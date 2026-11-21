Hickman takes fifth Macau win as Simpson and Jordan earn maiden podiums

Peter Hickman won the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix for the fifth time on Saturday, pulling 38 seconds clear of Marcus Simpson and breaking a Guia Circuit lap record that had stood since 2010. Paul Jordan completed the podium on the Jackson Racing Honda, joining Simpson on the Macau rostrum for the first time.

Hickman had put his Zeeco BMW by 8TEN Racing M 1000 RR on pole with a 2:26.395 on Thursday, 2.540 seconds quicker than Jordan. Rain washed out Friday’s second qualifying session and left that order in place, with Austrian Julian Trummer completing the front row.

Trummer crashed at Dona Maria on the first attempt to run the race, bringing out the red flags. He was taken to hospital for checks. The original 12-lap distance was cut to 11 for the restart, and Hickman led every lap from there.

By the end of lap eight, Hickman was almost 28 seconds clear. A lap earlier he had gone round the 6.12 km street circuit in 2:22.697, taking 0.919 seconds off Stuart Easton’s 2010 benchmark. The victory moved Hickman to third on Macau’s all-time motorcycle winners list, behind Michael Rutter on nine wins and Ron Haslam on six.

Hickman, who finished second to 8TEN team-mate Davey Todd in last year’s Macau GP, said this was his first outing on the superbike since the end of July. After losing Friday’s session to rain, 8TEN used the extended Saturday warm-up to try set-up changes. Hickman was quickest there, too.

Peter Hickman

“I felt really comfortable and that’s why I felt like I could push on from the start.”

Simpson comes through from seventh

Simpson started seventh on the Penz13 Racing BMW and worked his way past Jordan, who had held second for much of the race. The Manx rider set his quickest lap on lap eight and finished 6.7 seconds clear of the Honda. Jordan still had nearly 13 seconds in hand over fourth-placed Maurizio Bottalico after struggling for rear grip.

Bottalico improved from sixth on his Macau debut last year to fourth on the RVS Motorsport BMW. Two newcomers were next, with Ireland’s Kevin Keyes fifth on the Daracore Honda and Northern Ireland’s Mark Hewitt sixth on the Dent Boy BMW. Eddy Ferre took seventh ahead of Michael Evans and Amalric Blanc, with Samuel West rounding out the top ten.

Rob Hodson had qualified fourth but retired after completing one lap of the restart. Timothée Monot completed nine laps and was listed as not classified. Phillip Crowe had qualified sixth, but an engine problem in warm-up kept him out of the race.

2026 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Peter Hickman BMW M 1000 RR 26:38.172 2 Marcus Simpson BMW M 1000 RR +38.091 3 Paul Jordan Honda CBR1000RR-R +44.824 4 Maurizio Bottalico BMW M 1000 RR +57.648 5 Kevin Keyes Honda CBR1000RR-R +1:03.769 6 Mark Hewitt BMW M 1000 RR +1:22.726 7 Eddy Ferre Honda CBR1000RR +1:35.561 8 Michael Evans Honda CBR1000RR-R +1:38.852 9 Amalric Blanc Honda CBR1000RR-R +1:40.949 10 Samuel West BMW M 1000 RR +1:57.277 11 Florian Astner BMW M 1000 RR +2:01.256 12 Dean McMaster Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2:03.690 13 Fedrik Matthys BMW M 1000 RR +2:08.355 14 Martin Morris Honda CBR1000RR-R +2:10.169 15 Olivier Lupberger Yamaha YZF-R1 +1 lap 16 Aaron Spence Honda CBR1000RR-R +1 lap NC Timothée Monot Yamaha YZF-R1 +2 laps NC Rob Hodson Honda CBR1000RR +10 laps – Julian Trummer BMW M 1000 RR No restart DNS Phillip Crowe BMW M 1000 RR –

The classification covers the 11-lap restart.

Trummer and Crowe are shown below it to account for all 20 entries. Official timing sheet (PDF)