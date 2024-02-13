MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St. George MCC

Sydney Motorsport Park – Gardner GP Circuit

Round Four – Pirelli Unlimited F1 and F2

Words by Nick Edards, Images by Half Light & RbMotoLens

MOTUL St George Summer Nights Series 23/24, or SNS04 for short, consisted of four rounds of quick-fire sprint racing, much of it held under Sydney Motorsport Park’s magnificent floodlights. It wrapped up over the weekend with Round Four, staged over two nights on Friday the 9th and Saturday the 10th of February. Round Three had also been run on the same two-night, double-header format, while Rounds One and Two had been single-night affairs.

For round four, three classes got a short qualifying session followed by three nine-minute-plus-one-lap races.

Some riders were only able to attend the Saturday races, so to provide them with an opportunity to get a good grid position, there was qualifying held on both Friday and Saturday. A progressive grid format is employed so qualifying sets the grid for Race One, and then Race Two grid reflects Race One finishing order, and Race Three grid is based on Race Two finishing order. Simples.

So, two nights, three races per night, six races in total, meeting points tallied at the end of Saturday racing and, this being the final round, series points and series winners were also finalised at the completion of Saturday’s racing.

The premier class, and the focus of this report, is Pirelli Unlimited which consists of F1 for international/national class riders and F2 for clubbies. F1 and F2 share track time, so it’s effectively two races in one each time they hit the track.

A second report, which will appear later in the week, covers AMA Warehouse 600, the Supersport 600 class which also has F1 national/international and F2 clubbie categories. That Report will also cover AGV Unlimited F3, the class making a return after giving way to the AGV 400cc/Formula St George at Round Three. AGV Unlimited F3 is for club racers not expecting to break the 1:40sec lap time mark. Regular sub 1:40sec laps can see F3 riders bumped up to F2.

Races may be shortened, or worst-case scenario cancelled, to ensure track action is completed by 2230. With sunset at around 2000, there’s plenty of action under Sydney Motorsport Park’s excellent floodlight system.

The Pirelli Unlimited F1 line-up for Round Four saw series regulars Josh Brookes (BMW M1000RR), Max Stauffer (Yamaha R1) and Lachlan Epis (BMW M1000RR) return for a final spin under lights, along with an impressive array of ASBK riders.

That included current ASBK champion Troy Herfoss (Ducati V4R), former ASBK champions Josh Waters (Ducati V4R) and Mike Jones (Yamaha R1M), plus hard chargers like former ASBK Supersport champions Cru Halliday (Yamaha R1M) and Broc Pearson (Ducati V4R). The stars were out for the final round of Summer Nights.

Points totals coming into Round Four in F1 had Josh Brookes on 240-points, holding a pretty commanding 35-point lead over Stauffer in second, but with six races to run and 25 points on offer to the winner of each, 35 was far from an unassailable lead.

Mathematically still in touch, but with an uphill battle to knock over Brookes or Stauffer on the ladder was Epis on 147-points. Paris Hardwick (Kawasaki ZX10RR) was just a point back from Epis.

In F2, Leanne Nelson (Yamaha R1) held first spot on 214-points, still within reach of Nelson was Tim Griffith (Kawasaki ZX10RR) on 201. Dominic De Leon (Kawasaki ZX10R) and Carlos Rendon (Ducati V4) were also both still in touch on 198, Chris Dunne (Ducati V4), also absent from Round Four, held fifth on 168-points.

Pirelli Unlimited F1 and F2 Qualifying 1 (Friday)

Qualifying kicked off at 1730 under almost perfect conditions and in F1 Josh Waters used those conditions to his advantage to post a 1:29.684 to take pole.

Mike Jones, the only other rider to break the 1:30sec barrier, took second with a 1:29.990.

Lachlan Epis, always quick in qualifying, took third from Halliday and Josh Brookes in fourth and fifth.

Leanne Nelson was fastest of the F2 crew, eleventh overall on the grid with a 1:34.331, four-hundredths of a second ahead of Tim Griffith, Carlos Rendon, Daniel Ayash (Ducati V4R) and Scott Gardner (Yamaha R1).

