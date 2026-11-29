MotoGP 2026

Round 22 – Valencia – Sunday – Moto2/3

Senna Agius could hardly have scripted a better farewell to Moto2. The Australian dominated practice, smashed the Valencia lap record for pole position and then completed the weekend with a commanding victory in his final race in the intermediate class.

Behind him, the World Championship was being decided in extraordinary circumstances. Agius’s Intact GP team-mate Manuel González and Izan Guevara arrived at Valencia separated by just 4.5 points, and the title ultimately went González’s way by only half a point after post-race penalties reshuffled the final classification.

It was a remarkable afternoon for the Intact GP operation, which celebrated both an Australian race victory and the Moto2 World Championship at the final round of the season.

Moto3 provided a fitting finale of its own. David Almansa prevailed in a five-rider battle that went all the way to the final corner, with Álvaro Carpe producing a spectacular last-gasp pass to snatch second from World Champion Máximo Quiles.

Unfortunately, there was no Joel Kelso on the Moto3 grid. The Australian had qualified eighth but suffered multiple pelvic fractures in Saturday’s qualifying incident and remained in hospital rather than contesting the season finale.

Moto2 Race

Agius wins Valencia as title fight goes to the wire

Senna Agius completed his Moto2 career in style with a commanding victory at Valencia, but it was the championship battle unfolding behind the Australian that provided much of the drama in the final 22-lap race of 2026.

Manuel González arrived with a slender 4.5-point advantage over Izan Guevara. The challenger had qualified third, while González faced a difficult task from tenth on the grid. Agius, meanwhile, was on pole after setting a new outright lap record of 1m31.389.

The drama began almost immediately.

Álex Escrig made a brilliant start from fourth on the grid to take the early lead on the Forward, while Guevara established himself in second and Agius slotted into third.

However, a major incident unfolded behind them at Turn 2, with six riders involved in opening-lap crashes. Alonso López, Daniel Holgado and Iván Ortolá were among those eliminated, while David Alonso and Taiyo Furusato were also unable to continue.

Alberto Ferrández was caught up in the incident but managed to remount, despite considerable damage to his Pramac Boscoscuro.

The chaos had a significant bearing on the championship, allowing González to jump from tenth to fourth before the completion of the opening lap.

At the front, Escrig led Guevara and Agius, while González was immediately in a position to influence the championship outcome despite his difficult qualifying session.

Guevara takes the early championship advantage

Agius remained close behind Guevara in the opening laps before the Australian moved into second on lap four, slotting in behind Escrig.

That left Guevara third and González fourth, a combination that would have been enough for the championship leader to retain his advantage.

However, Collin Veijer was making rapid progress on the Red Bull KTM Ajo machine. By lap seven, the Dutchman had moved past González for fourth, pushing the championship leader back to fifth.

With Guevara third and González fifth, the live championship calculation now favoured Guevara by just half a point.

It was a remarkable turnaround. Guevara had arrived at Valencia needing to overcome a 4.5-point deficit, but now found himself provisionally leading the championship without having to make another pass.

There was still a long way to go, however, and the Pramac rider was already beginning to experience difficulties with his rear tyre.

Guevara later revealed that the rear had started giving him trouble relatively early in the race. With Agius and Escrig beginning to pull away ahead, he tried to manage his pace while keeping Veijer and González behind him.

For González, meanwhile, the equation was simple but the task was anything but. He needed either to recover fourth or for somebody else to take points away from Guevara.

All the while, Agius was concentrating on winning his final Moto2 race.

Agius takes command

Escrig had led the opening ten laps, setting a new race lap record of 1m32.123 on lap three. The Forward rider was showing impressive speed, but Agius remained close behind and looked increasingly comfortable.

The Australian made his decisive move as they began lap 11, passing Escrig down the start-finish straight to take the lead.

From there, Agius began to build an advantage, gradually breaking the resistance of the Spaniard behind him.

The lap charts illustrated how well Agius managed his tyres. He had opened with a series of laps in the 1m32s, recording a 1m32.325 on lap three, and remained in that bracket through lap 13.

His lap times moved into the 1m33s as the race progressed, but he maintained a stronger pace than those behind him. With clear track ahead, he had the race under control well before the final laps.

