2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Two – Autódromo Internacional do Algarve

Grande Prémio Tissot de Portugal – Portimao

Friday

Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) blistered his way to the top by 0.118 as riders started their quest towards Q2 at the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jack Miller was the closest on the chase in second as he got back into the top echelons. Then camw Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), still within only 0.153 of Bastianini at the top, and after topping FP too. Marquez also had a low drama crash – seemingly the limit testing kind – in the afternoon…

When the afternoon session began, however, it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing at the top, first Miller and then team-mate Brad Binder. Miller also had an extra eventful start to the session, crashing at turn five in the first 10 minutes of Practice, rider ok. The next gambit saw Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati) steal the KTM thunder, nudging the RC-16s off the top, but there was plenty left to shuffle in the ultra-tight top ten.

As ever, the tension mounted as the clock ticked down, with those guaranteed 10 places in Q2 up for grabs. The fast laps came thick and fast, but there were a good few spills, too; riders were all ok but pushing to and over the limit on a track surface that was still quite unforgiving. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) and Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) crashed within seconds of each other, and then it was Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) and Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) minutes later.

After Bastianini had taken to the top, he stayed amid the drama, throwing down the gauntlet on Day 1. Miller made his late lunge for glory to slot into second, forcing Marc Marquez to settle for third. Martin ended the session in fourth, just ahead of Binder, who sneaked inside the top five in the closing minutes.

Enea Bastianini – P1

“It had been a while since I last was on top of the timesheets! It was a day of constant improvement: we didn’t start on the right foot, but we kept making progress lap after lap. We continued to work on the set up especially with regards to the issues we encountered in Qatar. We did really well with the soft tyre, while there’s still work to be done with the medium compound. The track was very dirty this morning, so the important data will be the one from the afternoon session; I feel like I always make the difference on corner entry, and I feel really comfortable with this bike.”

Marc Marquez – P3

“It was a positive day, despite the crash. It’s all part of the learning curve and we’re doing well. We know where we’re losing time, and we know why. T4 has never been by strongest part of the track, I have never managed to get the last two right-handers the perfect way. The crash happened because of the heavy traffic on track and the Ducati is harder to manage in someone else’s slipstream. Still, it was my mistake, but it’s good anyway: it was a matter of time before my first crash and everything helps.”

Sixth was a big statement from Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) after a very tough start to the season, with the Italian edging out Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) by just 0.002.

Marco Bezzecchi – P6

“A positive start, I’m happy for the whole Team! There is still a lot to do, but this afternoon we were able to achieve the qualification. I’m starting to see the result of the changes in my riding style and I have more confidence thanks to the new setting I’m not perfect yet, but now the bike is more manageable, especially when entering the corners. Let’s stay focused, the real fight is tomorrow.”

Reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) was outside a provisional place in Q2 until the very final few minutes, moving up to P7 in real time but becoming P8 once the clock ran out.

Francesco Bagnaia

“We are still working. The GP24 requires something different at this track and it wasn’t easy: the track got cleaner at a slow rate and truthfully at the beginning it was hard to get a good picture on what we needed to work on. In the end we went in the wrong direction so we will double back tomorrow, but the most important thing for today was to finish in the top ten. Honestly, I’m happy we figured out which direction to take. Enea did a good job, he took a different path and it worked. We understood that we need to unload the front a little, so I’m confident everything will go the right way tomorrow.”

Then comes another headline-making duo: Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and team-mate Alex Rins complete the top ten on the Algarve, both straight through to Q2. Not since 2022 has the Iwata marque had both riders straight through. It was a late one, too, bumping out rookie sensation Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), Alex Marquez and Espargaro as they now head for Q1 on Saturday morning.

Fabio Quartararo – P9

“It was great to get into Q2. We managed to get in a good lap at the end of the session. We made some mistakes today, and there are a few things to adjust, so hopefully we can use tomorrow morning and we will find that we’re a little bit better. I think it’s great for Yamaha to see both riders push at their 100% level. I think that Álex and I are pushing each other to be better and that we can do a great job together as we continue to work in this direction. The bike feels quite good but, unfortunately, it rained quite a lot yesterday, and there was a lot of dust, so the track wasn’t ‘grippy’. But I think it’s positive to be in Q2 riding in these conditions, and hopefully tomorrow we can make a big step forward.”

Alex Rins – P10

“The bike is the same as it was in Qatar. We didn’t have time to try new things, but from FP1 on, I felt confident on the bike. This track is quite different from Lusail, and I was able to adapt much quicker. In Practice, I was quite competitive, and I was able to enter Q2. It’s a great achievement for me. For a long time, I couldn’t be in Q2, also due to the leg issue. It’s been many GPs since I was last in Q2, and we have room to improve. We have similar points of improvement as we had in Qatar, so we are gathering information and improving the things we have and try to benefit from this as much as possible.”