Qualifying 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 JOSH WATERS DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 1:29.6840* 2 MIKE JONES YAMAHA R1-M F1 0.3060 3 LACHLAN EPIS BMW M1000RR F1 0.4610 4 CRU HALLIDAY YAMAHA R1-M F1 0.5100 5 JOSH BROOKES BMW M1000RR F1 0.5240 6 MAX STAUFFER YAMAHA R1 F1 1.4850 7 TROY HERFOSS DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 1.6060 8 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R1 F1 03.2130 9 BROC PEARSON DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 3.3990 10 PARIS HARDWICK KAWASAKI ZX10RR F1 4.1610 11 LEANNE NELSON YAMAHA R1 F2 4.6470 12 TIMOTHY GRIFFITH KAWASAKI ZX10RR F2 4.6860 13 CARLOS RENDON DUCATI V4 F2 5.0350 14 DANIEL AYASH DUCATI V4R F2 5.0800 15 RYAN YANKO DUCATI V4R F1 5.2280 16 SCOTT GARDNER YAMAHA R1 F2 5.5380 17 JOSHUA SODERLAND DUCATI V4R F1 5.8030 18 DOMINIC DE LEON KAWASAKI ZX10R F2 6.1530 19 PAUL LINKENBAGH YAMAHA R1 F2 6.2670 20 SANDER SOOSAAR BMW S1000RR F2 6.5660 21 RYAN JOWETT DUCATI V4S F2 7.9110 22 MICHAEL EDWARDS YAMAHA YZF-R1M F1 7.9430 23 JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA 0:08.2980 24 MARC BALESTRO DUCATI V4 F2 8.3360 25 HARLEY BORKOWSKI YAMAHA YZF R1 F2 9.2600 26 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 F2 9.5290 27 AARON SCHERECK APRILIA RSV4 F2 9.6810 28 NICHOLAS MARSH YAMAHA R1M F2 9.7080 29 GARETH HEBRON YAMAHA YZFR1 F2 12.6600

Race One

Red flag delays in qualifying meant Race One started a little later than anticipated, but when the lights went out Josh Waters got his head down and went for it. Only Waters and Jones were able to get under the 1:30sec mark in the opening bout.

Waters took the win by a second from Jones. Brookes a further 1.5-seconds back from the Yamaha man. Stauffer and Epis took fourth and fifth, four-seconds adrift of Waters, but with just two-tenths of a second separating them.

That was all we saw of Josh Waters at Round Four. The Mildura star had not previously ridden the 2023 model V4 R at SMP and the McMartin Racing Team used the occasion as a simple shakedown test.

In F2 Griffith got off the line cleanly and was able to pull out a 1.5-second gap on Dominic De Leon by the finish. De Leon had eight-tenths of a second over Nelson. Carlos Rendon and Scott Gardner took fourth and fifth in F2.

Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 JOSH WATERS DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 7:34.2280 2 MIKE JONES YAMAHA R1-M F1 7:35.2130 3 JOSH BROOKES BMW M1000RR F1 7:36.9060 4 MAX STAUFFER YAMAHA R1 F1 7:38.4930 5 LACHLAN EPIS BMW M1000RR F1 7:38.6680 6 CRU HALLIDAY YAMAHA R1-M F1 7:38.8700 7 TROY HERFOSS DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 7:41.4220 8 BROC PEARSON DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 7:44.4770 9 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R1 F1 7:48.5640 10 PARIS HARDWICK KAWASAKI ZX10RR F1 7:53.6250 11 TIMOTHY GRIFFITH KAWASAKI ZX10RR F2 8:00.5190 12 DOMINIC DE LEON KAWASAKI ZX10R F2 8:02.0300 13 LEANNE NELSON YAMAHA R1 F2 8:02.8930 14 CARLOS RENDON DUCATI V4 F2 8:03.1220 15 SCOTT GARDNER YAMAHA R1 F2 8:03.4590 16 DANIEL AYASH DUCATI V4R F2 8:03.5560 17 JOSHUA SODERLAND DUCATI V4R F1 8:03.8270 18 RYAN YANKO DUCATI V4R F1 8:05.1340 19 PAUL LINKENBAGH YAMAHA R1 F2 8:09.1760 20 RYAN JOWETT DUCATI V4S F2 8:15.2690 21 MICHAEL EDWARDS YAMAHA YZF-R1M F1 8:15.5560 22 MARC BALESTRO DUCATI V4 F2 8:15.7490 23 SANDER SOOSAAR BMW S1000RR F2 8:16.4280 24 JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA 8:19.0090 25 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 F2 8:21.7050 26 NICHOLAS MARSH YAMAHA R1M F2 8:29.2330 DNF HARLEY BORKOWSKI YAMAHA YZF R1 F2 8:43.8450 DNF AARON SCHERECK APRILIA RSV4 F2 6:43.2880

Race Two

Despite carding the fastest lap, and the only sub 1:30sec with a 1:29.966, Halliday wasn’t able to take out the win in Race Two. The victory going to Brookes by six-hundredths of a second.

