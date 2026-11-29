2026 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship

Round Five – Newcastle

Australian Championship Round Four

Christian Craig arrived in Newcastle with both SX1 championships seemingly in the bag. A 44-point Boost AUSX lead, a 34-point Australian Championship advantage and only two finals remaining. Then the heavens opened, the mud took over, and a disastrous heat race left the American watching from the sidelines as Luke Clout pulled off one of the most extraordinary championship reversals in Australian Supercross history.

What a difference a few hours can make.

McDonald Jones Stadium was hard and dry early in proceedings, with a track that looked relatively straightforward compared with the technical challenges riders had faced in Perth a fortnight earlier. The whoops, in particular, were nowhere near as demanding as those encountered at HBF Park.

That was before the rain arrived.

What began as showers developed into increasingly heavy rain, transforming the Newcastle circuit into a slippery, sticky mess and eventually a quagmire of almost unbelievable proportions. The challenge became less about outright speed and more about staying upright, keeping the wheels turning and preventing the motorcycles from succumbing to the mud.

More than 18,000 spectators attended, according to organisers, and many endured the rainstorms throughout the evening. Some sheltered beneath plastic ponchos, while others simply gave up on staying dry, stripped off their shirts and embraced the spectacle.

There was a touch of motocross and Supercross royalty at Newcastle, too. Two-time AMA Supercross Champion Chad Reed was back in Australia and on hand for the finale, just a short drive from Kurri Kurri, where he grew up before heading overseas as a youngster to conquer American racing. His return to what is effectively home territory was a fitting addition to the occasion.

Two championships, two different points tables

Newcastle marked Round Five of the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship, which began in Townsville on 3 October before visiting Auckland, Geelong and Perth.

However, it was only Round Four of the separately recognised Australian Supercross Championship. That national championship began in Auckland, with Townsville excluded from its points calculations.

Thus, while the same racing at Newcastle counted towards both championships, the points standings and margins were different.

Christian Craig arrived leading the five-round Boost AUSX SX1 championship with 207 points, a commanding 44 clear of KTM’s Luke Clout on 163. In the four-round Australian championship Craig had 157 points against Clout’s 123, a 34-point advantage.

With a maximum of 50 points available across the two Newcastle finals, Craig needed only seven points to make the Boost AUSX title mathematically secure, even if Clout won both races. Seventeen points would have guaranteed him the Australian championship.

It really did look as though all the American needed to do was turn up, qualify for the finals and bring his Honda home in the points.

The title calculations had also been influenced by the limited appearances of the international stars. Ken Roczen had completely dominated SX1 at Auckland and Geelong, winning all six finals across those two rounds. Cole Davies had been similarly untouchable in SX2, also taking six wins from six starts.

With their Australian campaigns ending after Geelong, each had banked 150 national championship points and left the season-long contenders to settle the titles.

The championship turns upside down

Craig had shown no signs of struggling with the Newcastle circuit during qualifying. He topped SX1 with a 54.809-second lap, around eight-tenths quicker than Clout, with Cédric Soubeyras third.

Clout won SX1 Heat One, while Craig lined up for Heat Two looking to make similarly straightforward progress into the finals.

Instead, everything unravelled.

Craig went down early while trying to take the lead, but remounted and rapidly worked his way back to second. With four laps remaining, he was pushing to reel in race leader Ryan Alexanderson when he made another mistake while attempting to skim the whoops.

Although he initially lost only a couple of positions, the Honda had sustained damage. The handlebars were bent, and mud was starting to cause serious mechanical problems for a number of riders.

Thick mud accumulated around the wheels and packed radiator cores, creating overheating problems. Craig’s front wheel began locking as mud built up around it, forcing him to pull off the circuit in an attempt to clear the obstruction.

He rejoined, but the problem persisted, putting him on the deck again. His engine was also suffering, with steam emerging from the radiator overflow as the combination of mud, heat and repeated incidents brought his race to a premature end.

Remarkably, Craig had still recorded the fastest lap of the entire heat. His 1m10.286s on lap two was almost seven seconds quicker than eventual winner Alexanderson’s best of 1m17.130s. But Craig’s third lap had ballooned to 1m51.763s, and he completed no further laps.