Pedro Acosta – P11

“Good first day in Portimao! We could not ride many laps in the morning because of the track conditions, but still, we used it to understand the lines, and get used to the bike on a new track for me in MotoGP. In Practice, we made a really big step compared to the morning, and we had a good rhythm. If we can make a few little steps tomorrow, we will be able to be even closer to the front guys, this is our goal for Saturday.”

The misery continues for Honda, however. Takaaki Nakagami fastest for Honda in P16 and Luca Marini bringing up the rear of the field well off the pace.

MotoGP Practice

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 1m38.057 2 Jack MILLER KTM +0.118 3 Marc MARQUEZ DUCATI +0.153 4 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +0.231 5 Brad BINDER KTM +0.330 6 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +0.352 7 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.354 8 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +0.484 9 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA ++0.495 10 Alex RINS YAMAHA +0.503 11 Pedro ACOSTA KTM +0.542 12 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +0.578 13 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +0.752 14 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +0.755 15 Franco MORBIDELLI DUCATI +0.825 16 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +0.905 17 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +0.991 18 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +0.991 19 Joan MIR HONDA +1.062 20 Johann ZARCO HONDA +1.090 21 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +1.103 22 Luca MARINI HONDA +1.724

MotoGP Free Practice One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Marc MARQUEZ DUCATI 1m40.484 2 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.165 3 Brad BINDER KTM +0.205 4 Jack MILLER KTM +0.356 5 Franco MORBIDELLI DUCATI +0.377 6 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +0.422 7 Alex RINS YAMAHA +0.450 8 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +0.623 9 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +0.635 10 Joan MIR HONDA +0.706 11 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +0.758 12 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA DUCATI +0.793 13 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +0.805 14 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +1.047 15 Pedro ACOSTA KTM +1.122 16 Johann ZARCO HONDA +1.188 17 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +1.203 18 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +1.231 19 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +1.244 20 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +1.300 21 Luca MARINI HONDA +1.493 22 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +1.598

MotoGP Speed Across Both Practice Sessions

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA 349.5 2 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 346.1 3 Jack MILLER KTM 346.1 4 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 345.0 5 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 345.0 6 Luca MARINI HONDA 343.9 7 Brad BINDER KTM 343.9 8 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 343.9 9 Marc MARQUEZ DUCATI 343.9 10 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 342.8 11 Pedro ACOSTA KTM 342.8 12 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 342.8 13 Alex RINS YAMAHA 342.8 14 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 342.8 15 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 342.8 16 Johann ZARCO HONDA 341.7 17 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 341.7 18 Joan MIR HONDA 340.6 19 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI 340.6 20 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 339.6 21 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 338.5 22 Franco MORBIDELLI DUCATI 337.5

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA 31 2 BINDER 29 3 MARTIN 28 4 MARQUEZ 18 5 BASTIANINI 15 6 ESPARGARO 15 7 MARQUEZ 13 8 DI GIANNANTONIO 9 9 ACOSTA 9 10 VIÑALES 7 11 QUARTARARO 5 12 ZARCO 4 13 MIR 3 14 BEZZECCHI 2 15 OLIVEIRA 1 16 RINS 0 17 FERNANDEZ 0 18 MORBIDELLI 0 19 NAKAGAMI 0 20 MARINI 0 21 MILLER 0 22 FERNANDEZ 0

Moto2

In a fast and furious session, Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) ended Practice 1 on top as he picked up where he left off in Qatar, setting a stunning 1:42.362 to edge out out Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) by just 0.013. Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) was only a further 0.170 behind as it got tight at the top in the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal.

Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) was fourth after topping the day’s opening Free Practice session, ahead of OnlyFans American Racing Team’s Marcos Ramirez.

New Ducati signing Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) took P6 ahead of Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team). 2023 runner up Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), Albert Arenas (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) and Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Celestino Vietti rounding outside the top 10.

Senna Agius ended day one 18th on the time-sheets.