And yes, they were at it all race. Jones was in close company, finishing just a tenth back from team-mate Halliday.

Epis and Stauffer had done well to keep the front trio in sight. Epis crossed a little under three-seconds back from Brookes. Herfoss was fastest of the Ducatis in sixth, with Dunker and Pearson in very close company.

Griffith was the fastest of the F2 racers again, this time stretching the gap back to second-placed De Leon out to five-seconds with a fastest lap of 1:34.296. Nelson took third, Ayash and Gardner in fourth and fifth.

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 JOSH BROOKES BMW M1000RR F1 10:37.9000 2 CRU HALLIDAY YAMAHA R1-M F1 10:37.9600 3 MIKE JONES YAMAHA R1-M F1 10:38.0510 4 LACHLAN EPIS BMW M1000RR F1 10:40.4440 5 MAX STAUFFER YAMAHA R1 F1 10:41.2180 6 TROY HERFOSS DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 10:46.6400 7 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R1 F1 10:46.7060 8 BROC PEARSON DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 10:46.9730 9 PARIS HARDWICK KAWASAKI ZX10RR F1 11:05.0870 10 TIMOTHY GRIFFITH KAWASAKI ZX10RR F2 11:08.2530 11 DOMINIC DE LEON KAWASAKI ZX10R F2 11:13.9220 12 RYAN YANKO DUCATI V4R F1 11:13.9600 13 LEANNE NELSON YAMAHA R1 F2 11:14.8740 14 JOSHUA SODERLAND DUCATI V4R F1 11:16.9480 15 DANIEL AYASH DUCATI V4R F2 11:17.1620 16 SCOTT GARDNER YAMAHA R1 F2 11:17.8490 17 MICHAEL EDWARDS YAMAHA YZF-R1M F1 11:21.8640 18 PAUL LINKENBAGH YAMAHA R1 F2 11:26.3570 19 SANDER SOOSAAR BMW S1000RR F2 11:28.1270 20 JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA F2 11:33.2720 21 RYAN JOWETT DUCATI V4S F2 11:38.6990 22 MARC BALESTRO DUCATI V4 F2 11:38.9470 23 HARLEY BORKOWSKI YAMAHA YZF R1 F2 11:43.0590 24 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 F2 11:45.5870 25 CARLOS RENDON DUCATI V4 F2 11:46.1560 26 NICHOLAS MARSH YAMAHA R1M F2 11:54.2580

Race Three

Race Three, the final race for Friday, and this time it was Brookes from Jones with Halliday in third.

Epis took the fastest lap, and so nearly got back under 1:30sec with a 1:30.007. His pace was good enough to give him fifth but was not enough for him to overhaul Stauffer.

It was Griffith again in F2, but Ayash wasn’t making it too easy for him, just one-tenth of a second between them at the flag. Nelson, Gardner, and De Leon filled out the top five.

Such was the pace of Griffith and Ayash that they were six-seconds clear of Nelson at the conclusion of the seven-lap race.

Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 JOSH BROOKES BMW M1000RR F1 10:37.9850 2 MIKE JONES YAMAHA R1-M F1 10:38.3640 3 CRU HALLIDAY YAMAHA R1-M F1 10:39.3920 4 MAX STAUFFER YAMAHA R1 F1 10:40.3290 5 LACHLAN EPIS BMW M1000RR F1 10:43.1630 6 TROY HERFOSS DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 10:45.8300 7 BROC PEARSON DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 10:46.0600 8 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R1 F1 10:48.1390 9 PARIS HARDWICK KAWASAKI ZX10RR F1 11:07.9910 10 TIMOTHY GRIFFITH KAWASAKI ZX10RR F2 11:08.5850 11 DANIEL AYASH DUCATI V4R F2 11:08.6600 12 RYAN YANKO DUCATI V4R F1 11:13.3250 13 LEANNE NELSON YAMAHA R1 F2 11:14.8910 14 JOSHUA SODERLAND DUCATI V4R F1 11:19.3850 15 SCOTT GARDNER YAMAHA R1 F2 11:19.9100 16 DOMINIC DE LEON KAWASAKI ZX10R F2 11:22.8270 17 MICHAEL EDWARDS YAMAHA YZF-R1M F1 11:23.0120 18 SANDER SOOSAAR BMW S1000RR F2 11:23.1790 19 MARC BALESTRO DUCATI V4 F2 11:30.2270 20 RYAN JOWETT DUCATI V4S F2 11:40.5810 21 HARLEY BORKOWSKI YAMAHA YZF R1 F2 11:45.7720 22 NICHOLAS MARSH YAMAHA R1M F2 11:52.3930 23 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 F2 11:54.0950 DNF JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA F2 9:58.1130 DNF PAUL LINKENBAGH YAMAHA R1 F2 12:35.1860