He was out.

And here was the cruel twist. With only 11 riders starting the second SX1 heat and nine progressing directly to the finals, Craig and Reid Lehrer were the two riders who failed to transfer. There was no SX1 Last Chance Qualifier on the programme, leaving the championship leader without another opportunity to secure a place on the main-event gate.

Craig’s 44-point championship advantage had effectively disappeared without him even reaching the finals.

It was the second consecutive AUSX round in which the absence of an LCQ had dealt a devastating blow to a leading championship contender.

At Perth a fortnight earlier, Lux Turner had been leading his SX2 heat before a mechanical failure brought his race to an end. With no SX2 LCQ that evening, Turner had no opportunity to recover and missed the main event altogether.

Now, in Newcastle, the same lack of a second chance had even greater consequences, potentially deciding two SX1 championships before the finals had begun.

Of course, an LCQ would not have guaranteed either rider a place in the finals. However, the opportunity to try would surely have been preferable to having a championship decided by a single heat-race failure, particularly under such exceptional conditions.

The rain gets worse – but racing goes ahead

As SX2 riders lined up for their heats, the rain intensified considerably. What had been intermittent showers became a proper downpour.

Curiously, the heavier rain actually helped alleviate some of the problems caused by the sticky mud, with water washing accumulated material from wheels and radiators as the motorcycles circulated. That provided some relief from the mechanical troubles seen during the SX1 heats, even as the circuit itself continued to deteriorate.

By the conclusion of the heats, there were serious discussions about whether racing could continue at all. Opinions were divided, and there was genuine uncertainty over whether the organisers would be able to complete the programme.

Ultimately, the decision was made to push ahead.

Only two scheduled events were cancelled: SX1 Superpole, with gate selection instead determined by the heat results, and the YZ65 Cup race. The SX2 LCQ was reduced to just a single lap, but all four SX1 and SX2 finals proceeded.

A thunderstorm also forced a suspension of proceedings before the championship-deciding races could continue.

By then, any semblance of a conventional Supercross circuit had largely disappeared. What remained was an extraordinary battle for survival.

Clout had endured his own share of bad luck

There was another side to this remarkable championship turnaround. Clout had not enjoyed a trouble-free season himself.

At Townsville, he had been spectacularly quick in Superpole, going 1.100 seconds faster than Craig. But a difficult opening final saw him 12th after the first lap before recovering to fourth. His 4-2 results left him third overall despite his outright speed.

At Auckland, his KTM almost refused to start before the opening final, with his mechanic only coaxing it into life just in time for him to race.

Illness then hampered him at Geelong, where a collision while fighting for a potential round podium dropped him to tenth in the final race.

At Perth, another opening-lap fall left him 12th before he recovered to fifth, while Craig took victory and extended his Boost AUSX championship lead to 44 points.

Now, with the championship apparently slipping beyond his reach, Clout had been presented with an extraordinary opportunity. But in the conditions confronting the riders at Newcastle, turning that opportunity into two championship victories would still require considerable skill, composure and perhaps a little of the luck that had so often deserted him.

SX1

SX1 Final One

With Christian Craig watching from the sidelines, Luke Clout still had to deliver in conditions that could punish the slightest mistake.

The KTM rider splashed his way to the holeshot ahead of Matt Moss and Jed Beaton, giving himself one priceless advantage on a circuit awash with mud: clear vision, without the constant spray and roost thrown up by another motorcycle.

Clout made the most of it. While others struggled to maintain their momentum, he steadily disappeared up the road, building a comfortable advantage as the eight-lap final unfolded.

Beaton was actually the faster rider over a single lap, recording the quickest circulation of 1m15.757s against Clout’s 1m16.004s, but Clout’s consistency and early track position proved decisive.

He took the chequered flag in 11m02.802s, a commanding 27.028 seconds ahead of Beaton. Cédric Soubeyras completed the podium another 22.617 seconds behind, with Hayden Mellross fourth and Austin Politelli fifth.

Moss, who had been second off the start aboard the Joe Rascal Racing Ducati, ultimately failed to finish.