It was precisely the performance Agius and his team had been working towards during Saturday morning’s final practice session, when they focused on improving the motorcycle’s behaviour over a longer distance and preserving tyre performance towards the end of the race.

The work paid off handsomely.

Agius crossed the line 2.157 seconds ahead of Escrig to secure his third Grand Prix victory of the season, completing a weekend in which he had topped every practice and qualifying session before winning the race.

The revised classification subsequently increased his official winning margin to 5.338 seconds, with Guevara promoted to second following penalties applied to other riders.

It was an outstanding way for the 21-year-old to conclude his Moto2 career before progressing to MotoGP with Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 2027.

Veijer turns the championship upside down again

While Agius was pulling away at the front, the tension behind was building with almost every lap.

Veijer had worked his way into fourth and was closing the gap to Guevara in third, dragging González along with him.

Guevara was struggling increasingly with rear tyre degradation, and his efforts to preserve the tyre were making it difficult to maintain enough speed to keep the Dutchman at bay.

By the middle of the race, Veijer had begun to make inroads into Guevara’s advantage. With five laps remaining, the pair were close enough for Veijer to begin mounting a serious challenge.

With four laps remaining, Veijer finally made his move, passing Guevara into Turn 1 to take third.

That single overtake changed the destination of the World Championship again.

Guevara was now fourth and González fifth, a combination that swung the live standings back in favour of González by 2.5 points.

The championship challenger suddenly found himself in the uncomfortable position of having to attack Veijer while simultaneously defending against González immediately behind him.

Guevara desperately needed third place. Reclaiming it would hand him the championship by half a point, assuming González remained fifth.

But with his rear tyre increasingly compromised, finding a way past Veijer was proving enormously difficult.

Guevara fights to the final corner

Guevara refused to concede the championship without a fight.

Over the closing laps, the Pramac rider pressed Veijer relentlessly, searching for an opportunity while trying to ensure González could not take advantage of the battle ahead.

Veijer defended effectively, and although Guevara was able to close repeatedly under braking, getting the necessary drive out of the corners had become a problem as his rear tyre deteriorated.

The two were separated by fractions of a second throughout the closing stages, with González watching events unfold from immediately behind.

Guevara tried again on the final lap, looking for any opening that might allow him to reclaim third and turn the championship back in his favour.

But Veijer held firm.

At the chequered flag, Guevara was just 0.430 seconds behind Veijer, with González another 1.521 seconds back in fifth.

González had done enough. At that moment, the championship belonged to him by 2.5 points.

For Guevara, it was an agonising conclusion to a title challenge that had seen him recover a substantial championship deficit over the second half of the season.

And the drama was not finished.

Post-race penalties rewrite the final classification

Following the podium celebrations, the FIM MotoGP Stewards issued penalties for technical regulations infringements that significantly changed the results.

Race runner-up Álex Escrig and third-place finisher Collin Veijer each received a 16-second time penalty. Escrig was demoted to 11th in the official classification, while Veijer dropped to 14th.

José Antonio Rueda, who had finished seventh on the road, was also disqualified for a technical regulations infringement.

The revised classification promoted Guevara to second and González to third, completing a remarkable Intact GP one-three result with Agius winning the race and González securing the championship.

For Guevara, the promotion meant a tenth podium finish for the season. But it was a bittersweet reward.

The revised points allocation reduced González’s title-winning margin from 2.5 points to just half a point.

González finished the season with 302.5 points against Guevara’s 302.

After 22 rounds, hundreds of racing laps and a championship battle that had swung back and forth throughout the final Grand Prix, the title was decided by the smallest of margins.

Behind the revised podium, Luca Lunetta took fourth, his strongest result of the season, ahead of Adrián Huertas and Celestino Vietti.

Daniel Muñoz finished seventh, followed by Filip Salač, Barry Baltus and Tony Arbolino.

Ferrández fights on with damaged motorcycle

The Pramac garage had also endured a difficult afternoon on the other side of the partition.

Rookie Alberto Ferrández had been caught up in the six-rider incident at Turn 2 on the opening lap, leaving his Boscoscuro badly damaged and its handlebar bent.

Despite the condition of the motorcycle, Ferrández remounted and continued, determined to complete the final race of his rookie season for the team.

He eventually crossed the line 21st, one lap behind the winner, before Rueda’s post-race disqualification promoted him to 20th in the revised classification.

