2026 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Tosha Schareina overturned a 1m57s deficit on the final day to win the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge by just 35 seconds over Honda team-mate Adrien Van Beveren, bringing a week of changing fortunes to a dramatic finish in Al Ain.

Daniel Sanders secured the bigger season prize, retaining the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship by one point after surviving a crash during the marathon stage. The Australian finished fifth among all motorcycles and fourth in RallyGP, enough to hold off Schareina’s late challenge.

There was considerably more to the event than that championship calculation. Michael Docherty led the rally outright on his Rally2 Hero before a navigation mistake opened the door for Honda, while Martim Ventura recovered his speed after an opening-stage mechanical problem wrecked his event result.

A title to protect and a rally to win

The 35th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge hosted the W2RC season finale for the first time, with a prologue on November 22 followed by five stages through to November 27.

Al Ain hosted the start and finish, Madinat Zayed was the main bivouac, and the two-day marathon section took riders to an overnight camp at Al Sila without their usual team assistance.

Sanders arrived on 87 championship points, 13 ahead of both Benavides and Schareina. With only four RallyGP entrants, a finish in fourth would give him enough points to retain the crown even if either rival won.

KTM’s Edgar Canet sat out the event to prepare for Dakar after his breakthrough victory in Morocco. The starting field comprised four RallyGP riders, 30 Rally2 competitors and two quad riders.

The small RallyGP field did not mean the fight for the outright motorcycle win would be confined to the four premier-class riders. Michael Docherty was one Rally2 entrant capable of challenging them. The South African has lived in the Emirates for a decade, knows the terrain intimately and was contesting his final Rally2 event before stepping up to RallyGP with Hero at Dakar 2027.

Docherty takes control from the outset

Docherty immediately demonstrated that home-ground knowledge by winning the nine-kilometre prologue outright, around 11 seconds ahead of Sanders. Schareina was only another second behind the Australian.

Benavides had a much more difficult start. Time spent searching for waypoints, including one he missed, left the Dakar winner down in 26th and facing the task of opening the first full stage.

On Stage One, Docherty started 11th and made full use of the tracks ahead to extend his outright advantage. By the time the field reached Madinat Zayed, he led Van Beveren and Schareina by almost five minutes.

Benavides produced a strong response to his prologue disappointment, finishing second on the stage and fastest in RallyGP despite opening the route. Van Beveren took the RallyGP lead by just two seconds over Schareina, with Sanders also close behind.

For Ventura, the day brought a much bigger setback. His Honda developed a technical problem around the 184-kilometre mark. After spending more than two hours trying to get going, he was unable to finish the special and restarted the following day with heavy penalties.

His hopes of a third consecutive Rally2 event victory were effectively over.

Sanders wins, but the marathon brings a scare

Sanders attacked the opening half of the marathon stage from fifth on the road and won the special outright. Behind that result, however, was the incident that changed his approach to the rest of the rally.

A crash damaged the KTM’s navigation tower, leaving the championship leader to follow Schareina towards the finish. With the riders heading into the isolated marathon camp, Sanders would have to manage the overnight stop without his mechanics.

Daniel Sanders

“It’s a bit scary when you’re leading the championship and this happens in the final round. I’ll try and make it to the finish day after day.”

Docherty lost time while opening the route but retained the outright lead. Sanders moved into second overall and the lead of RallyGP, with the Hondas still close enough to take advantage of any further difficulty.

Ventura, meanwhile, began rebuilding his week with second in Rally2 behind Docherty. The championship leader’s cumulative position was badly damaged, but his pace had returned.

Navigation and tactics swing the rally towards Honda

The return from Al Sila on Stage Three changed the order at the front.

Docherty lost roughly ten minutes through a navigation mistake, surrendering the outright lead he had held since the prologue. Sanders, mindful of the previous day’s crash and his championship position, also conceded ground.

Van Beveren caught the Australian early and was opening the route from around the 60-kilometre mark, earning the time bonuses available to the riders navigating at the front.

Benavides had the pace to challenge for the stage win but eased near the finish to avoid opening the next day’s dunes. The tactical decision left Schareina to take the special, 59 seconds ahead of Van Beveren.

Honda now held first and second outright. Van Beveren led Schareina by 35 seconds, while Sanders remained within three-and-a-half minutes and Benavides just over four minutes from the lead.

Docherty dropped to fifth overall but retained control of Rally2. Ventura took that class’s stage victory, showing what might have been possible without his opening-day trouble.

Van Beveren strengthens his hand in the dunes

The penultimate stage took the riders into the large dunes of the Empty Quarter, where Docherty again demonstrated his speed. He won outright, ten seconds ahead of Van Beveren, and moved back onto the overall podium.

Van Beveren’s day was far from straightforward. He recovered from falls, caught Schareina around the middle of the special and spent the latter part opening alongside his team-mate.

Schareina had started first and collected opening bonuses, but Van Beveren was still able to increase his overall advantage to 1m57s.

Benavides’ strategy unravelled when he missed a waypoint only a few kilometres from the finish. The resulting penalty removed him from the immediate battle for the rally victory.

Sanders continued to prioritise the finish. He ended Stage Four fourth outright and third in RallyGP, 17m01s behind Van Beveren, but remained on course to secure the championship.

