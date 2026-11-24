Road King returns as Harley reveals five CVOs and new factory paint

The Road King ST (FLHRXST) brings Harley-Davidson’s unfaired bagger back for 2027. My two favourite Harleys join it in the ST line-up: the Street Glide ST (FLHXST) and Road Glide ST (FLTRXST). All three share a hotter Milwaukee-Eight 117, shorter gearing and upgraded running gear.

Nine kilos out of the unfaired bagger

The big round headlight is still there, but the nacelle has been slimmed down, the front guard trimmed and the tank and panniers reshaped. You sit behind a wide moto-style bar on a 152 mm riser, with a bolstered seat and a pillion pad you can take off when you’re riding solo. The speedo has moved off the tank and up into your line of sight. It’s an analogue dial with a small LCD tucked underneath.

Harley has taken about nine kilos out of the bike compared with the 2025 Road King Special (FLHRXS). Some 4.3 kg of that came out of the headlight nacelle and forged aluminium triple clamps alone. The new bike still comes in at a claimed 357 kg in running order, so where that weight came off is at least as interesting as how much. I’m keen to see what it does for the steering when you’re threading the King through a car park.

There’s still a 22.7-litre tank for the long haul, and if you want some respite from the breeze, Harley offers a detachable screen and fork-mounted deflectors as accessories.

What the three STs share

The Milwaukee-Eight 117 High Output is a 1923 cc V-twin with a hotter Screamin’ Eagle cam, an exposed Heavy Breather intake and another 300 rpm to play with before the limiter at 5900 rpm. Harley-Davidson Australia lists about 115 hp at 5020 rpm and 178 Nm at 3750 rpm across the three STs. The King gets the biggest jump here. The old Special’s 114 made 93 hp and 158 Nm.

The regular 2027 Glides are already rated at about 107 hp and 175 Nm, so the shorter final gearing on the ST, 2.27:1 in place of 2.125:1, might be the change you feel most when you roll the throttle on out of a bend.

All three get a 47 mm inverted Showa fork with 117 mm of travel. The twin Showa shocks have adjustable rebound damping and remote hydraulic preload. Harley quotes 76 mm of rear wheel travel. A shock stroke figure measures movement at the damper itself, so check which figure another manufacturer is quoting before comparing the two bikes. Radial four-piston Brembos grip a pair of 320 mm front discs.

The Road Glide ST (FLTRXST) keeps its frame-mounted sharknose fairing, while the Street Glide ST (FLHXST) has a batwing that turns with the fork. Both faired bikes get the excellent 12.3-inch Skyline touchscreen and Rockford Fosgate audio.

A bit more anger if you want it

When I rode the standard Street Glide (FLHX) and Road Glide (FLTRX), the regular 117 had all the shove I wanted from a bike like this. It put me in the right frame of mind to go with the flow and enjoy the ride.

I loved the extra urge from the Screamin’ Eagle-equipped CVOs we rode a while back. I spent 2000 km on a CVO Street Glide (FLHXSE) and came away impressed by just how hard that big donk could pull. It also put me in fight mode. On a big Harley I’m a lover at heart. If I’m setting out to go fast, I’d usually reach for something else.

Of course, I love Bagger Racing. If that’s your bag, the CVO Road Glide ST (FLTRXSTSE) takes its cues directly from the bespoke Road Glides Harley builds for the Bagger World Cup. Its 1977 cc Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output donk makes about 126 hp and 193 Nm in Australian trim, and it shares the engine and its closed-course Track and Track Plus modes with the CVO Street Glide ST (FLHXSTSE).

For 2027 both CVO STs get fully adjustable Screamin’ Eagle/Öhlins suspension and Brembo Hypure front calipers. The 48 mm inverted forks have 117 mm of travel and the remote-reservoir shocks give 76 mm of rear wheel travel.

There’s also a CVO Road Glide (FLTRXSE) with the variable-valve-timing 121 and a three-tone Emerald Storm paint job. It and the CVO Street Glide Limited (FLHXLSE) use Showa suspension with the same 117 mm of front travel and 76 mm at the rear.

The CVO Street Glide 3 Limited (FLHLTSE) rounds out the five-model line-up. The trike keeps the 117 mm of front travel and has 127 mm of rear wheel travel from its de Dion setup.

A custom finish without getting your hands dirty

If it’s the look you’re after, the Iron & Ink Enthusiast Collection puts tattoo flash over Oxblood Metallic on the regular Street Glide (FLHX) and Road Glide (FLTRX), both in black trim. Have a close look and you’ll find a nut-and-bolt sketch by Willie G. Davidson among the designs. Harley is making 2000 of each model worldwide.

The new Lunar Divide scheme is part of Harley’s Factory Custom Paint & Graphics program and is offered on black-trim Low Rider S (FXLRS) and Low Rider ST (FXLRST) models. A fine red stripe divides gloss Vivid Black and matte Black Denim in a reverse scallop. Tick the box and the bike turns up finished, with the paint covered by the factory warranty and nothing under your fingernails.

The Australian launch announcement gives no local delivery dates. Harley-Davidson Australia directs buyers to dealers for pricing on the three Touring STs. More details are on the Australian Road King ST (FLHRXST) model page.