Clout’s victory earned him 25 points and reduced Craig’s Boost AUSX championship advantage from 44 points to just 19.

Suddenly, instead of needing a complete sweep of the Newcastle finals, Clout could secure the title with third place or better in Final Two. The championship that had seemed almost impossible to win was now within his grasp.

SX1 Final One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Clout KTM 11m02.802 2 J. Beaton Yam +27.028 3 C. Soubeyras Kaw +49.645 4 H. Mellross KTM +51.856 5 A. Politelli Hon +55.085 6 R. Alexanderson Kaw +1m00.657 7 L. Jackson Hus +1 Lap 8 J. Zaragoza Sta +1 Lap 9 Z. Watson KTM +1 Lap 10 C. Dyce Yam +1 Lap 11 C. Burns Hon +1 Lap 12 J. Cigliano Kaw +1 Lap 13 R. Budd Sta +1 Lap 14 S. Jackson Yam +1 Lap 15 B. Steel Hon +1 Lap Did Not Finish DNF D. Wills Duc +2 Laps DNF M. Moss Duc +3 Laps DNF V. Friese Sta +7 Laps

SX1 Final Two

Zachary Watson grabbed the holeshot in the second SX1 final, while his KTM teammate Luke Clout was left to recover from a poor launch.

Jed Beaton wasted little time moving into the lead, and Clout was similarly quick to work his way into podium contention, eventually relegating Watson to third. Hayden Mellross had climbed to fourth before the end of the opening lap.

Beaton began establishing an advantage at the front, while Clout had every reason to avoid unnecessary risks. With Craig already eliminated and third place sufficient to secure both titles, there was little to be gained from throwing everything at another race victory.

But with four laps remaining, Beaton made a mistake and suddenly found Clout right on his tail.

For a moment, the opportunity to challenge for the win presented itself. However, Beaton recovered his momentum and steadily stretched the gap again over the closing laps, eventually taking the chequered flag 11.683 seconds ahead of Clout.

Watson completed the Final Two podium, with Mellross fourth and Ryan Alexanderson fifth.

Beaton had won the race, and Clout had won both championships. The two Australians had delivered a fitting conclusion to an extraordinary night of racing.

SX1 Final Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Beaton Yam 11m22.129 2 L. Clout KTM +11.683 3 Z. Watson KTM +19.135 4 H. Mellross KTM +32.731 5 R. Alexanderson Kaw +49.162 6 L. Jackson Hus +55.008 7 J. Zaragoza Sta +1m38.603 8 C. Soubeyras Kaw +1 Lap 9 A. Politelli Hon +1 Lap 10 R. Budd Sta +1 Lap 11 C. Dyce Yam +1 Lap 12 S. Jackson Yam +1 Lap 13 J. Cigliano Kaw +1 Lap 14 C. Burns Hon +2 Laps 15 B. Steel Hon +2 Laps 16 V. Friese Sta +3 Laps

SX1

SX1 – Beaton wins Newcastle, Clout claims both titles

Jed Beaton’s 2-1 results and Clout’s 1-2 finishes left both riders tied on 47 points for the Newcastle round. Beaton was awarded the overall victory courtesy of his win in the second final.

Hayden Mellross claimed the final step on the round podium with 36 points from two fourth places, three clear of Cédric Soubeyras on 33.

There was an interesting outcome further down the championship standings, too. Soubeyras finished tied with Ken Roczen on 150 points in the four-round Australian championship, but the German took third place on countback thanks to his six victories across Auckland and Geelong. Soubeyras was nevertheless third in the five-round Boost AUSX standings on 192 points.

Both number-one plates, however, belonged to Luke Clout.

The 32-year-old finished the Australian Championship with 170 points, 13 clear of Christian Craig’s 157, and the Boost Mobile AUSX title on 210 points, just three ahead of Craig’s 207.

Clout also became the first Australian to win the premier-class national Supercross championship since Daniel Reardon in 2015, ending an 11-year run in which international riders had taken the honours.

Craig was there to congratulate Clout as the new champion was interviewed in parc fermé. The gesture was not lost on the KTM rider, who was clearly emotional as he reflected on his own difficult journey and the extraordinary turn of events that had delivered the championships.