Saturday Pirelli Unlimited F1 and F2 Qualifying 2

Saturday gave everyone the chance to do it again, but the weather interceded to put a slight dampener on the evening, more on that later.

It was perfect conditions again for qualifying. Jones, Halliday, and Stauffer all broke 1:30sec with Jones fastest on 1:29.362.

Epis and Herfoss couldn’t quite match the Yamaha guys but were good enough for fourth and fifth.

Brookes had a mechanical issue in qualifying which limited him to three laps and a best of 1:31.083, putting him seventh on the grid. The rapid-fire nature of Summer Nights meant there wasn’t enough time to fix the issue and with no spare bike on hand, an early end to the night seemed likely.

Step up Muhammed Burhanuddin who graciously loaned Brookes his bike, an ex-Glenn Allerton machine, to get Brookes back on track. With a few minor adjustments and a change of bodywork, Brookes was back in action for the evening. Classy act by Muhammed and a round of applause is well deserved for his generosity that kept a key player in the game.

In F2 qualifying Griffith was on top with a 1:34.335, good enough for 10th on the grid overall. His best lap was half-a-second quicker than Nelson in second. Gardner, De Leon and Rendon were all in the 1:35s.

Troy Corser was getting some track time ahead of the Post Classic Racing Association Festival of Speed which comes to Sydney Motorsport Park 17-18 of February. The 1993 Australian Superbike, 1994 American Superbike and two-time World Superbike champion was on his 30+ year old OW01, and turned in a best of 1:40.503.

Qualifying 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 MIKE JONES YAMAHA R1-M F1 1:29.3620* 2 CRU HALLIDAY YAMAHA R1-M F1 0.3380 3 MAX STAUFFER YAMAHA R1 F1 0.4610 4 LACHLAN EPIS BMW M1000RR F1 0.7500 5 TROY HERFOSS DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 1.0880 6 BROC PEARSON DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 1.3860 7 JOSH BROOKES BMW M1000RR F1 1.7210 8 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R1 F1 1.8730 9 JOSHUA SODERLAND DUCATI V4R F1 4.6630 10 TIMOTHY GRIFFITH KAWASAKI ZX10RR F2 4.9730 11 LEANNE NELSON YAMAHA R1 F2 5.4790 12 SCOTT GARDNER YAMAHA R1 F2 5.9530 13 RYAN YANKO DUCATI V4R F1 6.2870 14 DOMINIC DE LEON KAWASAKI ZX10R F2 6.3110 15 CARLOS RENDON DUCATI V4 F2 6.5710 16 PAUL LINKENBAGH YAMAHA R1 F2 6.8740 17 SANDER SOOSAAR BMW S1000RR F2 7.5730 18 MICHAEL EDWARDS YAMAHA YZF-R1M F1 7.9930 19 RYAN JOWETT DUCATI V4S F2 8.5290 20 TRENT KILNER YAMAHA R1 F2 8.5440 21 HARLEY BORKOWSKI YAMAHA YZF R1 F2 8.9130 22 MARC BALESTRO DUCATI V4 F2 9.5350 23 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 F2 10.6250 24 TROY CORSER YAMAHA F1 10.6660 25 WILLIAM STEUART YAMAHA R1 F2 11.1410 26 NICHOLAS MARSH YAMAHA R1M F2 13.3490 27 PARIS HARDWICK KAWASAKI ZX10RR F1 DANIEL AYASH DUCATI V4R F2

Saturday Race One

Race One and Brookes, on Burhanuddin’s loaner, was the only rider to go under 1:30sec, carding a 1:29.841.

However, the race winner was Jones ahead of Halliday and Stauffer, with less than half-a-second separating them. Epis fourth and Brookes fifth.