Moto2 Practice One Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO 1m42.362 2 Aron CANET KALEX +0.013 3 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +0.183 4 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +0.197 5 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX +0.281 6 Fermin ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +0.490 7 Jake DIXON KALEX +0.497 8 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +0.542 9 Albert ARENAS KALEX +0.559 10 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +0.646 11 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +0.771 12 Ai OGURA BOSCOSCURO +0.829 13 Sergio GARCIA BOSCOSCURO +0.852 14 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX +0.879 15 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +0.941 16 Darryn BINDER KALEX +1.095 17 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +1.107 18 Senna AGIUS KALEX +1.123 19 Jaume MASIA KALEX +1.298 20 Diogo MOREIRA KALEX +1.333 21 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +1.396 22 Barry BALTUS KALEX +1.432 23 Xavi CARDELUS KALEX +1.936 24 Mario AJI KALEX +2.137 25 Deniz ÖNCÜ KALEX +2.177 26 Izan GUEVARA KALEX +2.315 27 Alex ESCRIG FORWARD +2.427 28 Ayumu SASAKI KALEX +2.509 29 Xavier ARTIGAS FORWARD +4.674

Moto2 Practice One Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Darryn BINDER KALEX 289.5 2 Xavi CARDELUS KALEX 288.7 3 Mario AJI KALEX 288.0 4 Ai OGURA BOSCOSCURO 288.0 5 Celestino VIETTI KALEX 286.4 6 Aron CANET KALEX 285.7 7 Deniz ÖNCÜ KALEX 285.7 8 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX 285.7 9 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX 284.9 10 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX 284.9 11 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX 284.9 12 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX 284.9 13 Senna AGIUS KALEX 284.9 14 Jake DIXON KALEX 284.9 15 Sergio GARCIA BOSCOSCURO 284.2 16 Ayumu SASAKI KALEX 284.2 17 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX 284.2 18 Jaume MASIA KALEX 283.4 19 Diogo MOREIRA KALEX 283.4 20 Joe ROBERTS KALEX 283.4 21 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 283.4 22 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX 283.4 23 Albert ARENAS KALEX 283.4 24 Fermin ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 282.7 25 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO 281.9 26 Barry BALTUS KALEX 280.5 27 Alex ESCRIG FORWARD 280.5 28 Xavier ARTIGAS FORWARD 280.5 29 Izan GUEVARA KALEX 279.7

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 LOPEZ Alonso 25 2 BALTUS Barry 20 3 GARCIA Sergio 16 4 OGURA Ai 13 5 GONZALEZ Manuel 11 6 RAMIREZ Marcos 10 7 ROBERTS Joe 9 8 ARENAS Albert 8 9 VIETTI Celestino 7 10 CANET Aron 6 11 CHANTRA Somkiat 5 12 ALCOBA Jeremy 4 13 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 3 14 BENDSNEYDER Bo 2 15 ÖNCÜ Deniz 1 16 ALDEGUER Fermin 0 17 AGIUS Senna 0 18 BINDER Darryn 0 19 FOGGIA Dennis 0 20 ARBOLINO Tony 0 21 SALAC Filip 0 22 MOREIRA Diogo 0

Moto3

After a lack of running in Free Practice due to track conditions, Moto3 was back on track for a frantic 35-minute session in the afternoon, and with one protagonist for much of it. Winner of the Qatar GP and current Championship leader, David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) was in the serious groove, at times over a second clear, to take top honours.

By the end of play though, BOE Motorsports’ Joel Kelso set a remarkable 1:47.239 without a tow, cutting Alonso’s gap down to just 0.037. Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) rounded out the top three, but it’s six-tenths back to the Italian before the time-sheets tighten up.

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) finished the day in fourth ahead of CIP Green Power’s Riccardo Rossi, Filippo Farioli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) in seventh.

MLav Racing’s Scott Ogden was eighth in Practice 1, edging out Qatar podium finisher Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA) – rounding out the top 10.

Aussie rookie Jacob Roulstone finished the opening day 19th on the time-sheets.

Jacob Roulstone – P19

“I am very happy with our session, although I am disappointed that we weren’t able to go out this morning due to the bad track conditions. In the afternoon, I felt really good riding alone, just focusing on myself without looking too much at the clock. We are heading to Saturday with positives and I can’t wait to continue the work with the team.”

Moto3 Friday Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 David ALONSO CFMOTO 1m47.202 2 Joel KELSO KTM +0.037 3 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA +0.679 4 Jose Antonio RUEDA KTM +0.795 5 Riccardo ROSSI KTM +0.837 6 Filippo FARIOLI HONDA +1.059 7 Angel PIQUERAS HONDA +1.125 8 Scott OGDEN HONDA +1.145 9 Daniel HOLGADO GASGAS +1.223 10 Stefano NEPA KTM +1.308 11 Joel ESTEBAN CFMOTO +1.441 12 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +1.442 13 Ivan ORTOLA KTM +1.445 14 Vicente PEREZ KTM +1.590 15 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA +1.620 16 Adrian FERNANDEZ HONDA +1.627 17 Nicola CARRARO KTM +1.782 18 Luca LUNETTA HONDA +1.950 19 Jacob ROULSTONE GASGAS +2.007 20 Tatsuki SUZUKI HUSQVARNA +2.120 21 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +2.187 22 David MUÑOZ KTM +2.189 23 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +2.513 24 Noah DETTWILER KTM +2.570 25 Tatchakorn BUASRI HONDA +3.103 Not qualified (Out 105%) NQ Hamad AL SAHOUTI HONDA +7.162

Moto3 Practice One Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Speeds 1 Daniel HOLGADO GASGAS 243.2 2 Jacob ROULSTONE GASGAS 241.6 3 David MUÑOZ KTM 241.6 4 David ALONSO CFMOTO 241.6 5 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM 241.0 6 Nicola CARRARO KTM 241.0 7 Tatsuki SUZUKI HUSQVARNA 241.0 8 Ivan ORTOLA KTM 241.0 9 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA 241.0 10 Scott OGDEN HONDA 240.5 11 Riccardo ROSSI KTM 240.5 12 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA 240.5 13 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA 240.0 14 Adrian FERNANDEZ HONDA 240.0 15 Angel PIQUERAS HONDA 239.4 16 Joel KELSO KTM 239.4 17 Luca LUNETTA HONDA 238.4 18 Stefano NEPA KTM 238.4 19 Noah DETTWILER KTM 237.8 20 Joel ESTEBAN CFMOTO 237.8 21 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA 237.8 22 Jose Antonio RUEDA KTM 237.8 23 Vicente PEREZ KTM 237.3 24 Filippo FARIOLI HONDA 236.8 25 Tatchakorn BUASRI HONDA 236.3 26 Hamad AL SAHOUTI HONDA 232.2

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 ALONSO David 25 2 HOLGADO Daniel 20 3 FURUSATO Taiyo 16 4 ROSSI Riccardo 13 5 VEIJER Collin 11 6 NEPA Stefano 10 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki 9 8 KELSO Joel 8 9 ORTOLA Ivan 7 10 ROULSTONE Jacob 6 11 ESTEBAN Joel 5 12 PIQUERAS Angel 4 13 OGDEN Scott 3 14 CARRARO Nicola 2 15 LUNETTA Luca 1 16 MUÑOZ David 0 17 DETTWILER Noah 0 18 WHATLEY Joshua 0 19 BUASRI Tatchakorn 0

MotoE Combined Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Q2 1 Eric GRANADO DUCATI 1m46.470 2 Nicolas SPINELLI DUCATI +0.067 3 Mattia CASADEI DUCATI +0.116 4 Hector GARZO DUCATI +0.293 5 Alessandro ZACCONE DUCATI +0.305 6 Oscar GUTIERREZ DUCATI +0.320 7 Jordi TORRES DUCATI +0.563 8 Lukas TULOVIC DUCATI +0.739 9 Kevin ZANNONI DUCATI +0.937 10 Miquel PONS DUCATI +0.959 Q1 11 Matteo FERRARI DUCATI (*) 0.407 12 Massimo ROCCOLI DUCATI (*) 0.760 13 Andrea MANTOVANI DUCATI (*) 0.910 14 Alessio FINELLO DUCATI (*) 1.036 15 Kevin MANFREDI DUCATI (*) 1.434 16 Chaz DAVIES DUCATI (*) 1.810 17 Armando PONTONE DUCATI (*) 2.256 18 Maria HERRERA DUCATI (*) 2.978

MotoE Speed Across All Sessions

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Hector GARZO DUCATI 264.0 2 Nicolas SPINELLI DUCATI 260.8 3 Mattia CASADEI DUCATI 260.8 4 Alessandro ZACCONE DUCATI 260.2 5 Lukas TULOVIC DUCATI 259.6 6 Oscar GUTIERREZ DUCATI 259.6 7 Kevin ZANNONI DUCATI 258.9 8 Eric GRANADO DUCATI 257.1 9 Miquel PONS DUCATI 255.9 10 Jordi TORRES DUCATI 255.9

Portimao MotoGP Schedule

Saturday

Time Class Event 0015 Moto3 FP1 0105 Moto2 FP1 0200 MotoGP Practice 0400 MotoE Q1 0420 MotoE Q2 1940 Moto3 FP2 2025 Moto2 FP2 2110 MotoGP FP2 2150 MotoGP Q1 2215 MotoGP Q2 2315 MotoE R1 2350 Moto3 Q1

Sunday Time Class Event 0015 Moto3 Q2 0045 Moto2 Q1 0110 Moto2 Q2 0200 MotoGP Sprint 0310 MotoE R2 2040 MotoGP WUP 2200 Moto3 Race 2315 Moto2 Race

2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)