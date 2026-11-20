MotoGP 2026

Round 21 – Portimao – Friday

It takes some balls to go fast at Portimão. I’ve cut quite a few laps there, at a very different pace and commitment level than the MotoGP boys, of course, but even then you still have to talk yourself into carrying speed over the crests, turning in before you can see where the road goes. Then there’s that last right-hander that seems to go on forever. You’re building, building, building, still leaned over as the speed winds on, before blasting down nearly a kilometre of straight and over the brow into the downhill braking area for Turn 1. It is an absolutely incredible track to ride around; however, the thought of riding there with absolute 100 per cent commitment does make me shudder. Away from the track, I could happily live permanently on the outskirts of the Algarve, while doing as little work as possible…

Of all the places to come back from shoulder surgery, this is a tough one. Álex Márquez missed Qatar while recovering, then came back in Portugal and went fastest on Friday. His brother Marc starts Saturday with a chance to clinch his eighth MotoGP crown. Senna Agius topped both Moto2 sessions and set a lap record, while Joel Kelso put his Honda third in Moto3. Jack Miller was the quickest Yamaha in MotoGP and will start qualifying in Q1.

MotoGP Practice

Aprilia had the first say in Portugal. Marco Bezzecchi led Jorge Martín by 0.142 seconds in FP1, with Álex Márquez third and Marc fourth. It was Álex’s first session back after surgery in Madrid to remove hardware from his right collarbone and left hand, with further work on his right shoulder. He’d been given the green light to ride FP1 on Thursday, with another medical assessment due after the session.

In the afternoon, Fermín Aldeguer briefly knocked Bezzecchi off the top before the Aprilia rider took it back. Fabio Di Giannantonio then went quickest with a 1m37.432, but with less than two minutes left Álex put together a 1m37.350 on his first flying lap on fresh softs. That beat the VR46 Ducati by 0.082 seconds and put him just 0.124 off Marc’s outright lap record. Álex won last year’s Sprint here.

Álex did 15 laps in FP1 and kept his afternoon running to 18. He said he kept the runs short to save energy for the time attack. Going straight into Q2 also saves him from having to ride in Q1, and he’s trying to keep as much in reserve as he can for the races. The 25 laps on Sunday are his biggest concern.

The time was in the last sector

Bezzecchi was fastest in the first two sectors (21.152 and 29.918), Ai Ogura was quickest through the third (15.184), and Álex led the fourth (30.695). On their respective best laps, Di Giannantonio was 0.015 seconds ahead of Álex at the third split. Álex took 0.097 back in the final sector. Bezzecchi was nearly a quarter of a second up on Álex at that same split on his final lap and gave away four tenths in the run to the line. Put the Italian’s best four sectors together and you get a 1m37.165. Álex put all four of his together when it counted.

Bezzecchi had the pace over a run

Bezzecchi looked like he was doing it easier than anyone. He had the quickest six consecutive flying laps of the afternoon, averaging 1m38.052, and the 1m37.752 that opened that run would have got him into Q2 on its own. He started that run with eight laps already on the medium front and a fresh soft rear. By the end of the last flyer the front had done 15 laps and the rear seven, counting the out-lap. He only fitted a soft front for his last run. He’d also done a 1m38.316 on the seventh lap of his medium rear in the opening run. Di Giannantonio managed a 1m38.624 on the eighth lap of a soft rear he’d already used in an earlier stint.

Marc Márquez had the fastest four-lap stretch on a rear that reached ten laps on the last flyer. He averaged 1m39.255 on a medium front and rear, and his last flying lap, a 1m38.920, was the session’s quickest on a rear with ten or more laps. Martín got within 0.044 seconds of that on the tenth lap of his soft rear and the 18th of his medium front. Miller averaged 1m39.674 across laps 11 to 13 on his medium front and soft rear, the best three-lap average on a soft rear that had reached double figures. The different compounds and short runs leave plenty to learn over race distance.

The time attack put two Ducatis on top. Over a run the Aprilias looked a step ahead here, and Álex himself reckoned Bezzecchi had two or three tenths on the rest on race pace.

Martín gets through, Miller faces Q1

Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder put both factory KTMs straight into Q2 in fourth and seventh. Binder was quickest through the trap at 350.6 km/h, while Acosta edged the best Honda, Johann Zarco, by just three thousandths.

Marc slotted in between Zarco and Binder in sixth. As we covered in our Portuguese GP preview, he needs to take two points out of Martín in Saturday’s Sprint to settle the championship. A win does it regardless of where Martín finishes.

Still recovering from the right radius fracture he sustained at Phillip Island, Martín was outside the top ten with five minutes to go.

He found the lap he needed to take the final direct Q2 spot by a tenth from Ogura. Bezzecchi and ninth-placed Raúl Fernández made it three Aprilias through, while Aldeguer joined his Gresini team-mate in eighth.

Miller was seventh in the morning and stayed in the provisional top ten for much of the afternoon. He ended up 14th, just under four tenths shy of Q2 and ahead of all three other Yamahas. He reckoned the last two corners cost him around six tenths. On the best laps, he gave away just over half a second to Álex in sector four alone.

Diogo Moreira recovered from a Turn 4 fall to finish 13th.

Jake Dixon was 16th, three tenths quicker than factory Honda team-mate Luca Marini in just his second weekend on the RC213V. Iker Lecuona, standing in for Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati, crashed twice in the afternoon and finished 22nd.

Viñales withdraws, Espargaró steps in

Maverick Viñales withdrew after FP1 and a medical assessment. The Tech3 rider was having trouble controlling the KTM around Portimão and reported pain in his shoulder. The team will reassess his condition ahead of Valencia. Pol Espargaró was already at the track working for Spanish broadcaster DAZN when Tech3 called him up two hours before Practice. He crashed at Turn 1, got going again and finished 20th in his first session of the weekend.

Rain could shake up the Sprint

There’s a chance of rain on Saturday afternoon. If it reaches the circuit around the 3 pm local start, it could shake up the 12-lap Sprint and make Friday’s dry-weather form a lot less relevant.

Portimao MotoGP Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Marquez Duc 1m37.350 347.2 2 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.082 349.5 3 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.172 343.9 4 P. Acosta KTM +0.255 346.1 5 J. Zarco Hon +0.258 348.3 6 M. Marquez Duc +0.278 345.0 7 B. Binder KTM +0.297 350.6 8 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.320 342.8 9 R. Fernandez Apr +0.351 342.8 10 J. Martin Apr +0.408 349.5 11 A. Ogura Apr +0.509 345.0 12 E. Bastianini KTM +0.653 346.1 13 D. Moreira Hon +0.756 347.2 14 J. Miller Yam +0.790 345.0 15 F. Quartararo Yam +0.912 343.9 16 J. Dixon Hon +1.041 345.0 17 L. Marini Hon +1.325 348.3 18 A. Rins Yam +1.342 343.9 19 F. Morbidelli Duc +1.602 345.0 20 P. Espargaro KTM +1.746 348.3 21 A. Fernandez Yam +1.942 342.8 22 I. Lecuona Duc +2.016 346.1

MotoGP Rider Quotes

Álex Márquez – P1 (1m37.350)

“We weren’t expecting to be this quick, but our single-lap speed came back quite naturally. We’re still a bit behind in terms of race pace and physical strength, though. We’ll see how my body reacts tomorrow and on Sunday, but the full-length race is definitely my biggest concern.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P2 (+0.082)

“It was a positive day today: the feeling was good since this morning, I was feeling comfortable and everything came out easily. We could do a great time attack, which was the focus of our work today. We are in direct Q2, this is the goal on Friday and we achieved it.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P3 (+0.172)

“Overall, we worked well, although there are several things we need to improve, especially in the second part of the track. I feel good about the race pace, but I’m still not completely comfortable in the time attack. Now we’ll get to work on sorting everything out and preparing properly for both the Sprint and the Grand Prix.”

Johann Zarco – P5 (+0.258)

“It’s been a pretty good day! I’m happy with the confidence I have on the bike. We made solid progress from the morning to the afternoon session, and I managed to gather valuable information that allowed me to push harder towards the end.”

