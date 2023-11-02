2024 Yamaha MT-09SP

Hot on the heels of the news of the updated MT-09 for 2024, Yamaha overnight pulled the covers off the similarly updated 2024 MT-09SP.

The upgrades for the SP include more upmarket Brembo Stylema calipes, fully-adjustable Ohlins shock, a new smart key system and more dedicated track modes with more functionality via a new five-inch TFT screen and switch-gear.

Riders can choose from SPORT, STREET and RAIN modes with the option to fine tune two further CUSTOM settings. The MT-09 SP exclusively features the addition of TRACK modes to the YRC settings, enabling the rider to customise four extra patterns to suit certain track scenarios for example a specific circuit or track conditions.

The individual TRACK modes allow for more refined, specialised settings, including the option of choosing between two Engine Brake Management (EBM) settings and the ability to alter the level of Brake Control (BC). Additionally, riders also have the option of turning the rear ABS off to further enhance on track performance.

Each mode can be altered and set directly in the dashboard menu or using the free MyRide app on a smartphone before being sent to the MT09SP, where riders can switch between each mode effortlessly using the newly designed switchgear.

The on-track riding experience is further enhanced by a dedicated SP-exclusive TRACK theme for the MT-09 SP’s new 5in full colour TFT display, offering information such as a lap timer and other track-focussed details.

The introduction of new Brembo monoblock ‘Stylema’ calipers refines braking performance with the very latest technology from the famous Italian firm.

The ‘Stylema’ calipers are slimmer compared to conventional calipers, as well as being lighter, more rigid and offering enhanced control in braking input. In addition, larger-diameter pistons are adopted for increased braking forces allowing MT-09SP riders to experience the next level in braking performance.

SP-exclusive premium suspension, front and rear, brings Supersport-level handling and precision to the Hyper Naked class.

The gold-finish DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) coated, 41mm KYB forks and Öhlins monoshock feature a higher spring rate, offering outstanding stability during more spirited, sporty riding. In addition, the damping characteristics have been refined to enhance the comfort of the ride.

The higher specification KYB forks offer full adjustability for preload, re-bound and compression damping.

The Öhlins monoshock completes the MT-09SP’s high-end suspension package, offering full adjustability for compression and re-bound damping as well as being equipped with a remote preload adjuster to enable quick and easy changes.

MT-09SP becomes the first Hyper Naked to feature Yamaha’s Smart Key System. The engine is started by pressing and turning the newly designed main switch, providing the smart key is within a specified range such as in the rider’s pocket. The all-new switch also features a lock and unlock option for the fuel tank cap, further simplifying the riding experience through the ability to turn the bike on, off and re-fuel at the twist of a switch.

A premium finish is exemplified by the classy, brushed aluminium swingarm, exclusive to the MT-09 SP.

Delivery dates to Australian dealers and prices are yet to be announced.

Features shared with all new 2024 MT-09