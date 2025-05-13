2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Review

I’ll start by admitting I’ve never really been a nakedbike guy, but this latest Speed Triple 1200 RS might just be the one to change that.

I had ridden every generation of the Speed Triple since its debut in 1994, including the previous 1050 RS. But when the 1200 generation launched in 2021, a quantum leap forward with the introduction of the 1200 RS and 1200 RR, I handed the reins to Wayne to do the honours.

Recently, though, I decided to pull rank and throw a leg over the updated 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS, which brings yet more significant refinements to Triumph’s flagship naked.

Before diving into the updates, I have to highlight just how surprised I was by the comfort of the Speed Triple. Despite its stripped-back appearance, minimalist seat, and barely-there bodywork, it’s a remarkably comfortable motorcycle, far more so than its aggressive stance and styling would have you believe.

My first afternoon on the bike included a 250-kilometre transport section, and at the end of it, I still felt pretty fresh. A busy loop out of Bright on the next day took in the likes of Tawonga Gap, Falls Creek, Angler’s Rest, Omeo and Mount Hotham, and still I was not really any worse for wear.

The riding position feels quite natural, and unlike many nakeds, the Speed Triple doesn’t give that awkward sensation of being perched too far forward. And that seat, while not winning any design awards for looks, absolutely deserves one for function. It’s genuinely impressive in terms of comfort and support.

On the subject of looks, the Speed Triple gradually won me over. I still can’t quite warm to the headlights or the front-end profile, but viewed side-on, it’s a very handsome machine — even more so in the flesh than these already striking shots taken in the Victorian High Country by the talented Dean Walters might suggest.

The small belly-pan does a decent job of hiding the unavoidable catalytic converter monstrosity that disrupts the lower lines of virtually all modern motorcycles. Meanwhile, the way the unusual frame tubing weaves around the dark, chiselled engine is genuinely well executed.

The styling really grew on me, and with it, so did my overall affection for the Speed Triple, especially as I came to appreciate just how unexpectedly comfortable it proved to be out on the road.

Most riders might not immediately appreciate just how much the latest Öhlins SmartEC3 semi-active suspension contributes to the Speed Triple’s comfort. I was genuinely overwhelmed by the brilliance of this system, it marks a true watershed moment for electronic suspension in motorcycling. Having logged extensive time on previous generations from various suspension brands, I can confidently say this latest Öhlins kit is nothing short of phenomenal.

This third-generation Öhlins system made its debut on the latest Fireblade SP, is also seen on the 2025 Panigale V4 S, and now features on the Speed Triple — which, at $31,490 ride-away, comes in around $20,000 cheaper than either the Honda or Ducati. Of course, those two are unapologetically track-focused machines, offering zero compromise in their pursuit of outright speed. Despite having “Speed” in its name, the Speed Triple is a more well-rounded package, purpose-built for the street and everyday usability. However, in the right hands, I am sure the Speed Triple could also cut some surprisingly fast lap-times. For our few days with the bike, this was not on the agenda.

What impressed me most about the suspension was its exceptional ability to soak up all manner of road imperfections while maintaining a composed, planted feel — consistently keeping the bike within its ideal geometry window.

There’s minimal pitch under braking or acceleration, yet you still get just enough weight transfer at both ends to inspire real confidence. That balance alone is something of a holy grail, and yet this system manages to achieve it without compromising comfort, offering a level of suppleness that keeps the rider relaxed and comfortable.

This other-worldly level of technowizardry obviously requires a decent amount of computing power and sensors to pull off this remarkable feat, but there are hardware changes that include a new ‘spool valve’. Unlike traditional needle valves, this system utilises a pressure compensation chamber to help balance forces on the dampers while facilitating much quicker adjustments.

On the software front, seven parameters in the Öhlins Objective Based Tuning Interface (OBTi) can be easily adjusted via the dash with front firmness, rear firmness, braking support, acceleration support, initial acceleration support, cornering support and cruising support. The adjustments take the suspension through a wide variance of response and are immediately evident on the road.

While most electronic suspension systems these days allow for preload adjustments at the press of a button — or automatically via load sensors — this Öhlins system takes a more analogue approach. It simply asks for your weight, and in my case, rather than responding with “get off me, you fat bastard,” it politely recommended 15 turns of preload. Unfortunately, the bike doesn’t come with the necessary spanners to adjust the preload on either the fork caps or the shock body, which feels like a bit of an oversight. But even on the standard settings, the suspension blew me away enough to call it a new benchmark.