In F2 it was Griffith from Gardner by three-tenths of a second, with Nelson just a tenth further back. De Leon and Linkenbagh took fourth and fifth in F2.

Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 MIKE JONES YAMAHA R1-M F1 10:38.1590 2 CRU HALLIDAY YAMAHA R1-M F1 10:38.1960 3 MAX STAUFFER YAMAHA R1 F1 10:38.5300 4 LACHLAN EPIS BMW M1000RR F1 10:38.9130 5 JOSH BROOKES BMW M1000RR F1 10:39.9130 6 TROY HERFOSS DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 10:41.4640 7 BROC PEARSON DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 10:41.6000 8 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R1 F1 10:44.2830 9 PARIS HARDWICK KAWASAKI ZX10RR F1 11:06.5710 10 RYAN YANKO DUCATI V4R F1 11:06.9040 11 JOSHUA SODERLAND DUCATI V4R F1 11:11.9660 12 TIMOTHY GRIFFITH KAWASAKI ZX10RR F2 11:12.1220 13 SCOTT GARDNER YAMAHA R1 F2 11:12.4700 14 LEANNE NELSON YAMAHA R1 F2 11:12.5690 15 DOMINIC DE LEON KAWASAKI ZX10R F2 11:13.7200 16 PAUL LINKENBAGH YAMAHA R1 F2 11:13.9530 17 SANDER SOOSAAR BMW S1000RR F2 11:22.8450 18 MICHAEL EDWARDS YAMAHA YZF-R1M F1 11:23.0390 19 MARC BALESTRO DUCATI V4 F2 11:26.0760 20 CARLOS RENDON DUCATI V4 F2 11:26.1270 21 RYAN JOWETT DUCATI V4S F2 11:30.4200 22 HARLEY BORKOWSKI YAMAHA YZF R1 F2 11:34.5870 23 TRENT KILNER YAMAHA R1 F2 11:41.9910 24 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 F2 11:44.0140 25 WILLIAM STEUART YAMAHA R1 F2 11:51.5920 DNF DANIEL AYASH DUCATI V4R F2 10:06.3710 DNF TROY CORSER YAMAHA F1 8:28.3160 DNF NICHOLAS MARSH YAMAHA R1M F2 7:07.6340

Saturday Race Two

Jones, Stauffer and Halliday were all over each other in Saturday’s second race but it was Jones who made the break, if you can call half-a-second a break, to take the win. Stauffer and Halliday were separated by less than three-hundredths of a second at the flag.

Pearson took fourth, Epis fifth and Brookes sixth. Brookes, Pearson, Stauffer and Halliday were all able to crack the 1:30 mark, with Halliday’s 1:29.817 being the fastest. The Yamaha man also managed to crack 303 km/h through the speed trap.

F2 and Griffith made it five from five, winning by a few bike lengths over Ayash, who had fastest F2 lap with a 1:34.345. Nelson, De Leon and Sander Soosar (BMW S1000R) placed third through fifth.

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 MIKE JONES YAMAHA R1-M F1 10:37.0210 2 MAX STAUFFER YAMAHA R1 F1 10:37.4220 3 CRU HALLIDAY YAMAHA R1-M F1 10:37.4510 4 BROC PEARSON DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 10:38.1120 5 LACHLAN EPIS BMW M1000RR F1 10:38.4820 6 JOSH BROOKES BMW M1000RR F1 10:39.7320 7 TROY HERFOSS DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R F1 10:44.6900 8 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R1 F1 10:46.8880 9 JOSHUA SODERLAND DUCATI V4R F1 11:03.6330 10 PARIS HARDWICK KAWASAKI ZX10RR F1 11:03.8030 11 TIMOTHY GRIFFITH KAWASAKI ZX10RR F2 11:12.1190 12 DANIEL AYASH DUCATI V4R F2 11:12.6610 13 RYAN YANKO DUCATI V4R F1 11:12.7690 14 LEANNE NELSON YAMAHA R1 F2 11:13.8580 15 DOMINIC DE LEON KAWASAKI ZX10R F2 11:16.2260 16 SANDER SOOSAAR BMW S1000RR F2 11:18.0180 17 PAUL LINKENBAGH YAMAHA R1 F2 11:18.7870 18 MICHAEL EDWARDS YAMAHA YZF-R1M F1 11:22.7000 19 MARC BALESTRO DUCATI V4 F2 11:32.0070 20 RYAN JOWETT DUCATI V4S F2 11:38.8510 21 TRENT KILNER YAMAHA R1 F2 11:40.3450 22 HARLEY BORKOWSKI 11:40.8890 23 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 F2 11:52.1450 24 NICHOLAS MARSH YAMAHA R1M F2 12:03.3680 25 WILLIAM STEUART YAMAHA R1 F2 12:07.1750 DNF TROY CORSER YAMAHA F1 10:30.0360 DNF SCOTT GARDNER YAMAHA R1 F2 4:53.1710