Luke Clout

“I got a shit start in that last one, and then I don’t know. I don’t know how I come out in second … I’m gutted for Christian … to see him here right now, like, it just shows what type of guy he is.” “I needed a lot of luck and, I mean, I feel like a lot in my career there’s not been a lot of luck and, tonight’s definitely made up for all those bad years.” “The KTM guys believed in me when no one else did … And to reward them with a championship … it’s just insane.”

Clout also reflected on badly breaking his leg in 2022 and the difficult years that followed. That injury had set off a particularly challenging period in his career, making this championship triumph all the more significant.

He was full of praise for the KTM team, saying he had felt something special about the motorcycle from the first day he rode it.

After everything he had been through, Clout admitted he was lost for words. One thing he was certain of, though, was that he was ready to celebrate with a beer.

SX1 Round Scores / Points

Pos Rider Bike F1 F2 Total 1 J. Beaton Yam 22 25 47 2 L. Clout KTM 25 22 47 3 H. Mellross KTM 18 18 36 4 C. Soubeyras Kaw 20 13 33 5 Z. Watson KTM 12 20 32 6 R. Alexanderson Kaw 15 16 31 7 L. Jackson Hus 14 15 29 8 A. Politelli Hon 16 12 28 9 J. Zaragoza Sta 13 14 27 10 C. Dyce Yam 11 10 21 11 R. Budd Sta 8 11 19 12 J. Cigliano Kaw 9 8 17 13 C. Burns Hon 10 7 17 14 S. Jackson Yam 7 9 16 15 B. Steel Hon 6 6 12 16 V. Friese Sta 5 5

Australian SX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 L. Clout KTM 170 2 C. Craig Hon 157 3 K. Roczen Suz 150 4 C. Soubeyras Kaw 150 5 A. Politelli Hon 143 6 R. Alexanderson Kaw 106 7 J. Zaragoza Sta 106 8 V. Friese Sta 92 9 Z. Watson KTM 88 10 J. Beaton Yam 87 11 A. Tanti Yam 87 12 L. Jackson Hus 85 13 H. Mellross KTM 80 14 C. Burns Hon 66 15 B. Steel Hon 58 16 J. Shimoda Hon 54 17 J. Barcia Suz 36 18 R. Lehrer Gas 32 19 D. Wills Duc 28 20 C. Dyce Yam 21 21 R. Budd Sta 19 22 J. Cigliano Kaw 17 23 S. Jackson Yam 16 24 S. O’Connor Yam 9

Boost AUSX SX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 L. Clout KTM 210 2 C. Craig Hon 207 3 C. Soubeyras Kaw 192 4 K. Roczen Suz 150 5 A. Politelli Hon 143 6 J. Zaragoza Sta 142 7 R. Alexanderson Kaw 133 8 H. Mellross KTM 114 9 V. Friese Sta 113 10 Z. Watson KTM 102 11 J. Beaton Yam 87 12 A. Tanti Yam 87 13 L. Jackson Hus 85 14 B. Steel Hon 82 15 C. Burns Hon 66 16 J. Shimoda Hon 54 17 R. Lehrer Gas 52 18 J. Cigliano Kaw 39 19 J. Barcia Suz 36 20 L. Zielinski Yam 30 21 D. Wills Duc 28 22 C. Dyce Yam 21 23 R. Budd Sta 19 24 S. Jennison Yam 18 25 S. Jackson Yam 16 26 S. O’Connor Yam 9

SX2

SX2 – McAdoo survives while Anstie wins Newcastle

The SX2 championship battle presented a different set of circumstances, but the conditions were no less challenging.

Max Anstie had topped qualifying for MXRP Yamaha ahead of Lux Turner and Reid Taylor, while Brodie Connolly and Anstie shared the two SX2 heat victories.

Cameron McAdoo had arrived leading the five-round Boost AUSX championship on 174 points, ahead of Connolly on 145 and Anstie on 144.

In the separately recognised Australian championship, however, McAdoo was still four points behind Cole Davies, who had banked 150 points from his six victories at Auckland and Geelong before returning overseas. McAdoo needed just five points at Newcastle to overhaul that total.

