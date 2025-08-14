2026 Husqvarna Enduro

Husqvarna Motorcycles has unveiled its 2026 enduro line-up, with the first models set to land in Australian dealerships from November 2025.

Hard enduro fans will need to wait until January 2026 for the arrival of the TE 300.

For 2026, the range gains fresh graphics, redesigned radiator shrouds, a new rear mudguard, and updated fork guards. A fuel line protector has also been added to boost durability.

Suspension sees notable upgrades, with all models receiving revised WP XACT Closed Cartridge forks featuring polished springs, a redesigned pressure reservoir, and a one-piece hydrostop for improved damping.

Updated compression and rebound settings have been applied to both the forks and the WP XACT rear shock, ensuring balanced chassis performance and sharper handling.

Australia’s 2026 two-stroke offering will be limited to the TE 300, while the four-stroke line-up will consist of the FE 250, FE 350, FE 450, and FE 501.

Production of the 2026 Husqvarna enduro range is set to commence in August, with the four-stroke models available locally from November, followed by the TE 300 in January 2026.