Saturday Race Three

St George MCC has had a bit of a reputation as a rain-magnet in the past with a lot of racing held, and some of it cancelled, due to poor or even abysmal conditions. Got to love Western Sydney…

SNS04 had artfully dodged the bad stuff throughout the series, but the weather had the last laugh for the finale. A short sharp downpour late in the evening left the track very damp and only five racers took to the grid for the final race of the night, the event and the series.

Soderland was the only F1 competitor to give it a go. The opportunity to get some wet track practice on the R1, having only recently switched from his long-term Ducati mount, was clearly too good to miss. He took out the five-lapper with a best lap time of 1:46.106.

In F2, De Leon took out the race, his 1:49.106 best lap 15-seconds off his typical dry times, from Griffith, Linkenbagh and Nelson.

And that’s all she wrote. The finish was a bit of an anti-climax to the evening and the series, but no one seemed to care too much. It had been a great weekend of racing and a fantastic series. Then it was time for the bench racing and presentation of prizes.

Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike CL Time/Gap 1 JOSHUA SODERLAND DUCATI V4R F1 9:02.6700 2 DOMINIC DE LEON KAWASAKI ZX10R F2 9:12.1520 3 TIMOTHY GRIFFITH KAWASAKI ZX10RR F2 9:31.2080 4 PAUL LINKENBAGH YAMAHA R1 F2 9:31.2920 5 LEANNE NELSON YAMAHA R1 F2 9:40.8580

Overall Round

First, event points. In F1, Mike Jones took out the win with 108-points, from Josh Brookes on 99 and Cru Halliday on 91.

The rain-affected sixth race denied Tim Griffith a clean sweep in F2, but five wins and one second-place from six starts put him well on top to take out the event on 145-points. Dominic De Leon on 115 and Leanne Nelson on 107 got to stand on the second and third spots on the F2 podium.

The end of the road for MOTUL St George Summer Nights 23/24 was the series presentations, and a good crowd hung around to enjoy the smiles and champagne showers.

The F1 title went to Josh Brookes. Simply the most consistent rider in the series, his 339-points was a clear demonstration of his class and the club is lucky to have a racer of his quality turning up weekend after weekend to put on a show and mixing it with the local riders.

Max Stauffer, one of our best up-and-coming talents, took second with a total of 293 points.

Lachlan Epis on 229 took out a well-deserved third place in the series and chalked up some achievements for Dunlop along the way.

Griffith had come into the final round with a 13-point deficit to F2 series leader Leanne Nelson, but Griffith’s form through the weekend was good enough to jump to the top of the table and take the series title with a total of 346-points.

Nelson held on to second with 321. Dominic De Leon took third spot on the podium, just a further eight-points back.

So there endeth SNS04. What a series it was, the club did it again, pulling off a quick-fire championship that any club would be proud of. The quality of racing across all categories was fantastic.

Anyone who’s been bitten by the night racing bug will be hoping for more of the same when SNS05 gets underway at the back end of this year.

Racing is about the racers, but there would be no racing without the volunteers who keep the show on the road. Orange Army, race control, medics, recovery crews, race announcers and, of course, the organisational artistry of the one and only Mick O’Brien (and anyone else I’ve forgotten). Their names might not appear on the results sheets, but the event is as much theirs as the racers. You are the best.