Ferrández later explained that the damage had made the motorcycle difficult to ride, but he had wanted to demonstrate his commitment to the team by reaching the finish.

It was a frustrating end to a weekend in which he had shown encouraging speed, particularly during Saturday morning’s practice session, but the determination to continue provided another positive heading into 2027.

A championship lost, but a career revitalised

For Guevara, the disappointment of missing the World Championship by just half a point was impossible to disguise.

But his assessment of the season also revealed how much the experience had meant beyond the championship standings.

After two difficult years, the Spaniard had rediscovered the confidence and enjoyment that had previously made him one of the sport’s most promising young riders.

He had recovered a substantial points deficit to take González to the final round, recorded ten podium finishes and secured third on the grid for the decisive race.

Guevara also reflected on the opportunities lost along the way, including the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix and a technical problem at Qatar. But rather than dwell solely on what might have been, he chose to emphasise the progress he and his team had made.

Izan Guevara

“I’m incredibly proud of the whole team. We’ve done an amazing job throughout the season and fought for the World Championship right down to the final corner. Unfortunately, the rear tyre started giving me trouble quite early on in the race, but I gave everything I had until the very end. “Of course, winning the title would have been incredible, and it’s disappointing to miss out by such a small margin, but I’m equally proud of what we’ve achieved. The comeback we made in the championship, recovering so many points and taking the fight down to the final race, was something special.” “More than anything, I’m happy because I’ve found the joy of riding a bike again. After two very difficult years, that was what I was looking for, and this season I’ve been able to enjoy racing, believe in myself, and show what I’m capable of again. That means a lot to me.”

The BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 team finished third in the teams’ championship with 322.5 points, with Guevara runner-up in the riders’ standings and Ferrández completing his rookie campaign in 22nd with 20.5 points.

For Agius, meanwhile, the day could scarcely have been better. He had arrived at Valencia determined to finish his Moto2 career on a high and left with pole position, another race victory and a World Championship-winning team-mate.

For González, the title represented the culmination of years of progress through the Grand Prix ranks.

And for Guevara, even without the championship trophy, the season had delivered something he clearly valued enormously: the belief that he could compete with the best again.

Valencia Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Agius Kal 34m09.493 2 I. Guevara Bos +5.338 3 M. Gonzalez Kal +6.859 4 L. Lunetta Bos +9.054 5 A. Huertas Kal +9.666 6 C. Vietti Bos +10.388 7 D. Muñoz Kal +12.622 8 F. Salac Kal +14.062 9 B. Baltus Kal +15.771 10 T. Arbolino Kal +17.436 11 A. Escrig For +18.157 12 D. Öncü Bos +18.305 13 A. Piqueras Kal +20.893 14 C. Veijer Kal +20.908 15 A. Canet Bos +21.703 16 Z. vd Goorbergh Kal +21.767 17 M. Aji Kal +27.291 18 A. Sasaki Kal +27.804 19 M. Ferrari Kal +44.959 20 A. Ferrandez Bos ++1 lap NC J. Roberts Kal +10 laps NC X. Zurutuza For +16 laps Not Classified DNF D. Holgado Kal DNF DNF A. Lopez Kal DNF DNF I. Ortola Kal DNF DNF D. Alonso Kal DNF DNF T. Furusato Kal DNF DSQ J. A. Rueda Kal DNF

2026 Moto2 World Championship

Final Standings

Manuel González is the 2026 Moto2 World Champion, securing the title with 302.5 points after a season that produced five Grand Prix victories and ten podium finishes.

His championship campaign began strongly with victory at the opening round in Thailand. Although the points advantage he established during the first half of the season was gradually reduced, González remained in contention throughout a tense final stretch.

He had taken the championship lead for the first time in Thailand, regained it at Austin, and held it for the remainder of the season, although the battle with Guevara remained undecided until the final laps at Valencia.

The title is another significant milestone for González, whose path to Grand Prix success began in production-based racing. He won the World Supersport 300 Championship in 2019 before progressing through World Supersport and moving into Moto2 in 2022.

He finished third in the Moto2 World Championship in 2024 and runner-up in 2025, making this year’s title the culmination of several seasons of steady progress.

Guevara finished an agonisingly close second with 302 points, just half a point short, having taken the title battle to the final corner of the final Grand Prix.

Iván Ortolá secured third in the championship with 230.5 points, ahead of Daniel Holgado on 225 and David Alonso on 217.

Senna Agius completed the top six with 216 points, finishing just one point behind Alonso after recording three victories during the season.

The Australian’s final year in Moto2 included four pole positions and a strong run of performances that culminated in successive poles at Portimão and Valencia, followed by victory at the final round.

For Agius, the Valencia victory was an ideal farewell before his move to MotoGP in 2027. For the Intact GP team, it marked an extraordinary conclusion to a season in which it secured both the Moto2 World Championship and the final race victory.

2026 Moto2 Championship Standings Final

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Gonzalez Kal 302.5 2 I. Guevara Bos 302 3 I. Ortola Kal 230.5 4 D. Holgado Kal 225 5 D. Alonso Kal 217 6 S. Agius Kal 216 7 F. Salac Kal 170 8 C. Vietti Bos 156 9 A. Lopez Kal 154.5 10 D. Muñoz Kal 131 11 C. Veijer Kal 98.5 12 A. Escrig For 95 13 T. Arbolino Kal 88.5 14 A. Huertas Kal 75 15 B. Baltus Kal 68 16 J. A. Rueda Kal 56 17 D. Öncü Bos 51.5 18 J. Roberts Kal 47 19 L. Lunetta Bos 40 20 A. Piqueras Kal 27 21 A. Sasaki Kal 26 22 A. Ferrandez Bos 20.5 23 A. Canet Bos 20.5 24 Z. vd Goorbergh Kal 20 25 T. Furusato Kal 17 26 S. Garcia Kal 11 27 M. Aji Kal 3 28 X. Zurutuza For 1

Moto3 Race

Moto3 Race Report

Almansa wins five-rider Valencia thriller

David Almansa saved his best for the final lap at Valencia, claiming his fifth Moto3 victory of 2026 after an extraordinary battle involving Álvaro Carpe, World Champion Máximo Quiles, Brian Uriarte and Rico Salmela.

The five riders were covered by less than a second at the chequered flag, with Almansa winning by 0.337 seconds over Carpe and Quiles another 0.049 seconds behind in third.

The result was a fitting conclusion to a season dominated by Quiles, but it was Almansa who had the final say.

Uriarte started from pole position after setting a new outright lap record of 1m35.938 on Saturday. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider made the most of his front-row position to lead into Turn 1, with Almansa second, Quiles third and Carpe fourth.

However, the order was never going to remain unchanged for long.

Quiles attacked at the beginning of lap two, moving past Almansa before using the slipstream to take the lead from Uriarte. Carpe followed him through, and the early laps became a succession of overtakes as the leading group began to establish itself.

Rico Salmela and Guido Pini joined the front four, briefly making it a six-rider contest. However, Pini crashed at Turn 6 on lap three, leaving five riders to fight over the podium positions.

Carpe takes control before Almansa responds

Carpe took the lead on lap four and remained at the head of the race through lap eight, but there was little between the leading riders.

Almansa moved to the front on lap nine and held the position through the middle stages, with Quiles, Carpe, Uriarte and Salmela all close enough to mount a challenge.

The pace was impressive throughout. Carpe established a new race lap record of 1m37.219 on lap two, while Almansa and Quiles were also consistently circulating in the 1m37s.

There was little opportunity for anyone to escape. Every time a rider gained a small advantage, the others would close the gap through the next sequence of corners.

Quiles reclaimed the lead on lap 15, with Uriarte also moving forward as the battle intensified. Carpe made a mistake at Turn 1 that dropped him towards the back of the leading group, but the KTM rider remained close enough to recover.

On lap 18 Uriarte briefly returned to the front, only for Quiles to take over again on lap 19.

That left the World Champion leading into the final lap, with Almansa tucked in behind and Carpe and Uriarte ready to capitalise on any mistake.

Almansa strikes on the final lap

Almansa made his move at Turn 6, getting underneath Quiles and taking the lead with less than half a lap remaining.

Quiles attempted to respond, but Uriarte was also looking for an opportunity. Their battle through Turn 11 cost both riders valuable time, allowing Almansa to open a small but decisive advantage.

Behind him, Carpe was preparing one final attack.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider had been fourth, but produced a remarkable move at the final corner, diving underneath both Quiles and Uriarte to snatch second place.

Almansa was already clear enough to secure victory, crossing the line 0.337 seconds ahead of Carpe. Quiles held third, just 0.049 seconds behind Carpe, with Uriarte another 0.094 seconds back in fourth.

Salmela completed the leading group in fifth, only 0.923 seconds from victory.

Almansa had saved his personal fastest lap of the race for the final tour, recording a 1m37.325 when it mattered most. However, Carpe retained the official fastest race lap with his 1m37.219 from lap two.

The win was Almansa’s fifth of the season, adding Valencia to his earlier victories in Thailand, Great Britain, Japan and Qatar.

Carpe secures third in the championship

Carpe’s last-corner heroics had an additional reward, securing third position in the final Moto3 World Championship standings ahead of team-mate Uriarte.

The pair arrived at Valencia separated by just seven points, with Carpe holding the advantage. His second place increased that margin to 14 points, ensuring he finished the season on 244 points against Uriarte’s 230.

It was also a fitting farewell to the Red Bull KTM Ajo operation for Carpe, who completed his final race with the squad with one of the most spectacular overtakes of the season.

For Quiles, third place was another podium in a remarkable championship-winning campaign. Although he had to settle for third in the race, the result took his season total to 433 points and established a new Moto3 points record.

Salmela completes outstanding rookie season

Rico Salmela finished fifth after spending the entire race in contention for a podium.

The Finnish rider had started sixth but quickly joined the leading group, showing the pace to run with the established front runners throughout the 20 laps.

On the final lap he briefly attacked Carpe at Turn 2, only to be repassed almost immediately. Another attempt at the final corner failed to produce a gain, leaving Salmela fifth.

The result was nevertheless an encouraging conclusion to his rookie season, particularly after claiming his first Grand Prix podium at Portimão the previous weekend.

Salmela finished the championship tenth with 124 points, having demonstrated considerable progress during the second half of the year.

His Tech3 team-mate Valentín Perrone faced a much more difficult Sunday after being sent to the back of the grid for riding slowly on the racing line during qualifying.

Perrone gained five positions on the opening lap and eventually finished 16th, just 0.051 seconds behind Scott Ogden in the final points-paying position.

Morelli heads the second group

Marco Morelli was the best of the rest in sixth, finishing 10.995 seconds behind Almansa after the leading five riders had escaped from the field.

Adrián Fernández was seventh and the highest-placed Honda rider, with Jesús Ríos eighth and Adrián Cruces ninth. Joel Esteban completed the top ten.

Casey O’Gorman finished 11th ahead of Veda Ega Pratama, who served a double long-lap penalty following a qualifying infringement.

Hakim Danish and Matteo Bertelle followed, with Scott Ogden claiming the final championship point in 15th.

Guido Pini’s early crash brought his race to a premature end, while David Muñoz also failed to finish after completing ten laps.

Kelso watches from hospital as Buchanan finishes 21st

There was no Joel Kelso on the starting grid for the final Moto3 Grand Prix of 2026.

The Australian had qualified eighth but suffered multiple pelvic fractures in a collision involving Veda Ega Pratama during Saturday’s Q2 session.

Kelso subsequently confirmed that he would spend the next couple of days in hospital, describing the incident as an unavoidable racing accident and thanking Pratama for checking on him immediately afterwards.

It was an unfortunate conclusion to a difficult first season with GRYD Racing Honda, particularly after Kelso had shown encouraging progress in the preceding rounds, including a sixth-place finish at Qatar and fifth at Portimão.

The Australian has already confirmed that he will remain with Michael Laverty’s GRYD Racing Honda operation for 2027, continuing alongside Eddie O’Shea.

O’Shea completed the Valencia race in 19th position, 26.864 seconds behind the winner.

New Zealander Cormac Buchanan finished 21st on his CODE Motorsports KTM, 36.101 seconds behind Almansa, narrowly ahead of team-mate Ruche Moodley.

For Kelso, the immediate priority is recovery. For the rest of the Moto3 field, Valencia brought the curtain down on another fiercely contested season.

Valencia Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Almansa KTM 32m36.808 2 A. Carpe KTM +0.337 3 M. Quiles KTM +0.386 4 B. Uriarte KTM +0.48 5 R. Salmela KTM +0.923 6 M. Morelli KTM +10.995 7 A. Fernandez Hon +11.05 8 J. Rios Hon +11.192 9 A. Cruces KTM +11.441 10 J. Esteban KTM +14.5 11 C. O’Gorman Hon +16.891 12 V. Pratama Hon +21.534 13 H. Danish KTM +21.721 14 M. Bertelle KTM +21.954 15 S. Ogden KTM +25.647 16 V. Perrone KTM +25.698 17 Z. Mitani Hon +25.992 18 K. Singhapong Hon +26.235 19 E. O’Shea Hon +26.864 20 L. Rammerstorfer Hon +36.055 21 C. Buchanan KTM +36.101 22 R. Moodley KTM +36.193 Not Classified DNF D. Muñoz KTM +10 laps DNF

G. Pini Hon +18 laps

2026 Moto3 World Championship

Final Standings

Máximo Quiles concluded a remarkable 2026 campaign as Moto3 World Champion with a record 433 points, finishing the season 142 points clear of runner-up David Almansa.

Quiles had wrapped up the championship well before Valencia, but continued adding to his tally through the final rounds. His third place at the season finale was his 19th podium of the year, bringing his total to 12 victories and establishing a new record for points scored in a Moto3 season.

Almansa finished runner-up with 291 points after claiming his fifth victory of the season at Valencia. Although he could not match Quiles’s extraordinary consistency, the Intact GP rider was among the strongest performers throughout the year and ended his Moto3 career with another victory.

Álvaro Carpe secured third in the championship on 244 points, with his final-corner pass at Valencia proving decisive in the battle against Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate Brian Uriarte.

Uriarte completed his rookie campaign fourth with 230 points, having claimed four pole positions and demonstrated considerable speed across the season.

Adrián Fernández was fifth in the championship with 202 points, followed by Marco Morelli on 151 and Veda Ega Pratama on 148.

Hakim Danish finished eighth with 128 points, just ahead of Valentín Perrone on 127 and Rico Salmela on 124.

The close championship finish between those three riders reflected the competitive nature of the field behind the leading contenders.

For Australia, Joel Kelso ended the season 15th with 85 points after missing the Valencia race through injury.

It was a difficult outcome after finishing sixth in the World Championship in 2025, but the switch to GRYD Racing Honda presented a different challenge. His recent improvements offered some encouragement heading into another season with the same team in 2027.

Kelso’s team-mate Eddie O’Shea completed the championship 18th with 66 points, while New Zealander Cormac Buchanan finished 25th with five points.

The season ended with the three leading riders in the championship also occupying the podium at Valencia, albeit in a different order: Almansa first, Carpe second and Quiles third.

After 22 rounds and a record-breaking championship campaign from Quiles, the final race was a reminder of why Moto3 continues to deliver some of the closest racing in the Grand Prix paddock.

2026 Moto3 Championship Standings Final

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Quiles KTM 433 2 D. Almansa KTM 291 3 A. Carpe KTM 244 4 B. Uriarte KTM 230 5 A. Fernandez Hon 202 6 M. Morelli KTM 151 7 V. Pratama Hon 148 8 H. Danish KTM 128 9 V. Perrone KTM 127 10 R. Salmela KTM 124 11 M. Bertelle KTM 105 12 G. Pini Hon 95 13 A. Cruces KTM 91 14 J. Esteban KTM 89 15 J. Kelso Hon 85 16 D. Muñoz KTM 75 17 C. O’Gorman Hon 73 18 E. O’Shea Hon 66 19 J. Rios Hon 57 20 R. Yamanaka KTM 53 21 S. Ogden KTM 47 22 D. Gonzalez KTM 7 23 Z. Mitani Hon 6 24 M. Uriarte KTM 5 25 C. Buchanan KTM 5 26 L. Rammerstorfer Hon 2 27 K. Singhapong Hon 1 28 R. Moodley KTM 0 29 R. Ogiwara Hon 0 30 N. Carraro Hon 0 31 L. Abruzzo KTM 0 32 B. Fernandez KTM 0 33 E. Gutierrez KTM 0 34 K. Mononyane Hon 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar