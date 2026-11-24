Husqvarna Christmas Sale

Husqvarna Motorcycles is adding $400 in Christmas savings across its Australian off-road range, including the 2027 Minis, motocross, cross-country and enduro models. The offer runs from 16 November to 24 December 2026, while stocks last, and stacks with Husqvarna Dollars on selected bikes.

TE and FE enduro deals

The TE 300 is Husqvarna’s 300 cc two-stroke for technical enduro. The FE four-strokes give you a spread of options from the FE 250 up to the FE 501. In the middle sits the FE 350, which is worth a look if your usual loop mixes tight trails with faster stretches. The sale lists the 2026 FE 350 at a recommended $17,595 ride-away with $1,700 in combined savings.

Two ways to go Pro

The 2027 TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro are also in the Christmas campaign. Both come with extra protection for rocky going, including a skid plate that extends under the rear suspension linkage.

The FE 350 Pro is the four-stroke of the pair. If you’re deciding between the standard FE 350 and the Pro, it’s worth looking at the hardware that comes fitted and what you’d add to the bike yourself. The sale price listed above is for the standard 2026 FE 350.

For riders weighing up the two Pro models, Husqvarna lists the TE 300 Pro at 108.3 kg without fuel and the FE 350 Pro at 110.7 kg. The two-stroke also carries an extra half-litre of fuel, with an 8.5-litre tank.

Junior motocross through to the open class

For juniors, the 2026 TC 65 is listed at a recommended $7,195 ride-away with $1,100 in total savings. At the other end of the motocross line-up, the 2025 FC 450 is one of the standouts in the sale at a recommended $12,095 ride-away, with $4,050 in combined savings. The cross-country TX and FX models are part of the promotion, too.

See the Husqvarna Christmas Sale for the model-year price list and contact a participating authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer for availability. Advertised savings include GST, and the combined figures already include the $400 Christmas bonus.