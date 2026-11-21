MotoGP 2026

Round 21 – Portimao – Saturday

MotoGP Sprint Race

Marc Márquez had one hand on his eighth MotoGP world championship at Portimão. Third with a lap and a half to go, he had his brother Álex behind him and Jorge Martín still two places short of where he needed to be. Then the rain picked up. Marc arrived at Turn 7 and slid out of the Sprint. He was unhurt, but the title fight goes into Sunday with three riders still in it.

Marco Bezzecchi was in a class of his own. He took pole by nearly half a second, broke Marc’s circuit record and then went quickest on every one of the Sprint’s 12 laps. Raúl Fernández made it an Aprilia one-two, Álex came through a last-lap scrap for third, and Bezzecchi’s 8.378-second winning margin was the biggest in Sprint history. The factory Aprilia squad wrapped up its first MotoGP Teams’ World Championship.

On Saturday’s form, the question for Sunday is how far Bezzecchi wins by. The other race is for the championship. Can Marc stay on and finish the job in Portugal, and can Martín find the speed to take the fight to Valencia?

Bezzecchi gets the jump, Fernández follows

The weather forecast had brought the Sprint forward half an hour to 2.30 pm local time. It was dry when the lights went out, and Bezzecchi got the holeshot from pole. Fernández went from fourth on the grid to second at Turn 1, leaving Marc to fend off Fabio Di Giannantonio. Álex held fifth, and Martín came round seventh behind Pedro Acosta. Fernández was just over two tenths off the lead at the end of the first lap.

Martín took sixth from Acosta into Turn 1 on lap two. Up ahead, Di Giannantonio tried to get underneath Marc at Turn 3. Marc stayed around the outside and had the inside for Turn 4 to keep third. The white flag came out that lap as the first drops arrived, giving the riders the option of coming in for their wet-weather bikes.

Acosta had sixth back by the first split of lap three, and Álex had taken fourth from Di Giannantonio. The two Aprilias were already getting away. Bezzecchi’s 1m38.418 on lap three was the fastest lap of the Sprint. Fernández was only half a second behind him, with more than two seconds back to Marc. Less than nine tenths covered the five riders from Marc in third to Martín in seventh.

Marc holds third as the Aprilias pull clear

Most stayed on slicks. Fermín Aldeguer was running eighth when a mechanical problem out of Turn 5 put him out of the fight. He came in and tried his wet bike, then retired. Diogo Moreira also pulled in with a technical problem, and Augusto Fernández stopped with a repeat of the electrical issue he’d had in qualifying.

Bezzecchi reeled off nine straight 1m38s from lap two to lap ten. Fernández kept him within a second through lap five and was still only 1.259 seconds back at the end of lap eight. The last sector had been a talking point in Friday Practice, and over the first ten laps it accounted for more than half of Bezzecchi’s advantage over both Fernández and Marc.

Behind them, Álex had the pace to sit with his brother. He said he elected to defend fourth, and Di Giannantonio couldn’t get back past him. Every lap that order held made it harder for Martín. If Marc finished third, fourth was the position Martín needed to keep the championship open. The Aprilia rider was still seventh after seven laps.

Acosta made the first move on lap eight, going up the inside of Di Giannantonio at Turn 3. Martín followed him through and the VR46 Ducati went from fifth to seventh. That left Martín sixth, still more than a second from Álex at the line. Ogura, up from 15th on the grid, had already passed Johann Zarco for eighth. Zarco lost the front on lap eight while trying to stay with him, and Brad Binder fell from ninth at Turn 4 on the next lap.

The rain catches Marc on lap 11

There were two laps to go when Bezzecchi crossed the line 2.598 seconds clear of Fernández and 5.506 ahead of Marc. Marc was third with eight tenths over Álex, and Martín was still sixth behind Acosta. If they’d finished in that order, Marc would have led Martín by 63 points with only 62 still available.

Marc had stretched the gap to Álex to almost a second by the first split on lap 11. The rain was coming down harder in parts of the circuit now. Marc said he was riding on his own without a reference for how wet Turn 7 had become. That was where he fell. A corner later, Pol Espargaró nearly lost the front himself and said the riders were finding out how slippery it was as they arrived at each corner.

Álex lost his rhythm for a few corners after seeing his brother go down. Acosta got through in the final sector and led him by just 0.057 seconds when they started the last lap. Martín, Di Giannantonio and Ogura were right there too. Five riders were covered by less than three tenths heading into the final lap.

Álex takes the podium, Miller just misses a point

Álex said he’d seen on the trackside screens that Marc was okay. He was back ahead of Acosta by the first split of the last lap and held him off by 0.320 seconds at the flag. Martín was another 0.170 back in fifth, with Ogura getting past Di Giannantonio for sixth. Fourth through seventh were separated by less than eight tenths, and all four Aprilias finished in the top six.

There was a tight fight for the last two points as well. Fabio Quartararo had started 20th and was already 16th at the end of lap one. He cleared Jack Miller on lap three and spent much of the second half behind Iker Lecuona. Once Marc fell they were ninth and eighth respectively. Quartararo finally made the pass at a wet Turn 8 on the last lap.

Miller started 13th and was back in 15th after two laps. He worked his way back past Luca Marini, settled into 13th through the middle of the Sprint and reeled in Quartararo and Lecuona as the race went on. His 1m39.667 on lap nine was his own fastest lap and about seven tenths quicker than either of them managed that time round. He started the final lap in tenth, nearly a second behind Lecuona, and got within 0.130 at the third split. He had a look in the last couple of corners and finished 0.390 seconds short of the final point.

Enea Bastianini came from 22nd to 11th despite running wide when he tried to pass Marini and Miller at Turn 1. He got past Espargaró and Jake Dixon late on. Dixon finished 12th and was the best of the Hondas. Espargaró brought the second Tech3 KTM home in 13th, while Franco Morbidelli changed to his wet bike at the end of lap 11 and finished 16th.

A record margin and another shot at the title

Bezzecchi started his last lap 3.618 seconds ahead. He got round it in 1m40.507, nearly five seconds quicker than Fernández. The rain magnified a gap he’d spent the whole Sprint building. By the flag he’d taken the record from Francesco Bagnaia, who won the Austrian Sprint by 4.673 seconds in 2024. Fernández still had more than three seconds in hand over Álex and took his first Sprint podium since Assen.

It was Bezzecchi’s fifth career Sprint win and his first since Phillip Island last year. He’d had five chances to turn pole into a Sprint win this season and finally did it at the sixth. He became the seventh different Sprint winner in 2026, a season record. Aprilia had its fourth Sprint one-two of the year, and Bezzecchi’s win and Martín’s fifth clinched the teams’ title with one round to spare. Ducati still leads Aprilia by three points in the constructors’ standings, so that one goes to Valencia.

Bezzecchi won here last year. Nobody has won consecutive MotoGP Grands Prix at Portimão, and he’ll have 25 laps from pole to change that.

Marc goes into Sunday on 431 points, 55 clear of Martín and 62 ahead of Bezzecchi. Ninth or better guarantees him the title. He can also clinch it further back if Martín takes no more than 18 points off him, unless Bezzecchi wins and Marc fails to score.

Martín has to find the pace to run at the front, something that has eluded him so far this weekend. Still feeling the effects of the wrist he broke at Phillip Island, he starts seventh and hopes the medium rear will give him more over the full distance. A win takes the fight to Valencia if Marc finishes tenth or lower. Second will do it if Marc is 15th or lower. Anything less than second ends Martín’s bid on Sunday. The Grand Prix starts at 1 pm local time, midnight Sunday night AEDT.

2026 Portimao MotoGP Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 19m48.999 2 R. Fernandez Apr 8.378 3 A. Marquez Duc 11.568 4 P. Acosta KTM 11.888 5 J. Martin Apr 12.058 6 A. Ogura Apr 12.217 7 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 12.658 8 F. Quartararo Yam 18.392 9 I. Lecuona Duc 19.077 10 J. Miller Yam 19.467 11 E. Bastianini KTM 21.898 12 J. Dixon Hon 22.38 13 P. Espargaro KTM 22.569 14 A. Rins Yam 26.136 15 L. Marini Hon 27.065 16 F. Morbidelli Duc +1m39.024 Not Classified NC M. Marquez Duc +2 laps NC B. Binder KTM +4 laps NC J. Zarco Hon +5 laps NC F. Aldeguer Duc +6 laps NC A. Fernandez Yam +9 laps NC D. Moreira Hon +9 laps

2026 Portimao MotoGP Sprint Race Quotes

Marco Bezzecchi – P1

“I’m very happy. It’s a feeling I’ve been waiting for a long time. We finally did it. We worked well and tried to build up good speed. The sprint turned tricky when the rain came, but I tried to stay focused. Now our minds turn to Sunday’s race. Congratulations to everyone at Aprilia and Noale on the Team title. They’ve done a great job.”

Raúl Fernández – P2

“Today we made one step because yesterday and this morning I didn’t really feel at ease with the bike when we tried the medium front. Today, I felt immediately super comfortable with it and this was the key to be fast again.”

Álex Márquez – P3

“I preferred to defend fourth position, and when he crashed, it took me a few corners to regain my focus, during which I almost lost the podium. When I saw on the screens that Marc was okay, I got back into my rhythm. I’m very happy because it was an unexpected podium.”

Pedro Acosta – P4

“I could not enjoy the battle too much. It was a hard race to stay with the others because we were losing too much in Turn 15 and the main straight. We made the maximum we could, and with the rain we risked a bit more than necessary.”

Jorge Martín – P5

“For the long race I’ll try to go faster. I still haven’t put my finger on what I’m missing. In the sprint, though, I felt more comfortable, and I was close to the podium fight. On Sunday, I hope that with the medium tyre, which suits us better, we can improve our pace. I’m really happy about the Team title. It’s down to the work of so many people, both at the track and at Noale. Well done to everyone. It’s a huge achievement for Aprilia.”

Ai Ogura – P6

“Considering today’s Qualifying, it was a good day. I managed to gain some positions back in the Sprint and especially at the end of the race, I was quite close to the guys in front. I think it was a quite good Sprint race, but overall, I feel we could have managed in a better way.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P7

“I made a small mistake in an overtake at the start, I was thinking I had a better pace to fight for the Sprint podium. But I couldn’t complete the overtake, then I was passed and I made a mistake defending from other overtakes. Today I must apologize to the Team, because the result could have been better, but we will have another chance tomorrow.”

Fabio Quartararo – P8

“I made a great start and overtook a few riders, then I was stuck behind Iker [Lecuona]. I think my pace was 0.2s or 0.3s faster, but I couldn’t even try to overtake. On the last lap, I could attack a bit more. I passed Iker in Turn 8, where it was wet.”

Iker Lecuona – P9

“I was able to score one point in the Sprint, and this result makes me happy. Track conditions weren’t easy, especially in the final moments, when the rain became more intense.”

Jack Miller – P10

“The Sprint was decent enough. I lost a few positions on the main straight on the opening lap and had to fight my way back. Once I found some clear track, I was able to catch Iker and Fabio, and I had a little battle with Iker over the final couple of corners, but by then it was too late to make any real progress.”

Enea Bastianini – P11

“Today I tried to get one point but it was so risky. I tried to push two times to get ahead but there was some rain in the first sector so it was really difficult to do it. I had a big moment when braking for Turn 1 and trying to pass Luca [Marini] and Jack [Miller].”

Jake Dixon – P12

“Another really good day, a tough day but a good one. Conditions chopped and changed with almost every lap we did today and not knowing the tyres as well as everyone else made it interesting at some points!”

Pol Espargaró – P13

“It was a tricky race. It was raining, separately, in different sectors at different times, and you were only discovering this when you were going into the corners. I was just praying for no rain in the last turn, because the entry there is super-fast. When you realise it’s wet there, it’s already too late.”

Álex Rins – P14

“I had a bad start and braked a little bit early, and then some riders overtook me, so I couldn’t get an advantage at the start. Later, I couldn’t find the pace. This weekend so far is quite hard for us.”

Luca Marini – P15

“In the race I didn’t have the same feeling as in Qualifying, but I still tried to push from as soon as the lights went out. We were fighting in our usual range and Bastianini made a mistake in braking into Turn 1 which meant I had to release the brakes to avoid hitting each other.”

Franco Morbidelli – P16

“In the Sprint I was struggling to stay in the group and I was quite far. Today, we had many difficulties, but I like this track a lot, and I got great results in the past. This is motivating and the goal for tomorrow is to continue collecting data to make steps forward.”

Marc Márquez – DNF

“What happened, happened. I was trying to manage the situation and keep the level of risk under control, and I think I was having a good Sprint. Unfortunately for us, with two laps to go, the rain intensified and that spot on the track was wetter than I had expected, hence the crash. In these situations, track conditions can change quickly, and I arrived at Turn 7 without any references, as I was riding on my own. Physically, I’m fine, and tomorrow we’ll have another chance to clinch the title.”

Brad Binder – DNF

“I never got the start I wanted in the race and I didn’t quite have the speed of the group ahead of me. I was pushing to catch them because I found some extra speed in the last 2-3 laps before I bailed. The tuck in Turn 4 was it.”

Johann Zarco – DNF

“I was following Ogura and tried to keep up with him, but I pushed a bit too hard and lost the front. Without the crash, I believe we could have finished sixth. We’ll try again tomorrow!”

Fermín Aldeguer – DNF

“Unfortunately, after just a few laps, I suffered a mechanical issue on the exit of Turn 5 that compromised my Sprint. With a few drops of rain falling and our wet-weather bike ready, we decided to give it a go, hoping for either a red flag or more rain, but it didn’t work out.”

Augusto Fernández – DNF

“We had already experienced an electronic issue this morning during qualifying, when the bike stopped, and the same problem happened again this afternoon. After just two laps of the Sprint, the bike stopped and I had to retire.”

Diogo Moreira – DNF

“This morning’s crash was a big one, but luckily I’m fine, just very sore. At least I managed to secure a place in Q2. As for the Sprint, we had a technical issue that is still under investigation, but until that moment, I was feeling good on the bike. We’ll try again tomorrow!”

Team reaction

Fabiano Sterlacchini – Aprilia Racing Technical Director

“Marco’s pole position, all-time lap record and sprint win crown a positive day. But the most important result is making a dream come true and winning our first MotoGP Team World Championship, which takes Aprilia’s total to 55 world titles. It’s a great credit to all the work that’s been done, to the entire team and to the people at Noale.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Team Principal

“Also, today, we are mathematically at least in P3 of the Team Championship, which I think is also a great achievement for SuperFile Trackhouse. At the end, we are the best independent team in MotoGP this year, in front of a few factory teams.”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“We have to understand what we can do for tomorrow in the longer race. The riders will have a different rear tire and this will change the competition between the teams and manufacturers but we still have a good chance to fight for top positions with Pedro and Brad.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“Fabio did an excellent job to recover from P20 on the grid to finish eighth and score points in very tricky mixed conditions. He rode smartly, managed the changing grip levels well, and took every opportunity available to him.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“He did a good job in qualifying again today and came very close to making it into Q2. The strategy we worked on together with the team was spot on, but unfortunately the red flag prevented him from completing his flying lap and making the step he certainly deserved.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“We must keep in mind that he stepped in yesterday only for Practice so to see him finishing the sprint in 13th position is already a great reward. We don’t want to ask too much of Pol but he’s already achieving more than expected.”

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 431 2 J. Martin 376 3 M. Bezzecchi 369 4 P. Acosta 315 5 A. Ogura 298 6 F. Di Giannantonio 285 7 R. Fernandez 267 8 A. Marquez 204 9 F. Bagnaia 173 10 E. Bastianini 147 11 F. Aldeguer 129 12 B. Binder 118 13 L. Marini 117 14 F. Quartararo 81 15 D. Moreira 78 16 F. Morbidelli 70 17 J. Zarco 63 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 31 20 A. Rins 29 21 I. Lecuona 19 22 T. Razgatlioglu 18 23 M. Viñales 17 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 J. Dixon 2 29 C. Crutchlow 0 30 J. Folger 0 31 L. Savadori 0 32 M. Pirro 0 33 A. Espargaro 0

Bezzecchi takes pole and the lap record

Álex Márquez led a wet FP2 from his brother Marc, with Miller eighth and quickest of the Yamahas. Miller and Ogura gambled on slicks straight away in a drying Q1. Miller led initially and got down to 1m41.850, but Moreira and Lecuona went quicker as the dry line widened. Moreira’s 1m40.612 stood at the top after a huge highside between Turns 14 and 15 brought out the red flag with 1m17s left. He walked away and rode in Q2. Nobody had time to improve after the red flag, leaving Miller third in Q1 and 13th on the grid.

Marc Márquez looked to have pole in hand when he put in a 1m37.695 in Q2. Bezzecchi came through with a 1m37.201, nearly half a second quicker and 0.025 inside the circuit record Marc had held since 2023. It was Bezzecchi’s sixth pole of the season and 15th in MotoGP, ahead of his 100th premier-class Grand Prix start.

Di Giannantonio took third on his final flyer to make it the same front row as Qatar. Raúl Fernández, Álex Márquez and Acosta filled row two, with Martín missing the end of that row by a hundredth of a second. Aldeguer and Zarco joined him on row three, ahead of Binder, Moreira and Lecuona.

Portimao MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 1m37.201 350.6 2 M. Marquez Duc +0.494 348.3 3 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.622 343.9 4 R. Fernandez Apr +0.916 346.1 5 A. Marquez Duc +1.061 349.5 6 P. Acosta KTM +1.103 346.1 7 J. Martin Apr +1.113 348.3 8 F. Aldeguer Duc +1.314 345.0 9 J. Zarco Hon +1.429 349.5 10 B. Binder KTM +1.505 348.3 11 D. Moreira Hon +1.666 340.6 12 I. Lecuona Duc +1.893 345.0 Q1 13 J. Miller Yam +1.238 337.5 14 L. Marini Hon +1.274 341.7 15 A. Ogura Apr +1.322 342.8 16 A. Fernandez Yam +1.707 337.5 17 J. Dixon Hon +1.773 337.5 18 P. Espargaro KTM +1.987 341.7 19 A. Rins Yam +2.184 337.5 20 F. Quartararo Yam +2.354 335.4 21 F. Morbidelli Duc +8.155 338.5 22 E. Bastianini KTM +10.621 343.9

Moto2 Qualifying Senna Agius had been quickest in both Friday sessions at Portimão. On Saturday, he had six seconds left on the qualifying clock when he finished the lap that put him back on top. A 1m40.547 took another 0.011 seconds off his own circuit record and gave the Australian his third pole of the season. Drizzle had left only ten riders with a time in FP2, led by Xabi Zurutuza. Agius did an out-lap and came in. In a dry Q2, he ended his opening run on top with a 1m41.106. Collin Veijer got below 1m41s on his second run and Daniel Holgado then took over with a 1m40.645. That stood for more than three minutes until Agius went quicker. Holgado was ahead at the first split on their best laps. Agius was quickest of anyone through sectors two and three and had nearly a quarter of a second in hand by the third split. Holgado had the session’s fastest last sector and clawed back more than a tenth there. Agius still had 0.098 seconds to spare, having put all four of his best sectors together on the pole lap. Guevara on the front row, González on the fourth Izan Guevara slipped to 11th as the late times came in. He picked up a tow from Agius and his next lap, a 1m40.751, got him back onto the front row for the 11th time this season. Manuel González qualified tenth. His Intact GP crew had changed the rear set-up overnight and the wet morning cost them the chance to try it. He said the bike felt different in Q2 and a scare at the penultimate corner spoilt his best lap. The flag came out before he could start another. González leads Guevara by 13.5 points with two races left. A win in Portugal would seal it for González if Guevara finishes fourth or lower. If Guevara wins and González finishes fifth or lower, Guevara takes the lead to Valencia. Veijer heads row two from Iván Ortolá and Daniel Muñoz. Celestino Vietti came from 26th in Friday Practice to ninth on the grid after getting through Q1 with Adrián Huertas, Ángel Piqueras and Joe Roberts. Roberts took the last transfer spot by 0.019 seconds from Tony Arbolino. Alonso López slipped from fifth on Friday to 11th and said he was missing rear grip. David Alonso, third on Friday, starts 15th. The 21-lap race starts at 10.15 pm AEDT. Senna Agius – Pole position “I’m absolutely thrilled about my third pole position this season. It’s really great to be back at this level, which we’ve been working toward for several weeks now. Right now, I feel like I’m flying with this bike — I feel great and working well with the team.” Izan Guevara – P3 “Starting from this position is a big advantage, and the main objective will be to finish ahead of our direct championship rival. We know our pace isn’t the strongest here, so we’ll need to be intelligent, stay calm, and try to stick with the riders at the front.” Portimao Moto2 Qualifying Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 S. Agius Kal 1m40.547 287.2 2 D. Holgado Kal +0.098 291.8 3 I. Guevara Bos +0.204 291.1 4 C. Veijer Kal +0.369 293.4 5 I. Ortola Kal +0.467 291.1 6 D. Muñoz Kal +0.504 294.2 7 A. Escrig For +0.520 287.2 8 F. Salac Kal +0.549 286.4 9 C. Vietti Bos +0.600 291.8 10 M. Gonzalez Kal +0.607 293.4 11 A. Lopez Kal +0.646 291.8 12 Z. van der Goorbergh Kal +0.676 288.0 13 A. Piqueras Kal +0.678 290.3 14 A. Huertas Kal +0.720 292.6 15 D. Alonso Kal +0.782 290.3 16 J. A. Rueda Kal +0.938 291.1 17 J. Roberts Kal +1.191 288.7 Q1 18 B. Baltus Kal 1m40.779 – 19 T. Arbolino Kal +0.653 291.1 20 T. Furusato Kal +0.681 291.8 21 D. Öncü Bos +0.733 290.3 22 L. Lunetta Bos +0.910 288.0 23 A. Canet Bos +1.013 291.1 24 X. Zurutuza For +1.096 292.6 25 A. Ferrandez Bos +1.123 294.2 26 A. Sasaki Kal +1.381 285.7 27 M. Aji Kal +1.548 291.8 28 M. Ferrari Kal +2.455 286.4