Marc Márquez – P6 (+0.278)

“Today went well. To be honest, I was a little stiff, but I think this is understandable and human. I will have my first chance tomorrow, but it won’t be the only one, and we’ll need to control the level of risk. This morning I was a little too cautious in the dangerous areas, and here at Portimão, if you don’t tackle the fast corners at your very best, you end up struggling.”

Fermín Aldeguer – P8 (+0.320)

“We were almost a second quicker than last year, but there’s still room for improvement, particularly in T2 and T3. We’re definitely missing some rear grip, so that will be the focus of our work.”

Raúl Fernández – P9 (+0.351)

“I always lose some time in turn one, so I need to be more constant there and also, in sector four we lose the most time compared to our competitors, so we need to see where we can improve. We have a really good opportunity, we are able to fight for a good result.”

Jorge Martín – P10 (+0.408)

“I’m very tired. Portimão is a demanding track, and if you’re not completely fit, you lose a lot of time. At first, I was a long way off the front, but run after run, the feeling got better and I got quicker. I’m fairly pleased. I finished just two tenths behind Marco, who is the benchmark Aprilia rider here, and above all, I made it into Q2, which was our target.”

Ai Ogura – P11 (+0.509)

“I thought I was running a little bit quicker and was quite surprised that I didn’t improve the lap time in the last stint and after the flag when I saw I wasn’t inside the top 10 – that is something we are trying to understand now. Compared to Bez, I’m still losing a lot of time in two or three corners.”

Enea Bastianini – P12 (+0.653)

“I felt good in the first three sectors but was losing everything in the last one. I made a big mistake there on my last lap. I hit a bump entering the last corner and before putting the bike in there I lost the rear and went wide.”

Diogo Moreira – P13 (+0.756)

“I believe we have the potential to make it into Q2 tomorrow, so let’s see! I still need to understand a few details, especially in the last corner, to improve my lap time.”

Jack Miller – P14 (+0.790)

“The final sector is particularly costly because of the way the circuit flows into the last corner and over the hill. Today, almost everyone was quite close after the first three sectors, but then the gap opened up in the final one. I was losing around six tenths there, which makes a big difference when the overall gap is less than a second.”

Fabio Quartararo – P15 (+0.912)

“There are some corners here where I’m struggling, especially in the last sector. We are trying to figure out if we can improve a bit by changing the setting.”

Jake Dixon – P16 (+1.041)

“Portimao is a really different circuit to Qatar and it took me a couple of laps to adjust but by the end I was feeling pretty good and I think the lap time shows that. This circuit is all about flowing, if you are feeling good you will ride well and the lap time will come.”

Luca Marini – P17 (+1.325)

“In FP2 tomorrow we need to try to understand what Zarco is doing, his lap was really amazing, and he is the reference right now. The positive is we have a lot of potential to improve and I know that my guys and HRC’s engineers will be working hard to have some options for us.”

Álex Rins – P18 (+1.342)

“The track was quite nice, it was quite grippy, but we struggled to find traction, and it was really hard to turn the bike in the fast corners.”

Franco Morbidelli – P19 (+1.602)

“It was a very difficult day; I couldn’t be close to the Top10. I was not comfortable with the balance, and for this reason we weren’t able to stay in the Top10 group. Tomorrow, we must do some changes to improve in this area.”

Pol Espargaró – P20 (+1.746)

“I’m glad to race here but it was a crazy day. Earlier in the year it was already strange getting a call on Monday to then be on the bike on Friday. So, the situation of today is mad!”

Augusto Fernández – P21 (+1.942)

“The conditions here are also particularly demanding, with the temperatures making it difficult to get the tyres into their ideal working range. When you’re not completely confident in the feeling, it’s harder to push. Nevertheless, we managed to make a small step forward in the afternoon and got a little closer to the other Yamaha riders, so that’s positive.”

Iker Lecuona – P22 (+2.016)

“The morning Free Practice went well, while unfortunately the afternoon session turned out to be the opposite. In the first crash, I didn’t do anything extraordinary, but with the medium tyre, the bike locked up too early and I crashed midway through the braking process. I then went back out on track with the second bike and crashed again without warning.”

Maverick Viñales – P19 in FP1 (withdrawn)

“I’ve worked really hard over the last month to get back to my best and be ready to compete again. Unfortunately, this track makes it very hard to control the bike, and I’ve also been experiencing some pain in my shoulder. It was a really difficult decision, because I want to keep pushing, but we have decided it is best to stop. The important thing is to avoid any more damage to my shoulder and any dangerous situations on track, and I will continue to focus on my recovery. It’s disappointing, especially after all the work I’ve put in to get back here, but I have to listen to my body.”

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 431 2 J. Martin 371 3 M. Bezzecchi 357 4 P. Acosta 309 5 A. Ogura 294 6 F. Di Giannantonio 282 7 R. Fernandez 258 8 A. Marquez 197 9 F. Bagnaia 173 10 E. Bastianini 147 11 F. Aldeguer 129 12 B. Binder 118 13 L. Marini 117 14 F. Quartararo 79 15 D. Moreira 78 16 F. Morbidelli 70 17 J. Zarco 63 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 31 20 A. Rins 29 21 I. Lecuona 18 22 T. Razgatlioglu 18 23 M. Viñales 17 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 J. Dixon 2 29 C. Crutchlow 0 30 J. Folger 0 31 L. Savadori 0 32 M. Pirro 0 33 A. Espargaro 0

Moto2 Practice

Senna Agius was the only rider in the 1m40s in FP1, his 1m40.959 breaking Diogo Moreira’s Portimão Moto2 lap record and putting him almost half a second clear of Alonso López. Agius was back on top inside four minutes of afternoon Practice. He eventually got down to 1m40.558 on the first flying lap of his second run, more than six tenths inside the mark Moreira set last year.

He’d already reeled off back-to-back 1m40s to close his opening stint. Agius was quickest through sectors two and three and wound up 0.155 seconds clear of Qatar winner Daniel Holgado, with Holgado’s Aspar team-mate David Alonso only another 0.028 behind. Barry Baltus and López rounded out a top five covered by less than three tenths.

The two title contenders had a more difficult day. Manuel González crashed at Turn 8 in FP1 and finished 12th in the afternoon. Izan Guevara, third in the morning, was outside the top 14 late in Practice before finding a lap for tenth. Both go straight to Q2. González leads Guevara by 13.5 points and will clinch the title on Sunday if he outscores him by at least 12.

Portimao Moto2 Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 S. Agius Kal 1m40.558 291.8 2 D. Holgado Kal +0.155 291.8 3 D. Alonso Kal +0.183 292.6 4 B. Baltus Kal +0.221 288.0 5 A. Lopez Kal +0.273 290.3 6 D. Muñoz Kal +0.322 288.7 7 F. Salac Kal +0.325 288.0 8 A. Escrig For +0.383 289.5 9 C. Veijer Kal +0.393 291.1 10 I. Guevara Bos +0.405 287.2 11 J. A. Rueda Kal +0.589 291.1 12 M. Gonzalez Kal +0.602 292.6 13 I. Ortola Kal +0.606 291.1 14 Z. van der Goorbergh Kal +0.613 288.7 15 T. Arbolino Kal +0.710 291.1 16 D. Öncü Bos +0.758 292.6 17 A. Canet Bos +0.826 291.1 18 L. Lunetta Bos +0.944 288.7 19 T. Furusato Kal +0.951 291.1 20 A. Huertas Kal +0.958 291.1 21 A. Piqueras Kal +0.999 292.6 22 M. Aji Kal +1.006 290.3 23 A. Ferrandez Bos +1.050 290.3 24 X. Zurutuza For +1.096 291.8 25 J. Roberts Kal +1.309 289.5 26 C. Vietti Bos +1.394 288.0 27 A. Sasaki Kal +1.607 291.8 28 M. Ferrari Kal +2.851 288.0

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 286.5 2 I. Guevara 273 3 I. Ortola 219.5 4 D. Holgado 215 5 D. Alonso 204 6 S. Agius 175 7 F. Salac 162 8 C. Vietti 146 9 A. Lopez 134.5 10 D. Muñoz 97 11 C. Veijer 89.5 12 A. Escrig 85 13 T. Arbolino 82.5 14 B. Baltus 61 15 A. Huertas 56 16 J. A. Rueda 56 17 D. Öncü 47.5 18 J. Roberts 47 19 L. Lunetta 27 20 A. Sasaki 26 21 A. Piqueras 20 22 A. Ferrandez 17.5 23 A. Canet 17.5 24 T. Furusato 17 25 Z. van der Goorbergh 14 26 S. Garcia 11 27 M. Aji 3 28 M. Ramirez 0 29 X. Zurutuza 0 30 U. Orradre 0 31 J. Navarro 0 32 D. Foggia 0 33 J. Roulstone 0 34 M. Ferrari 0 35 M. Pawelec 0

Moto3 Friday Practice

Joel Kelso went from fifth in FP1 to third in Practice and was the quickest Honda in both sessions. The Australian’s 1m46.273 put him straight into Q2, four tenths from the top, and he backed it up with a 1m46.411 on the next lap. His Honda also shared the fastest speed through the trap at 248.2 km/h.

Qatar winner David Almansa led both sessions. He went fastest on four successive laps in his opening afternoon run, getting down to a new lap record of 1m45.879 before 14 minutes had elapsed. At the start of his next run he saved a highside at Turn 5, only to end up in the gravel and tip over. He was unhurt and his time stood, although world champion Máximo Quiles got within 0.048 seconds on his final lap. They were the only two in the 1m45s.

Joel Esteban, Álvaro Carpe and Valentín Perrone made it five KTMs in the top six, with Kelso the lone Honda among them. Veda Pratama took the last direct Q2 place by 0.013 seconds from Adrián Cruces. New Zealander Cormac Buchanan was 22nd and goes through Q1.

Portimao Moto3 Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 D. Almansa KTM 1m45.879 245.4 2 M. Quiles KTM +0.048 242.6 3 J. Kelso Hon +0.394 248.2 4 J. Esteban KTM +0.555 246.0 5 A. Carpe KTM +0.644 243.7 6 V. Perrone KTM +0.713 244.3 7 G. Pini Hon +0.726 247.7 8 R. Salmela KTM +0.730 246.0 9 D. Muñoz KTM +0.767 245.4 10 A. Fernandez Hon +0.836 248.2 11 B. Uriarte KTM +0.874 245.4 12 M. Morelli KTM +0.936 248.2 13 H. Danish KTM +1.132 246.0 14 V. Pratama Hon +1.185 245.4 15 A. Cruces KTM +1.198 246.5 16 R. Yamanaka KTM +1.272 247.7 17 S. Ogden KTM +1.309 246.0 18 J. Rios Hon +1.525 245.4 19 E. O’Shea Hon +1.533 248.2 20 Z. Mitani Hon +1.662 244.8 21 K. Singhapong Hon +1.775 245.4 22 C. Buchanan KTM +1.802 245.4 23 C. O’Gorman Hon +1.846 247.7 24 R. Moodley KTM +1.892 247.1 25 L. Rammerstorfer Hon +2.065 244.8 26 B. Fernandez KTM +2.466 242.6

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Quiles 392 2 D. Almansa 253 3 A. Carpe 216 4 B. Uriarte 207 5 A. Fernandez 177 6 V. Pratama 144 7 M. Morelli 141 8 H. Danish 125 9 V. Perrone 121 10 M. Bertelle 103 11 R. Salmela 93 12 G. Pini 86 13 A. Cruces 80 14 J. Esteban 78 15 J. Kelso 74 16 D. Muñoz 72 17 E. O’Shea 66 18 C. O’Gorman 66 19 R. Yamanaka 53 20 J. Rios 48 21 S. Ogden 39 22 D. Gonzalez 7 23 Z. Mitani 6 24 M. Uriarte 5 25 C. Buchanan 5 26 L. Rammerstorfer 2 27 K. Singhapong 1 28 R. Moodley 0 29 R. Ogiwara 0 30 N. Carraro 0 31 L. Abruzzo 0 32 E. Gutierrez 0 33 K. Mononyane 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar