Chase Sexton signs with Quad Lock Honda for 2027

Chase Sexton is heading back to Honda, signing with Quad Lock Honda for 2027 as Kevin Windham joins Australian team owner Yarrive Konsky in a new partnership behind the American race team.

It is a major signing for Konsky’s operation, bringing a rider with both AMA 450 Supercross and Pro Motocross titles to an expanded program supported by American Honda.

For Sexton, it is a chance to rediscover some familiar Honda feel after two seasons with KTM and a difficult, injury-interrupted year at Kawasaki. He returns to the brand where he won three of his four AMA championships, though this time his CRF450R will be prepared by Quad Lock Honda.

Windham’s involvement was central to the decision. Sexton says their conversations went well beyond the motorcycle, with the former Honda star offering the experience and support he wanted around him for this next chapter.

Chase Sexton

“Kevin’s accomplishments speak for themselves. We spent a lot of time talking before I made this decision, and what stood out to me was how open and honest he was about his experiences and why he wanted to get back into professional racing. He made it clear that he believed in me and would do everything he could to support me. “I knew I wanted to be back on a Honda. Seeing the success the brand has had both here and in Europe was definitely a factor, but having someone with Kevin’s experience in my corner was really important. After our conversations, I felt confident this was the right opportunity for me.”

Back to Honda after the Jett juggernaut

Sexton’s first Honda chapter delivered consecutive 250SX East titles in 2019 and 2020, followed by the 2023 AMA 450 Supercross Championship. That premier-class crown ended a 20-year wait for Honda, with Sexton winning six Main Events across the season.

Yet by the time he left at the end of 2023, the spotlight within Honda had shifted considerably. The young Jett Lawrence juggernaut had arrived in the 450 class and promptly won all 22 motos in his rookie Pro Motocross campaign.

Sexton was among the few capable of making Jett work for it, and chased him home in both motos at the Ironman finale. But even Honda’s newly crowned Supercross champion found himself sharing a garage with a younger rider who was rapidly becoming the sport’s central attraction.

There was another painful moment at the 2023 SuperMotocross finale in Los Angeles. Sexton arrived leading the points and was more than four seconds clear in the second moto when he crashed in the sand section. His race was over, Jett claimed the inaugural 450SMX title, and Sexton slipped to third in the championship.

A KTM title, and another that slipped away

The move to Red Bull KTM brought a fresh start for 2024, and it certainly delivered more than occasional flashes of speed. Sexton won the 2024 AMA 450 Pro Motocross Championship, taking seven overall victories from the 11 rounds and finishing 42 points ahead of Hunter Lawrence.

Jett’s season-ending thumb injury removed the defending champion from that fight. Sexton still had to do the winning, however, and he finished the championship with a double victory at Ironman.

He went even closer to adding another Supercross crown in 2025. Seven Main Event wins made it his most successful Supercross season by that measure, but Cooper Webb took the championship by just two points.

There was also a 2025 Washougal overall victory with Jett on the gate, ending the Australian’s unbeaten run of overall wins that season. Sexton’s speed remained beyond question. Turning it into the sustained success and stability he wanted was proving more difficult.

Kawasaki partnership never settled

The switch to Monster Energy Kawasaki for 2026 produced considerably less than either party would have hoped. Sexton won at Anaheim 2 and the Salt Lake City Supercross finale, but the combination never established the consistent confidence and form expected of a rider with his record.

His discomfort was hardly a secret. At the Detroit post-race press conference, Sexton publicly discussed a season below his usual standard, describing difficulties with speed, starts and feeling comfortable on the bike. There were good days, but too many others when he was struggling to find his usual rhythm.

Injury then took away the opportunity to turn things around outdoors. Sexton made only two Pro Motocross starts before suffering a season-ending knee injury during the Friday press ride at Thunder Valley in June.

As we reported in October, Kawasaki and Sexton parted by mutual agreement, effective October 23. The partnership had lasted one season.

That recent history gives Windham’s comments about the new Honda program particular relevance. Getting Sexton comfortable, simplifying the task and building consistency are his priorities.

Kevin Windham

“Chase is one of the fastest riders in the world, and there’s no questioning his talent. We’ve had some really good conversations about where we can make improvements and what we need to focus on. I haven’t stopped following racing, and I know what he’s capable of. “I was straightforward with him from the beginning. We need to get the bike where he wants it, eliminate distractions and focus on putting in consistent laps. Seeing how receptive he was to those conversations, I got even more excited about what we can accomplish together.”

Windham and Konsky join forces

The partnership brings together an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and an Australian team owner whose Honda operation has grown into an international program.

Windham and Konsky had separately been speaking with American Honda about expanding their racing activities. Windham wanted a stronger amateur program, while Konsky was developing his professional 250 and women’s racing efforts. A conversation in the team’s truck at Pala brought those ambitions together.

The relationship stretches back much further. Windham raced for Konsky in Australia in 2010; 16 years later they are joining forces in America, with Sexton the headline signing.

Yarrive Konsky

“Then Kevin Windham comes along. He brings a different perspective, an incredible amount of experience and, importantly, a genuine belief in what we’re trying to achieve. He treats me as an equal, challenges me, supports the people around him and reminds you why you started doing this in the first place. “That’s what makes this partnership special. It’s not about starting again; it’s about bringing together what we’ve each built and giving the program the opportunity to reach its potential.”

American Honda has endorsed the partnership, with its racing and experiential marketing manager Brandon Wilson pointing to Konsky’s record of running a competitive team and Windham’s experience as both a racer and businessman.

Brandon Wilson – American Honda

“Kevin’s accomplishments as both a racer and businessman are equally impressive, and he’s earned tremendous respect throughout the sport. We’re excited about what this partnership brings together and look forward to seeing what they can achieve. They have our full support.”

2027 Quad Lock Honda line-up

Sexton joins Christian Craig in the 450 program, with Dean Wilson also contesting selected rounds. The expanded 250 squad comprises Cameron McAdoo, Michael Mosiman and Brodie Connolly, while Charli Cannon continues in Women’s Motocross.

450: #4 Chase Sexton, #28 Christian Craig, #15 Dean Wilson (selected rounds).

250: #63 Cameron McAdoo, #29 Michael Mosiman, #88 Brodie Connolly.

Women’s Motocross: #7 Charli Cannon.

Amateur: #24 Dylan Rempel, plus selected guest rides for international riders.

Quad Lock continues for a third season, alongside a revised sponsorship model that will allow title partners to target particular events and periods of the 31-event Supercross, Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross schedule. Further commercial, technical and staffing details will be announced in the coming weeks.