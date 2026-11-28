Joel Kelso suffers multiple pelvic fractures at Valencia

Australian Moto3 racer Joel Kelso will end the 2026 season in hospital after suffering multiple fractures to his pelvis in a crash during qualifying for the Valencia Grand Prix.

The 23-year-old had qualified eighth for Sunday’s season finale, but his weekend ended prematurely following an incident involving Honda Team Asia rider Veda Ega Pratama during Saturday’s Q2 session at Turn Five.

Kelso had already recorded a 1m37.129 earlier in the session, a time that remained good enough for eighth on the revised qualifying classification.

Kelso subsequently confirmed the extent of his injuries in a medical update posted to his Facebook page, revealing that he would be spending the next couple of days in hospital.

“Well, that certainly wasn’t the way I wanted to end the season. Being used as a speed bump definitely isn’t the best feeling!” “Firstly, I want to thank Veda Egapratama for coming to check on me straight after the crash. It was unavoidable and purely a racing incident.” “Unfortunately, I’ve suffered multiple fractures in my pelvis, so I’ll be spending the next couple of days in hospital.”

The Australian was quick to make clear that he held no ill feeling towards Pratama, describing the incident as an unavoidable part of racing and thanking the Indonesian for checking on him immediately afterwards.

Further details concerning the fractures, any required treatment and the likely recovery timeline have not yet been released.

A challenging first season with Honda

It is a particularly disappointing conclusion to what has been a demanding season for the Darwin-raised Australian, who switched from KTM to Honda machinery for 2026 after signing with Michael Laverty’s GRYD Racing operation.

Kelso had enjoyed his strongest Grand Prix campaign in 2025, finishing sixth in the Moto3 World Championship with 193 points, four podium finishes and two pole positions while riding for LevelUp MTA.

Rather than remain with the same package, he elected to take on a new challenge with the British-based GRYD Racing Honda team, joining Eddie O’Shea in a project that was still working towards becoming a consistent front-running operation.

The change brought a difficult adjustment. While Kelso regularly demonstrated the speed to qualify towards the front, converting that qualifying pace into strong race results proved much harder.

There were encouraging moments throughout the year. He qualified on the front row at Le Mans and came agonisingly close to pole at Assen, where he eventually lined up second.

At Silverstone, he recovered from a difficult opening phase to finish sixth, then qualified third at Misano before finishing seventh as the leading Honda rider.

By the Australian Grand Prix in October, Kelso had accumulated five front-row starts during his first season with GRYD Racing. He qualified third at Phillip Island, but severe weather forced the race to be cancelled, denying him the chance to convert another promising qualifying performance into a result on home soil.

There were frustrations elsewhere, too. At Mandalika, Kelso had recovered from 19th on the grid to ninth before being caught up in a final-lap crash. At Sepang, he was running sixth and closing on the riders ahead before another fall ended his race.

The results did not always reflect the progress being made with the Honda.

Late-season improvements offered encouragement

There had been signs that the work was beginning to pay off as the championship approached its conclusion.

At Qatar, Kelso qualified 13th but made an impressive charge through the field to finish sixth, matching his best result of the season to that point.

The Australian had worked his way into contention for fourth during the closing stages and eventually crossed the line less than a third of a second behind that position.

He followed that performance with an even better result at Portimão, qualifying fourth as the leading Honda rider before finishing fifth in the Portuguese Grand Prix.

It was his strongest race result of 2026, leaving him with 88 championship points heading into the final round.

Kelso arrived in Valencia hoping to build on those improvements and finish the season on a positive note.

He was seventh in Friday Practice to secure direct passage into Q2, then qualified eighth on Saturday despite the crash that would subsequently bring his weekend to an end.

Instead of lining up for the final Grand Prix of the season, Kelso will now be watching from hospital as his rivals contest Sunday’s 20-lap race.

Kelso confirmed with GRYD Racing Honda for 2027

There is, however, some certainty regarding Kelso’s future.

GRYD Racing confirmed that the Australian will remain with the team for the 2027 Moto3 World Championship, continuing on Honda machinery alongside British rider Eddie O’Shea.

The announcement confirmed the continuation of the two-year arrangement agreed ahead of the 2026 season, giving Kelso an opportunity to build on the knowledge and experience gained during his first campaign with Honda.

Kelso had previously made no secret of his ambition to graduate to Moto2, but a suitable opportunity did not materialise for 2027. He will instead remain in the lightweight Grand Prix category for another season.

Speaking when his continuation was announced in October, Kelso described the GRYD Racing operation as like family and expressed his enthusiasm for carrying the team’s progress into another year.

That continuity may prove valuable. For the first time in his full-time Grand Prix career, Kelso will remain with the same team for a second consecutive season, rather than starting again with another unfamiliar operation.

For now, however, the immediate priority is recovery.

Despite the disappointing conclusion to his campaign, Kelso’s message from hospital already looked toward the next challenge.

“For now, the focus is on recovering. I’m already looking forward to reuniting with my team next year and getting stuck into the 2027 season!” “Thank you everyone for all the messages and support.”

After a season that tested his patience as much as his speed, the hope now is that the painful end to 2026 proves only a temporary setback.