The premium theme continues with Brembo Stylema calipers paired with an adjustable master cylinder — a high-end setup that delivers exceptional braking performance. The only system I’ve used that tops this is the latest Brembo Hypure components, which have only very recently set a new benchmark in this space.

The rear brake on the Speed Triple is also notably strong and responsive. The entire setup is backed by the latest ABS and Brake Slide Control systems, as you would expect.

And that’s a good thing when you’re aboard the most powerful motorcycle Triumph has ever produced. While the peak figures are only marginally higher than the 2024 model, the real story is in the delivery — both peak torque and power figures arrive a few hundred rpm earlier, making the bike feel even more responsive.

The headline numbers? 180 horsepower at 10,750 rpm and 128 Nm of torque at 8,750 rpm.

Triumph’s signature guttural triple growl is noticeably more restrained than on many of its siblings. While that might take away some of the theatre for certain riders, I’m not one of them. I revelled in its creamy smoothness right from the off.

One of the internal changes for 2025 is a new dynamic balancing process applied to the crankshaft. A technique rarely used in mass production, and one that has brought new levels of refinement to the 1160 cc triple.

Triumph’s 2025 Speed Triple RS will pull away from a standstill with hardly any throttle and will idle along at 19 km/h in first gear with little complaint. It will also pull smoothly out of 60 km/h zones in sixth.

The standard two-way quick-shifter is among the best in the business, making shuffling cogs a fuss-free affair. However, the engine is flexible and sophisticated enough to respond smoothly, regardless of the gear you are in. A real smooth operator, but with plenty of mongrel there to be called upon when needed. Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde…

To accommodate the wider bars and to facilitate the addition of a steering damper hidden under the headlights new triple clamps are fitted.

Despite the sorcery of the suspension I did get the bars to shimmy quickly through one section, but the standard damper soon settled that. I think with the preload adjusted correctly, even that singular moment of flightiness would not have happened. For a motorcycle with over 180 horsepower and tipping the scales just under 200 kg, the Speed Triple is exceptionally well planted.

While I can’t say I was particularly enamoured with the five-inch colour TFT display, both it and the accompanying backlit switchgear proved refreshingly intuitive. I was able to set the time, reset the tripmeter, and adjust the suspension settings within seconds of hopping on without my brain hurting. Disabling the four-level wheelie control takes a few more button presses than ideal, but overall, the system works well enough.

Cruise control is standard, and the agreeable ergonomics mean that you only need to stop when the 15.5-litre fuel tank needs replenishing.

I didn’t use the turn-by-turn navigation system driven from your phone via Bluetooth in this instance, but I know from previous experience that the system works pretty well.

While some might look at the spec sheet and note the 830 mm seat height with some concern, the narrow middle and low tail of the bike make throwing a leg over it a cinch.

The Speed Triple RS bristles with cutting-edge performance technology and boasts an impressively high level of standard specification. The only notable omissions are heated grips, tyre pressure monitoring, and the spanners needed to adjust the suspension pre-load.

The original Speed Triple was gruff and somewhat recalcitrant, but that didn’t stop it from earning a legion of loyal fans, which helped the reborn Triumph brand achieve success. 31 years later Triumph is a very different company, and the Speed Triple RS is a very different motorcycle.

Back in 1994, the original Speed Triple weighed in at 209 kg dry, produced 98 horsepower, and carried a price tag of $14,990 plus on-road costs. Fast forward to 2025, and the latest model tips the scales at just 199 kg wet, pumps out over 180 horsepower, and can be ridden home for $31,490 ride-away. And that 30 years of progress oozes viscerally from every pore of the new RS.

Triumph has also introduced a limited-edition version of the RS, dubbed the Speed Triple 1200 RX. Featuring carbon-fibre bodywork, sport-focused ergonomics, an upgraded electronic Öhlins steering damper, and a lightweight Akrapovič muffler, the RX is limited to just 1,200 units worldwide and will be available locally from next month at $34,490 ride-away.

With footpegs positioned 14.5 mm higher and 25.5 mm further rearward than the RS, and clip-ons lowered by 69 mm and moved 52 mm forward, the RX is clearly aimed at serious track riders who prioritise performance over everyday practicality.

Me? I’d take the standard RS home just as it comes, and be pretty damn happy about it. That impressive engine, benchmark suspension, and top-shelf brakes, combined with a surprising level of comfort and practicality, make for a genuinely compelling all-rounder that delivers both performance and everyday usability in equal measure.

A surprising package in many senses, the latest Speed Triple RS delivers on many fronts.

2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Specifications