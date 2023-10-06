2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800

In 2023 we saw the introduction of the most off-road orientated V-Strom in history, the V-Strom 800 DE, but now for 2024, Suzuki are adding a base road-orientated variant added to the range dropping the spec and price down to $17,490 ride-away. Expected arrival is January 2024.

The V-Strom 800 boasts a number of differences to the DE as a result, starting with a 19/17 inch cast aluminium wheel combo shod with Dunlop D614 tubeless tyres.

That’s matched to a set of more road-orientated four-piston radial-mount front calipers on 310 mm rotors.

A two-mode ABS system is standard, offering the choice of a low-intervention Mode 1, and a higher intervention more safety orientated Mode 2.

Suspension has been simplified to preload-adjustable Showa SFF-BP forks.

Showa also provide the gas-pressurised rear shock, with remote pre-load adjuster and rebound damping adjustment.

Travel is 150 mm front and rear, bringing the seat down to 825 mm, while still offering 185 mm of ground clearance. A low seat option can drop that a further 20 mm, or a tall seat can add 30 mm.

Handlebars are also narrower than on the DE, with a more forward orientated position. A sump guard and knuckle covers (handguards) are not standard but instead available as accessories.

The 270-degree 776 cc parallel twin as seen in the GSX-8S and V-Strom 800DE boasts 62 Kw and 78 Nm of torque.

That 270-degree crankshaft offers a character more similar to a V-twin, while the Suzuki Cross Balancer, a biaxial primary balancer, quells primary vibrations, with the 270-degree crank largely handling the secondary vibrations.

A pair of linked 42 mm throttle-bodies are controlled by Ride-by-Wire, and fuel is fed through high pressure 10-hole fuel injectors, with the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) run, offering Suzuki Drive Mode Selector with three power delivery maps. The Suzuki Traction Control System with three modes and off, plus a bi-directional quickshifter, Suzuki Easy Start and Low RPM Assist.

A two-into-one exhaust system helps reduce weight and includes a two-stage catalytic converted inside the collector.

The steel frame is shared with the V-Strom 800DE, with the sub-frame designed to accommodate pillion weight and luggage.

Ergonomics are slightly tweaked over the V-Strom 800DE, with the handlebars 23 mm forward and 13 mm lower, the grips 15 mm closer together, footpegs moved 7 mm up and 14 mm towards the rear of the bike, alongside the already mentioned 825 mm seat height, 30 mm lower than the DE. ‘Pegs are also aluminium and rubber clad, rather than steel.

That seat runs a denser foam to improve comfort for touring and features the V-Strom logo.

The fuel tank offers a generous 20 L capacity, good for just over 400 km according to Suzuki’s figures. The windscreen is adjustable, spanning 30 mm in total using a hex key, but also offering significantly more protection than the unit seen fitted on the DE.

A grab rail and rear carrier are also standard fitment, although Suzuki do warn the load capacity is only 10 kg.

Other features include a full TFT dash with day and night mode for high contrast visibility.

Lighting is full LED with stacked headlights, plus indicators and taillight, with a USB Type-A socket next to the instrument cluster, providing up to 5V and 2A.

Reservations of the 2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 are currently being taken at the Suzuki Motorcycles Australia website – suzukimotorcycles.com.au, using the ‘Build Your Bike’ feature. Pricing is $17,490 ride-away and arrival expected January 2024.

2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 Specifications

2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 Specifications Engine Four-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC Displacement 776 cc Bore x stroke 84 x 70 mm Compression ratio 12.8:1 Max Power 62 kW (83 hp) @ 8500 rpm Max Torque 78 Nm at 6800 rpm Fuel system Fuel injection Starter system Electric Lubrication system Forced feed circulation, wet sump Transmission Six-speed constant mesh Suspension, Front Showa BFF-BP Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped fork, preload adjustable Suspension, Rear Showa link type, coil spring, oil damped shock, preload & rebound adjustable Brakes Four-piston radial mount calipers, dual 310 mm rotors, single 260 mm rear rotor, single-piston caliper Tyres 110/80R19M/C 59V, 150/70R17M/C 69V, Dunlop D614 tubeless L x W x H 2255 x 905 x 1355 mm Rake / trail

26° / 124mm Wheelbase 1515 mm Ground clearance 185 mm Seat height 825 mm (low seat accessory -20 mm, high seat +30 mm) Wet weight 223 kg Fuel tank 20 L Fuel consumption 22.7 km/L (4.4L/100km) in WMTC CO2 emissions 104 g/km in WMTC Warranty Three-year factory warranty

2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800 Gallery