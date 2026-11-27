Sanders makes W2RC history with consecutive world titles

Daniel Sanders has retained the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship by a single point, becoming the first rider to win consecutive RallyGP world titles since the W2RC began in 2022.

The Australian finished the five-round season on 100 points, just one ahead of Tosha Schareina, after bringing his Red Bull KTM home through a tense Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge finale.

Schareina did everything he could at the final round, snatching the rally victory from Honda team-mate Adrien Van Beveren by 35 seconds. Sanders, however, secured the fourth place in RallyGP he needed to keep the championship. He was fifth among all motorcycles, with Rally2 winner Michael Docherty taking third outright.

It was a title defence built on much more than the closing week in the Emirates. The points Sanders salvaged after breaking his collarbone at Dakar proved every bit as valuable as the victories that followed.

The Dakar finish that helped deliver a world title

Sanders began 2026 as both the reigning Dakar winner and world champion, having wrapped up his first world title with a round to spare in 2025.

His Dakar defence unravelled when he crashed while leading on Stage Ten and broke his collarbone. Continuing through the pain to finish fifth in Saudi Arabia earned 17 championship points that kept him in the hunt.

The response came at Rally-Raid Portugal, where Sanders defeated Schareina to return to the top step. Another victory at Argentina’s Desafío Ruta 40 moved him into the championship lead.

Second place behind KTM team-mate Edgar Canet at the Rallye du Maroc then took Sanders to 87 points, 13 clear of both Schareina and Luciano Benavides heading into Abu Dhabi.

Across a season that included injury, two victories and another podium, Sanders scored at every round. The final margin left little room for any of those results to have been worse.

Daniel Sanders’ 2026 championship campaign

Round RallyGP Points Dakar Rally 5th 17 Rally-Raid Portugal 1st 25 Desafío Ruta 40 1st 25 Rallye du Maroc 2nd 20 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 4th 13

Positions and points are for the RallyGP championship. Sanders finished fifth among all motorcycles at Abu Dhabi, fourth in RallyGP.

Daniel Sanders

“It’s been a great end to the 2026 season, securing back-to-back FIM World Rally-Raid Championship titles. It was a tough start to the year at Dakar, where I broke my collarbone while leading the race, but I managed to push through and finish fifth, picking up some really valuable points for the championship. From there, we bounced back with victories in Argentina and Portugal, followed by second place in Morocco, before finishing fourth here in Abu Dhabi. I’m super happy for the team and proud of what we’ve achieved together. To win the championship two years in a row is a huge achievement, especially in such a tough sport where consistency is so important. After what happened at Dakar, defending the title was my main goal for the rest of the season, so to have achieved that feels really special.”

A crash makes the final hurdle much harder

With only four RallyGP riders starting the finale, the championship calculation was straightforward. Fourth would earn Sanders 13 points and take him to 100; even a Schareina victory would leave the Honda rider on 99.

Sanders was quickest in RallyGP on the prologue, then won the second full stage outright. That stage victory came despite a crash that damaged his navigation tower, forcing him to follow Schareina to the end of the special.

The timing of the incident added to the difficulty. It happened on the opening half of the marathon stage, leaving Sanders without his mechanics at the overnight camp.

From there, the Australian concentrated on protecting his championship position. He reached Al Ain fourth in RallyGP, 24m57s behind rally winner Schareina, to secure the narrowest RallyGP title-winning margin in W2RC history.

KTM also retains the manufacturers’ crown

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing also secured a second consecutive manufacturers’ world championship, finishing on 205 points to Honda’s 198, with Hero third on 61.

KTM had won the first four rounds through Benavides at Dakar, Sanders in Portugal and Argentina, and Canet in Morocco. Schareina’s Abu Dhabi success prevented a clean sweep.

Benavides won the final stage in Abu Dhabi and finished third in the riders’ championship on 90 points. Canet, who sat out the finale to concentrate on preparations for Dakar 2027, ended the season sixth.

Sanders now turns towards January with a second world title secured and another Dakar victory to chase.

2026 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship

RallyGP standings after the fifth and final round.