With the circuit now an extraordinary mudbath, the question was whether McAdoo could do enough to secure both championships without falling victim to the same sort of misfortune that had already ended his SX1 teammate’s campaign.

SX2 Final One

Max Miller got the muddy jump out of the gate in the opening SX2 final, leading Reid Taylor and Max Anstie into a race that quickly descended into chaos.

Cameron McAdoo and Alex Larwood both went down at the final turn on lap one, leaving the championship leader at the rear of the field and facing a difficult recovery ride.

Up front, Miller and Taylor traded positions amid a succession of crashes and remounts. First one fell and recovered, then the other did likewise. There seemed scarcely a rider who escaped without incident as the field struggled to navigate the deeply rutted, muddy circuit.

It was an exceptionally messy race in which simply keeping the motorcycle moving was an achievement.

Brodie Connolly eventually worked his way to the front and claimed victory for Honda in 8m13.980s, finishing 2.444 seconds ahead of Anstie. KTM’s Dylan Walsh completed the podium, only 0.843 seconds behind Anstie, with Miller fourth and Taylor fifth.

McAdoo managed to recover to eighth, earning 13 valuable championship points. While that was far from the result he would have hoped for, he had at least kept himself in contention for the titles.

SX2 Final One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Connolly Hon 8m13.980 2 M. Anstie Yam +2.444 3 D. Walsh KTM +3.287 4 M. Miller KTM +5.690 5 R. Taylor Kaw +22.887 6 R. Kingsford Hon +26.894 7 L. Turner Yam +33.447 8 C. McAdoo Hon +41.690 9 M. Hicks Sta +49.430 10 A. Larwood Hon +57.072 11 J. Cosford Kaw +59.956 12 J. Chambers Yam +1m03.635 13 C. Williams Yam +1m12.659 14 P. Masciangelo Hon +1m17.499 15 B. Hsu Sta +1m33.858 Not Classified NC D. Weber Hon +1 Lap NC J. Constantinou Yam +1 Lap NC C. Adams Tri +1 Lap

SX2 Final Two

Reid Taylor splashed his Kawasaki to the holeshot in the second SX2 final, with Ryder Kingsford and Max Anstie close behind.

Kingsford wasted little time getting past Taylor and establishing himself at the front of the field. The Honda rider went on to control proceedings and take the chequered flag 7.187 seconds clear of Taylor, with Anstie third, 14.447 seconds behind the winner.

Dylan Walsh completed the top four ahead of Max Miller, while opening-final winner Brodie Connolly could manage only sixth.

That result was particularly important for Anstie. His 2-3 finishes delivered the Newcastle overall victory with 42 points. Kingsford and Connolly finished tied on 40, with Kingsford taking second overall on the strength of his victory in the final race.

It also allowed Anstie to overturn Connolly’s one-point advantage in the Boost AUSX championship standings. The Brit finished the five-round series on 186 points, just one ahead of Connolly on 185, to secure the championship runner-up position.

Anstie was also runner-up in the separate Australian SX2 Championship, finishing on 161 points.

For Cameron McAdoo, another eighth place earned 13 more points, taking his Newcastle total to 26 and leaving him seventh overall for the round.

It was hardly a spectacular race-night performance, but it was more than enough to secure both SX2 championships.

McAdoo ended the Boost Mobile AUSX series on 200 points, 14 ahead of Anstie, while his 172 points in the Australian championship gave him an 11-point advantage over the Brit.

After a difficult evening in the mud, McAdoo had achieved something he had never managed before in his career: winning a championship at any level.

SX2 Final Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R. Kingsford Hon 8m31.922 2 R. Taylor Kaw +7.187 3 M. Anstie Yam +14.447 4 D. Walsh KTM +16.727 5 M. Miller KTM +47.832 6 B. Connolly Hon +48.364 7 J. Chambers Yam +1m14.736 8 C. McAdoo Hon +1m21.730 9 M. Hicks Sta +1m27.026 10 P. Masciangelo Hon +1m29.062 11 L. Turner Yam +1 Lap 12 D. Weber Hon +1 Lap 13 J. Cosford Kaw +1 Lap 14 C. Adams Tri +1 Lap 15 A. Larwood Hon +1 Lap 16 C. Williams Yam +1 Lap 17 J. Constantinou Yam +1 Lap Did Not Finish DNF B. Hsu Sta +4 Laps

SX2

SX2 – McAdoo celebrates a career milestone

Cameron McAdoo was visibly emotional on the podium after securing both championships, describing the achievement as something that had once seemed beyond anything he could have imagined.

The American spoke about the difficulties he had endured throughout his career, the influence of his sister in introducing him to dirt bikes, and the remarkable journey from growing up in a small town to earning a living as a professional racer.

Cameron McAdoo

“My first one ever … Tonight was so stressful. The first race was stressful. But man, I’m so stoked. This feels awesome.” “I’ve just been knocked down so many times … My sister was who got me into it … this was never even the dream, because it was so far beyond any dream that I could ever have imagined.”

McAdoo also spoke about how much he enjoys seeing young fans excited by Supercross, recalling that he had never even attended a Supercross race as a spectator until the year before he turned professional.

His championship triumph offered some consolation for the Quad Lock Honda operation after the disappointment of Christian Craig’s SX1 campaign. While McAdoo had survived the conditions to take both SX2 titles, Craig had been forced to watch his own seemingly commanding championship advantage disappear without even starting a final.

For the Honda outfit, Newcastle had delivered both the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

SX2 Round Scores / Points

Pos Rider Bike F1 F2 Total 1 M. Anstie Yam 22 20 42 2 R. Kingsford Hon 15 25 40 3 B. Connolly Hon 25 15 40 4 R. Taylor Kaw 16 22 38 5 D. Walsh KTM 20 18 38 6 M. Miller KTM 18 16 34 7 C. McAdoo Hon 13 13 26 8 M. Hicks Sta 12 12 24 9 L. Turner Yam 14 10 24 10 J. Chambers Yam 9 14 23 11 P. Masciangelo Hon 7 11 18 12 J. Cosford Kaw 10 8 18 13 A. Larwood Hon 11 6 17 14 C. Williams Yam 8 5 13 15 D. Weber Hon – 9 9 16 C. Adams Tri – 7 7 17 B. Hsu Sta 6 – 6 18 J. Constantinou Yam – 4 4

Australian SX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 C. McAdoo Hon 172 2 M. Anstie Yam 161 3 C. Davies Yam 150 4 B. Connolly Hon 140 5 R. Kingsford Hon 137 6 L. Turner Yam 124 7 D. Walsh KTM 123 8 R. Taylor Kaw 120 9 M. Hicks Sta 115 10 K. Kingsford Hon 87 11 J. Chambers Yam 74 12 A. Larwood Hon 65 13 P. Masciangelo Hon 63 14 T. Wood KTM 59 15 C. Williams Yam 55 16 J. Cosford Kaw 44 17 B. Hsu Sta 41 18 M. Miller KTM 40 19 S. Burchell Yam 35 20 N. Ferguson Yam 35 21 J. Rumens Hus 16 22 J. Constantinou Yam 13 23 D. Weber Hon 9 24 J. Cannon Kaw 8 25 C. Adams Tri 7 26 Z. Mackintosh Kaw 7

Boost Mobile AUSX SX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 C. McAdoo Hon 200 2 M. Anstie Yam 186 3 B. Connolly Hon 185 4 L. Turner Yam 162 5 C. Davies Yam 150 6 M. Hicks Sta 150 7 R. Taylor Kaw 142 8 R. Kingsford Hon 137 9 D. Walsh KTM 123 10 K. Kingsford Hon 100 11 P. Masciangelo Hon 79 12 T. Wood KTM 77 13 J. Chambers Yam 74 14 C. Williams Yam 72 15 N. Ferguson Yam 68 16 A. Larwood Hon 65 17 J. Cosford Kaw 63 18 S. Burchell Yam 59 19 B. Hsu Sta 59 20 M. Miller KTM 40 21 J. Constantinou Yam 38 22 C. Adams Tri 23 23 C. Goullet KTM 19 24 J. Rumens Hus 16 25 D. Weber Hon 9 26 J. Cannon Kaw 8 27 Z. Mackintosh Kaw 7 28 B. Flynn Yam 4

SMX Next

By the time the SMX Next riders contested their final, the McDonald Jones Stadium circuit had deteriorated into a quagmire of almost unbelievable proportions.

It brought back memories of the deep mud runs my fellow recruits and I were forced to endure on the mudflats behind HMAS Cerberus during our Navy training. What had started the day as a reasonably conventional Supercross track had become a test of simply remaining upright and finding enough traction to keep moving.

Jack Deveson had already secured the SMX Next championship at Perth, but there was certainly nothing easy about his Newcastle outing.

The Monster Energy WBR Yamaha rider hit the deck on lap two and was left to fight his way back through the field as the race developed.

Deveson eventually worked his way into the lead and took the chequered flag in 13m17.925s, just 1.905 seconds clear of Peter Wolfe, with Max Compton third on the Honda, 13.148 seconds behind the winner.

Victory completed Deveson’s dominant championship campaign, taking him to 150 points, a remarkable 52 clear of second-placed Jack Nunn, with Compton third on 94.

His celebration was perfectly suited to the conditions. Stripping off his shirt, Deveson launched himself into a spectacular bellyflop in the mud, much to the delight of the drenched spectators who had braved the weather to witness the championship finale.

It was one of those wonderfully absurd moments that perfectly captured the extraordinary conditions at Newcastle.

SMX Next Final Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Deveson Yam 13m17.925 2 P. Wolfe Hus +1.905 3 M. Compton Hon +13.148 4 D. Kremer Gas +20.146 5 S. Thomas Gas +42.152 6 D. Gromball Sta +52.153 7 R. Matthews-Taylor Hus +1m01.286 8 L. Cannon Sta +1m15.222 9 J. Nunn Yam +1m18.742 10 R. Lawler KTM +1m20.156 11 L. Allen Yam +1 Lap 12 L. Roche Yam +1 Lap 13 J. Thompson Hus +1 Lap 14 K. Tipper Yam +1 Lap 15 T. Williams Yam +2 Laps Did Not Finish DNF C. Eisel Hon +1 Lap DNF C. Rowe Yam +6 Laps DNF M. Anderson Yam +7 Laps DNF H. Draper Yam +8 Laps

SMX Next Round Scores / Points

Pos Rider Bike Final Total 1 J. Deveson Yam 25 25 2 P. Wolfe Hus 22 22 3 M. Compton Hon 20 20 4 D. Kremer Gas 18 18 5 S. Thomas Gas 16 16 6 D. Gromball Sta 15 15 7 R. Matthews-Taylor Hus 14 14 8 L. Cannon Sta 13 13 9 J. Nunn Yam 12 12 10 R. Lawler KTM 11 11 11 L. Allen Yam 10 10 12 L. Roche Yam 9 9 13 J. Thompson Hus 8 8 14 K. Tipper Yam 7 7 15 T. Williams Yam 6 6

SMX Next Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 J. Deveson Yam 150 2 J. Nunn Yam 98 3 M. Compton Hon 94 4 R. Burgess KTM 84 5 L. Cannon Sta 78 6 P. Wolfe Hus 75 7 C. Eisel KTM 71 8 H. Draper Yam 69 9 M. Anderson Yam 54 10 S. Morrow Hon 52 11 D. Gromball Sta 46 12 C. Rowe Yam 36 13 J. Sanderson Yam 36 14 T. Doble Hon 26 15 T. Taylor Hon 24 16 R. Lawler KTM 23 17 L. Allen Yam 19 18 D. Kremer Gas 18 19 C. Johnson Yam 18 20 S. Thomas Gas 16 21 R. Matthews-Taylor Hus 14 22 S. Shackleton KTM 14 23 T. Williams Yam 14 24 N. Thomas KTM 11 25 X. Balinski KTM 10 26 L. Roche Yam 9 27 J. Thompson Hus 8 28 K. Tipper Yam 7 29 S. Pellicano Yam 7 30 N. Shortt Hus 5

SX85 Futures

Maxi Harris and Caiden Riley went bar-to-bar in the early stages of the four-lap SX85 Futures final before Harris began steadily edging away aboard his two-stroke Husqvarna TC 85.

Riley remained second at the conclusion of lap two but fell on the following lap, dropping to eighth and allowing Brodie Hart through into second place.

Hart, riding an RFN electric machine, immediately set about reeling in the leader.

Harris held a 3.774-second advantage heading into the final lap, but Hart produced the fastest circulation of the race, a 1m33.467s, more than three seconds quicker than Harris managed on his final lap.

The charge almost paid off. Hart closed rapidly but ran out of time, with Harris holding on to take the chequered flag by just 0.397 seconds.

Sidney Stephenson completed the podium on the GasGas, 23.816 seconds behind Harris, with Archie Black fourth and Koby Binnion fifth.

There was another championship twist in the SX85 category. Nico Verhoeven had won both previous finals, at Geelong and Perth, and arrived at the Newcastle decider with a perfect 50-point tally. Blake Bohannon had finished second at Geelong and seventh at Perth, leaving him on 36 points.

Neither Verhoeven nor Bohannon contested Newcastle.

Harris had entered the final round with 32 points after finishing third at Geelong and ninth in Perth. Victory at Newcastle earned another 25, lifting him to 57 points and securing the Australian SX85 championship.

Verhoeven finished second in the final standings on 50 points, tied with Koby Binnion, whose fifth place at Newcastle also took him to 50.

The finale was a particularly interesting contest between conventional two-stroke machinery and the RFN electric motorcycle, with Hart’s late charge almost denying Harris the victory.

SX85 Futures Final Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Harris Hus 7m19.918 2 B. Hart RFN +0.397 3 S. Stephenson Gas +23.816 4 A. Black KTM +28.947 5 K. Binnion Gas +41.817 6 T. Letton KTM +48.105 7 B. Bahnisch Gas +52.658 8 C. Riley Yam +59.926 9 C. Mackintosh Kaw +1m07.618 10 C. Mooney Hus +1m19.973 11 J. Birch Yam +1m24.363 12 C. Worthington KTM +1m29.500 13 R. Burchell Yam +1m32.994 14 J. Holliday KTM +1m38.081 15 B. Thompson KTM +1m40.672 16 C. White KTM +1 Lap 17 B. Austin Hus +1 Lap Did Not Finish DNF O. Chandler KTM +56.847

SX85 Futures Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 M. Harris Hus 57 2 N. Verhoeven KTM 50 3 K. Binnion Gas 50 4 M. Ezergailis KTM 38 5 B. Bohannon Yam 36 6 C. Worthington KTM 36 7 J. Birch Yam 35 8 B. Bahnisch Gas 33 9 T. Letton KTM 32 10 O. Chandler KTM 31 11 J. Holliday KTM 30 12 C. Riley Yam 25 13 C. White Yam 23 14 B. Hart – 22 15 S. Stephenson Gas 20 16 C. Mackintosh Kaw 19 17 C. Mooney Hus 19 18 R. Burchell Yam 19 19 A. Black KTM 18 20 N. Hargreaves Yam 18 21 B. Thompson KTM 15 22 B. Austin Hus 4

A championship finale that will be remembered

Newcastle delivered an extraordinary conclusion to the 2026 Australian Supercross season, although perhaps not in the circumstances anyone would have envisaged when the day began.

Luke Clout capitalised magnificently on the opportunity presented to him, producing a faultless 1-2 scorecard when it mattered most to secure both SX1 championships. Cameron McAdoo survived the conditions and did enough to earn the first championship victories of his career.

Jed Beaton and Max Anstie claimed the Newcastle round honours, while Jack Deveson and Maxi Harris provided their own memorable performances in the supporting classes.

But the biggest talking point remains the extraordinary fate of Christian Craig, who entered Newcastle with what appeared to be two virtually unassailable championship leads and left without either title.

For the second successive round, the absence of an LCQ in one of the championship classes had left a leading contender without any opportunity to recover from a heat-race failure.

Craig’s misfortune does not diminish Clout’s achievement, but it does raise a legitimate question about the format and whether the championship should provide a second-chance qualifying opportunity regardless of field size.

In any case, the events at McDonald Jones Stadium will be talked about for some time.