Schareina turns the rally around on the final day

Van Beveren began the final stage with a useful cushion, but Schareina attacked from the first kilometre and kept the pressure on all the way back towards Al Ain.

The Frenchman still held an overall advantage of 27 seconds at the final intermediate checkpoint. Schareina then made the decisive gains through the closing section, turning that deficit into a 35-second victory after more than 13 hours of competition.

Across the final stage, Schareina had taken 2m32s out of his team-mate. It delivered his first rally victory of 2026 and Honda’s first win of the W2RC season.

Tosha Schareina

“I knew from yesterday that today would be hard, so from the first kilometre I was going flat out doing my best. At the refuelling I saw I was close on time so following that point I tried to go again flat out, pushing until the end.”

Benavides won the final stage, with Schareina second and Van Beveren third. That gave the KTM rider a positive finish to a rally in which his pace had repeatedly been stronger than the eventual result.

Van Beveren had come within seconds of repeating his 2023 Abu Dhabi victory, but could at least take encouragement from Honda’s one-two and his own return to the front.

Adrien Van Beveren

“It’s frustrating, but I have no regrets. It’s tough to lose on the last day but I am happy for Tosha, I am happy for Honda and for the team to do a 1-2 finish so it’s really good as we had such a tough year working so hard behind the scenes and on the stages.”

Docherty completed the outright podium, 8m11s from Schareina. Benavides was fourth and Sanders fifth, although their RallyGP positions were third and fourth respectively.

Those 13 points for fourth in class took Sanders to 100 for the season. Schareina’s victory lifted him to 99, leaving the Spaniard championship runner-up for a second consecutive year. Benavides completed the world championship podium on 90.

Docherty wins Rally2 as Ventura celebrates the title

Docherty’s performance was one of the stories of the week. He beat the RallyGP riders outright in the prologue and on Stages One and Four, led the event through the first half, and recovered from his navigation setback to finish third among all motorcycles.

He won Rally2 by 25m15s over Slovenia’s Toni Mulec, with Alex McInnes third. Mulec was the leading privateer. The 22-year-old Dubai-based Briton claimed his first W2RC podium, a promising result ahead of his Dakar debut.

Former MX2 racer David Braceras finished fourth in Rally2 on his rally-raid debut with Hero, ahead of Konrad Dabrowski.

Ventura ended the event well down the classification after his Stage One problems, but his remaining stage results were second, first, second and second. That recovery restored some satisfaction to a difficult week.

The title calculation had already been settled before the rally: under the dropped-result rules, the FIM had declared Ventura mathematically assured of the Rally2 crown, subject to formal confirmation. Abu Dhabi confirmed a championship result of 94 points to Mulec’s 85, with Honda team-mate Preston Campbell third on 68.

Ventura’s season included third on his Dakar debut, second in Portugal and victories in Argentina and Morocco. Honda also won the Rally2 teams’ championship.

Martim Ventura

“One year ago I made a plan…I stuck to the plan with training and doing everything right and I’m so happy now.”

Further titles settled in Abu Dhabi

KTM retained the motorcycle manufacturers’ world championship with 205 points, seven more than Honda. Hero finished third on 61.

Antanas Kanopkinas won the quad event for CFMOTO and secured the Quad World Cup on 88 points, ahead of Leonardo Martínez on 60. Mongolia’s Murun Purevdorj had already secured the Rally3 World Cup before the finale.

On four wheels, Nasser Al-Attiyah won Abu Dhabi ahead of Dacia team-mate Sébastien Loeb, but third place gave Toyota’s Seth Quintero the FIA drivers’ world title. His co-driver Andrew Short won the navigators’ crown. Quintero finished on 167 points, five ahead of Al-Attiyah and six ahead of Loeb.

How the motorcycle lead changed

Stage Outright winner RallyGP winner Overall leader Prologue Michael Docherty Daniel Sanders Michael Docherty Stage 1 Michael Docherty Luciano Benavides Michael Docherty Stage 2 Daniel Sanders Daniel Sanders Michael Docherty Stage 3 Tosha Schareina Tosha Schareina Adrien Van Beveren Stage 4 Michael Docherty Adrien Van Beveren Adrien Van Beveren Stage 5 Luciano Benavides Luciano Benavides Tosha Schareina

2026 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge Results

Provisional top ten, combining RallyGP and Rally2. All gaps are to overall winner Tosha Schareina.

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Tosha Schareina Honda 13h20m54s 2 Adrien Van Beveren Honda +0m35s 3 Michael Docherty Hero +8m11s 4 Luciano Benavides KTM +18m17s 5 Daniel Sanders KTM +24m57s 6 Toni Mulec KTM +33m26s 7 Alex McInnes KTM +41m39s 8 David Braceras Hero +1h04m50s 9 Konrad Dabrowski KTM +1h07m54s 10 Ethan Lane KTM +1h16m56s

2026 RallyGP championship top six

Pos Rider Points 1 Daniel Sanders 100 2 Tosha Schareina 99 3 Luciano Benavides 90 4 Adrien Van Beveren 72 5 Ricky Brabec 70 6 Edgar Canet 58

2026 Rally2 World Cup top three