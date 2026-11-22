MotoGP 2026

Marc Marquez Champion

It was a somewhat underwhelming way for Marc Marquez to wrap up an extraordinary World Championship.

Eighth across the line at Portimao, more than 18 seconds behind an Aprilia podium lockout, was hardly a grandstand finish to one of the most remarkable campaigns of his career. The race victory belonged to Marco Bezzecchi. The much bigger prize belonged to the battered but unbroken bloke further down the road, bringing his Ducati home with enough points to finally finish the job.

There had been plenty of winning along the way. Seven Grands Prix and ten Sprints, despite missing two Sunday races and spending much of his title defence struggling with a weak, painful and profoundly compromised right arm.

At the end of Mugello, Marquez had been 102 points behind Bezzecchi. In Portugal, with a round still to run, he became an eight-time premier-class World Champion and a ten-time World Champion across all classes.

A subdued finish to an extraordinary championship

Marquez had already thrown away a chance to settle the championship in Saturday’s Sprint, crashing from third on the penultimate lap. A position that would have delivered the title instead became another night of waiting.

Sunday began brightly enough. Starting second, he grabbed the lead and completed the opening lap in front. Then the Aprilias came through, followed by an increasingly uncomfortable procession of other riders.

By the closing stages, he was ninth. Diogo Moreira’s last-lap crash promoted him to eighth, although ninth would also have been sufficient. His final deficit to Bezzecchi was 18.162 seconds.

Marquez subsequently admitted the previous day’s crash had affected him more than he would have liked. He had slept only around five hours and described riding stiffly, with the wait for the start and then the race itself seeming painfully long. He knew where Jorge Martin was, but managing his emotions was another challenge altogether.

The result left him on 439 points, 43 clear of Martin and 45 ahead of Bezzecchi. With only 37 available at Valencia, the arithmetic was finally settled.

Bezzecchi, Martin and Raul Fernandez had underlined Aprilia’s strength with their sweep of the podium. Marquez had done enough to ensure that the Riders’ Championship would remain with him.

The arm that will never be the same

It is easy to become so accustomed to Marquez overcoming injuries that the injuries themselves almost disappear from the conversation. Another operation, another comeback, another win. After a while, the extraordinary begins to look routine.

His right arm deserves rather more consideration than that.

We examined the extent of the damage in our September feature, Seven operations and still in the fight: The state of Marc Marquez’s right arm. The training photograph that prompted that story showed the striking difference in muscle bulk between his two sides.

The damage extends through a shoulder that has been reconstructed and reinjured, and a humerus that was fractured at Jerez in 2020 before requiring repeated surgery, including the major corrective operation in 2022.

He had rebuilt enough strength and function to win the 2025 title. The collision with Bezzecchi in Indonesia late that season then inflicted another serious shoulder injury, disrupting the progress that had made that championship possible.

To my mind, that right arm is still nowhere near 50 per cent, and I don’t believe it will ever get back to remotely close to 100 per cent, or anything like it. For much of this season it has been weak, painful and severely compromised, yet he has still found a way to adapt and wrestle his Ducati to beat the best motorcycle racers in the world.

That is what makes this championship so remarkable. He has had to work with the arm he has, carrying all that damage into every race and finding ways to compensate for what it can no longer do.

The latest operation addressed a particularly troublesome part of the problem. On May 10, doctors removed two screws and a bone fragment left by an earlier shoulder procedure. The material had shifted and was compressing the radial nerve. The shoulder had become painful again after Indonesia. At the same hospital visit, surgeons also stabilised the right-foot fracture sustained in his Le Mans Sprint crash.

Addressing that nerve compression allowed him to move forward. The longstanding loss of strength remained part of the task and I know from experience, that nerve is also likely still far from 100 per cent right.

When even Marc had doubts

In Ducati’s championship statement, Marquez acknowledged that after Le Mans, the people around him believed more in his prospects than he did himself.

He felt he was unable to ride properly. Surgery offered a chance to find out whether he could continue, and whether the damage was more serious than they had understood. For a reigning World Champion, that is an extraordinary place to find yourself only a few months into a title defence.

Marc Marquez

“At that point, I simply kept going.”

The brevity of that sentence rather understates what keeping going actually required: more rehabilitation, more adaptation and a willingness to return to competition without knowing how much of the old capability could be recovered.

France and Catalunya went by without him starting their Grands Prix. He returned at Mugello and finished seventh, but left Italy with 71 points against Bezzecchi’s 173. The championship had moved a long way down the road while he tried to get fit enough to chase it.

Turning 102 points around

Hungary provided the first major answer. Marquez won both the Sprint and Grand Prix at Balaton Park, taking his first Sunday victory of the season and giving the recovery an entirely different complexion.

Further Grand Prix victories followed in Czechia, Germany, Aragon, San Marino, Japan and Malaysia. By the end of the San Marino round he was level with Martin on 274 points, holding the championship lead on countback.

Even then, it was far from a straight run to the trophy. Martin moved ahead again, and after Indonesia the Aprilia rider still led Marquez by two points. The next three rounds transformed the situation: Marc left Australia ten ahead, Malaysia 44 ahead and Qatar 60 ahead.

The recovery demanded the outright speed to win repeatedly, together with the discipline to keep collecting points when that speed was harder to find. Both were needed against an Aprilia challenge that remained formidable right through to Portugal.

The 102-point reversal is the largest championship deficit ever overcome to win the premier-class title. Sprint points naturally add context to comparisons with earlier eras, but they do nothing to diminish the physical challenge behind this particular recovery.

Marquez had made himself competitive again while the season was still running, with rivals continuing to add to their scores. There was no opportunity to pause the championship while he caught up with his rehabilitation.

Learning to race with what he had

One of the most revealing aspects of this title is how clearly Marquez recognises that he has had to change.

Speaking at Misano in September, he explained that adapting the motorcycle simply to make it easier to ride would come at the expense of lap time. He had to find ways to adapt himself to the machine and the demands of each circuit.

After securing the championship, he returned to that theme in his Spanish-language interview with DAZN.

Marc Marquez — translated from Spanish

“This year, instinct wasn’t working. It has been a title of adaptation.”

He described repeatedly adjusting to the circumstances and to what his body demanded. Saturday’s mistake and Sunday’s uncomfortable ride were further examples of that ongoing process, even with the title so close.

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi had made a similar observation after Malaysia, telling TNT Sports that Marquez’s right shoulder and arm were still short of full condition and praising the concentration and work behind his results.

Davide Tardozzi

“He’s covering this with the brain, the focus.”

That ability to reconsider how he rides may be among the most impressive qualities Marquez has shown. The natural speed has long been obvious. Accepting that familiar instincts and techniques could no longer always deliver the same outcome, then finding another way to win, asks something different of a champion.

Eight premier-class titles, ten altogether

The eighth premier-class crown draws Marquez level with Giacomo Agostini’s record. His 125 cc title from 2010 and Moto2 championship from 2012 bring the career total to ten.

Six of those premier-class championships came with Honda. The past two have come with Ducati, whose run of Riders’ titles now stretches through five consecutive seasons, from Francesco Bagnaia in 2022 and 2023, through Martin in 2024, to Marquez in 2025 and 2026. Yet, it is clear that the Desmosedici has been surpassed in strength by Aprilia’s delectable RS-GP.

At 33, Marquez has added another championship to a career that already seemed complete in its achievements long before it became so complicated by injury. Yet his explanation of what this title means was directed towards the people who helped him through those complications.

Marc Marquez

“Last year, I said that winning that title had helped me find peace with myself.”

This year’s championship, he explained, belonged to those who had kept supporting him: his fans, family, team and Ducati. Their belief had helped sustain him through a season in which his own had sometimes faltered.

The season behind it deserves to be remembered among his finest. A 102-point deficit erased, another World Championship secured, and all of it achieved with a right arm that still carries the consequences of years of injury and surgery.

Some have described Marc Marquez as ‘A War Machine’; I think that’s quite apt. I know if I ever went to war, I’d want him on my side…

Portimao MotoGP Race Results

Pos. Rider Bike Gap Speed 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 41m30.802 165.9 2 J. Martin Apr +3.845 165.6 3 R. Fernandez Apr +5.711 165.5 4 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +8.828 165.3 5 A. Ogura Apr +10.305 165.2 6 F. Aldeguer Duc +14.107 164.9 7 B. Binder KTM +17.465 164.7 8 M. Marquez Duc +18.162 164.7 9 L. Marini Hon +18.599 164.6 10 I. Lecuona Duc +22.275 164.4 11 E. Bastianini KTM +24.028 164.3 12 F. Quartararo Yam +25.059 164.2 13 J. Miller Yam +25.746 164.2 14 A. Rins Yam +33.146 163.7 15 F. Morbidelli Duc +34.495 163.6 16 P. Espargaro KTM +34.724 163.6 17 J. Dixon Hon +34.951 163.6 18 A. Fernandez Yam +1m03.917 161.7 Not Classified NC D. Moreira Hon +1 Lap 164.9 NC A. Marquez Duc +14 Laps 159.3 NC P. Acosta KTM +20 Laps 151.5 Not Finished 1st Lap DNF J. Zarco Hon – –

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 439 2 J. Martin 396 3 M. Bezzecchi 394 4 P. Acosta 315 5 A. Ogura 309 6 F. Di Giannantonio 298 7 R. Fernandez 283 8 A. Marquez 204 9 F. Bagnaia 173 10 E. Bastianini 152 11 F. Aldeguer 139 12 B. Binder 127 13 L. Marini 124 14 F. Quartararo 85 15 D. Moreira 78 16 F. Morbidelli 71 17 J. Zarco 63 18 J. Miller 34 19 J. Mir 33 20 A. Rins 31 21 I. Lecuona 25 22 T. Razgatlioglu 18 23 M. Viñales 17 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 J. Dixon 2 29 C. Crutchlow 0 30 J. Folger 0 31 L. Savadori 0 32 M. Pirro 0 33 A. Espargaro 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar