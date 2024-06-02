2024 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

The Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is the most iconic race on the HEWC calendar, and the 28th edition of the Austrian hard enduro provided no shortage of excitement and entertainment.

A prologue held over two days set the starting order for Sunday’s main event: a gruelling 35-kilometre race around the Iron Giant featuring legendary sections such as Carl’s Dinner, Machine and Dynamite, which riders have just four hours to complete.

The 2024 edition saw many curveballs thrown at competitors, from new sections and significant changes to the order of the checkpoints. Riders were also not allowed to walk the track prior to racing.

A two-day qualification process on Friday and Saturday faced the 1300 riders brave enough to take on the Iron Giant. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia topped the time sheets by over 30-seconds to win comfortably. Mani Lettenbichler set the fifth-fastest overall time on his KTM 300 EXC. The Iron Road Prologue also saw Trystan Hart ensure his spot on the front row for Sunday’s Main Race, qualifying ninth overall.

The 500 fastest riders lined up for Sunday’s Main Race. Mani immediately put his head down and got his elbows out, storming into the lead just metres before the first checkpoint. Largely untroubled by the tough course, the German put on an Erzbergrodeo masterclass to build up an impressive 20-minute lead as he took on some of the most difficult sections in hard enduro.

Choosing his lines tactically, Mani preserved his energy and maintained his speed until the very end of the race, where he crossed the finish line with over an hour to spare. Mani the fastest rider out of the eight who finished.

Manuel Lettenbichler

“It’s such an intense race and so many physical and technical sections. No time at all to relax even for a second. More or less everything is super difficult.

“I didn’t have the best start, but I was surprised how fast I was in getting back to the front. After that I just tried to keep the gap as big as possible and in the end managed to even do some wheelies for the fans.

“I’m feeling really good on the bike, I’m definitely in the peak of my career. I know there’s going to be a point where I’m not at the peak anymore but for now, I’m trying to enjoy everything.”

Mani’s victory increases his win streak to 10 in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, as well as marking his third victory in a row at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, making him one of only two people to ever achieve the incredible feat.

The German extends his lead in the HEWC standings to 13 points after two rounds. The 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship continues with round three in Serbia for the Xross Hard Enduro Rally on June 19-22.

KTM Team-mate Trystan Hart also had an incredible day at the Iron Giant, finishing 20 minutes behind Mani as the runner-up. Despite getting caught in a small crash in the first corner at the start of the race, Trystan demonstrated his skill and experience to work his way through the pack to move up to second place by the time he reached checkpoint nine.

Trystan Hart

“I’m so happy to have finished second and on the podium again! The first corner threw me off initially and, because of that, it felt like I was in a warzone for the first 30 minutes of the race. It was a lot of fun though and when I got to Carl’s Dinner, I felt really good and managed to get up into second place. There were some really tough sections, but I put my all in and held on to that position. This is my third podium in a row at Erzberg and this place really does feel like home to me now. I’ll definitely be fighting for the win next year!”

US-based motocross rider Carson Brown, famous for his YouTube videos, placed an impressive 8th in the prologue but didn’t manage to finish the main race as the clock ran out, with him having finished just over 30 per cent of the course. He summed up his rookie journey in extreme enduro as one of the hardest thing he has ever encountered.

Carson Brown

“Unfortunately, I ran out of gas, and cramped up so bad that even if I didn’t run out of gas, I probably wouldn’t have stopped anyways. Being out here in the trenches and learning was so cool – everybody is helping each other out. Few of the times I had my bike on top of me, or just physically couldn’t get the bike anywhere, and guys were helping out, so huge shout out to them.”

2024 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Results

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 2:47:23 Trystan Hart (CAN), KTM, 3:07:40 Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 3:21:47 Graham Jarvis (GBR), KTM, 3:23:39 Wade Young (RSA), GASGAS, 3:39:48

FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (after 2 of 7 rounds)

Provisional Standings