going proper big bore with the Super Duke 1290. Now the Duke has somewhat gone back to the future with the smaller parallel-twin 790 introduced in 2017, that grew to become 890 in 2020, coming full circle back to 990 for 2024, meet the the 2024 KTM 990 Duke.

KTM say this is a brand-new EURO5+ spec’ LC8c engine generating 123 HP at 9,500 rpm and 103 Nm at 6,750 rpm. This compares to the current 119 hp and 99 Nm of torque claimed by the 890 Duke R, but is still a bit behind the V-Twin engined KTM 990 Super Duke R of 2012 that made 125 hp. However the previous LC8 75-degree V-Twin displaced 999 cc while this new generation LC8c measures up at 947 cc.

And while we are talking about ‘R’ models, KTM are making us wait for that in the 990, for now… Along no doubt with other models that utilise the parallel-twin platform such as the Adventure and SMT. I still go a bit cross-eyed remembering how wonderful the original 990 Duke R steered… Bring it on…

The KTM 990 Duke moves its perception of size away from the entry-level Duke models and closer to that of the Super Duke R and other litre-class motorcycles. However, it still makes its wicked intentions clearly known and to celebrate 30 years of Duke, comes in Electronic Orange and Black Metallic colourways.

A new 14.5-litre steel fuel tank wraps around a lightweight yet stiff trellis frame and closed-lattice swingarm combination. Overall, the new frame has an 8% increase in side stiffness, with a 5% increase in torsional stiffness for improved handling.

However, to compensate, the swingarm stiffness is reduced by 35%, to improve traction on the rear wheel when the rider demands the most out of the machine. The new swingarm is gravity die-cast, moving from the previously high-pressure die-cast construction, resulting in a 1,5 kg weight reduction.

Different from previous Duke models, the frame design features a revised swingarm pivot point. Here, the frame goes down the outside of the swingarm bolt, leading to higher stiffness values, especially in the case of side and torsional stiffness. The pivot bolt is replaced with forged parts, also adding to overall stiffness values and visual enhancement. KTM also claim a step forward in terms of stability thanks to the new frame geometry.

A forged aluminium triple clamp with a 32 mm offset is tuned to match the overall flex of the fork. Smart engineering of the triple clamps and the handlebar clamps has also allowed for four different handlebar positions.

43 mm WP APEX open cartridge forks provide 140 mm of suspension travel and make use of split function technology, allowing compression and rebound damping to take place in separate fork legs. The range of adjustment for the WP APEX Suspension system is designed to be easier to adjust in five clicks for both compression – left fork – and rebound – right fork.

On the rear, a high-quality gas-assisted WP APEX Monotube shock absorber is fitted with a new lighter linear spring which, together with an all-new setting, is claimed to offer both responsiveness and comfort. As with the front fork, the rebound can be adjusted through a five-click setting, with manual pre-load adjustment also possible.

The sub-frame is an aluminium diecast part with an integrated airbox and air intake under the seat, inspired by KTM’s trellis sub-frames. This construction has allowed for fewer parts but results in a stronger construction.

The side air intakes combine form and function, with all unnecessary material and additional parts removed to reduce weight allowing for maximum cool air intake.

Lightweight, twin 300 mm floating discs are paired with four-piston radially mounted calipers controlled by a radial master cylinder up front, while the rear controlled by a capable 240 mm disc. It’s worth noting too, that the front braking system features a new disc mount, which saves 500 g of weight on either side of the front wheel.

KTM tell us that total machine weight is 179 kg, which we presume is minus fuel, we are awaiting clarification, but believe that the wet weight with a full tank will be around 190 kg.

A new seat design promises a more comfortable riding experience. Compared to the KTM 890 Duke R, the seat angle has been moved 2° upward in the front section to guarantee a stable riding position and solve the problem of sliding forwards, with an overall seat height of 825 mm. The pillion seat is also moved up by 20 mm compared to the KTM 890 Duke, which improves the passenger’s view during riding and leads to improved pillion comfort.

A 5-inch, full-color bonded glass TFT dashboard includes a USB-C connection for device charging. The bonded glass display ensures optimum scratch and glare resistance, with new graphics illustrating each function. The entire menu structure is also redesigned to give riders faster access to the various features in far fewer clicks. On the bottom of the dashboard, a favourites area allows riders to pre-set four preferences, including Lean Angle data.

An evolved LED headlight design composed of a mixture of lightweight glass fibre plastic, with the KTM logo prominently displayed in a chrome effect. The Position and Daytime Running Lights are located along the edges of the headlight and are auto adjustable for intensity depending on the ambient light conditions via a light sensor that is integrated into the dashboard.

The low beam is in the central part of the headlight and turns on automatically when it gets dark. The daytime running lights also reduce their intensity and function as position lights in darker ambient light conditions.

Optional software features either add performance functions, such as QUICKSHIFTER+ or increase the customisation options, like TRACK Mode. Demo Mode allows the customer to experience all optional software for the first 1,500 km, free of charge.

After that, the customer can make an informed buying decision on which software to purchase or continue riding without them. All optional software features can be purchased and activated by a KTM dealer at any time. Demo mode can also be deactivated by the dealer. Three Ride Modes are standard, namely RAIN, STREET, SPORT and can be supplemented by the optional PERFORMANCE, and TRACK Modes.

120/70-17 and 180/55-17 Bridgestone S22 tyres are mated to a familiar set of rims, found on the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Duke R, only slightly adapted due to the double-sided swingarm.

The 2024 KTM 990 Duke will be available in authorised KTM dealerships in Australia and New Zealand from April 2024 onwards.