Pirelli Unlimited F1 Round 4 Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R1 R2 R3 Total 1 MIKE JONES 20 18 20 25 25 0 108 2 JOSH BROOKES 18 25 25 16 15 0 99 3 CRU HALLIDAY 15 20 18 20 18 0 91 4 MAX STAUFFER 17 16 17 18 20 0 88 5 LACHLAN EPIS 16 17 16 17 16 0 82 6 JOSHUA SODERLAND 10 10 10 10 12 25 77 7 TROY HERFOSS 14 15 15 15 14 0 73 8 BROC PEARSON 13 13 14 14 17 0 71 9 CAMERON DUNKER 12 14 13 13 13 0 65 10 PARIS HARDWICK 11 12 12 12 11 0 58 11 RYAN YANKO 9 11 11 11 10 0 52 12 MICHAEL EDWARDS 8 9 9 9 9 0 44 13 JOSH WATERS 25 0 0 0 0 0 25

Pirelli Unlimited F2 Round 4 Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R1 R2 R3 Total 1 TIMOTHY GRIFFITH 25 25 25 25 25 20 145 2 DOMINIC DE LEON 20 20 16 17 17 25 115 3 LEANNE NELSON 18 18 18 18 18 17 107 4 PAUL LINKENBAGH 14 15 0 16 15 18 78 5 DANIEL AYASH 15 17 20 0 20 0 72 6 SANDER SOOSAAR 11 14 15 15 16 0 71 7 SCOTT GARDNER 16 16 17 20 0 0 69 8 MARC BALESTRO 12 11 14 14 14 0 65 9 RYAN JOWETT 13 12 13 12 13 0 63 10 ANDREW LEE 10 9 10 9 10 0 48 11 HARLEY BORKOWSKI 0 10 12 11 11 0 44 12 CARLOS RENDON 17 8 0 13 0 0 38 13 NICHOLAS MARSH 9 7 11 0 9 0 36 14 TRENT KILNER 0 0 0 10 12 0 22 15 WILLIAM STEUART 0 0 0 8 8 0 16 16 JACK PASSFIELD 0 13 0 0 0 0 13

Pirelli Unlimited F1 Final Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 JOSH BROOKES BMW M1000RR 339 2 MAX STAUFFER YAMAHA R1 293 3 LACHLAN EPIS BMW M1000RR 229 4 PARIS HARDWICK KAWASAKI ZX10RR 204 5 MIKE JONES YAMAHA R1-M 160 6 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R1 148 7 HARRISON VOIGHT DUCATI V4R 145 8 JOSHUA SODERLAND DUCATI V4R 135 9 CRU HALLIDAY YAMAHA R1-M 134 10 TROY HERFOSS DUCATI V4 R 122 11 BROC PEARSON DUCATI V4 R 116 12 MICHAEL EDWARDS YAMAHA YZF-R1M 113 13 BRYAN STARING YAMAHA R1 102 14 JAKE FARNSWORTH YAMAHA R1 97 15 JOHN LYTRAS YAMAHA YZF-R1M 74 16 RYAN YANKO DUCATI V4R 52 17 OLI BAYLISS DUCATI V2 49 18 ARCHIE MCDONALD YAMAHA R1 46 19 JOSH WATERS DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R 25

Pirelli Unlimited F2 Final Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 TIMOTHY GRIFFITH KAWASAKI ZX10R 346 2 LEANNE NELSON YAMAHA R1 321 3 DOMINIC DE LEON KAWASAKI ZX10R 313 4 PAUL LINKENBAGH YAMAHA R1 237 5 CARLOS RENDON DUCATI V4 236 6 MARC BALESTRO DUCATI V4 196 7 NICHOLAS MARSH YAMAHA R1M 169 8 CHRISTOPHER DUNNE DUCATI V4 168 9 RYAN JOWETT DUCATI V4S 144 10 SCOTT GARDNER YAMAHA R1 117 11 HARLEY BORKOWSKI YAMAHA YZF R1 107 12 EDDIE LEESON YAMAHA YZF-R1 99 13 RYAN MASRI BMW HP4 81 14 ASHLEY WOOLFORD YAMAHA R1 80 15 DANIEL AYASH DUCATI V4R 72 16 SANDER SOOSAAR BMW S1000RR 71 17 GARETH REES BMW S1000RR 70 18 CLINT McANALLY DUCATI V4 69 19 SIMON REES KAWASAKI ZX10RR 55 20 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 48 21 AARON SCHERECK APRILIA RSV4 42 22 DAVE KEANE APRILIA RSV4 33 23 VINCENT NICOLOSI YAMAHA YZF-R1 33 24 ANDREW BURLEY DUCATI V4S 32 25 ASH EDWARDS YAMAHA YZFR1 31 26 WAYNE HEPBURN BMW S1000RR 28 27 TRENT KILNER YAMAHA R1 22 28 HAYDEN ATKINS BMW S1000RR 21 29 WILLIAM STEUART YAMAHA R1 16 30 JACK PASSFIELD YAMAHA 13

MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St George MCC